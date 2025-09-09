Platell: Prince William is still plotting revenge on Harry for the longterm

Some Sussex-defenders swear that Prince Harry and Meghan are maneuvering carefully as they deal with Harry’s toxic family, the left-behind Windsors. The thing is, I don’t believe it. I don’t think Harry and Meghan have come up with some plan and said, “okay, this is how we’re going to play it, this is what we’ll say.” Meghan seems completely done with all of the left-behinds, but she supports Harry with whatever he wants. And I think Harry was simply speaking his truth, his perspective, his desires for a reconnection with his family in his BBC interview. And I still think that was a mistake, to be so openly needy of that reconciliation and connection to his horrible father and his even more despicable brother. Charles and William are like most vindictive, petty narcissists: looking for a weakness to exploit. And they’re both exploiting what they perceive as Harry’s weakness: a desire for connection to his family. I bring this up because the Mail’s Amanda Platell certainly got a briefing from William’s people this week, all about William’s plans to punish and permanently exile Harry. Sometimes, you just have to let the toxicity wash over you. Some highlights:
Harry’s pseudo-royal tour: Before Harry’s pathetic four-day ‘pseudo royal’ tour this week, visiting the few remaining UK charities prepared to be associated with him, his friends were busy briefing the media that his dearest hope is ‘to bring his family back home to Britain’ – and reconcile with the House of Windsor. Yet there is one person acting as a major stumbling block in this deluded quest. No, not Harry’s cancer-stricken father, King Charles, who is believed to want to get to know his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet while he still has time.
William’s plans to punish the Sussexes: Instead, I believe Harry’s happy-ever-after dreams will founder at the hands of his poor, betrayed brother. Mark my words: when William becomes King and Catherine his queen – many years hence, I hope – Harry and Meghan will never be welcomed back into the bosom of the Royal Family. The Sussexes’ visits to Harry’s homeland will be rare or non-existent – and the disgraced Duke and his grasping wife will be booed wherever they go. Charles loves both his sons, and is a kind and forgiving man. But William can never – and should never – forget the betrayal inflicted on him by his younger brother. William lives by a deeply honourable code of duty, while his dimwitted younger sibling barely knows the meaning of that word.
William’s busywork: It cannot have escaped even Harry’s notice that during his bizarre ‘peace and reconciliation tour’ around Britain this week, William has been entirely unavailable, thanks to what Palace sources have called ‘official engagements elsewhere’. Could it be more obvious? Of course William could have found the time to see Harry if he had wanted to.
No invitation to Peg’s coronation: As things stand, I doubt that California-dreaming Harry will even be invited to William’s coronation, when it comes. Even if William does find it in his heart to extend a formal invitation to the balding man-child, you can be sure he’ll be wondering if he can relegate Harry, Megs and their kids to the back pews of Westminster Abbey. And before you ask, Harry, no, you can’t bring a Netflix crew.
Title-stripping: The biggest question hanging over the brothers’ future relationship is: will King William V eventually strip the Sussexes of their HRH titles? There is a precedent for that, as both Diana and Fergie had their HRH titles unceremoniously removed once they were no longer working royals. And, frankly, Harry has far outdone both those women in the bad-behaviour stakes. The nuclear option would be for the future King William to strip Harry of his dukedom. Although this would require an Act of Parliament, it would still likely happen if the monarch wished it. And I wouldn’t put it past William to inflict either or both of those indignities on Harry. For if there is one thing I have noticed in the future King, having observed him all his 43 years, it’s that he is a man who truly lives by Queen Elizabeth’s great maxim: ‘Never complain, never explain’. And more than that: never forget, either.
The Sussexes were supposed to save the monarchy: As charismatic, telegenic, newly wedded young royals, Harry and Meghan had a responsibility to play their part in securing the future of a fragile, some say outdated, institution. Instead, they bolted to make their grubby millions.
No family in the UK: How it must stick in the craw of loyal working royals that Prince Harry now expects he can swan back to Britain and reclaim his position as the playful, lovable Prince, after all his abuse and betrayals. Memo to Harry: soft lad, you have no ‘family’ here. You abandoned them when they needed you most, all for 30 pieces of silver. Hell will freeze over before our future King William or any of us loyal monarchists will ever welcome you back.
