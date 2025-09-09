Sykes: Prince Harry is trying to be half-in by donating $1.5 million to charity

Tessa Dunlop is one of the few British commentators who actually admits that the root of the anti-Sussex sentiment in the UK is mostly about Britain’s abandonment issues and hurt feelings because Harry and Meghan left. Very few royalists will admit the same. I would also argue that the anti-Sussex BS is mostly created and driven by the British press, and that the average British person either doesn’t care about the Sussexes or they have a favorable view of them. My argument is based on the real, on-the-ground reactions to Harry and Meghan over the years in the UK, and it’s not based on some emotional-support poll. I bring up all of this because Tom Sykes wrote a long-winded piece in his Royalist Substack about how Harry is getting a great reception during his visit to the UK this week and it’s like Harry never left. Sykes’ piece is full of the kind of admissions royalists hate to make – that Harry is the most charismatic royal in generations – but Sykes also hedges and pushes the palace line about Harry. Something I didn’t realize: Harry has apparently donated more than $1 million to Children in Need (update: People Mag says it was $1.5 million). Some highlights from The Royalist Substack:
Harry should be a working royal again: Suppose Harry wanted to support grassroots community organisations in the U.K.. In that case, it goes without saying that he could be doing so much more efficiently as a member of the royal family in good standing.
Harry’s donation: While the total sum Harry was due to donate to youth organisations in the U.K. today is understood to be well north of a million dollars, it’s peanuts compared to what a working royal might be able to deliver thanks not just to their fundraising superpowers but also their ability to influence government policy and spending, compared to which a million bucks is, I’m afraid, a drop in the ocean.
Harry’s Americanised model of philanthropy. Supporters will argue that the money will make a tangible difference. Britain’s youth services have been cut to shreds over the last decade, with the collapse of after-school clubs and mentoring programmes often cited as factors in the rise of knife crime. A seven-figure cheque, especially one aimed at young people, will go further than most gestures.
Half-in, Half-out: Detractors will view Harry as going against the last wishes of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, who made it clear that there could be no “half in, half out” arrangement when Harry and Meghan sought to step back from frontline duties in 2020. At Sandringham, in the tense summit that decided the Sussexes’ future, the Queen was unequivocal: a royal could not simultaneously pursue commercial deals and continue official duties. It was precisely that hybrid role she rejected. Five years later, Harry is doing exactly what she warned against—earning millions through private ventures in California, then flying back to Britain to sprinkle charitable patronage over the causes he once fronted.
Royals aren’t supposed to announce donations! The contrast between American and British models of philanthropy is stark. In the United States, high-profile figures often solidify their reputations through conspicuous donations. In Britain, the monarchy’s power has always been quieter—leveraging continuity and convening power to mobilise others. Royals rarely donate private funds, in part because doing so would raise questions about their wealth and the selectivity of their generosity. The Sussex model, built on commercial earnings and direct handouts, is therefore doubly jarring: to Brits, it looks a bit tacky—and very un-royal—to announce and seek applause for giving money.
The monarchy’s aura: He wanted out of the institution but not out of its aura. He wanted financial independence, but he still wanted to play a public role. Queen Elizabeth saw the danger and closed the door on compromise. Today, as he donates £1 million to British youth organisations, he is walking through precisely that half-open door, occupying a space she explicitly forbade. There is no denying that the money will help. It will pay for safe spaces, mentors, recording studios, and projects that matter to young people. However, it will not restore trust, nor will it mend the fractures within his family. Generosity cannot erase the fact that he lives in California, that he has monetised his grievances, and that he is now trying to resume, part-time, the role he gave up.
“He wanted out of the institution but not out of its aura.” On the contrary, Harry has his own aura, and the left-behind Windsors have spent the last five and a half years chasing the Sussexes’ aura and copying everything they do. The Windsors are still desperately trying to attach themselves to the Sussexes and colonize them at every turn. Prince William is so pathetically desperate to ride Harry’s coattails, he had to schedule three straight days of emergency busywork this week.
Beyond that, Sykes – and every single royal reporter and commentator – stupidly equates “charity work” with “royal work.” It is a cultural difference, I’m sure – in America, anyone can donate to charity, and Americans publicize their donations because they want to highlight a great cause and encourage more donations. Arguing that “the royals are the only ones who can do charity work” is especially stupid because William and Kate refuse to DO charity work. They are showing up empty-handed (literally) to charities on the rare occasions they actually visit. They refuse to host fundraisers, and on the few occasions when they donate money (from their foundation), it’s a small amount attached to ham-fisted foundation bureaucracy. AND Will and Kate are desperate to publicize it too!
