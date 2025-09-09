Jeffrey Epstein’s estate released the ‘bawdy’ birthday letter written by Donald Trump

In July, the Wall Street Journal turned on Donald Trump in a big way. Keep in mind, the WSJ’s editors, journalists and owners agree with Trump like 98% of the time. But the Murdoch family also believes in keeping Trump on a tight leash, so they decided to go all-in on their reporting about Trump’s connections to and friendship with Jeffrey Epstein. WSJ revealed exclusively in July that Trump and Epstein were so close, Trump contributed a “bawdy letter” to Epstein’s 50th birthday book. A book which was organized by Ghislaine Maxwell, btw. WSJ described the letter in detail, including the actual text and the drawing. A short time later, Trump sued the Murdochs/WSJ/Dow Jones for $10 billion over their reporting. Well, Epstein’s estate just turned over the birthday book and wouldn’t you know, Trump’s letter is right there.

Lawyers for Jeffrey Epstein’s estate have given Congress a copy of the birthday book put together for the financier’s 50th birthday, which includes a letter with President Trump’s signature that he has said doesn’t exist.

On Monday, House Oversight Committee members confirmed that they received a copy of the birthday book including the letter bearing Trump’s signature and a second letter that references Trump with a crude joke about a woman from another Epstein associate.

The Wall Street Journal in July reported on the book and the letter bearing Trump’s name, which contained typewritten text framed by the outline of a naked woman. The letter concluded: “Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret.” The signature was a squiggly “Donald” below the waist, mimicking pubic hair.

Trump has denied writing the letter or drawing the picture, calling it “a fake thing.” He also filed a lawsuit against the Journal’s reporters, Journal publisher Dow Jones, parent company News Corp and executives, alleging defamation and saying the letter was “nonexistent.” A Dow Jones spokeswoman said, “We have full confidence in the rigor and accuracy of our reporting.”

Karoline Leavitt, White House press secretary, said in a social-media post that Trump’s legal team will continue to pursue its defamation case against the Journal. “As I have said all along, it’s very clear President Trump did not draw this picture, and he did not sign it,” Leavitt said in a post on X.

The Trump administration’s shifting statements about whether it would release the files it has on Epstein have hung over the White House for months. On Sept. 3, Trump called efforts to make public more details about Epstein a politically driven hoax, just as some of the convicted sex offender’s victims visited Capitol Hill to tell their stories of sexual abuse and implored the president and Congress to release further records.