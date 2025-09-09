Royalist: Princess Kate’s ‘out of proportion extensions’ made her look like an influencer

There’s been so much clownery with the commentary around the Princess of Wales’ blonde wiglet of doom. There are literal hair colorists and hair-styling professionals swearing up and down that Kate’s blonde wig was brilliant, and that Kate’s hair was still some kind of blonde shade in her two subsequent appearances post-Blonde Wig. The Daily Mail had a full exclusive about how Kate was absolutely still blonde over the weekend, when she went to a rugby game, as hair stylists swore that it was all a matter of lighting. Then Kate made an appearance on Monday sans blonde wiglet, and… almost nothing. Well, at least the Royalist Substack is calling her out, I guess? Tom Sykes’ headline: “Kate’s Hair Needs to Decide If It Belongs to an Influencer or a Royal.”
My own opinion was that Kate’s blonde hair didn’t look great, but I couldn’t really put my finger on why, until a stylist and make-up artist friend, speaking anonymously as they have regularly worked for various royals, told me, “On Kate, it just looks a bit tacky. I hate to say it, but she looks more like an influencer than a royal.”
I checked back in with them on Saturday evening after the new pictures were published, and asked for their updated opinion: “Tying the hair back was a smart move because it has reined in the more overt caramel tones,” they said. “It’s also squashed the speculation she was wearing a wig. She is not wearing a wig, that’s very clear, but it definitely looks like she is wearing extremely expensive hair extensions.”
I asked my friend how much they thought the absence of Natasha Archer might have been responsible for the debacle earlier this week. They said: “Archer put everything together for Kate. She was there on every trip, she was there when she had to face the cameras after the birth of her kids for god’s sake. She was her rock, so it’s a huge loss. I’m told she was someone who knew how to say, ‘maybe not’ to Kate which is so important. Personally I think Kate was mad to let her go and she was mad to leave. Kate should get her back. The gossip is that Archer was frustrated by Kate not doing many events, but, you know, that is going to change one of these days.”
Another source in the fashion world told The Royalist: “Her hair looks better tied back because it’s very elegant to have your hair half up and half down. Because the hair extensions are so voluminous she looked odd with all of it down. No one’s hair looks like that at her age. She looked like a mermaid. Now she has tied it back, she has lovely thick hair, but it’s not overwhelming her head.”
The source added: “I have heard that she has actually had hair extensions for a long time, so I think what happened is she just went a bit far. That happens. I think the hair extensions she has now are out of proportion. Had she not gone quite as far with them, no one would have suspected. But it looks amazing pulled back because she is a beautiful girl so I think everyone is going to be very, very happy now.”
Saturday’s look was certainly much more elegant than Thursday’s, when Kate looked like a mouse peeking out of a haystack.
[From The Royalist Substack]
As someone who has written about Kate’s hairpieces for years, it’s wild to see any kind of mainstream discourse on this subject, just as it’s hilarious for people to finally acknowledge that Kate has been wearing extensions, hairpieces, falls and wigs for many, many years. Again, I’m not saying this is the most concerning issue of our time or anything, but the conversation perfectly encapsulates how Kate is infantilized by the British press and how Kate is protected and coddled by the royal institution – they lie so blatantly about her hairpieces, don’t you wonder if they’re lying about other things too? Kate’s blonde wig was apparently the bridge too far – suddenly, you’ve got royalists questioning Kate’s tacky aesthetic and suggesting that she wants to look like an influencer? You’ve got people openly talking about Kate’s history of hairpieces? I guarantee that Kate plopped that blonde wig on her head last week because she was trying to get attention and change the story from “work-shy royals demanded a fifth forever home.”
