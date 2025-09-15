Royalist: Prince William has always seen his competition with Harry as ‘zero-sum’

Yesterday, on Twitter, I made this remark: “Having read most of the post-Harry-visit coverage in the British press, it really sounds like they’re all collectively talking around the idea that Peg is in the middle of a nervous breakdown.” We knew that Prince William would be raging and thrashing around about his brother’s four-day visit to the UK, but what I didn’t expect was seeing William called out on his behavior to this extent. People are openly talking about his fragile mental state, people are openly talking about his pitiful attempts to upstage Prince Harry last week, and people are openly talking about William’s laziness and how King Charles is deeply unhappy with his heir. It’s clear that William has been rage-briefing, but instead of just acting as stenographers to the future king, royal reporters and commentators are actually saying: wow, this guy has real issues. Speaking of, Tom Sykes’ Royalist column is a doozy: “Prince Harry’s Tour Worked. This Is William’s Worst Nightmare.” Some highlights:
What William is really mad about: It’s now apparent that William’s attempts to freeze Harry out were never just about punishing his brother for his tell-all book Spare, as useful as that cover story may have been. They were about ensuring Harry could not use the fairy dust of royalty to work his way back into the band of working royals and steal attention from him. After this past week, William’s fears look absolutely justified.
Harry’s charisma: What was striking about Harry’s trip was how easy he made it look. He zipped around the country, laughing and joking with schoolchildren, sword-fighting with balloons, high-fiving young people, flashing glimpses of the “old Harry” Britain once adored. He was upbeat, funny, relaxed—and the U.K. lapped it up. Against William and Kate’s buttoned-up image, Harry’s exuberance was a reminder of how dull the heir and his wife can seem. Their rushed diary-fillers—heritage sites and textile factories—only made Harry shine brighter.
King Charles was the one who leaked the meeting with Harry: But, make no mistake, it was Harry’s meeting with the king that really mattered. Both sides tried to dampen expectations in advance, but the choreography on the day was unmistakable. Photographers, tipped off by the palace, were waiting outside Clarence House. Insiders confirm no corners were cut: sandwiches, biscuits, and Harry’s beloved chocolate biscuit cake were all laid out. As one source told me: “It was a proper tea—everything was there.” A private reunion, yes, but also very deliberate theatre. Charles signalled to the world that Harry was back under his roof. Not a balcony return, yet, but the first step toward rehabilitation, and a direct rebuke to William.
The British press turned on a dime: Harry’s decision to stop complaining about how unfair and brutal his life is is part of the reason, but a bigger factor, I think, is the king’s endorsement. In a monarchy, nothing matters more. Where Charles leads, the public follows (see: Camilla Parker Bowles). By welcoming Harry back, Charles shifted the dial overnight. The consequences are seismic. For Charles, reconciliation makes sense against the backdrop of his illness. Frail and tired, he cannot want to face the end of his reign unreconciled with his son, or estranged from his grandchildren.
Work-shy Willy, out in the cold: For William, the shift is catastrophic. He has always seen Harry’s return as a zero-sum game: Harry’s gain is his loss. Now he has been proved right. By re-embracing Harry, Charles has left his heir dangerously exposed. William and Kate are publicly split from the king and forced to confront an agonising choice. Do they swallow their pride, reconcile with Harry, and risk the humiliation of letting him back on the balcony, half in and half out as he always wanted? Or do they hold the line, knowing they will have to sustain 50 years of cold war once William takes the throne? Either path is fraught. What is unprecedented is that Britain’s son and heir now finds himself openly at odds with the king—and the knives are out for him as never before.
This is so interesting to me: “He has always seen Harry’s return as a zero-sum game: Harry’s gain is his loss.” I’ve spoken about this for years, the short-sighted jealousy within the Windsor clan, and how they see EVERYTHING as zero-sum. That’s a huge reason why the entire Firm worked to push out Harry and Meghan, because they believed that “attention” is finite and a fixed amount, and the Sussexes were getting too much attention, leaving not enough attention for QEII, Charles, William and Kate. None of the left-behinds ever understood that Harry and Meghan would have brought more positive attention overall to the institution, and no courtier ever suggested “maybe we shouldn’t let royal jealousy dictate how we conduct the business of state.” Anyway, as I said, they’re really laying into William. It’s amazing and well-deserved.
Wow, this is actually pretty savage. It’s about time! And richly deserved.
