Prince William is ‘very fussy’ about brownies: ‘Never put nuts in a brownie’

It’s absolutely hilarious to watch royal reporters try to treat Prince William and Kate’s sudden keenness to be out and about as anything other than their childish jealousy. They are incandescent with rage and jealousy that Prince Harry is getting so much attention for his four-day visit to the UK. William scheduled three days of emergency busywork, and I bet we see Kate at least one more time before Harry goes back to America. They always do this – they rush around, furiously trying to look busy, so they’ll have a built-in excuse for “why they can’t meet Harry.” Like… the way the media covers for them, they really could just continue to do f–k all and reporters would say “obviously, William is brilliant for staying at home and watching TV while his brother is desperate for attention!” Instead, Will and Kate are the ones throwing themselves in front of the cameras, shrieking “don’t forget about meeeeee!”
What’s even funnier is that Kate tried so hard to have a big moment with her giant blonde wig last week, and the wig was such a disaster, Kate has now done two events with her regular dark hair and she’s daring everyone to say something about it. They’re falling all over themselves to say “oh, she went to the hair salon on Friday, she decided blonde wasn’t for her!” Girl just removed her own wig, it took her two seconds. Anyway, during William and Kate’s event on Monday, they ended up talking about how William doesn’t believe that nuts belong in brownies. He also said words about his kids, because he really was that desperate for headlines.
Despite a somber occasion, Kate Middleton and Prince William were in good spirits while sharing some sweet treats. The Prince and Princess of Wales, both 43, paid a visit to the National Federation of Women’s Institutes in London on Monday, Sept. 8, the third anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s death. The late monarch was an enthusiastic member of the WI for 80 years and served as its president from 2003 until her death.
During their visit, Prince William and Princess Kate chatted with WI members over some baked goods, like Campari cake and brownies, of which William is a particular fan.
“I know my brownies,” he said during the visit, as seen in a video shared on social media. His wife noted, “William is very fussy about it,” to which he agreed.
The future king’s rule for a good brownie? “Never put nuts in a brownie,” he said.
Kate then quipped, “I had to learn the hard way,” drawing laughs from the group.
According to the Daily Mail, William was told by Hilary Fraser that he couldn’t join the WI “unless you can put on a skirt.” He joked in response, “Well, for a chocolate brownie, Hilary, you never know what I’ll do.”
The Prince and Princess of Wales also shared some sweet stories about their children, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7, with the women. When asked if Louis is “a bit of a handful,” William admitted that appearances can be deceiving. “He’s a character, but he’s a very good boy. He likes to wind his brother and sister up,” the prince said, according to the Daily Mail.
The proud father joked that Prince George only appears to be the more sensible one in public.
“When George is behind closed doors, it’s completely different. George just knows how to behave,” Prince William said with a smile.
[From People]
Yeah… unless you have a nut allergy, nuts in brownies are wonderful. Especially walnuts – brownies with walnuts are AMAZING. I also imagine that William is very “fussy” about most things, especially food and anything to do with the Sussexes. As for the stories about the kids… I’ve got nothing. I feel bad for the kids because W&K are already encouraging certain kinds of stories to be written about their children’s personalities.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Britain's Kate and Prince William listen as they visit the National Federation of Women's Institute (WI) to commemorate the three-year anniversary of the death of Queen Elizabeth II in Sunningdale, England, Monday, Sept. 8, 2025.
Britain's Kate and Prince William visit the National Federation of Women's Institute (WI) to commemorate the three-year anniversary of the death of Queen Elizabeth II in Sunningdale, England, Monday, Sept. 8, 2025.
Britain's Kate and Prince William listen as they visit the National Federation of Women's Institute (WI) to commemorate the three-year anniversary of the death of Queen Elizabeth II in Sunningdale, England, Monday, Sept. 8, 2025.
Britain's Kate gestures as she speaks to members during a visit to the National Federation of Women's Institute (WI) to commemorate the three-year anniversary of the death of Queen Elizabeth II in Sunningdale, England, Monday, Sept. 8, 2025.
Britain's Kate listens to members as she visits the National Federation of Women's Institute (WI) to commemorate the three-year anniversary of the death of Queen Elizabeth II in Sunningdale, England, Monday, Sept. 8, 2025.
Britain's Prince William gestures as he speaks to members during his visit to the National Federation of Women's Institute (WI) to commemorate the three-year anniversary of the death of Queen Elizabeth II in Sunningdale, England, Monday, Sept. 8, 2025.