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images. Side-by-sides made by CB
-
-
Catherine – Princess of Wales visits Natural History Museum, London, England, UK on Thursday 4 September, 2025 to view the Museum’s newly transformed gardens and meet children and young people taking part in learning programmes which see them connecting with nature and boosting biodiversity in urban areas.,Image: 1034075679, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng/Avalon
-
-
Catherine – Princess of Wales visits Natural History Museum, London, England, UK on Thursday 4 September, 2025 to view the Museum’s newly transformed gardens and meet children and young people taking part in learning programmes which see them connecting with nature and boosting biodiversity in urban areas.,Image: 1034075691, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng/Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Kate and Prince William visit the National Federation of Women’s Institute (WI) to commemorate the three-year anniversary of the death of Queen Elizabeth II in Sunningdale, England, Monday, Sept. 8, 2025.,Image: 1035282612, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Alastair Grant/Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Kate gestures as she speaks to members during a visit to the National Federation of Women’s Institute (WI) to commemorate the three-year anniversary of the death of Queen Elizabeth II in Sunningdale, England, Monday, Sept. 8, 2025.,Image: 1035282698, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Alastair Grant/Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Kate listens to members as she visits the National Federation of Women’s Institute (WI) to commemorate the three-year anniversary of the death of Queen Elizabeth II in Sunningdale, England, Monday, Sept. 8, 2025.,Image: 1035282763, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Alastair Grant/Avalon
-
-
The Princess of Wales, Patron of the Natural History Museum, and The Prince of Wales visit the Museum’s newly transformed gardens and meet children and young people taking part in learning programmes which see them connecting with nature and boosting biodiversity in urban areas
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: LONDON, United Kingdom
When: 04 Sep 2025
Credit: Cover Images
-
-
The Princess of Wales, Patron of the Natural History Museum, and The Prince of Wales visit the Museum’s newly transformed gardens and meet children and young people taking part in learning programmes which see them connecting with nature and boosting biodiversity in urban areas
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: LONDON, United Kingdom
When: 04 Sep 2025
Credit: Cover Images
-
-
The Princess of Wales during their visit to the Natural History Museum’s newly transformed gardens in London, and meet with children and young people taking part in learning programmes which see them connecting with nature and boosting biodiversity in urban areas
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 04 Sep 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales during their visit to the Natural History Museum’s newly transformed gardens in London, and meet with children and young people taking part in learning programmes which see them connecting with nature and boosting biodiversity in urban areas
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 04 Sep 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales visit the Natural History Museum’s newly transformed gardens and meet children and young people taking part in learning programmes which see them connecting with nature and boosting biodiversity in urban areas.
The gardens and National Education Nature Park programme are part of the Natural History Museum’s ambitious Urban Nature Movement, an initiative which aims to help people feel more connected to nature, more confident in their ability to protect it and more invested in a greener future.
Featuring: Catherine Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 04 Sep 2025
Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE UK**
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales visit the Natural History Museum’s newly transformed gardens and meet children and young people taking part in learning programmes which see them connecting with nature and boosting biodiversity in urban areas.
The gardens and National Education Nature Park programme are part of the Natural History Museum’s ambitious Urban Nature Movement, an initiative which aims to help people feel more connected to nature, more confident in their ability to protect it and more invested in a greener future.
Featuring: William Prince of Wales, Catherine Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 04 Sep 2025
Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE UK**
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales during a visit to the National Federation of Women’s Institute (WI) in Sunningdale, Berkshire, to mark the third anniversary Queen Elizabeth II’s death
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, William, Prince of Wales
Where: Sunningdale, United Kingdom
When: 08 Sep 2025
Credit: Alastair Grant/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
‘ The gossip is that Archer was frustrated by Kate not doing many events, but, you know, that is going to change one of these days.” ‘
We’ve heard variations of this since she was a girlfriend and if anything she’s now working less…
It’s interesting that this criticism is now creeping in to even the pro-Kate articles. But nope, it’s never going to change. If this vacuous woman had any kind of work ethic, we’d have seen it by now.
Also, the article calls her a “girl”. She’s 43 FFS. They infantilise her constantly.