William and Kate’s foundation spent over 12 million on expenses and only donated 1.1 million to actual charity.
That should be the start of this conversation.
They spend more money on PR and celebrity payments than they do actually helping people.
Look at the foundation’s senior staff (especially compared with how little they seem to do, and fund). Salaries likely account for a fair portion of expenses as well.
This should be a legitimate scandal. A foundation that’s been established for over a decade spent 12 times the amount on expenses that it donated? And no one finds that odd or concerning? But they can send people to California to figure out where jam is being jarred?
Does anyone know if Earth shot is included in that? The winners alone should be getting $5m. I feel like I read somewhere that none of the winners have actually been paid yet.
@Steph, I read that the winners don’t receive the whole amount at once. It is divided through a few years. That is why each year Eartshot expenses are exceeding the actual payment made to the winners.
Eartsh*t is a separate foundation. They took it away from the control of the charity board , to be able to take money much easily from billionaires likes of Bezos and Bloomberg (who in fact are investors in the prize winner’s companies), covert as prize winning trophies (so basically the same thing his uncle Andrew did with the Pitch at the Palace scam).
And Will and Kate are 1/4 into the working royals thing, if that much. (This week being realy special, because they can’t let Harry have all the press, plus they need to reset that lazy-megayacht-five-forever-homes narrative.)
So where’s the problem with Harry going 1/2 time? Is it because it’s “tacky” to earn money even though your family isn’t supporting you with an allowance or multiple houses like the Wailses get? (If Harry wanted to, which seems really unlikely. Harry just wants to reconnect with his long-time charities and see his father before he dies. End of.)
This garbage is why I won’t subscribe to Sykophant’s substack.
Yeah, I can’t imagine the Queen, with all her devotion to service and country, would be mad about Harry doing charity work on his own time and dime, as Sykes implies that this goes against her wishes.
What an absurd angle for the article to take!
She’d likely be way more disappointed in W&K refusing to do any meaningful work at all but still taking millions in people’s money and grabbing all the mansions they can.
The mental gymnastics…… by their logic Charles’s Highgrove shop is tacky. Let’s not dive into the dog perfume the Queen sold in the Buckingham online shop, not tacky at all, right?
Whenever I bring up Charles’s Highgrove Originals I get yelled at “it is all for charity!!!” (It is not). A portion of the jam sales goes to the King’s Trust, the rest is used to maintain Highgrove. However, it is exactly what Harry does. Earn money, make donations from your earnings. The only difference is, for Charles it is noble, for Harry tacky. The hypocrisy is running circles, dancing, waving, they refuse to see it.
Ugh! I read the piece yet but I’m mad he announced the donation about publicly already. For petty reasons. I wanted Pegs to announce his $2500 all loud and proud like he was doing something first just so the org Harry is working with could announce the he donated.
Ok, I’ve read it now. First of all, the orgs Harry is working with within the UK have always been outside of his royal work. That’s why they weren’t able to take them away from him.
Second, with Sussexit my Twitter algorithm has a lot of stuff from the UK coming up during lockdown. The RF did nothing for Brits. They are of the mind that their presence is enough but they couldn’t go anywhere so nothing was done. All of the food bank donations, baby bank, etc were coming from private citizens. Charity had never been limited to the RF. If anything, they are meant to encourage it not be the sole proprietors of charity.
Fundraising and convening? Harry raised all the money for IG on his own outside of the Royal Foundation which again is why he could take it with him.
Sykes is just talking out his ass.
I also think this is a big reason Peg and Bones hated H&M AND hated them leaving, especially Meghan. They had so many innovative ways to make an impact that was completely against the norm of royal “work.” I think they were jealous. I also think they are mad they can no longer ride their coattails when the projects are super successful.
Yeah, Jason the Knife wrote something about how “proud” he was to help get Invictus off the ground. Shameless BS.
“Royals fundraising super powers?” Are you kidding me? When have they done a fundraiser in recent time? I don’t believe they have in fact one of Cant’s charities went under a few years ago and they didn’t lift a finger. They are super jealous that Harry uses his money to help while the leftovers hoard it and take taxpayer vacations!!!
William’s team are great at raising money. They’re not so great at spending it on worthy causes.