Come for the projection, and stay for a Daily Mail casting Harry as a modern-day Judas, betraying his violently toxic brother by… buying a mansion in California. Is William supposed to be Jesus Christ in this situation? I don’t think Jesus was ever described as incandescent with rage. Anyway, as I said at the beginning, I don’t think any of this was some kind of plan or strategy by Harry. He genuinely wants some kind of reconciliation. It’s easy for me to sit here and say “you should get far away from these amoral losers and never try to see them again,” but damn, why does Harry want to talk to these people again? Every time he tries to do or say anything, his ugly brother jumps down Harry’s throat, rage-squealing “I’ll take your title, you’re not invited to my coronation, I HATE YOU!” Play out this scenario – Harry publicly says “hey, I tried, but I’m cutting my losses and moving on from all of this toxic bullsh-t for my own mental health.”
They are so jealous that Harry is working with his charities (not just photo ops) that they have to spin this shit. Peg can’t stand the Harry is very well liked and so much smarter and Harry is free to live the life he wants with the woman he loves who loves him back. Peg wanted Harry to fail when he left salt isle but Harry knows how to work. So this is what petty and jealous Peg is left with. Ass kissers who will write what he wants but more people know and see the truth.
Yeah, Harry’s” pathetic tour 4 day pseudo royal tour”? Ummm, it’s not pathetic to the families that attended the Well Child Awards. There is meaning in his consistent involvement with those families. His visit and donation to Nottingham’s Children in Need is not pathetic. Visiting with IG and Scotty’s Soldiers is not pathetic.
Yes, they’re so single-minded about slamming Harry, that they’ll ignore people who are suffering and need help.
They consistently do that, they’re so single-minded in their hatred of Harry that they don’t realize how insulting they are to other people because of it. They’ll describe countries as crime ridden, dangerous places, they’ll describe charities as pointless and unimportant, and they all describe harmless joking actions by Harry and Meghan as low class, tacky, and cringey discounting all the people who did the same things. Then they’ll wonder why people dislike the other royals and they don’t garner the same attention or respect.
Yeah, I’m surprised Harry let these people cover his event.
I don’t think the DM was allowed to cover the event? There were others allowed, like ITV, GBnews and what surprised me more was the Times. But at the same time, Harry got that apology from the Sun and NGN with his settlement so maybe he is willing to let the Times cover things now?
I also don’t think he has the same control over this event that he does over Invictus. He probably asked that the DM not be there and maybe the Express or the Sun but he can’t ask Wellchild to block too many media outlets, they need the coverage.
If only they had enough common sense to know how pathetic this makes them sound…….
Sounds like she’s pissed that the Daily Fail was banned from covering Harry’s events? I’m guessing she attempted to get credentials for Wellchild and was denied them.
Correct me if I’m wrong please – Di and Fergie were married ins who weren’t entitled to HRH once they divorced, but Harry was born a prince. Isn’t he automatically entitled to the HRH?
I don’t think William taking the titles away from the Sussexes will be the flex he thinks. The royalists in the UK will love it, but the rest of the world will see it as petty, vengeful and weak.
I don’t think the rest of the world would even care. Harry is respected internationally for reasons that have nothing to do with his royal birth. One of the reasons he’s earned much admiration from veterans in particular (in addition to Invictus, of course) is that he actually refused to use his royal status to avoid combat! Taking away his HRH and thinking it would be a huge punishment is another case of the BRF and their pet sycophants grossly overestimating their prestige.
The rest of the world will probably continue to refer to him as “Prince Harry” regardless, just as they still refer to his mother as “Princess Diana”. That’s just his global identity.
It would probably just make him a bigger legend. The Man formerly known as Prince.
@Jais – Totally agree it would make Harry bigger and blow up in William’s face. It would be glorious to watch.
I hope its followed by another press release by M&H that service is universal – you don’t need a HRH to be in service to your community – and btw the royals are just people, nothing special to see here.
You’re correct, Krista. If Edward VII can be a whole ass abdicated King and keep his HRH, they have no leg to stand on. And the Sussexes DGAF. lol.
The HRH for Harry comes through a letters patent that said all grandchildren from the male line get an HRH. It is also why Beatrice and Eugenie have it.
