Prince William is ‘very fussy’ about brownies: ‘Never put nuts in a brownie’

It’s absolutely hilarious to watch royal reporters try to treat Prince William and Kate’s sudden keenness to be out and about as anything other than their childish jealousy. They are incandescent with rage and jealousy that Prince Harry is getting so much attention for his four-day visit to the UK. William scheduled three days of emergency busywork, and I bet we see Kate at least one more time before Harry goes back to America. They always do this – they rush around, furiously trying to look busy, so they’ll have a built-in excuse for “why they can’t meet Harry.” Like… the way the media covers for them, they really could just continue to do f–k all and reporters would say “obviously, William is brilliant for staying at home and watching TV while his brother is desperate for attention!” Instead, Will and Kate are the ones throwing themselves in front of the cameras, shrieking “don’t forget about meeeeee!”

What’s even funnier is that Kate tried so hard to have a big moment with her giant blonde wig last week, and the wig was such a disaster, Kate has now done two events with her regular dark hair and she’s daring everyone to say something about it. They’re falling all over themselves to say “oh, she went to the hair salon on Friday, she decided blonde wasn’t for her!” Girl just removed her own wig, it took her two seconds. Anyway, during William and Kate’s event on Monday, they ended up talking about how William doesn’t believe that nuts belong in brownies. He also said words about his kids, because he really was that desperate for headlines.

Despite a somber occasion, Kate Middleton and Prince William were in good spirits while sharing some sweet treats. The Prince and Princess of Wales, both 43, paid a visit to the National Federation of Women’s Institutes in London on Monday, Sept. 8, the third anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s death. The late monarch was an enthusiastic member of the WI for 80 years and served as its president from 2003 until her death. During their visit, Prince William and Princess Kate chatted with WI members over some baked goods, like Campari cake and brownies, of which William is a particular fan. “I know my brownies,” he said during the visit, as seen in a video shared on social media. His wife noted, “William is very fussy about it,” to which he agreed. The future king’s rule for a good brownie? “Never put nuts in a brownie,” he said. Kate then quipped, “I had to learn the hard way,” drawing laughs from the group. According to the Daily Mail, William was told by Hilary Fraser that he couldn’t join the WI “unless you can put on a skirt.” He joked in response, “Well, for a chocolate brownie, Hilary, you never know what I’ll do.” The Prince and Princess of Wales also shared some sweet stories about their children, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7, with the women. When asked if Louis is “a bit of a handful,” William admitted that appearances can be deceiving. “He’s a character, but he’s a very good boy. He likes to wind his brother and sister up,” the prince said, according to the Daily Mail. The proud father joked that Prince George only appears to be the more sensible one in public. “When George is behind closed doors, it’s completely different. George just knows how to behave,” Prince William said with a smile.

[From People]

Yeah… unless you have a nut allergy, nuts in brownies are wonderful. Especially walnuts – brownies with walnuts are AMAZING. I also imagine that William is very “fussy” about most things, especially food and anything to do with the Sussexes. As for the stories about the kids… I’ve got nothing. I feel bad for the kids because W&K are already encouraging certain kinds of stories to be written about their children’s personalities.