I think they do raise money, but maybe through private donations? There was that recent quote from Will’s former employee about Wills ragging on him 24/7 about the state of donations.
Yes private donations not fundraisers because fundraisers means work! It’s easy to have someone on staff call for donations.
Yeah, the royals fundraising superpowers? Is there any evidence of that? The royals don’t donate millions from what I can tell. And their mere presence does not fundraise millions for their charities either.
Yes exactly. Is he telling us that Kate wasn’t visiting her charities enough help fundraise for them even though according to him that is what their presence is supposed to mean? Is he saying that Kate knowingly avoided her charities even though she knew how her being there would help fundraise them enough to stay open? Wow, I despise her even more, knowing that she has decided to spend more time vacationing even though she knows how important her presence “working” for all of her charities. Such a selfish and cruel woman.
Didn’t some executives from Times Mag make donations to W&K and the same year their charity got a glowing article from them? So, they had to disclose the donation in the article for journalistic integrity. They are great at getting money from big corporations or powerful people, they are just not that charitable at giving it away.
@Susan Collins: You know (wink-wink) It’s the kind of “superpowers” that comes in a briefcase. Need I say more? (nudge-nudge).
“Five years later, Harry is doing exactly what she warned against—earning millions through private ventures in California, then flying back to Britain to sprinkle charitable patronage over the causes he once fronted.” Only the British media could make this sound like a bad thing. You mean to tell me he’s earning his own money and not taking it from the taxpayers, and giving it to people in need? How dare he!!
Like how on Earth are they really trying to rationalize it as being a bad thing that he’s using his influence, and money he’s earned privately to help people? Because he’s not doing it under the umbrella of the royal foundation? That money all of a sudden doesn’t matter? It won’t be helpful or welcomed? They are SO SALTY.
🎯
He would be able to that more efficiantly as a working member of the royal family? I disagree. Keen and Mean would be too jealous.
When is the last time they have spent over a million pounds of their own money on a charity? When have they ever done a fundraising event that wasn’t in the benefit of their own foundation? Should we pull up the Royal foundation financial report that dropped a few weeks ago?
Kate’s been working with early years for a decade what value has she bought to the cause? What has William actually done for the environment or homelessness? Harry by contrast has changed lives with Invictus.
Uhhhh can we talk about this part?
“it’s peanuts compared to what a working royal might be able to deliver thanks not just to their fundraising superpowers but also their ability to influence government policy and spending, compared to which a million bucks is, I’m afraid, a drop in the ocean.”
So first off, working royals dont have “fundraising superpowers” and we know that royal patronages don’t really make a difference. the King’s Trust is different IMO bc Charles built that up over years and it has a proven track record and a clear mission – its not like his foundation or the royal foundation that just seems like a way to launder bags of cash.
but also – Royals influence government policy and spending?!?! I thought they were supposed to be neutral! So Sykes is coming out and saying that the royal family can influence how the government spends its money – the taxpayers’ money?? I mean we knew the idea of a completely neutral monarch was BS but the fact that he is coming out and saying this feels very significant.
Yes, the words “might be able” are doing some heavy lifting here. W&K might be able to do more for charities, but they don’t. If William donated a million out of his own pocket, the BM would be putting him up for sainthood, but sadly he can’t even come up with a fridge
The bit about their influence on the government jumped out at me as well. The BRF is supposed to just be ceremonial
Yeah, that part was wild. The royals are not supposed to influence governments policy and spending. Is Sykes now saying they do? Does he have actual examples of that?
That’s deluded. If this was true Kate and William’s project would be successful and making real change.
“Royals influence government policy and spending?!?! I thought they were supposed to be neutral! So Sykes is coming out and saying that the royal family can influence how the government spends its money – the taxpayers’ money??”
@Becks1, @Jais
It’s been more than ten years since it was published, but the Guardian fought for years and years to get their hands on then Prince Charles’s so-called Black Spider Memos.
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2015/may/13/prince-charles-black-spider-memos-lobbying-ministers-tony-blair
And a few years later the Guardian did a series on the cost of the crown and on how the Queen (or her gold-plated advisers and the Men in Grey) influenced/lobbied various governments in order to be exempt from several dozen laws, like labour laws, statutory minimum wage and similar minor nuisances like having to adhere to environmental standards.
I think we all know that this is ongoing, see RAVEC and the way they used their influence against Harry.
Ha! Right? if Sykes is saying the royals influence government policies, then surely that applies to RAVEC as well. Interesting.