If William wants to remove this when he’s monarch, technically he can, but it will open up a Pandora’s box he does not want to deal with. And it would even end up affecting his kids because why do Charlotte and Louis need an HRH if they are only spares.
And he can’t touch the Sussex dukedom without parliament approval. And they sure as hell won’t risk political capital to do this. Not unless all titles get removed.
plus, once they take away his HRH and dukedom, what will they have to threaten him with??
The royalists might not love it so much, once it becomes obvious how aristocracy can be dismantled.
William will never be able to take away the Royal Dukedom from Prince Harry without the agreement of Parliament (House of Commons) and the House of Lords. That is not going to happen because it would open a can of worms. Andrew, anyone? Amanda Platell is deluded if she thinks he can. This is the second hateful article about Prince Harry that I have seen today, along with Paul Burrell’s latest dross. It’s seriously depressing.
That is just William’s true essence. And it looks like he’ll never outgrow it. Thank God Harry got away!!!!
This clip says it all!!
https://youtu.be/2mCku-1z130?si=a4nC87m1wTJfxTLv
That is utterly vile ‘journalism’.
What a wicked old cow.
There’s also a YouTube clip where Charles, Diana, and youngsters William and Harry are seated in a garden with a rabbit. Diana gives the rabbit to William to pet, but William shies away. She then picks up the bunny and hands it to Harry, and William immediately starts whining, “Can I hold him? Can I hold him?” Nothing has changed. William wants nothing but to be left alone — unless and until Harry has something, anything, and then he has to have it.
Amanda Platell spews one lie after another. N one briefs her except for the lying voices in her head.
She is just a right wing columnist for the Mail she isn’t a royal reporter. She knows nothing. Everyone knows that William would make himself look ridiculous if he forced parliament to debate stripping Harry of his title. It’s a royalist fantasy but the average Brit doesn’t care and when they find out it would be a long involved process that would tie up parliament when there are more important things for government to be doing it would be a bad look. It’s just silly background noise at this point. Also Harry’s whole Spencer family is in the uk so he will always have family here.
Plate.l knows nothing but William could shut down this talk if he chose to. He does not.
LOL, @julia, that’s what I noticed straight away: the erasure of the entire Spencer family!
I’m also wondering why the reporter (🤡) says that Harry wiill hardly ever, if at all, come to the UK when William is King. Harry will likely still have relationships with charities there. Will William try to make things so difficult for him so as to try to enforce his exile? What’s up with that language?
Amanda just sink in her own toxic nonsense
William will always have the knowledge that Spare 2 could be right around the corner. I love that for him.
Having to author that juvenile fiction must be demoralizing. That’s not reporting, it’s not even writing. It’s adjective dense (signs of incompetence) and reads like the diary of a middle-school child. Having to wh*re yourself out to the royals must eat away at your soul.
I guess it’s indeed kind of unconceivable for many of us, but it seems that Harry really cares about reconciliation with his father and at this point he must know that he can’t have the “personal” reconciliation without the instiutional games because Charles is incapable of that. We can only assume he made peace with that in his mind.
We don’t know anything more about what Harry wants than any of these scribblers. He said in the BBC interview he’d like reconciliation, showing the door is open on his side, and if there’s a problem, it’s not from him. He looks like the grownup. Also no surprise given Charle’s illness if Harry wants to make sure he himself has no regrets should his father’s time be limited. Harry lives thousands of miles away; unlike the BM, this issue likely doesn’t dominate much of his time. If it happens, it happens. And after Harry processed everything he learned during the security trial, who knows whether he feels the same?
In any event, Harry is stuck making nice publicly to some extent because the IG games will be in the UK, and Charles – in theory – should have a role as CIC and royal patron of the RBL. We can guess what Harry thinks about William from the fact he was purposely and publicly excluded from that July meeting in London…
Agree with this. Harry talking about reconciliation does make him look like the adult in the room. And yeah the BM will spin it as Harry pining to return but it’s really not about that.
Yeah, Harry looks like the mature one here.
and I also think he’s made it clear – in Oprah, in Spare, and in other comments etc – that he’s looking for reconciliation with his father. He’s not blocking his father from seeing Archie and Lili, he’s not avoiding his calls. etc.
