“It looks like Jacob Elordi & Olivia Jade are still together” links

Jacob Elordi premiered Frankenstein at TIFF, and his reported “ex-girlfriend” Olivia Jade Giannulli attended the premiere as well. Hm. [JustJared]
Scarlett Johansson wore Valentino at her TIFF premiere. [RCFA]
Review of Couture, Angelina Jolie’s latest role. [LaineyGossip]
Emily Blunt & John Krasinski took their kids to the US Open. [Hollywood Life]
It feels like Wednesday’s Season 2 has not been a cultural flashpoint like Season 1 was three years ago. Maybe S3 will be better. [Pajiba]
Martha Stewart’s thirst traps. [Seriously OMG]
Texas will let people sue abortion-pill manufacturers. [Jezebel]
Funny internet fails/tweets of the week. [Buzzfeed]
Belinda Carlisle has new music! [Socialite Life]
Drag superstar Bosco appeared on a pod. [OMG Blog]
In the USA, a woman is twice as likely to die in childbirth than a cop on active duty, and the odds in Texas are even worse than that. Republican women need to stop living in denial and realize the men in their lives – including their own husbands, and fathers, and sons – hate women, including them.
I think those women have been conditioned to hate women too.
Yes, women can be every bit as misogynistic as any man. My mother was one of the biggest misogynists I’ve ever known. Her misogyny fit hand in glove with her authoritarian nature, racism, lack of empathy, and her utter loathing of Democrats. I have no idea what all goes into other women becoming misogynistic, but, in her case, she was a severely traumatized child who identified with her male aggressors. Toxic masculinity and its brainwashing exact such a steep toll on our country and our planet.
They certainly hate themselves. Texas really needs to be the frontline though. The second most populous state with multiple liberal leaning urban centers is being absolutely controlled through gerrymandering and voter suppression. But actually has the power to turn this goddamn ship around.
The right has created such a morality emphasis (for lack of a better word) around these issues. “Good” women who do everything the “right” way don’t get abortions…until they need one to save their lives. But that’s different, of course. The right has for so long pushed the idea that abortions are used by poor Black women as birth control* that people just accept it as fact. So there’s a lot of “well I’m not like THEM” in the discussion of women’s healthcare – ie abortions, birth control, morning after pill, etc. And for the most part they’ve been able to believe that, that they are “doing it right” or whatever because they’ve been able to access abortions when they need/want them. And now they can’t. It’s horrifying because women are dying and will continue to die as a result of these policies but a lot of women support these policies.
*of course these poor Black women are also simultaneously having as many children as possible so they can use their SNAP benefits for manicures like Reagan told us they were doing 40 years ago. Racism is a helluva drug – the racists can’t even decide which crime to assign. But lets make sure they can’t buy soda with their benefits just in case.
@Becks1, thank you for continuing to spit truth in your posts. I always appreciate your thoughtful comments here.
During the suffrage era when women were fighting and protesting for the right to vote, there was an anti-suffrage movement of women who were dead set against women’s right to vote and steadfastly dug in their heels that a woman’s place was at home, looking after the cooking, shopping, cleaning and kids and to submit to their husbands about everything. Looks like that sentiment never went away once women finally got the right to vote. They want the 19th amendment reversed.
I’m sure there are plenty of studies in the psychology of breaking free from indoctrination.
Years ago there was a news column that said research shows that the majority of women having an abortion are already mothers. I never forgot that. it goes against the stereotype of irresponsible girls and women turning desperately to abortion
They have turned every Texas family member of a pregnant woman into a bounty hunter. They get the entire $100,000 if the state wins against the provider/manufacturer/insurer they turned in. Can you imagine being pregnant in Texas now?
Forget pregnant, any uterus owner of child bearing age is under suspicion. I don’t think they’ve quite instituted pregnancy tests before you leave the state, but that it was even a possibility . . .