Their approach to the business of being ” royal”, reminds me of that meme of the senior quotation from that guy which says ” it’s not enough that I succeed, you also must fail”. Sounds like William for all of his legally mandated priority status has never gotten over the toddler like expectation that, you’re going to love the new baby more than me. Only he’s doing it with a country and worldwide media attention, and not his parents.
This family obviously doesn’t place a high value on therapy, probably because they’re afraid that they’re very toxic behaviors would be called out, but they can’t possibly think that Williams reactions to things are healthy? And if they think that they’re healthy, do they think that he’s a good model of behavior for his children?
His reaction to potentially negative information is to stop eating, hole himself away and drink himself into oblivion for days. Have rage outs where he breaks things and screams at people. Refuse to allow people to mention the person who has achieved his ire’s name? These are all legitimate examples that have been provided over the years of his reaction to Harry and Meghan leaving, Harry and Meghan doing the Oprah interview, Harry and Meghan doing the docu series, and Harry releasing Spare. And people not only want to pretend this is okay, but think this person should be in the position of leadership?
I think people want to pretend it’s ok because there’s no choice about his position of leadership. It’s not like we’re in Mad King George territory with him shaking hands with a tree…although there is that photo of William…
i think the therapy (or lack thereof) is interesting – first because W&K try to act like proponents of therapy. But there has always been something “off” about their mental health “activism” and I think its because the royal family sees therapy as a weakness. It means that something is “wrong” with you as a moral failing. (and yes, people do seek out MH treatment bc they are struggling for various reasons, but its not a moral failing anymore than going to the dentist for a toothache is.)
But also, think about it from the Firm’s perspective. The entire existence of the royal family is built on the idea that they are better than us, that their bloodline is special, that they deserve this privilege because they are superior.
And then the heir needs therapy because he has massive anger and personality issues? What’s special and superior about that?
they cant be fully pro therapy because it admits that the royals are just as human as any of us.
I hear dishes breaking and word has it that the incandescent bulbs have reached a voltage level like never before 😀😀😀😀😀😀😀😀😀😀😀😀😀😀😀😀😀😀😀😀😀😀😀😀😀. My laughter is for all the misery i know wank and his button wiglet gofer is feeling now . God don’t like ugly and these two are finally getting a taste of the hell they put Harry and especially Meghan through
Not the Chocolate Biscuit Cake! And leaked by Charles! Things are serious, indeed. William will be wondering what the Latin is for 2 horrible years.
Oh yes, the chocolate biscuit cake! Now it’s really serious.
That Chocolate Biscuit Cake is over-rated! I had it and I wasn’t impressed.
My daughter gifted me the royal afternoon tea at the Toronto Royal York Hotel some years ago. That talkative former royal chef, Darren McGrady, was the executive chef, so the cake would have been made to his specs. Mr Lissen & I enjoyed the outing, but really, we didn’t think it was worth it. Truth to tell, just like the royals, not worth it. lol
But if its presence sets someone else off, good stuff.
I think every country in Europe has a version of this. In the UK, it’s in cake form. In Greece, we have “mosaiko” or mosaic which is in a log shape and is very popular. I’ve had it made with Biscoff biscuits, which adds a toffee-like flavor, an improvement from digestives.
I’ll admit it, I gasped when I read about the chocolate biscuit cake, CIII brought out the big guns for this.
I laughed because I guess it shows that every family is the same, right? Bring out someone’s favorite food when you’re trying to make them feel welcome or soothe hurt feelings.
Or, if you’re petty, make someone else really mad.
It also contradicts the earlier stories that Harry “only” spent less than an hour with Charles, like it was some kind of snub. You don’t bring out the biscuit cake if you want to snub somebody.
I’m still confused at how Harry can be taken back into the band of working royals. Bc working royals means getting paid does it not? I don’t see that happening. So what is William really worried about? Harry doing his own charity in the uk. Harry visiting his friends in the uk. Harry visiting his dad in the uk. Why shouldn’t Harry be able to do those things? It goes back to what William has briefed in the last, he would like for Harry to never step foot in the uk again.
I think it means more along the lines of Harry living in California but coming more regularly to the UK, doing these kinds of events plus maybe family ones as well. Not a working Royal per see but one with his own patronages like Well Child *and* family acceptance. A spot existing between a working Royal like Edward and a non working but titled Royal like Beatrice.
LOL @ their obsession with the bloody balcony!