William is the one that Harry seems to have cut off emotionally. And maybe that’s why we’re getting these unhinged articles about how Wiilliam will NEVER EVER forgive him – because Harry isn’t asking William to forgive him*, Harry isn’t asking William for a relationship. Harry is done with him.
*he hasn’t done anything that warrants forgiveness but I’m looking at this from William’s POV.
That’s a good point. That William is spinning out bc Harry isn’t even trying to talk to him. And yet he is trying to talk with Charles. William wants to go off on Harry so bad but he has had zero opportunity to unleash. Bc Harry won’t give him one. So instead “William’s friend” has to get in touch with people like Sykes and whoever to rage vent.
I see no reason for William to have any say in a reconciliation between Charles and Harry. William’s attitude seems to be more related to jealousy than anything else. Of course a reconciliation is one thing the long term future is something else. I am surprised that Harry still wants reconciliation after finding out about his father telling other countries not to guard him.
I think when Harry says he wants “reconciliation” it means, he wants to be left alone. No briefing, he has security for himself and his family f they choose to come over. I think he would like to have a normal interaction with his Dad and kids before Charles dies. I don’t think he wants to be around Will/Kate or have much to do with people he doesn’t talk to now. I think William is mad that he ‘s not paying him any mind or asking HIM for reconciliation.
The usual poison from this appalling woman. And Diana and Fergie were married-ins, not blood royals, who lost their HRHs when they divorced. NOT because they were non-working royals, lol! William would do well to beware those 400 pages.
William may not want reconciliation, but he does want recognition. When was the last time Harry uttered William’s name? The Oprah interview? And then in Spare? All this shouting is to get Harry’s attention – “Don’t you realize I hate you?! Aren’t you afraid of me? Look at me when I’m talking to you!!”
It’s totally true. William is throwing a tantrum in the press to try and get a reaction or some attention from Harry, and he gets … nothing in return. Just silence.
I bet that’s pretty painful for him, but he deserves it.
Poor dumb William. Instead of putting this whole thing to bed and arranging a quiet meeting with his brother he is going to make his Coronation about whether his brother is there. Dumb! As for Amanda and the rest of the rats, seriously all of you need to get some therapy. The rage of the rota rats at the ease and charisma which Harry does the work his brother and wife are incapable of is so evident. This feels like one long tantrum from a bunch of two year olds
“Poor dumb William. Instead of putting this whole thing to bed and arranging a quiet meeting with his brother he is going to make his Coronation about whether his brother is there. Dumb!”
So much this! Charles coronation was all about Harry and where he sat and who talked to him – and who didn’t, and what Meghan was doing thousands of miles away. That got so much more coverage than the coronation itself. You’d think William would have learned from that, but obviously not. Way to make your future big day STILL all about Harry and Meghan you big chump!
“when William becomes King and Catherine his queen – many years hence, I hope.”
Interesting.
I’m dreading the day when Peggy and Wiggy become King and Queen. The British Monarchy is doomed from that day forward as far as I’m concerned.
To be fair Harry has not said that he wants any sort of reconciliation with William. He’s just smart enough to know saying out loud I prefer to get to speak to my father again but screw my brother wouldn’t play well
Even if a large amount of people agree, there’s still enough that wouldn’t that aren’t royalists. He does have to play the game a little bit, and I don’t think that we can fully understand that from our outsider position.
That said, I can’t believe that people would write stuff like this and consider themselves to be journalists. Calling him dimwitted? Talking about betrayal, and calling him a Judas? This man hasn’t committed any crimes, except for not doing exactly what William wants. And I’m not sure why they believe that Harry and Meghan would be booed everywhere they went in the UK when William and Catherine were King and Queen. Is he being booed today? Was he booed yesterday? Were there protesters there with signs upset about his involvement because he’s such a shady character? William and his very unhealthy obsession with his brother is showing his hand here. No one hates Harry as much as he does.
The funniest part was when she called Harry a balding man-child. I was looking around like, huh, who?, where’s William? Not that Harry isn’t balding but he’s markedly less balding than William, please. As for boos? Those yellow not my king protestors and boos will be following the true balding man-child and his wife throughout his coronation and reign. Everything said about Harry in this article could be applied to William to the point that I was like ummmm…which brother are we actually talking about? Harry’s events have meaning and were not hastily put together out of competition. So who’s really doing a pathetic tour this week? It aint Harry.