The constant infanlization is really starting to grind my gears. A 43 year old woman who is still “listening and learning” and “preparing to be queen” the only thing that is going to change when ahe becomes queen is her title. Other than that the same work will be expected of her. There’s no preperation necessary.
i dont think its ever going to change either but its fascinating that that tidbit was slipped in. We’ve speculated that other KP employees have left out of frustration for their lack of work, and that the ones who stick around are just as lazy as W&K so are fine with them not working. But for it to be speculated that Kate’s lack of work was behind one of her longest serving and top aides leaving??
Just….fascinating.
That one woman who came from Oxford left with a quickness after her two year contract ended because she wanted to do “charity work”. That was the most obvious burn in terms of what Kate doesn’t do.
Don’t they say the same thing about William? Still learning about his job? He should have been trained from day, since he knew he was the heir. Instead, the only thing he’s learnt is that he’s an arrogant brat who can get away with doing f**k all!
Omid Scobie said in a couple of interviews that Meghan and Harry went to the office almost daily, while W & K made a visit only a few times a month. I would bet a lot on the fact that the few staffers who complained about “bullying” were the ones who LOVED the very LIGHT work schedule, and were not able to adapt to the dynamism and work ethics of H & M.
“One of these days…”
😁
Tomorrow, it never comes.
She had good hair in her 20s. I get the wigs now due to cancer but I always have been confused by substantial hairpieces and wigs in past. Maybe she lost some hair w childbirth and it never came back? This last piece was too much though
Maybe the sheer ridiculousness of that blonde wig was a gambit to support and cement the cancer narrative again. Many comments from people who are listening with half an ear, not royal watching to the extent a CBer would mention ’well she would wear a wig, she had cancer…’ Reinforcing that narrative by courting that ridicule with such an absurd public appearance to gain attention and then tsk tsking everyone ‘for being mean to a cancer patient’. Some people never heard about her going skiing this year post the ‘happy families’ video or watched the parade of conflicting stories and outright fraud as Kategate occurred and was wriggled away from.
@InterestedGawker, it immediately shifted focus from all of the criticism of their new (4th? 5th? I can’t keep track) “forever home,” so mission accomplished, I guess. What vapid losers.
I’m going with Archer left when it became clear she wasn’t going to be able to talk Kate out of going blonde.
Following the gossip trails came across some Black women saying they thought the wig was lifted because Kate put her hair in a bun instead of braiding it down. They were very much not impressed.
This whole story goes to show that you never know what’s going to break through into the mainstream.
Omg the Botox and eyeliner on the waterline…Kate was shattered by the commentary. Lol
Even this is delusional – influencers wigs generally are expensive and well fitted. Not a doll wig plonked on top. And the ongoing oh this looks like expensive extensions no it doesn’t it looks like cheap badly applied rubbish
Agree that it was delusional. I guess they think that telling one truth allows them to tell 3 lies. She does not and has never had “lovely thick hair.” She has very average to thin hair and not that much of it. She would do herself sooooo much good getting a real haircut and rocking a sharp longish bob.
I can’t believe the press has the nerve to say that the wig akimbo was high quality. The reason why it stood out so much was because of how cheap and low quality it looked.
They HAD to suggest it was a high quality wig to save face and that’s EXACTLY the problem; the Princess of Wales represents Crown and Country. To be so unkempt and cheaply kitted out in her duties during an official engagement is an insult to CIII’s subjects. At the very least they had to suggest the accessory she wore was of a quality commiserate with the function it was meant to serve even as the result Kate displayed was poor.
Whatever she was wearing last week did not look like an influencer because the top influencers would never let themselves be photographed looking like that.
i feel like it had to be a wig because now her hair is a completely different color, right? but she still has the extensions.
Interesting though that we are finally getting admittance that she has worn extensions for years and this time she just went too far – kind of like some women with plastic surgery.