Britain's Kate looks at the cakes as she visits the National Federation of Women's Institute (WI) to commemorate the three-year anniversary of the death of Queen Elizabeth II in Sunningdale, England, Monday, Sept. 8, 2025.
Britain's Kate and Prince William choose a cake as they visit the National Federation of Women's Institute (WI) to commemorate the three-year anniversary of the death of Queen Elizabeth II in Sunningdale, England, Monday, Sept. 8, 2025.
Britain's Kate and Prince William are welcomed by members as they visit the National Federation of Women's Institute (WI) to commemorate the three-year anniversary of the death of Queen Elizabeth II in Sunningdale, England, Monday, Sept. 8, 2025.
Britain's Kate and Prince William leave after visiting the National Federation of Women's Institute (WI) to commemorate the three-year anniversary of the death of Queen Elizabeth II in Sunningdale, England, Monday, Sept. 8, 2025.
Britain's Kate and Prince William speak to members during a visit to the National Federation of Women's Institute (WI) to commemorate the three-year anniversary of the death of Queen Elizabeth II in Sunningdale, England, Monday, Sept. 8, 2025.
The Prince and Princess of Wales during a visit to the National Federation of Women's Institute (WI) in Sunningdale, Berkshire, to mark the third anniversary Queen Elizabeth II's death
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, William, Prince of Wales
Where: Sunningdale, United Kingdom
When: 08 Sep 2025
Credit: Alastair Grant/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
It was funny watching Unable trying to keep up with the children reciting, no one touches my body.
Such scintillating conversationalists!
Kate’s a skeleton.
Sorry, but I’m with Bill here. Don’t interfere with my chocolate. Still team Harry.
Same! Brownies are just about the only form of chocolate I enjoy (yes, I know, I’m weird). I will not have them adulterated!
That said, I’m betting that Kate saying “I had to learn the hard way” means that he literally threw a tantrum over baked goods. Like a f–king toddler.
I am with William on this. No nuts in brownies.
I enjoy walnuts in brownies, but otherwise I dislike excessively decorated desserts & raisins. I just want a nice slice and a cup of tea 😄
My raisin policy is this: they belong in little red boxes in the hands of toddlers. 😉
This is what I came for, the brownie vs. nut convo! Y’all haven’t tasted the best brownies ever! My recipe has four, count ’em, FOUR, kinds of chocolate in them–cocoa powder, baking chocolate, chocolate syrup, and chocolate chips–plus caramels & toasted pecans–they’ve got to be toasted. Ditto with walnuts if you’re using those, you’ve gotta toast them first. (But truly, walnuts have no real flavor, so why bother?)
I found the reported K&W convo re brownies odd. Kate ‘found out the hard way’? What the heck does that mean? Did he throw one on the floor when they were dating? Were they out in a restaurant & he threw a nutty brownie in the face of a server? Was it a ‘no wire hangers!’ moment? Plus, ‘I know my brownies’. Huh? ‘He’s very fussy about it’. ???
I love walnuts in brownies but my husband doesn’t like nuts…so no nuts in the brownies here. Btw I have the most amazing recipe for brownies. It’s from the original Moosewood cookbook. They’re made with melted bakers chocolate instead of cocoa. My gosh are they good! Moist and sweet but not too sweet and lots of chocolate flavor. 🙂
Please shave that s#it off your face and please cut that hair!! She could chop off half and it would look a little better!
The Keens spent 45 min on this engagement and they went 25 min over time, which means that they had initially only scheduled a measly 20 minutes!!!! Talk about the bare minimum.
Wow. Genuinely shocking. 45 minutes = One traditional American school period.
lordy, those two really put in the bare minimum. But maybe that’s their plan – to schedule really short events and then when they go over they look like they are so caring or involved. Really, it just highlights how little they are actually doing because if they had a packed schedule, they couldn’t go over like that.
But also, 20 minutes? They made those women set up everything for a 20 minute visit?
Really? Whoa. Only 20m was scheduled but they graciously stayed 45? And this was close to their house too right? Lordy. Don’t most of the royals do just about 20m visits though? If they were doing multiple visits to several places throughout the day it might make sense but that’s not the case here.
Whooo. Khate is looking rough without the photoshop and airbrushing. These two continue to be a useless waste of space.
” William was told by Hilary Fraser that he couldn’t join the WI “unless you can put on a skirt.” He joked in response, “Well, for a chocolate brownie, Hilary, you never know what I’ll do.” Ugh. Every time he tries to be charming, he always ends up sounding like a creep.
I feel bad for their kids because with these stories by the time the kids are old enough to tell them themselves in interviews, they will be constantly corrected by Royal reporters who apparently will already know them better than they know themselves.