We mustn’t forget the exemption from the race relations act or the sex discrimination act. Charles has inherited those exemptions.
I think it’s fake news. But don’t do it harry. They don’t want Meghan and the children to be with you.
What is fake news. He’s announced a $1.5 million donation to a children’s charity in the uk. It’s on the Sussex.com website and the BBC. He’s not trying to be a working royal!
No not the money. The part about he wants half in half out.
Harry has said repeatedly that he’s no interest in working for the Royal Family.
I’m curious why you believe this narrative? Harry does not want half in. The rota and their hangers on just make things up, I hope readers realize.
If it was abandonment then why were they terrible to Meghan way before they left? Its pure jealousy, its so funny because they could have just waited for their popularity to blow over. Even the Wales were rock stars after they got married ,it happens. As charming as the Sussexs are soon people would have just gotten used to them and they would have been just another royal couple.
Just another royal couple I think not. By Meghan being an American created a huge interest in her hence the jealousy of WanK. They couldn’t compete with that. Meghan and Harry being another royal couple like Edward and Sophie was never going to happen. Even their children are creating interest and they are still very young. Both Harry and Meghan charisma is off the charts. There is nobody in the royal family that have what they have.
And I agree they are and still would be special but it would have not been news daily if they had let me just do the Royal family shtick, because they would be out and about ,their kids would be seen ,so the interest would not be as high as it is now years later. Remember the Wales after they got married they were so popular and people were eager for them,now they are a bore,cant maintain such high octane interest and hysteria forever unless your Michael Jackson.
The bigger issue than even popularity was that Harry and Meghan were always going to want to work. It would push William and Kate to do more. They worked more when Meghan was in that country than they ever have before. And let’s be real. They didn’t want to have to do more. Even this week must be a challenge for them. 3 days in a row!
I think they always would have stood out because of their personalities and charisma, but I do agree that if the press and other royals (cough W&K cough) had just left them the hell alone, the insane interest would have died out a bit. They kept stirring up a hornets nest of interest around the Sussexes (positive and negative interest) and if they had just let them do their thing, I think that frenzy would have lessened in time.
i mean i’m old enough to remember W&K’s trip to Canada in 2011 and what a huge deal that was and the crowds etc. That insane popularity didn’t last because, well….they’re W&K, but it took a while to die down.
i don’t think h&M ever would have been boring or uninteresting to the press, but I do think the frenzy would have died down a bit.
or maybe not, it never did with Diana.
I agree with @Jais & @Becks1 —
if H&M had stayed, and had NOT been used by Charles & Camilla AND Will & Kate as meat shields and scapegoats, the crazy interest would have died down somewhat, but IMO it never would have been less than a dull roar.
They clearly would have always been out there working hard, then they had kids, and they both have charisma by the bucket full. Pus they are both humble, uninterested in self-promotion just for the sake of it, and both have the ability to connect with seemingly anyone, effortlessly.
The comparison to Diana, though, while cogent, is not quite spot on — because let’s be truthful, part of what drove the wild press interest in Diana’s every breath was that her personal life was messy.
The scandals involving her and Charles, 95% of which were all on him, kept the gossip rags chasing her with a frenzy they would not have had if she were to have lived like, not a random example, the Duchess of Kent. I kind of wish she had: she might still be alive.
But H&M are in love, tightly bonded, and were never going to provide that level of messy, headline-feeding scandal. Thank Heaven.
I’m just grateful for H&M, who are so dedicated to humanitarianism despite the endless abuse heaped on them.
Nah, you can see from WanK’s frenetic activity this week (wig included) that the Sussexes were the only thing getting WanK out of the house every week, and the lazies couldn’t let that continue! Also, what Angied said about the Sussexes having way more charisma than anyone else in that family.
Harry before Meg: buying clothes from thrift stores. He couldnt donate his own money, he was the Spare and had none.
Look at him now, quiet confidence, clothes that fit, joy in helping patronages he never gave up.
I remember Harry writing about how Meghan had to buy him a sofa. Yet the Mail and Sykes go on about how wonderful his first home was.
I have a theory about Harry’s thriftiness that his allowance was adequate enough to buy some nicer things — clothes, furniture — but that he was purposely saving up funds for the future so he wouldn’t have to rely on handouts, or for travel, which he seemed to have managed on the cheap.