Yeah, I think it was generous to compare Kate to an influencer. Can you imagine anyone pinning or screenshotting this photo and bringing it to their next hair appointment? “Give me the mouse peering out of a haystack, please!” (And yes, Tom Sykes is awful but I fully cackled at that description)
Cardi B showed us just last week what good wigs look like. Kate should take notes.
This person needs their eyes examined. To say that Kate has “lovely thick hair” is inaccurate to say the least. Also, she wears wigs, not extensions. That blonde thing sat crookedly on her head, it was patently obvious.
God, the back view of that f–king wig is even worse. She didn’t even tease it out, just whipped it out of the bag and plopped it on her head. I think you can even see where a couple of the tracks are! The way they’re insisting that not only is it NOT a wig, but actually really expensive, high-quality extensions…I f–king CAN’T. I know Kate’s stupid hair is trivial as far as gaslighting cases go, but damn.
The side pics are where it is most obvious.
https://www.gettyimages.com/detail/news-photo/catherine-princess-of-wales-during-her-visit-to-the-natural-news-photo/2233711563?adppopup=true
It’s like marmot Jenga all up there on her head, lordt. Someone stood her up and hit her with a rodentwerfer.
But yeah, the WiggyGate gaslighting from the muck merchants begs the question: what else, wrt Kate, are they trying to cover up and gaslight the public about?
Okay, here’s a theory: Willie convinced Kate to go blonde(ish) because his latest sidepiece/girl he desires is blonde. Some people suggested that on here and I think it’s true. So Kate said “okay” but made sure she didn’t actually dye her hair but used a wig (or serious extensions) to give the blonde look. And intentionally made it bad so Willie would be all, “fine, be a brunette!”
William has absolutely zero interest in how Kate looks. Her hair and otherwise.
I also think William talked her into wearing this monstrosity because he knew everybody would spend weeks slamming her hair while he sneaks off for some peaceful day-drinking and whatever the else this twitwad spends his long, empty days doing.
lol Henny Penny!!! I think you’ve hit the nail on the head there! Willy boy gets a double whammy in, Waity looks stupid, and he gets a break to do whatever!
She’d better watch out, his Modus Operandi is gaining traction. That’s twice now, picturegate and hairgate.
one word, or rather, four: the emperor’s new clothes. Kate — to me — is a Rorschach blot on modern Britain, which is to say, what she was supposed to be — a wholesome, family-friendly, middle-class influence on the monarchy — has been shown up as false advertising. It’s funny how social climbing can warp your moral compass. Certainly, what’s clear is that she perceived Meghan as a climber. Or, to quote Thackeray, a mountaineer. But as an American, what leaps out at me, is the degree to which Kate failed to generate her own sense of momentum, traction, focus, or direction. Meghan had all of that locked in, hit the ground running, and Kate was shown up for the airhead social climber that she is. She’s a desperate housewife who enables her psychotic obsessive husband, if this were a plot line in real housewives of Gloucestershire, it would have gone too dark and twisted for the audience by now. They’re not what the royals are supposed to be, primarily, which is commitment and duty. And they’re not even what the royals land on, inadvertently, when they miss the main object: a little light relief. They’re a cautionary tale. Seriously. I cannot see us stomaching another four decades of this. I mean… pull the plug, someone, somewhere…. Please. Spare us. To quote Harry.
I think you are quoting Vanity Fair the movie and not Thackeray.
I remember reading a review where the mountaineer line was used as an example of how the screenplay improved upon the novel. The line wasn’t from the book.
Yes, I was thinking of the film. I remember that line because it was so brilliant, I have to hand it to the screenwriter who actually improved on the original. Reese Witherspoon was good in that role, but I remember thinking — not for the first time — that British audiences must get a bit tired of watching Americans pretending to be British. I’ve lived here almost two decades & it’s funny, I don’t know a single American whose accent has changed, including me. But I do tend to think that Brits in America go native with more alacrity. I’d be curious to see them play us, more often. It doesn’t happen as much.
