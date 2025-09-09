Platell: Prince William is still plotting revenge on Harry for the longterm

Some Sussex-defenders swear that Prince Harry and Meghan are maneuvering carefully as they deal with Harry’s toxic family, the left-behind Windsors. The thing is, I don’t believe it. I don’t think Harry and Meghan have come up with some plan and said, “okay, this is how we’re going to play it, this is what we’ll say.” Meghan seems completely done with all of the left-behinds, but she supports Harry with whatever he wants. And I think Harry was simply speaking his truth, his perspective, his desires for a reconnection with his family in his BBC interview. And I still think that was a mistake, to be so openly needy of that reconciliation and connection to his horrible father and his even more despicable brother. Charles and William are like most vindictive, petty narcissists: looking for a weakness to exploit. And they’re both exploiting what they perceive as Harry’s weakness: a desire for connection to his family. I bring this up because the Mail’s Amanda Platell certainly got a briefing from William’s people this week, all about William’s plans to punish and permanently exile Harry. Sometimes, you just have to let the toxicity wash over you. Some highlights:

Harry’s pseudo-royal tour: Before Harry’s pathetic four-day ‘pseudo royal’ tour this week, visiting the few remaining UK charities prepared to be associated with him, his friends were busy briefing the media that his dearest hope is ‘to bring his family back home to Britain’ – and reconcile with the House of Windsor. Yet there is one person acting as a major stumbling block in this deluded quest. No, not Harry’s cancer-stricken father, King Charles, who is believed to want to get to know his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet while he still has time.

William’s plans to punish the Sussexes: Instead, I believe Harry’s happy-ever-after dreams will founder at the hands of his poor, betrayed brother. Mark my words: when William becomes King and Catherine his queen – many years hence, I hope – Harry and Meghan will never be welcomed back into the bosom of the Royal Family. The Sussexes’ visits to Harry’s homeland will be rare or non-existent – and the disgraced Duke and his grasping wife will be booed wherever they go. Charles loves both his sons, and is a kind and forgiving man. But William can never – and should never – forget the betrayal inflicted on him by his younger brother. William lives by a deeply honourable code of duty, while his dimwitted younger sibling barely knows the meaning of that word.

William’s busywork: It cannot have escaped even Harry’s notice that during his bizarre ‘peace and reconciliation tour’ around Britain this week, William has been entirely unavailable, thanks to what Palace sources have called ‘official engagements elsewhere’. Could it be more obvious? Of course William could have found the time to see Harry if he had wanted to.

No invitation to Peg’s coronation: As things stand, I doubt that California-dreaming Harry will even be invited to William’s coronation, when it comes. Even if William does find it in his heart to extend a formal invitation to the balding man-child, you can be sure he’ll be wondering if he can relegate Harry, Megs and their kids to the back pews of Westminster Abbey. And before you ask, Harry, no, you can’t bring a Netflix crew.

Title-stripping: The biggest question hanging over the brothers’ future relationship is: will King William V eventually strip the Sussexes of their HRH titles? There is a precedent for that, as both Diana and Fergie had their HRH titles unceremoniously removed once they were no longer working royals. And, frankly, Harry has far outdone both those women in the bad-behaviour stakes. The nuclear option would be for the future King William to strip Harry of his dukedom. Although this would require an Act of Parliament, it would still likely happen if the monarch wished it. And I wouldn’t put it past William to inflict either or both of those indignities on Harry. For if there is one thing I have noticed in the future King, having observed him all his 43 years, it’s that he is a man who truly lives by Queen Elizabeth’s great maxim: ‘Never complain, never explain’. And more than that: never forget, either.

The Sussexes were supposed to save the monarchy: As charismatic, telegenic, newly wedded young royals, Harry and Meghan had a responsibility to play their part in securing the future of a fragile, some say outdated, institution. Instead, they bolted to make their grubby millions.

No family in the UK: How it must stick in the craw of loyal working royals that Prince Harry now expects he can swan back to Britain and reclaim his position as the playful, lovable Prince, after all his abuse and betrayals. Memo to Harry: soft lad, you have no ‘family’ here. You abandoned them when they needed you most, all for 30 pieces of silver. Hell will freeze over before our future King William or any of us loyal monarchists will ever welcome you back.