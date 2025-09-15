Platell: Prince Harry’s visit should be a wake-up call for boring, sulky William & Kate

During Prince Harry’s four-day visit to the UK, Daily Mail columnist Amanda Platell could not shut up about how much she despised every single thing Harry was doing. Not only that, but Platell spun out several ideas for the many ways in which “King William” will eventually punish his brother. The whole thing was so toxic, it made me advocate for Harry leaving the UK and never coming back. But Harry had other ideas, obviously, and he ended up getting hugely positive coverage in the British press. Well, instead of just going all-in on her Harry hate-athon, Platell is now attempting to do the funniest volte-face of all time. “You know how I said King William will strip the Sussexes’ titles and ban them from the UK? Nevermind, William and Kate suck, actually.” I’m paraphrasing, but only barely.
Ahead of Prince Harry’s whirlwind four-day ‘pseudo royal tour’ many, myself included, dismissed it as just another desperate and calculated attempt to ingratiate himself into the royal fold. After all, that’s what he and his wife Meghan depend on to make their Netflix millions. Yet I have to confess I was perhaps too cynical. Harry’s visit brought us something we have not seen for a very long time from the royals – laughter and joy.
Which leaves many of us asking why William and Kate have decided to hide away and become the Prince and Princess of Boring. There have been fantastic pictures of Harry larking around with children in need, images like those of the cheeky Harry of old. Dare I say, the kind of pictures that Princess Diana generated during her short life even after she lost her HRH title.
And that is why Harry’s visit should be a wake-up call for his estranged brother William. In my book, he should stop skulking and be the man he was born to be. While Harry was cheering up ill children, a sombre Prince William was worthily chairing a conference marking World Suicide Prevention Day in Cardiff – admittedly an important cause. While Harry was in London high-fiving staff at the Diana Awards set up in honour of their Mum, Kate was sent off to not one but two events at textile factories.
Yes it is easy for Harry to fly in for four days and capture the world’s attention, but then he followed it up with a surprise visit to Ukraine. There he promised that, after helping through his Invictus Games to rehabilitate soldiers who had lost limbs, he would offer that chance to the men, women and children in Ukraine who had been similarly wounded in the war.
And then came the bombshell. On her Fresh Hell Substack, respected royal biographer Tina Brown claimed King Charles is currently ‘less irritated’ by Prince Harry than he is by William….I have to agree with Tina Brown on one thing – that Harry’s triumphant tour has been a great success in PR terms and is ‘bad news for the Prince of Wales’.
Especially at a time when the latest survey revealed, shockingly, that support for the Monarchy has dropped from 86 percent in the Eighties to its lowest level since records began, with only half of Brits today supporting what many see as an outdated institution. The only images we ever see of William smiling is in the home videos he and Kate reluctantly release of them and the children frolicking, not on royal duties seen by the public but hidden away around one of their many homes.
While Harry obviously didn’t plan on that “crumbling support for the monarchy” poll to come out in the middle of his visit, it’s hilarious that it happened that way. It was like a direct cause-and-effect before our eyes – an old, cancer-ridden king avoiding his family in a gothic castle in Scotland, a workshy heir pitifully screaming “don’t forget about me” during thrown-together last-minute events, and the charismatic ginger prince who walked away from the whole toxic lot. It feels like Kate and William actually wish they were just “boring.” Boring could be efficient, boring could be ho-hum, dutiful and visible. Instead, they’re lazy, barely visible and clearly desperate.
Anne is boring. Queen Elizabeth was boring but they also put the work in and were/are reliable. Will and Kate are lazy and don’t appear to actually enjoy any aspects of the ‘job’.
What workshy doesn’t realize is that being seen is his job. If you don’t show up and be present, people soon go ‘… and why do we need you?’
Queen Elizabeth got it. Anne gets it. Charles even gets it.
Will thinks his job is to stomp around and pout. Poor baby.
@julia – 100%!
Anne is boring but dutiful. QE2 was boring but dutiful. And they are both loved for it.
William and Kate are LAZY. They can’t even be boring bc no one ever sees them.