@Mairzy Doats, I don’t think Harry was given straight cash as allowance. It was probably some credit card or account Harry can charge at. It is like when you spend money for your work, then charge it to the company you are working for. Harry wouldn’t do the paperwork, but someone in the firm would. If he got money, he would already have a bank account for himself on his name, which he said he didn’t.
yeah I think it was more like a credit card or account – he said that Charles had no problem paying for nice clothes for him for work, nice suits and such (although he seemed to think those things should last forever) but he didn’t buy furniture for him or anything like that. I assume there was still some sort of allowance for food and casual clothes but it wasn’t like he was living large on Charles’ dime.
To be fair to Charles, (although I’m not sure why) he did make his own suits last forever, he even went out in patched suits. I think that Camilla might have smartened him up a bit, his suits look fairly new now.
One cannot over state the fact that the GBP 1.1 million donation is out of Harry’s own pocket. The other royals rarely donate from their own money
Exactly. Harry doesn’t get SG or Duchy money. He pays for his own security now. And he still donates his own money. But tell me how the royals are doing it better. Bullsh-t.
1. “Harry, recipient of all of his mother’s charisma and relegated to being the Royal Family Work Horse, didn’t complain about living in a basement and wearing clothes from TK MAXX, but he expected the Institution to protect his wife and children and when that didn’t happen, Harry took his aura with him.”
There. Fixed it.
2. England is a small country. It is my understanding that, like America, if the rich were taxed properly they wouldn’t have a homeless or hunger problem. In fact, if the country just stopped funding this “royal” nonsense, everybody would have a home and plenty of food on their table.
#EatTheRich
So Charles yanked the Sussexes’ home and security, and now the Sussexes have to support themselves with ***gasp*** private sector work — but hilariously, they’re still doing as much or more charity work than WanK.
One of Sykophants’ other posts about Harry’s visit said Harry should cut back expenses so he can live on Diana’s bequest without doing actual private sector work. What is this fresh BS? If the Sussexes can afford to buy a nice home AND pay for their security, why should they live in a tiny cottage reminiscent of Harry’s bachelor days? This absolutely reads like William wanting to humble Harry. Also, security is expensive, and you only need to spend five minutes on the hate Reddit subs or the Fail to understand that derangers are making actual physical threats.
So Harry donates over a million and that’s a bad thing? Please. That was a whole lot of words from Sykes to denigrate Harry’s donation. It would not be more efficient if he was still a working royal. You know what’s efficient? Being able to hand over a 1.5million dollar check with no strings attached.
Trust Tom Sykes to make a good thing a bad thing. Youth services have been cut? Royals have fundraising superpowers? If only there were still royals left behind in Britain to raise money and attention for youth services! And if the Queen firmly shut the door, how was it half-open?
Service is universal – just sayin’.
These people don’t get it. Harry’s moved on wanting to be half in and the real reason the press doesn’t like that Harry is donating his own money is that he’s showing up the Royals who rarely donate money and when they do they don’t announce how much the donation is. Nevertheless the British press is desperate for Harry to return to royal fold because William and Kate are boring and don’t do anything.
Does the likes of Sykes and others from the gutter press read Celebitchy? Or anyone from within the Firm?
I sure hope so
Syko needs to pull that extremely long stick from out of his behind because it’s apparently reached the little bit of brain he has left and has left him incapable of making sense of anything he says. Harry has been out of that institution for over five years and yet he and Meghan have both continued to support causes and charities in the UK, including WellChild. Harry has visited WellChild in the UK nearly every single year since they moved to the UK and never once has Syko complained about Harry going against the no half in half out agreement with the royal family or the Queen. Harry and Meghan have made donations to charities in the UK since they moved to the US, so what is the difference now that makes this psycho twist what is an amazing donation from Harry into something that requires degrading and misusing a dead grandmother once again? It seems that Syko is trying to twist a selfless act by Harry into something sinister or bad because once again we all can see who the better brother, son, grandson, husband, father, prince, man and philanthropist is…. Harry.
you know what this reminds me of? Non-compete clauses. Which have become notoriously common in sectors of employment where they truly don’t belong. It used to be a niche, sort of elitist way of preserving your business from competition if one of your employees left — they couldn’t come back to poach all their colleagues, or, if you worked at a bank, as I did, you had to have a spot of “gardening leave” where you’d be out of the market long enough to lose any insider info that might benefit a competitor. But it was always a bit of a blag. NCAs have morphed into a standard part of employment contracts even in fast food restaurants and hospitality, as if the skills and opportunities involved were so exalted and rare as to be treated like state secrets. It’s a joke. The BRF seem to think they have a universal, eternal, exclusive moral license to such activities as “convening” and “fundraising” which is especially odd in England, where *so* many people volunteer so frequently. I do the ParkRun, hence my name. I volunteer with my son’s sports club and with his schools. Have done for years. I would bet I do more volunteer work in terms of sheer hours, in a year, than WanK have ever done, in their lives. What are we paying these people for????