@ParkRunMum: I’ve noticed, through watching lots of British TV shows on various streaming services, that whenever they have a character who’s supposed to be American they tend to go for a vaguely Southern accent. I say ‘vaguely’ because there’s no single Southern accent. And it’s usually some sort of twangy Texas/Oklahoma mishmash. When they have a Black person playing American, not only do they again attempt a Southern accent, they’re supposed to be from Mississippi, occasionally Alabama. 🙄
“A mouse peeking out of a haystack” – hahahahah.
Idk but I cracked up when they said it “overwhelmed her head” instead of her face.
Didn’t one of her secretaries quit after a year because he was bored? This was pre-illness.
It was rumored that Kate’s private secretary, Catherine Quinn, left after her contract was up because Kate did so little. Ms. Quinn’s replacement was an employee of Jamie Oliver who accepted the position with Kate and then turned it down during an alleged probationary period. Her private secretary position then went unfulfilled for a long long time before a generic military secondment appointment.
I’m so glad that “everyone is going to be very, very happy now.” It’s hilarious that Kate’s Mermaid/Mouse hair was so incredibly horrible that the only thing people want from her is to go back to her same old brown extensions. Now she can go back to holidays and school runs and everyone will be very, very happy.
Archer is also divorcing. That may be why he hasn’t been photographing and photoshopping Kate.
I’m also guessing that’s why she left. She needs to be able to support herself on a single income. If Kate actually valued or cared about her, she would have given her a raise to keep her.
I don’t think Kate is well. I wonder if she’s not being transparent about her health or if she’s just so stressed out that she looks frazzled all the time. This is more than just getting and looking a bit older.
Naive person here who knows nothing about hair extensions; my question is how does one shampoo? With or without extensions?
My sister-in-law has them (not as long or obvious as Kate’s) and she said you do it like regular hair, pretty much. I’m not sure what the separate process is for washing the non-extended hair on top, if maybe you pull back the extensions and clean that? But it doesn’t sound that complicated.
I would think the combing out wet hair + extensions would get a little tricky so as not to tug on the attachment part? I need to read more comments below, maybe the answer is there. From what I’ve observed watching the various Real Housewives shows, those women are always scratching their heads; I’m guessing the extensions are making them do that? They also constantly play with their hair, bring it forward over their shoulders, petting it, patting it, stroking it. So strange.
Carefully. You don’t remove actual extensions. They’re sewn in. And they can get messed up. Mostly you need to clean the scalp.
Wiglets/falls/wigs on the other hand, you can just take off and wash separately.
IDK why they are so pressed about this. If I had the money I might wear extensions too. The BRF is doing way worse things. Let’s not forget that.
My hair is super fine and thin and if I had the money for good extensions i would get them in a heartbeat, lol.
I think the reason there is such a reaction here is because Kate has nothing else going for her but being thin and her hair. The thinness is becoming hard to overlook and Kate just confirmed for the world that her hair is fake (many of us have known that for years but a lot of RRs put their heads in the sand for that one.) so what does she have going for her? what makes her stand out? what makes her worthy of the millions of pounds a year?
Its pretty sad that KP tried to convince us for over a decade that her looks were what made her worthy, but now that they can’t fall back on those – what else is there?
I already have scalp issues so I would go straight to wigs and have a room of different wigs, if I had the money. It would be so much fun
It’s insane how pressed they are. I’ve said before just look at the fun Princess Margaret had with hair pieces. I just saw a photo of the late Duchess of Kent too. There was no pretending these weren’t pieces. People knew what their hair was like. It was just to mix it up and create a look.
Margaret
https://i.pinimg.com/474x/26/bc/85/26bc8584fb77f7c7de6cc66e5013dbd3.jpg
The Duchess of Kent
https://media.gettyimages.com/id/461516278/photo/the-duke-and-duchess-of-kent-arriving-for-a-state-banquet-at-the-italian-embassy-in-london-on.jpg?s=612×612&w=gi&k=20&c=mx8Ckb2NNWZnMfn502gSflTgchuRX6Sc34dxpeTchLw=
The way they are bending over backwards to lay the blame on Natasha Archer is wild! Kate is a mother of three in her 40’s and the future queen of the realm. We know from Meghan’s wedding and the bridesmaid dress debacle that she has VERY rigid ideas about how she wants to look. And why would it matter if Kate wasn’t doing a lot of events – was she paying her assistant by the hour?