Kate can’t cope with royal life, and William just detests it. I think if William had married someone better suited to the job – boring and dutiful, who embraced it whole heartedly, and really saw it as a calling – he would probably detest it less.
I don’t know what happened this trip but something has between the rota and the royals…and the stench of desperation is clinging to both of them, especially Peggy with his tantrum briefings. It is painfully obvious they needed Prince Harry far more than he needed them.
I think the royal rota and the establishment saw Peggy as the usefully idiot. They are now realizing he’s not useful. For VJ day he hold the usual “Do not disturb” sign (endless vacations are so sacred). Meanwhile Harry, miles away, had a wrath with a thoughtful message delivered.
The rota and the courtiers seem to be the only ones to believe the Wails would one day step up. Ain’t happening and there’s no back up.
Charles should not have given them the “raise” to Prince and Princess of Wales right away. They should have earned it by doing more work first.
About Face! It’s not that they are boring and dull ( yes they are that) it’s that they are invisible. They only appear when Harry or Meg have been seen doing something then they are out doing photo ops. I think all the laziness and vacation taking are taking a toll on the press that is usually in lock step to kiss their asses. Harry comes to salt isle from California and does four days of WORK and the crowds are there to greet him and he is happy and full of charm and confidence and he makes it all look so easy. Then you have the lazies who can’t be bothered to do the work they are way over paid for and who are dull and boring. It must suck for the poor British media to have to cover for the lazies but it’s what they deserve. Harry has moved on but when he does visit he brings everything they want the lazies to be but they are not.
That’s the thing – W&K are either invisible and useless or boring and useless – it’s hard to know which one is preferable.
💯
Even to be dull, one must do something – actually be seen. Being invisible is even worse than dull.
The “cheeky” harry of old. That’s rather a put down of his marrying, she wants the “old Harry.” Sorry Amanda he’s married and happy, a husband and father. Let it go Amanda. Harry is a happy grown up not the “cheeky” one of years ago. IT’s great though that the Keens are getting called out.
Harry can be, and IS still cheeky: his playfulness comes across in MANY various aspects of his work life (charities), his marriage (clowning around and juggling outside the window of their home office as Meg was filming her 40 for 40 initiative), and with his kids (surfing with Archie, playing with Lili on the sand, riding bikes, etc). Harry also has grown into an MATURE adult, and knows WHEN it’s time to joke and be playful, or it’s time be serious, to step up, talk up, and / stop and take a step back.
It’s MATURITY. You don’t give up one aspect of your personality; a healthy adult MERGES all of their “parts” to be the “sum total” of whom we are as an adult. Sadly, for Willie, he’s never gotten past the jealous, toddler stage of his life.
You’ve put it very nicely, though I’d add that William seems to have merged all his negative aspects into more mature negative aspects that toddlers lack – controlling, really aggressive (not a lot of toddlers are actually aggressive, though I bet William was), conniving. He has kept the same blinkers that a toddler would have though, or rather an infant: he seems to think if he’s playing a version of peekaboo with the press that they can’t see him behind the blanket, that he’s getting away with his marvelous (in his mind) anti-Harry tactics.
Harry is still cheeky. Nothing has changed. The BM like to make a thing about how Harry is different when he’s at events with Meghan. But that’s when warrior/bodyguard/protector Harry comes out and he starts checking and side-eyeing even the ground she walks on. But the BM helped create that situation where they maligned Meghan so much that he is always v protective of her when they’re in public. He would be anyways but it got heightened.
Coming from the ghastly Platell, this is hugely significant IMO. The press is sending messages to the Waleses.
Nothing will change though. You don’t get to your 40’s being dull, lazy and useless, every scrap of youthful glamour long gone, and then suddenly change. This is who they are, unfortunately, and it is really bad news for the Royal Family.
I have to disagree here. You CAN change. BUT (and it is a BIIIIIG but): YOU MUST BE WILLING TO PUT THE *HARD WORK* INTO DOING SO! Whether it be intense, introspective therapy, realizing what is not working in your life, and strategizing steps to make the changes to the life you want to lead, and the person you want to become, YOU HAVE TO DO THE WORK.