@ParkRunMum – you’re dead on. I have some experience with noncompetes and that is exactly what it sounds like.
Not to mention, was it Harry in Spare or reported elsewhere, I forget but it wasn’t the Queen who was against “half in, half out” – it was William. At the Sandringham Summit he pushed to get Harry and Meghan out, period. He wanted them gone. The Queen was more equivocal (for example, the wording in the exit statement that Harry and Meghan would “always be beloved members of the Family.”) Meaning, for example like other “non-working royals” they would be welcome on the BP balcony and at events like Ascot or Trooping but not called upon to do things like royal tours representing the BRF/British government. I’m sure that was her intent, but William and the Grey Men (not to mention Charles) clearly overruled her and here we are…
QEII not only understood that many of the other BRFs did half in, half out. She also understood that Harry and Meghan were a great asset to the monarchy, and I think she actually loved them despite it all. She also didn’t have the hate boner that William does. It all turned out better for Harry and Meghan in the end, but it’s sad to see them continue to pin the refusal of “half in, half out” on QEII. All evidence points to William
If they had ended up half in half out they would probably have done more royal work than W and K
This guys a Joke. The NY Post in 2019 wrote an article about the RF biggest donations comes from the country they hate🇺🇸. The queen, PP, Charles,William n Kate get huge donations but give charities very little. The article was written in April I believe . So this guy is a prick. The Hubb Cookbook has given WK Royal Foundation 80,000 in 23. According to Marie Clara Meghan n the victims of the apartment fire created something
no Royal has ever done. Harry’s duffle bag sold out. The Sussex have changed the way those fossil royals do charities. When you compare Well
Child to WK arts n craft/4H EVENTS it’s ancient and useless as hell. I’ve said the many times Charles represents the death of these parasites. WK and PG(sorry to bring a child into this mess) are the 3 BLIND MICE. I can’t get over Wimbledon.
“tacky to announce & seek applause for giving money”
Oh YikesSykes, you stupid man … you’ve outed yourself as someone who has NEVER donated to a worthy cause.
Many years ago, I was on the board of a local charity, and being a board member = fundraiser. I attended workshops on fundraising. The first rule: if you, a fundraiser, haven’t donated, then you shouldn’t be be asking someone to donate because the question will be, and how much have you donated? Also, organizations should match the fundraiser with the potential donor. e.g. you don’t send someone who has or can donate $1000 to make the ask of someone who can potentially donate $1 million. So yes, announcing the amount of a donation is important and contributes to a successful fundraiser. That’s also why even now, I always allow the charities I donate to to list me as a donor. Maybe it’ll help convince someone else to chip in too.
So, YikesSykes, nope!
I was struck by this little nugget of truth in Sykes’ column:
“Royals rarely donate private funds, in part because doing so would raise questions about their wealth and the selectivity of their generosity.”
That says it all really. Royals don’t give away their own money because they don’t want their subjects to know how much money they have.
The selectivity of their generosity really does say it all. They also don’t give it away bc they don’t want to. It’s about hoarding.
Ding ding ding!
Winner, winner, chicken dinner!!🥇
@QuiteContrary, you typed out my exact thought, word for word.
I like you. Come sit by me. 😎
Haha, anytime!
I almost split my sides laughing when I saw this news about the donations. (FYI. Harry 1.1m, BBC 350K). What was Willy scheduled to do to compete with Harry’s activity today? Bwahhahahahaaaaaaaaa. Blew him out of the water!! Without even trying I might add.
This nonsense by the likes of Sykes is beyond ridiculous. Trying to denigrate Harry’s efforts only results in showing up the left behinds for the useless pile of rubble that they are. Attributing them with super powers to do good that they make no use of, because they could give a flying fig about doing anything to help their so called subjects.
KEEP ON KEEPING ON GOOD KING HARRY!! YOU THE MAN!!