She takes this from comments sites where derangers reside
It would be interesting to know what George and Charlotte thought about the not my King lot.
What a hateful article! This writing reveals more about the woman who wrote it than its subject. Terrible, terrible person and how dare she!
I think Harry is done with his brother. I believe like many he wants a relationship with his only surviving parent. Also like many I believe he should just wash his hands of his birth family but I am not an empathetic person nor do I have his type of birth family. Meghan obviously see Harry’s family for what they truly are abusers and toxic. Easier for her to walk away. All of William’s plans for the Sussexes will probably blow up in his face like most of his initiatives. The rage and hatred he feels for Harry is because he was led to believe by his family that Harry belonged to him for him to use and abuse. Harry marrying Meghan, receiving therapy helped him to see clearly his worth and gifts and he has moved far beyond William. I always go back to this phrase because it is so very true especially when dealing with relationships. Oh what a tangled web we weave when at first we try to deceive. Harry and Meghan will be fine. The monarchy with William and Kate, not so much. Right now this monarchy is tethering. Imagine putting in writing someone is planning revenge on a sibling .
What did Harry say when asked about his relationship with William? He said “Space”. He never says that he wants to reconcile with his brother or SIL. It’s just Charles and it’s only because the old fool is his Dad.
“Charles loves both his sons, and is a kind and forgiving man.” Sure, Jan.
In that case he ought to get of his backside and prove it by phoning his son.
Peggy’s legacy will be hate and rage.. no amount of good pr can undo what his incandescent rage has destroyed. Articles like this one make him look mentally unstable he really needs to stop the rage briefings it doesn’t make him look strong or in charge it just highlights that he is a pathetic prince who is living in the past while his brother has moved on and is building his own future that doesn’t include WanK at all.
A child having a temper tantrum, time for William to grow up.
From the Clarence House WhatsApp group chat the talking point was: there might be a reunion between the Duke and the King.
From the KP WhatsApp: i loathe Harrold and his pseudo-royal tour, cannot wait til the day pappa drops dead and i can strip those smiles (oops titles) away from him and his hot (oops again, annoying) wife.
“William has been entirely unavailable, thanks to what Palace sources have called ‘official engagements elsewhere’. Could it be more obvious? Of course William could have found the time to see Harry if he wanted to.”
Prince Harry never mentioned his brother’s name during the BBC interview, he has not expressed any interest in meeting that creature. Amanda should really take a hike and go spend some time in “nature”..
“HRH” “Duke of Sussex” – these are really no more than words. What does it really accomplish if Willy does take them away? Other than damaging his own reputation, of course. People will continue to refer to H as “Prince” Harry – that is his identity since birth.
Poor William. Still trying to convince himself that Harry envies him and not the reverse. What’s going to happen to William when he finally realizes that the titles and the royalty are not the most important things to Harry? He may have some type of psychotic break when he realizes that there are whole nations that don’t operate on a titled aristocratic hierarchy and people there are just fine.
What will he do if he removes the titles and H&M continue living their happy lives in spite of William’s pretty vindictiveness?
At some point it’s going to dawn on William that everything is not all about him and he’s going to be really disappointed when he realizes that the thing he thinks gives him the most value in life means very little, if anything, to so many other people, like Harry?
Plotting revenge? Sentebale wasn’t enough. ‘Soooooooo see you have Invictus Games, shame if something happens to it.’ What’s was that little trouble we orchestrated and broadcast with African Parks?
I don’t think Invictus is a royal patronage. I believe Harry started it with his own money or raised the funds to start it. Won’t tried to stick his fingers in it, Gran -gran told him to go sit down somewhere. I think QE2 had Won’t and Can’t’s number for the longest time.
Creepy scary rant talk about grasping the keens gran freebie yacht trips and lots of mansions.
Peggs needs serious therapy now.
It’s not going to matter. Harry is a free man. Will as King can’t banish him from the country. So what if he can’t attend his brothers coronation or appear on the balcony again. Harry doesn’t care. He just wants to reconnect with his dad before his dad dies. The two brothers were never close. Will is starting to sound like Joffrey from Game of Thrones.