And we ALL know how Willie feels about any kind of work (outside of football and day drinking).
Omg – The Prince and Princess of Boring. And not a single mention of Kate’s health to mitigate it.
Harry is naturally charismatic and empathetic, but the laughter and joy come from him being a happy man – happy with Meghan, with his children, with his new life, with his freedom.
The next time we see the Wales (many moons from now), I fear there will be more jazz hands and worn bridgework from them, in a desperate effort to look “fun” and “joyful” or certainly less boring. God help us all.
Why do they keep trying to act like Harry and Meghan need to be close to the British royal family for Netflix? Are they really out there believing that there’s significant overlap still, between people that are die-hard monarchists and Harry and Meghan fans? Almost six years later?
Ask for William and Kate, their problem is they are Anne and Edward as far as being charming and interesting, but they want to get attention and be treated like they are Harry and Meghan. Everyone’s not going to be the extrovert. William could have just really leaned into being that boring, stable, reliable heir with the dutiful wife. And push the idea that his little brother had more leeway than him. They both want to be rock stars though when it’s just not their natural personalities. So instead of working around their strengths they want to punish other people for having the traits they lack.
They’ll end up walking back most of this criticism though over the next week. Especially as they launder their behavior through the Trump State visit. Kate will give them a tiara shot. William wil take a hands clapsed picture and they will pretend that they are the future, and that it is in good hands. They do this cycle every couple of months where ignoring and hiding the truth becomes too much and they have to let it out before becoming sycophantic again.
Kate better bring the glamour to this state visit, lol. The BM is gonna need some dramatic capes and disco ball sparkles. A tiara shot for sure but will Camilla concede and give her a new one to wear for Trump or will she stay stingy with the vault?
Keen And wearing tiaras seems superficial to me. She still has no real substance to her.
@Tessa – ordinarily that would be an issue, but superficial isn’t a problem with the Trumps. They’ll be dazzled by the pomp and glitter.
Yes Eurydice I’m sure they will. Trump craves this sort of thing.
“The only images we ever see of William smiling is in the home videos he and Kate reluctantly release of them and the children frolicking, not on royal duties seen by the public but hidden away around one of their many homes.”
Okay, that’s a burn and gets at the heart of it. They’re not doing enough royal duties in public where the press can be there. Instead, they’re paying for glossy videos about the 4 seasons while hidden away in one of their many homes. This Zoom king and small “r” business is not gonna fly.
There is so much underlying anger in this piece. I said at some point last week or the week before(who even knows anymore) that a lot of these RRs don’t like W&K, they just dislike Harry more.
so when they feel they can comfortably attack Harry, they’ll do that over attacking W&K. But when harry has spent the week with sick children and war veterans and visiting a country at war for its very survival – there’s not a lot there to attack (although the british press is trying.)
So when they can’t attack harry the way they want to/are used to, they’ll turn on W&K. After all, William is the reason Harry is in California (I know its more nuanced than that, but William is a big part of it.) William and Kate ARE the prince and princess of boring. And as we’ve said on here for years – they’re LAZY. Boring is fine – QEII wasn’t a flashy exciting person, neither is Charles or Anne etc – but the lazy part is the issue.
And then they release those family videos once or twice a year like its going to calm the press- maybe that worked in 1965 but not in 2025.
the British monarchy has a real problem with its future monarch and consort and the press is admitting out loud in a way we haven’t seen before (there’s always been comments about it, but you had to read between the lines.) now its just out there.
Yes, and it’s almost like a breach of contract on William’s part. The BM have done his dirty work and he hasn’t provided anything in return. The family videos aren’t going to cut it, especially after the Frankenphoto debacle.
I think last year they would have said more but Kaye had a shield which one year post cancer free dancing in the meadows video, has faded. The multiple out of country vacations added to this.
It is hard to pretend Kate can’t do a 45 minute engagement when she’s out skiing in France. And William has even fewer excuses to work so little.
Harry returning for a busy four days showed just how little William and Kate are doing.
And skipping VJ Day for no real reason was a trigger point.