If Louis in 20 years isn’t some huge clown, they’ll comment on how much he’s changed and how he used to be so much more fun loving, and if George is out having a good time they’ll tell him how he needs to buckle down as the Future King. They’ve already assigned them to their personas and they don’t care whether it’s true or not, or if it will change as they age which happens with most people. The bad part is that they will then write books and spend years writing this stuff that people will quote and take at face value for the rest of their lives.
Willi even refuses to wear the traditional kilt, effectively a skirt, in Scotland. Next time time Willi is in Scotland the Scots should put a brownie in front of Willi with to wear a kilt.
They do this with all the member of the royal family, creating a public persona which does not have anything to do with reality.
Ever so often we get a glimpse of how they really are, such as Willi’s and Charles temper outbursts, demanding behaviour.
The keens are both awkward jokers. See the post below about Kate’s “i learned the hard way” quip. An equally unfunny “joke”
How does he manage to make “nuts in my brownies ” sound sleazy . Why is she looking more and more like Rochesters mad wife ..that signature hand gesture , fingers splayed out , sounds alarm bells. There’s something very wrong with these two.
Peg may be fussy about brownies, but he’s nonchalant about his wife’s wiglets, I guess.
I hate walnuts in general and especially in a brownie, LOL. I’m appalled that i’m with william here. Funny that Kate is trying to act like she bakes brownies though.
Of course they talked about the children bc they know what will get them more coverage. Too bad Harry is just more charismatic lol.
I sometimes play a mental game with events like this – what would H&M say at an event like this? It would be much more focused on the women, on how they spend their time, what the WI means to them, etc. It wouldn’t be about how much Harry hates nuts in his brownies.
The funny thing is, I don’t think most of the British public cares much about what the Waleses do or how Bulliam likes his brownies. My British relatives don’t care about the lazies, although I haven’t checked in with them this week.
Maybe a Brit here can confirm, but my guess is that most Brits saw Harry jousting with balloons and liked the pictures, and they tuned out the lazies. The lazies are doing these attention-grabbing stunts mostly for the benefit of the die-hard royalists who are paying attention.
as far as day to day goes — they don’t care and don’t particularly pay attention. The DM is well known as a right wing rag and not an actual news source.
The daily dissection of the BRF is for ad revenue traffic.
I have to think that ad revenue traffic is drying up. It’s really clear most of the upvotes and probably a lot of the comments are bots. And advertisers know that bots aren’t buying their products.
He’s as slimy as uncle Andy in his own way. Urgh.
Wait, what?! Did they actually eat the brownies? Eating in public is something we seldom see Kate doing.
Also, what about this: Kate then quipped, “I had to learn the hard way,” This quote made my mind wander.
How do you learn the hard way about this? It should be easy- the other person tells you, “no nuts next time, please.”
Did he throw a plate of brownies with nuts at her or something?
Gave her a tongue lashing?
Caitlin- that’s probably it. I can see him yelling and pointing his finger in her face. Gross
In the video clip I saw, K made a show of pushing her brownie around a bit but didn’t actually take a bite. A relative has an eating disorder and “eats” like this in public… pushes food around, puts down fork to talk, pushes food around, puts down fork to talk, continues to talk constantly, and by the time the meal is over, they have managed to maybe take three bites of food.
I’ve seen the video and waited for Kate to taste the brownie but till the end she only played with the fork or her napkin..it’s clear that she suffers from ED and everyone is trying to hide it because it’d be awful for the royals to have a second princess of Wales suffer from it…
That’s rough. Bc truly, these people made you some food. At least eat a few bites. Maybe she ate something off-camera?
William ate the brownie and kept talking but Kate played with her fork pretending to take a bite and then started talking.
It’s clear the good days and bad days stuff relates to this eating disorder. If they admitted this the public would be more understanding.
Crown Princess Victoria admitted to it when she was younger and there was no issue.
Brownies with nuts are scrumptious, but brownies with frosting are just too much. Dude can’t shave or pick a decent brownie.
No that she’s back to brown i really want to know what her thought process was behind the blonde hair
“Look at meee Harry! Look what you coulda had!”
I’m not over it. The BM made a big deal about her new blonde hair…and now it’s just disappeared like it never happened.
And there are still extensions but I wonder if the wiglet is gone, because her hair looks flatter than usual for her, even without the blonde wig.
She does not cook.
The children are all typecast already
Yeah the only thing I got from this is William is playing along with the narrative the press has made up about his children’s personalities and that’s really sad. He’s not protecting them from harm from the press.