I think she was never paying Natasha much money. Now that the divorce is happening Archer needs to make some money. She also seems to be a hard worker. If she stays with Kate she’s poorly paid and will be bored with not enough to do.
Kate is a depreciating asset. She is no longer the fresh faced young woman. We see her turning into a harder and ever more brittle person. It’s harder to make her look good when she is so obviously unwell.
And I think it would be exhausting to have to work so closely with Kate who doesn’t seem to have female friends. Imagine the emotional labor that Archer had to undertake to be both Kate’s employee and a friend substitute.
Going through a divorce is really difficult and it tends to make people focus on what they really need and want. Why would Natasha want to continue to prop up a needy infantile woman and be poorly paid to boot?
Exactly.
I think blaming Natasha for this mess is a sign that her departure wasn’t as mutual as it seems. I think Kate’s side is angry about it, maybe even scared because of how much Natasha knows. I mean Archer straight up drove a box of twigs out of the hospital that Kate was supposedly staying at. She knows where the bodies are buried. The press is making it seem like Kate is helpless without her and I might have to agree.
Yeah, I have a feeling Archer knows where the bodies are buried. How many phone calls from reporters is Archer fielding? I’m sure there’s an NDA but I can believe royal reporters would still be trying to get details out of her.
“Archer straight up drove a box of twigs out of the hospital that Kate was supposedly staying at”
Or awoke one morning to find a photo of herself that had nothing to do with that hospital repurposed and printed in the newspapers to further a KP/BM narrative she had nothing to do with. That’s a possibility too.
Kate is difficult with Meghan so we can imagine how bad she is with staff, even long term ones. Archer was likely looking for an out for a while, but stayed when whatever happened in 2023 took place. And some of that might be due to her husband possibly being affected in his work if archer left too abruptly. Now that they are divorcing archer probably just doesn’t care anymore.
Nothing about that wig is Archer’s fault. But I do appreciate that Sykes used Archer to sneak in something about Kate’s laziness. He didn’t have to say “Archer was frustrated by Kate not doing many events,” the article didn’t need that, and in fact, it seems like gossip, not an established fact. Also he could have delivered that line in conjunction with the usual pablum about chemo, you monsters. But instead Sykes went there, even if he attributed it to other people gossiping.
Sykes also got others to say that Kate’s hair is “tacky,” she looks like a “mermaid,” and nobody her age has hair like that. It’s like he can’t deny what his eyes are seeing, but he also doesn’t want to alienate the royalist subscribers to his substack.
It matters because when you’re an adult & getting paid for a job, you want to do your job. You don’t want to sit there trying to figure out ways to be productive during your 8hr shift. If she was reduced to reading her library books or listening to her favorite podcasts, then it’s way past time to go.
That picture of her in the brown blazer and white buttondown makes me laugh out loud every time- she looks like the worst contestant at a Kate look-a-like contest. Also, the side-by-side header photo really emphasizes how much they are airbrushing most of her photos (I imagine they saw the pics of her in the blonde wig and threw their hands up and said “even we can’t fix this!”).
Very pointed criticisms in Sykes ‘s article . Kate ‘s voluminous hair extensions were described as tacky, odd and looking more like an influencer rather than royal. The mainstream media trying to paint Kate’s bronde looks as setting the trend , look downright foolish .
Sykes got other people to say it for him, but yes, some (rare) points given for being honest about what we can all see.
That wig look liked it weighed more than Kate. It was definitely wearing her. I could be wrong, but she still doesn’t look well to me. I don’t know that she’s completely out of the woods in terms of her cancer. I could be wrong. We’ll certainly never know.