All that I get from this article is that the bm desperately wants Harry back. Since these aren’t royal patronages, what Harry is doing in the UK this week has nothing to do with the brf. I applaud the donation to this organization. I hope the people in the US who can afford to do so, will also be making these donations to organizations to help make up for the loss of federal funding. Oh, maybe that’s what this is all about. This donation is exposing just how much damage the Tories did.
Are these royal fundraising superpowers in the room with us?
I wish these insincere idiots were forced to print why meghan and harry wanted to be financially independent – to avoid the unfair critiques they were getting over spending at frogmore etc. they were insane and said she was basically bankrupting the crown for a (fake) yoga studio on loose women every day for months.
and they should also be forced to print fact checks – there was reporting a few years ago presented here that royal pilgrimages don’t help raise money, in fact in many cases it’s the opposite (and many of kate’s have closed down). if harry is an independent person, which they love to say, then he can give money like any random person can.
Funny how it isn’t “a bit tacky” when the Wails are panhandling for donations from US taxpayers, donations that ostensibly fund UK charities and interests. Putting on false airs about your superiority while in all likelihood misappropriating money meant for those in need.
The Prince and Princess of Wales 501C nonprofit organization – The American Friends organization allows U.S. taxpayers to make tax-deductible donations that support the charitable efforts of the Royal Foundation in the UK and internationally.
The British presses obsession with the Sussex’s isn’t because they hate them, it’s because they need content. With no Wales to write about they have to rely on HM. They neither hate nor like them, they just need a narrative. They fucked up big time by attacking Kate just before her cancer diagnosis so now they are still just about, almost, untouchable for a bit longer, so until then, all they have are HM.
” their ability to influence government policy” the royals are not supposed to influence government policy. The Royals donate money from their foundations, the money comes from the public, Harry’s comes from his own pocket. As for behaving like a half in half out royal, it is the press who are saying this, Harry is allowed to come to Britain and support his own charities like any private citizen.
Sykes and all the royal propagandists keep making a concerted effort to deliberately misrepresent, and flip the queens words (I encourage people to go and read the queen’s statement of support when she announced (parts of) the Sandringham deal, and H&M’s departure from royal duty. It starts with, “Following many months of conversations, and more recent discussions …. (the press lied that Harry blindsided the queen – in fact, they were in conversation and discussions for months, as Harry explained in his memoir SPARE).
She literally gave H&M her blessing! in that statement (and she literally acknowledged in that statement that their decision to leave was because of “the intense scrutiny they’d experienced over the last two years”) “to seek a more peaceful life”. Their own statement said that, ‘They would be carving their way to independence, whilst doing charity work – continue to maintain their private patronages and associations – by setting up their own foundation’, which by the way they had started already whilst they were still in the UK, but had to rename (”royal” was no longer aloud in the name). So its also worth for people to go and read H&M’s statement as well.
The queen didn’t and couldn’t forbid them to continu to do charity work, wherever they want to. It stings the royalist press and the RF that H&M eventual got (to do) what they wanted anyway, and make global impact with their charity and philanthropic work, and in the UK as well. These lot think that service and charity belong to the lazy royals. What a Joke.
As Harry and Meghan said, “SERVICE IS UNIVERSAL” back in 2019, when they put out the statement that they were leaving and would start “a progressive way to do charity work”, and the British tabloids and press/media started to attack them with that nonsense. It was epic!
Sorry, not “back in 2019”, it’s …. back in 2020.
The only time the Royals truly raise money is when they appear at paid events and the people paying for a ticket to the event pay for the privilege of hobnobbing with them. When is the last time Kate did that for an organization? William did it for the air ambulance. He’s done it for his own foundation and they both have done it for their own foundation and their incredibly posh university. That’s it.
Hmmm so I guess Harry ain’t broke after all? All the insinuations that he’s desperate for money and income are wishful thinking. He’s apparently loaded!
‘In that case, it goes without saying that he could be doing so much more efficiently as a member of the royal family in good standing.
Member of the royal family in good standing? What does that mean, exactly? Thoroughly abasing himself, divorcing his wife, living with his kids in the carriage house at, I dunno, Forest Lodge, where William can keep an eye on him? 🐂💩
I just saw this on IG, and this should be the Sussex’s comms team response to all of these coconuts https://www.instagram.com/reel/DNiNDRToSOo/?igsh=NG14Y2k2b2p3bGNl
“Royals rarely donate private funds, in part because doing so would raise questions about their wealth…”
Bingo!