I’m curious as to Platell’s statement that Harry returning to the UK for a four-day visit helps them with Netflix? He wasn’t there with a film crew for a documentary, although I’m sure that Netflix would love a fly-on-the-wall documentary as he goes about his charitable work. In fact, I would suggest that Harry and Meghan film a series highlighting the different charities they work with, the founders, etc.
Because in their mind, including the rf, there must be an alterior motive. No one acts out of kindness and generosity unless there’s a reason. Says all we need to know about the billionaire royals.
Well, Keen did try to liven things up by wearing that ginormous blond wig.
I sense the presence of Charles in the background here doing what he does best: furiously briefing the media about his lazy heir and hoping that will suddenly motivate him get off his butt and fulfill his obligations. Good luck with that! Turns out that criticizing someone via the media isn’t nearly as effective as parenting them when they are younger. Oh well.
I believe that the rota has been allowed off the leash to try and flush out the Wales, who are “hidden away in one of their many homes”. Ouch.
I’ll never understand Kate and William laziness. If they were doing 3 days of events every week then going away for those numerous school break and holidays nobody would have a problem with them being boring. Look at Sophie and Edward.
Being boring and lazy do not go hand in hand. My grandchildren think I am boring but never lazy; I make stuff happen. Fun stuff. Busy stuff. Clean the boathouse. Go fishing. Dig for worms.
Nothing has changed. This is Charles manipulating his sons. Notice there was no mention of Meghan. No, “he’s happy because Meghan isn’t around.” I kept expecting this. It’s so sad that Charles is doing this to William.
Harry knows his dad; he sees what Charles is doing. I think he wants the public to know he reconciled before his death, so he and Meghan don’t get beaten up about it. What a horrible family.
I’m sorry but at this point William is doing this to William.
Charles is a dogshit father who is no doubt benefiting from all of this but William is a grown adult who is responsible for his own actions and words. If William wants to truly reconcile with Harry, he can do what he likes. Just like how William does everything else in his life.
The only grace I’ll give William is that he was spoiled rotten (by Diana, Charles, the Queen and the Court) and can’t do better. Even after he married Kate, Charles and Camilla set them up (“focus on your family”), so they wouldn’t be overshadowed. Add that to a media that’s been blowing smoke up his ass for years. Imagine finding out at 43 that you’ve been useless your whole life. That’s a midlife crisis in the making.
He needs therapy, but unless he has a complete breakdown, no one’s going to encourage him to do so.
Diana of the group did the most to rein Will in. There are those videos where Will is sulking outdoors and refused to go in the house. Diana picks up Harry and took him into the house so they would have all the fun. Will screeched no and ran after them. And Diana did not hesitate to correct him when he behaved like a brat at a sports event. Charles indulged Will and let him drift in his twenties, he was seen out vacationing and partying a lot and not required to do actual work. The Queen I think tried, having those Lessons with him about being a future Monarch. But Will did not listen apparently. The Queen allegedly told them to take “time off” and have “Malta Years” like she and Philip had. I don’t believe that. Princess Elizabeth did not stay steadily in Malta not working. she did return to London and carried out duties on behalf of her ailing father. The Queen fixed up the Cambridges apartments at KP because she believed William would be going full time but he whined about wanting to do the “ambulance helicopter work” where he could slack off and she relented. Big Mistake. Though the fault lies with Will and he can’t shunt off blame to others. He and he alone is responsible.
Most of the royals are boring. There’s about one charismatic person is each generation but the vast majority are not. It’s fine for W&K to be boring. What they should also do is actually work and build a reputation as being reliable “ribbon cutters” rather than an uber glamorous and charismatic couple who simply need to show up and the crowd will go wild. That’s what the other boring royals did and it worked well for them.
But as you said, the two of them do not want to work so
I haven’t read this yet and this probably has zero to do with this article. However I find it so interesting that countries will line up to have Harry and Meghan and yet we can’t find one country that wants the wanks to come visit. They are next in line and yet , everyone is like nah . Who else you got . How about ginger and his wife . Harry might have been the spare but darn he has Kinghood down to an art form and he isn’t even trying . He is just that good at it naturally