And there is the “Tike” at Royalist criticizing Harry for everything, splitting hairs (pun intended) and f…..g ants, just to criticize Harry. He really should stick to reporting on the beauty of coloured wigs and hair extensions of Madam!
I think the bigger story is the press and celebrity magazines trying to convince the public that Kate looked good in that wig. It was so good it only lasted one public engagement. I wonder how did she find out about the public reaction to her wig?
Well-played then. Bc yeah we’re not talking about the many vacations or the forever home. Just Kate’s no good terribly bad blonde wig.
You can’t fake authenticity. Harry is beloved because he is authentic. Will just comes across as patronizing. Kate comes across as inauthentic because she just doesn’t show up.
Oh yes fake is the word . She doesn’t show up , she doesn’t grow up . Will isnt phony ..he is exactly as nasty and entitled as he comes across .
Day 3 or 4 of Wig-Gate is still goong? SMH
Isn’t it interesting how well (considering) it’s all worked out for William? I think William’s (Knauf’s?) ploy has worked out perfectly.
William can refuse to do any meaningful work whatsoever, vacation 52 weeks a year, day drink all day long, and rage leak ’til the cows come home about all the horrible things he plans to do to his brother when he is king as long as he tosses Kate to the wolves every so often. And that’s how I see these past two years. Is Kate awful? Yes. Is she racist? Yes. Is she possibly a brain-damaged woman who has known too many blows to her head? I think nothing else explains why an Englishwoman didn’t understand how to get out of the rain without someone telling her how.
I maintain the silly wig, the clear recording and immediate leakage of the children stuck out in the rain, all of it, was manufactured to distract from William’s complete and total abdication of duty. And it’s working!
When criticizing Kate’s hair, clothes, whatever, I wish people would remember that Kate never had any and doesn’t have any money of her own. Kate doesn’t own or possess anything of her own in this entire world, not even her own children. Now that Archer is gone, I’m not sure Kate even has any professional-grade staff to help her. Kate has no friends, and her own mother is probably the reason she’s where she is in life.
Something is terribly wrong with this woman and we can all see it. I follow this story like everybody else here, but no matter how awful someone is, watching them starve to death before our eyes while being used so viciously to protect someone else is disturbing. I feel like somehow I’m complicit by enjoying what’s happening to this ultimately powerless woman.
Very powerful words. I agree. I see that too. Evil.
It was a bad hair piece with struggle extensions. No idea why she even did that, it made her look gaunt and drawn. As you get older, having lighter hair with someone with her complexion always washes you out. Should have just did some highlights and called it a day. And she weirdly seems obsessed with having long hair. Just chop that so it can get healthier. Her hair is breaking off so badly and you can see that in the one picture.
She should just get shoulder length hair (long bob) and get rid of the ridiculous curls. She needs a grown-up haircut. Those curls infantilize her more than she realizes. Even her own daughter isn’t seen with such juvenile hair! Someone in her position needs to get serious about her work as well as her image, in that order. Lately with her behaviour and presentation, she’s just become a running joke – not a good look for the future Queen Consort. She needs to get help with whatever she needs to do for her imminent new role. Like, you know, an actual adult.
And over the past decade, her has looked its best when its shorter and smoother – i.e. not the sausage curls. Her hair was somewhat curly during the Poland tour but a lot shorter and looked a lot better.
here in 2017 her hair was a little bit longer but no sausage curls and it looked SO much better:
https://www.popsugar.com/fashion/kate-middleton-wears-see-chloe-dress-43532040
And heck, as I was googling just now to find that garden party picture, I looked at pictures of her right after QEII died and even then her hair looked better – long, straighter, but shiny and relatively healthy. think of her in the walkabout with Meghan when she lunged at her – her hair looked good.
It would be interesting to do a deep dive into her hair and its various stages, because the past two years have maybe been the worst its looked. And she has likely been wearing extensions the whole time. so what has changed?