William is going to do to Harry whatever the press tells him to do.
Yup, he’s their bitch and he will dance to their tunes the rest of his life. The question is, is he going to protect his children, warn them, do anything to keep them from the life he has with the press? I think chances are great that when George comes to him in tears, Willie’s response will be ‘it comes with the job’ while continuing to sell all of them to the press.
Being plotters of revenge caused downfall of kings. Richard 2 and richard 3 come immediately to mind.
Anyone else find this article a bit threatening towards the British charities that still work with Harry
Definitely.
Good point.
Hang on, was Kate’s blonde hair part of the “secret revenge plan”?
Hello! First comment here…
Wow, Amanda Platell must have been screamed at by William’s communication team after that article in which she called out William a few weeks ago. She’s back at flattering William and bashing Harry. She’s particularly fierce. Boy she is doing her best to be forgiven by William’s team.
Following this drama is not easy for my heart I have to say.
It’s like as if nobody within that pathetic bunch has the emotional intelligence and/or the honesty to really LISTEN to Harry’s reasons.
The whole story is both so maddening and so sad.
For me, it’s plain and simple. What SEALED THE DEAL is H&M’s triumphal tour in Australia and the South Pacific in 2018. BIG crowds, excitement… Nothing like that had happened since Diana. Harry and Meghan were the rock stars of the RF. Their authenticity, young energy, warmth, empathy just shone. Their popularity was so high that they were completely eclipsing the other “young” royals William and Kate, as well as Charles and Camilla. “The Firm” was not going to allow that. So they launched a big operation of character assassination. It was “all hands on deck” to diminish their numbers. Planting a few false stories, leaking all sorts of twisted facts and interpretations, and signaling that the press could have “fun” and say everything they wanted… there would be no push back.
The campaign was mainly aimed at Meghan of course but it surely hurt both of them tremendously. And when they reached their breaking point, and were not able to resolve things privately, they got out. After another year of being quiet, while the attacks in the press never stopped, they fought back.
This couple was abused when they were in the UK, plain and simple. When people screamed at them because they denounced the abuse, it constituted for me a SECOND level of abuse. Not only you don’t believe the victim but you say they are “traitors”.
The Oprah interview and the Netflix docu-series were full of uncomfortable truths. But what people forget is that it’s not so much about the Royal family… it’s about the Monarchy, which is a Constitutional Institution. If an Institution is dysfunctional, it has to be denounced in the hope that the Institution can reform itself.
I would say that the case of Harry’s book is different because in it, some things Harry discloses about Charles and William are more personal. While I understand it comes from YEARS of frustration at being disrespected and not protected, I find it understandable that Charles and William are angry and hurt. On the other hand, let’s not forget Harry says many positive things about his father and his brother in that book.
I’m glad anyway that Harry rings the alarm bell: his brother William, the future king, has serious ego problems and serious issues of self-control. What we have witnessed in the last few years confirms that fact, doesn’t it? The childish PR games and the OBSESSION …. I would dare say it’s pathological. I could go on about the sabotage of Sentebale and now the first salvos in the power play for Invictus… Targeting the two most significant , most emotionally charged charities for Harry ? This is not normal. If Harry has disclosed some hard truths about his brother, in response William seems eager to completely DESTROY Harry. Again, this is not normal. And thinking that somebody with that kind of thirst for revenge will soon becoming the Head of State… this sends shrivers into my spine.
I hope there are still enough people of good will who have some power to stop this madness.
I don’t think it understandable that Charles and William are angry and hurt. They are playing victims William more than Charles bullied Harry and wanted him to reject Meghan which was totally out of line.They think they are always right and Charles blames others for his mistakes. Charles never apologized to his own parents for his authorized biography based on his correspondence and interviews with Dimbleby. Charles of course has a convenient memory. William thought himself above counseling and he really really needed it badly. He is just getting worse
Lordy I forgot she was the one who wrote that anti-William piece just what, two weeks ago? she really did get a dressing down from KP didn’t she?
Welcome to commenting!
Welcome! Platell is kind of funny to me. She is happy to be viciously critical towards anything that moves, both the sussexes and the Wales. And honestly, I just replaced Harry’s name with William’s the whole time and the article made way more sense.