It so bizarre but in a way I can see why they worry about the balcony thing.
It is the biggest show piece to the world of the British Royal family. Balcony moments get streamed around the world and reflect the image of the monarchy. If even their citizens are not enthusiastic about coming out, how much more is the world uninterested?
That what I thought. What is it with this people and the bl**dy balcony? I think Harry and Meghan could not care less about the balcony.
I think it’s desperation. Their dream would be to have not just Harry but Meghan and the children on the balcony. William and Kate’s nightmare but it’s absolutely what the press wants to see. I could only imagine the height of whatever hat Kate would wear were it to ever happen, which I doubt. If Charles were smart though he’d do one big balcony with all the cousins on it before he passes. The tindalls, the York girls, the Phillips, the chattos, all of them. It would make the press v v happy. Like have all the family come out for a bit and then leave and then some more pics with just the “working royals.” It’s not that hard. The press would swoon.
Yes, Charles should stuff that balcony full of every random relative he can find. It’s really only fair. The people are paying for spectacle. They’re paying for all the palaces and troops and horses and ermine capes and jewels and all the people who catalog and take care of them. The people are paying for all this and they can’t get more than a measly handful up on that balcony.
🎯
If it’s the rota’s duty to make everything sound flowery and to sugarcoat, it really makes me think William is in really bad shape behind the scenes. Like REALLY bad shape. The fact that he loses because Harry had a good week? That’s William’s focus?! What sane person admits that?
Again I’m stunned with this, shall I say, attack on the lazies. They even went so far as to say what was served with tea lol. Tea in more ways than one. They want the kind of work that Harry does and the charisma that he brings but, unfortunately, Peg has neither the work ethic nor the rizz that Harry brings. So now we get that Harry is coming back into the Royal fold but again Harry just wants to be able to visit salt isle and his charities and bring his children for a VISIT nothing more. Will all of this talk of Harry in a positive light put a fire under Pegs ass? Probably for just a few quick events but nothing more. They want Peg to be Harry . Too bad so sad.
Yep, Harry wants to visit the uk, see his charities, visit his friends, visit his dad and safely bring his kids. Just as most people who move away from home do. And he should be able to do that without being a working royal, good lord. Or it being assumed that he wants to be a working royal…bc he wants to visit more. He’s not asking to get paid for royal work.
They just can’t help themselves with this train of thought or maybe it’s just being said to let Peg know to get off his lazy ass and do his job. They shouldn’t have to threaten him with the lie that Harry wants back into the royal work but this is what they got.
Did anyone else think this was a weird detail: “By re-embracing Harry, Charles has left his heir dangerously exposed. William and Kate are publicly split from the king.” The whole article is about William so why all of the sudden include the fact that it’s also a public split between Charles and Kate? Odd. Although it does have me thinking of all the times Charles publicly snubbed Kate in public. It’s just funny that the royal reporters are all of the sudden talking about the rift between Charles and William. Bc that has been very obvious for quite some time, well before Harry and Charles met for tea and cake.
I took it to mean WanK (kp) VS chuck.. She just got thrown under the bus. However with all her stunts since he’s been king (temu tiara, the flower show, the ‘cancer’ whatever, the absurd videos to name a few), I’m sure he loathes her.
I thought it was an interesting detail in general. Like to say there is a “public split” is very very telling. Not that they disagree, not that there’s some issues there, but there is a “public split.” And not even Kate’s marshmallow steel peacemaking lynchpin abilities can save it (and in fact might be part of it.)
These people have everything handed to them on a silver or gold platter and are still not satisfied nor happy. I mean Willie has been favored his whole life over his brother, and yet is not content. He needs therapy for real.
We all see that William is coming apart at the seams. I have a idea about that. I fully expect to be disagreed with, which is fine and I invite your remarks but here goes; is it possible that Kate and the Middleton s are the ones removing him from public view by what we call their vacations? When his condition is truly out of control they remove him to zero stress environment until he settles down? Or intervention and use of psychologists and talk therapy or med adjustment? As much as I don’t like Kate or the Midds, are they protecting him? If I suspect this does the RR suspect as well? Discuss but be kind.
Could be? But it’s not like anything in his life is what anyone could call “stressful” in any way. It’s not like in his own home he has to clean or do maintenance or obtain/prepare food. And it’s not as if he does anything that passes for even royal work, unless his brother is in town. So I think that’s unlikely, also because I don’t think the Middletons and Kate have much or any pull over him anymore.