So if that wasn’t a wig but expensive extensions that she managed to wrangle into an elegant half up/half down look, why did all that volume disappear? Where did all that bronde doll hair go when it was ostensibly pulled back?
Inquiring minds are wondering what their lying eyes were seeing.
I have seen a few hairstylists say there was a weft in there. I am no expert but that is what added the crazy volume on top.
It’s interesting that apparently “wig” is the particular term they are afraid to use. “It’s not a wig” is a very careful denial. So what if this particular thing isn’t *technically* a full wig, but something else – a topper, a halo piece, a fall, extensions or all of the above? Whatever it is, it’s laughably bad. It’s ridiculous that someone went out looking like this for a work event in full view of photographers and thought that it wouldn’t be remarked upon.
The blonde colored hair makes Kate look like a flushed faced drunk. Her brunette hair tones down the red in her skin and allows any pink to look like a delicate and subtle blush.
. She was her rock, so it’s a huge loss. I’m told she was someone who knew how to say, ‘maybe not’ to Kate which is so important
Interesting admission of the tact needed to deal with Kate and or Ma Midds. Did she tone down the buttons and bows dare I ask and now we face Kate, live and unleashed, saying fook Coco Chanel bring on the blingiest bling, endless golden tresses worthy of Rapunzel and thwack a union jack tea cosy on me head and the front pages are ALL MINE!!
👏 Bravo.
The fashion world source described Kate as a “beautiful girl.”
Neither word is true. She’s passably, conventionally attractive, if a bit rough around the edges now because of her extreme thinness and years of sun exposure, but she’s not beautiful. And she’s a woman, not a girl.
However, the “gossip” about Natasha leaving because Kate hardly worked certainly rings true.
The silly controversy over whether it’s natural or a wig or extensions is just a smokescreen, so we don’t focus on her decision to go with Fox News(sic)caster hair. Nobody cares that she wears extensions; it’s only KP who doesn’t want you to think she does, for some mysterious reason. But if the real vs. wig question were settled, then we’d all move on to pondering the thought process behind that tacky (even Sykes can’t avoid it) blond wig. And that might lead to further questions about why she wears it so long with the childish ramen noodle curls, and even why is she so thin–and we can’t have any of that going on!
Will the palace be correcting Sykes that those aren’t hair extensions, it’s a childhood scar?
No, no! The childhood scar mysteriously migrated to her forehead.
Reminds me of the time Chris Rock (said of Beyonce) “She might have had a little Seabiscuit in the hair, but she was kickin’!” Except I don’t think Kate is kickin’.
Why is Chris Rock so obsessed with black women’s hair?? Jay-Z should have slapped him too.
To be fair, he did attempt to explore the issue in the Good Hair documentary. Doesn’t stop him being an asshole though.
My London niece had her long hair bobbed to chin-length this week. Looks great and naturally fuller. The weight of long hair makes it look thinner, which is why long and full locks look so fake.
With Kate they talk about her hair and her clothes, and with Harry they talk about his charities, they know who is the better one but are afraid to say so in case they get cut off.
“…she is a beautiful girl…” This really grinds my gears. She is a grown adult woman, not a girl. Hey, Sykes et al: Unless you’re also using the word “boy” to refer to grown adult men, how about showing some respect and using a word that doesn’t infantilize and diminish women?
‘The gossip is that Archer was frustrated by Kate not doing many events, but, you know, that is going to change one of these days.”
Y’all, how I laughed!!!! Go on, tell another one, Sykes!!! 🤪🤣🤣🤣
They’re never far from calling her common, which they think she is. That hair was ridiculous.
She really looks frail and unwell. It’s clear in full body shots that she was having trouble standing in the way elderly people sometimes do. Ugly hair piece aside, I hope she gets some medical attention for whatever is wrong.
Man she looks all kinda rough in that second photo. And no amount of fake hair will help it.