I too can see why Charles and William are mad about the book etc, for sure. But it’s one of those things where you have to ask them what in the world did they think was going to happen. They briefed to the press about Harry and his wife and full-on participated in and green-lighted the absolute press burying that happened after that first tour. Meghan has said she wasn’t thrown to the wolves but fed to the wolves and the writing was on the wall that the same would happen to their kids. Harry said bet. So I do think Harry revealing those things were absolute hits to the egos of the left-behinds and they’re not used to it or over it. But it’s also just like…consequences.
@Jais LOL you answered your own question! Well, kind of. What did they think was going to happen? Nothing, of course. consequences?? they don’t what those are. They’ve never dealt with them in their life.
Ha! I guess I did. The indignity of the spare doling out those consequences, LOL…like I do get why these men who are used to being bowed to and yes your highnessed to all the time are still mad about it. I do get why they’re not over it. At best, the BM might be able to shame Charles into having some kind of contact with Harry. And partly that would be about Charles messing with William and as usual using Harry to get some good press.
Someone is taking all this rather personally, isn’t she. Did this Platell woman have an unhealthy obsession with Harry? And LOL nothing says “never complain, never explain” like running to your nearest tabloid columnist to spew all this BS.
I’m surprised and more than a little disappointed that Harry lets the people who write this bilge near his charity events.
Will maybe be licking his lips at the prospect of banning his brother from court however, the moment he becomes King he will come down to earth with a bang. From that moment his life is going to change and he will have to be visible and present in public. He is going to have to work and he won’t know what’s hit him. I’m sure Jason has promised him that due to modernization he can continue to coast but that is unlikely . Already the BM have been yanking his chain and letting him know he’s on notice to sober up and show up more, taking the role seriously.He can fantasise about hurting Harry but his brother is safe in US with a gorgeous wife and family. Will becomes King and discover he can no longer hides or just say no because he has cast iron obligations as monarch.
.
Well if VJ Day is any indication, even the usual “cast iron obligations” don’t mean much to Willy. With that absence, replaced by an insipid tweet, he signalled that he’s not just going to ditch the routine ribbon-cutting, he’s also going to ditch some of the cherished national ceremonies.
It’s like WanK have so few arrows in their quiver that briefing Platell about how “rage monster Willy will take revenge on his brother and his little nieces and nephews” actually seems like a good and reasonable message to them.
Hey Willy, if you go too far, you might just see Spare 2. Particularly once Charles is gone, you’re bullying away, and Harry realizes he has absolutely nothing left to lose.
“William lives by a deeply honourable code of duty, while his dimwitted younger sibling barely knows the meaning of that word.”
Oh yeah, that deeply honorable code of duty that had William skipping VJ Day, withdrawing from his godfather’s memorial service at the last minute, assaulting his brother, wasting time in football chat forums and likely cheating on his wife.
Platell is so right! What does Harry — the combat veteran and founder of a global nonprofit serving wounded veterans and military members — know about duty?? It’s not like Harry prioritized the protection of his wife and children over playing the sick games of the royal rota.
Oh, wait …
Sincere people have a much better chance of setting effective boundaries when others try to take advantage of their sincerity. Harry is not naive just because he is sincere and honest. I think he can and perhaps always has been able to distance himself internally and not let negative feelings get the better of him. And he can act. He’s smart and loves the life he’s living now. No one will be able to hurt him in the end with lies, tricks and revenge. This kind of sincerity is not a weakness, but a strength.
Where is Harry trying to talk to any of them? Who’s to say he hasn’t. When you invest your time and grift in tabloids it’s easy to see the narrative being pushed. That people are still hung up on titles is an indication of their obsession with the royal family and their lies. But keep buying into it, it’s funny to read.
The fact of the matter is that William cannot move against Harry to strip titles without also moving against Andrew, or history will not treat it kindly (doing both at once may not even go well). Andrew is being bankrolled by someone and will go on the offensive if William tries to do that. William will spend the first few years of his reign embroiled in legal and press fights.
This entire screed is hysterically funny.
I’d love to see this performed by a dry-witted, deadpan British comedian so the fullness of the humor can come to fruition.