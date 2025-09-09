“It looks like Jacob Elordi & Olivia Jade are still together” links

Jacob Elordi premiered Frankenstein at TIFF, and his reported “ex-girlfriend” Olivia Jade Giannulli attended the premiere as well. Hm. [JustJared]

Scarlett Johansson wore Valentino at her TIFF premiere. [RCFA]

Review of Couture, Angelina Jolie’s latest role. [LaineyGossip]

Emily Blunt & John Krasinski took their kids to the US Open. [Hollywood Life]

It feels like Wednesday’s Season 2 has not been a cultural flashpoint like Season 1 was three years ago. Maybe S3 will be better. [Pajiba]

Martha Stewart’s thirst traps. [Seriously OMG]

Texas will let people sue abortion-pill manufacturers. [Jezebel]

Funny internet fails/tweets of the week. [Buzzfeed]

Belinda Carlisle has new music! [Socialite Life]

Drag superstar Bosco appeared on a pod. [OMG Blog]