The only reason I’d think otherwise is neither Kate or the Middletons acknowledge mental health – especially since Kate’s mental health is questionable. Also, Peg is the bestest, smartest etc and how would they enforce treatment on a narcissistic future King? Given Kate’s obvious fragile state, I hate to think what their home life is like. Carole seems more concerned with living the good life.
I don’t agree but I don’t necessarily disagree either, lol. It may be that William’s MH issues are so bad that he basically needs several MH breaks/resets a year. But the reason I don’t think that’s the excuse for the vacation is that it just seems very convenient if those breaks are all timed for the kids school breaks. Kind of like how Kate can’t go to ascot bc of the heat but wimbledon is fine.
I’m really curious how far this reconciliation thing is going to go,will Charles sort out the security issue and Harry and Meghan gain the same status as the cousins, invite to ascot, garden parties and all ?
If he does or even does something close William is really in a pickle. If Harry is embraced by the king for his remaining years and then William goes on his revenge tour? It’s not going to look good for William. Until now he’s had cover by Charles’s unwillingness to even meet with Harry. What happens when that’s gone? Does William still ploy to remove his HRH? He’ll look even more petty.
I said this the other day about the Harry-William dynamic, but it bears repeating. This is an obvious flaw in monarchy: the heir is a major dud; the spare oozes energy and charisma. Now the king is playing them off against each other and the heir feels threatened. Still, he has nothing to worry about. The institution is stuck with him, unsatisfactory as he is. And this article makes no mention of where Meghan fits in this newly happy family. I think this is mostly Charles manipulating everyone to get William to be better. Won’t work. William is not mentally healthy.
The monarchy, each one of them inside the firm from top to bottom have not learned/do not know how to be a team player. “His win is my loss”, me myself and I, throwing people under the bus and leaking bad press on others all show how they only think for themselves and ambition only for themselves. Harry is the different one.
Charles and his team watch the public opinion very closely. Charles changed his approach to Harry because of the shift in public opinion. There are still a lot of people in the UK despising Camilla because of her treatment of Diana. The British public starts to see through the manipulation by the BM. Charles is following the public opinion not the other way around. Charles is worried about his legacy in the public eye if he does not reconcile with Harry.
Body language experts, I urge you to ‘work’ and report these three coming days.
C&C and W&C are expected at joint events from Tuesday to Thursday.
Wonder if the Waleses will sabotage any of these events, or show up at all. The latter would be world breaking news.
Here’s the itinerary:
1. Funeral of The Duchess of Kent on Tuesday afternoon.
2. Trump’s State visit: Tuesday and Thursday:
Day 1: Tuesday: Arrival late afternoon/evening: no programming known. Stay at Windsor Castle.
Day 2: Wednesday: W&K pick up and welcome T&M, followed by a short carriage ride to another part of Windsor Castle, where C&C will welcome T&M on the steps at Windsor Castle for a day programme. A State banquet in the evening (which royals are invited/show up, which one of the ladies is wearing a tiara?)
Day 3 :Thursday: K&M to have two silly meetings (reg. scouting and a Windsor library visit.
T& Prime Minister Starmer have day programme of political nature.
“William and Kate are publicly split from the king…”
This is what caught my eye. This has clearly been the case for a good long while. So much for our being told how close they are to the king. But truth will out, eh?
Most silly of all this one-sided feuding is how low the stakes are. Other than a few billion pounds that only the seoveign and spare have access to, the only thing the larger group are sniping at each other over is press attention that no one else cares about, other than the rota. Yes, the royals have a public platform, but little else and they don’s even know how to leverage that. Harry is so much better off and if he wants any official role, it seems smartest for chuckles to use him and Meghan to pinch hit on his behalf when duty calls overseas. It is just as easy to get to Johannesburg, Sydney or Ottawa from Montecito as it is from London, and only with an agreement to keep the Geary suits out of it. The suits would be squealing, though, because they need to be perceived as having important or risk extinction and after all it really is about them keeping their unnecessary jobs at the public expense.
These people and their f—ing balcony… 🙄
It was obvious when all the press were stationed outisde CH that the Palace leaked that Harry was going to meet Charles. The reason no one advised the royals that excluding Harry was a wrong move was because the press who told the courtiers to not to accept the half in proposal and the Palace believed that Harry would be back in a year.