I am impressed that they both memorized the script written for them. I honestly did not think either of them had the ability to focus that long.
Did she actually eat a brownie? Can’t see it on the pics. And that pic of her smiling (or something) at Bulliam as he makes an OK sign might be one reason why she usually gurns.
She toyed around with it on her plate for a few minutes before finally taking a small bite. Then sloshed it around in her mouth for a few minutes more, hence the weird facial expressions. She clearly has issues with food.
Ok, William. I’ll begrudgingly agree. Nuts in brownies are sad. As are frosted brownies. I’m a purist. lol.
Mr R requested brownies rather than cake for his birthday this year with peanut butter frosting as thick as the brownies. They were delicious!
I cut them very small because it was like eating fudge though.
agreed — and I’ll go a step further and say I prefer them a bit overcooked — crunchy sides!
I make mine in a muffin tin so that every single one has crispy edges. 😁
Darn it, I want a brownie now 🤤😄
Their hands work harder than they do.
I think it’s interesting that they “excelled” (for them) at this visit because they were with older people who are doting on them, who give them royal deference and treat them like grandchildren and “young people”. They are the center of attention. But when they are the hosts, when it’s their job to make others feel at ease, they are wary and difficult.
I think that’s a fair point, and why Kate always looks much more comfortable doing events with the elderly then she does with kids even though that’s supposed to be her life’s work. Some older people still hold some of the respect and deference for the institution that you’re not getting with younger people and especially kids.
Depending on their age they may remember the antics of Margaret, Anne, and Charles in the ’70s, and the glamour of Diana of the ’80s and are just transferring it on to them. And we know what both of them want and desire most is for people to be impressed by their presence because of the titles that they hold, not anything they’re actually saying or doing.
Maybe he really prefers Blondies.
😄
oh my god I can’t with the gurning and the grinning and the guffawing because it’s just a very British way of being “matey” which absolutely drives me nuts. It’s the disingenuous pretence that you’re trying to put everyone else at ease, when the person who’s really uptight and awkward and prickly is….. you. It’s entitled chauvinist banter, toned down just a notch, to appeal to grannies. Oy, vey. Grow up, dude. They’re just so phony. They playing-happy-families schtick worked for them when they were new parents, and their kids were small. Meghan came on the scene fortuitously just when they were expected, naturally, to kick it up into a higher gear, raise their game, and step up to the plate. That was just bad luck, but she totally stole their thunder and they have literally never recovered. Maybe if it hadn’t taken them a *decade* to walk down the aisle it would not have been such a failure to launch, this household. But there is a price to pay for dithering, which is, when you finally get in gear, no sooner do you start moving, then you realise you’re waaaaaaaaay behind schedule. Oh, well.
That picture of her doing something smile-adjacent with her mouth while Willy makes the OK sign may be one of the reasons she’s always gurning instead.
lol. I had thought the “smile adjacent” was her moving the teeny bite of brownie around her mouth to avoid actually ingesting it.
Please don’t include all of the British in this way of being ‘matey’. I don’t recognise it as in any way typical of the Scotland I’ve lived in for decades.
Upthread there is mention that this visit only lasted 45 minutes. I would like Republic on their website to clock watch each of W and K events whenever they happen so everyone is aware of just how little they do and their total lack of impact compared to expense. Itemized events provides evidence of their lack of effort and output on a daily basis eg date no work undertaken. Currently the 6 and 12 months totals are confusing. First 6 months of the year Will did 71 events compared to dad’s 233 events. Some get confused and think it means 71 work days instead of just 71×25 to 45 minutes events. Republic really need to highlight how little Will works and it is mainly sports matches and leisure type events like museums and pubs. Why is he costing us a fortune and does so little and what he does feels more like pleasure than actual work.?
I can just feel the excitement in that room over the Waleses’ presence lol.
They are such drips.
Oh, so American brownies aren’t ‘too American’ for the British Royal Family. I see how it is. Want our resources but not our people. Hands off the brownies, aristocrat! Protect our brownie reserves from these thieves!
😂
It appalls me to say I agree with the other brother’s opinion on nuts in brownies.
Hopefully the only time our views align.
#AbolishTheMonarchy
As so many others here, unfortunately, I agree with William about nuts in brownies. They just get in the way of the purity of chocolate.
Alright, I’ll weigh in. I”m team nut.
🙂 Ditto! Pecans, though, not walnuts.
Walnuts rough chopped with my boiled chocolate frosting. When I’m going for the calories I want it all.