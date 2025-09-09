Jeffrey Epstein’s estate released the ‘bawdy’ birthday letter written by Donald Trump

In July, the Wall Street Journal turned on Donald Trump in a big way. Keep in mind, the WSJ’s editors, journalists and owners agree with Trump like 98% of the time. But the Murdoch family also believes in keeping Trump on a tight leash, so they decided to go all-in on their reporting about Trump’s connections to and friendship with Jeffrey Epstein. WSJ revealed exclusively in July that Trump and Epstein were so close, Trump contributed a “bawdy letter” to Epstein’s 50th birthday book. A book which was organized by Ghislaine Maxwell, btw. WSJ described the letter in detail, including the actual text and the drawing. A short time later, Trump sued the Murdochs/WSJ/Dow Jones for $10 billion over their reporting. Well, Epstein’s estate just turned over the birthday book and wouldn’t you know, Trump’s letter is right there.
Lawyers for Jeffrey Epstein’s estate have given Congress a copy of the birthday book put together for the financier’s 50th birthday, which includes a letter with President Trump’s signature that he has said doesn’t exist.
On Monday, House Oversight Committee members confirmed that they received a copy of the birthday book including the letter bearing Trump’s signature and a second letter that references Trump with a crude joke about a woman from another Epstein associate.
The Wall Street Journal in July reported on the book and the letter bearing Trump’s name, which contained typewritten text framed by the outline of a naked woman. The letter concluded: “Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret.” The signature was a squiggly “Donald” below the waist, mimicking pubic hair.
Trump has denied writing the letter or drawing the picture, calling it “a fake thing.” He also filed a lawsuit against the Journal’s reporters, Journal publisher Dow Jones, parent company News Corp and executives, alleging defamation and saying the letter was “nonexistent.” A Dow Jones spokeswoman said, “We have full confidence in the rigor and accuracy of our reporting.”
Karoline Leavitt, White House press secretary, said in a social-media post that Trump’s legal team will continue to pursue its defamation case against the Journal. “As I have said all along, it’s very clear President Trump did not draw this picture, and he did not sign it,” Leavitt said in a post on X.
The Trump administration’s shifting statements about whether it would release the files it has on Epstein have hung over the White House for months. On Sept. 3, Trump called efforts to make public more details about Epstein a politically driven hoax, just as some of the convicted sex offender’s victims visited Capitol Hill to tell their stories of sexual abuse and implored the president and Congress to release further records.
[From The Wall Street Journal]
To be clear, Trump’s denials have included: that’s not my signature; I don’t draw; I never contributed anything to Epstein’s birthday book; Epstein stole girls from Mar-a-Lago; Bill Clinton!!!; all of this is a Democrat hoax; there is no Epstein client list and I’m certainly not on it. And there are like twenty more denials I’m forgetting.
https://t.co/UHCLQHru1g pic.twitter.com/uyEI6l1IjE
— Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) September 8, 2025
Cope and seethe @PressSec https://t.co/jDbvxNshGS pic.twitter.com/Rn9BXeeUYP
— Democrats (@TheDemocrats) September 8, 2025
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Backgrid.
That’s very obviously his signature. They can deny it all they want but we’re not stupid.
It’s also a very primitive drawing which anyone could do. It’s not like he would need to be Rembrandt.
He prob didn’t draw it himself. Rich people always have staff to do things for them.
We might not be, but MAGA is. That’s the scary part.
“Does anyone honestly believe this sounds like Donald Trump?”
Love the tacit admission that his mental faculties have severely declined since writing this.
Also: YES, this sounds exactly like something he would say.
I’ll bet Maxwell wrote it.
So, now we know that the Felon is on the level with pubic hair. No real surprises there because many of us knew who he was from the very beginning, which is a lying POS among many other disgusting things. Now, if we could only be rid of him and his circus for good, it would be such a blessing to all of us.
Please do girls and women a favor and read this article. I believe our president drew this picture and wrote that “poem”.
I also believe that he and the other men who contributed to the birthday book believe that female bodies are commodities to be consumed and tossed away. That their humanity is meaningless. I am 46 and remember being in my 20s and 30s when do many public women worked so hard to distance themselves from the word feminist. I could not understand why publicly saying you believed in equality we such a bad thing to be associated with. Well, this is the culture you support when you’re not brave enough to stand up for your own humanity.
I just re-read a book that changed my life. A line at the end made me cry: “This is what courage is. It’s not just living through the nightmare, it’s doing
something with it afterward. It’s being brave enough to talk about it to other people.”
https://www.nytimes.com/2025/09/09/business/jeffrey-epstein-birthday-book.html?smid=nytcore-android-share
I remember that era of the backlash against calling yourself a feminist. One woman told me she didn’t want to be seen as a single issue voter, which is a fundamental misunderstanding of feminism. I always liked the bumper sticker: feminism is the radical belief that women are people too.
BUT. HER. EMAILS.
“Bawdy”? “Wonderful secrets”? It’s creepy af and ominous. When you think of the woman who alleged that as a 13-year-old she was raped by him at Epstein’s — and changed her mind about testifying because of death threats — it’s very very dark indeed.
People are pointing out that those aren’t adult female breasts.
Exactly. This drawing is of an adolescent girl. Which makes it even more depraved.
No one is surprised and everyone believes that tRump did any and everything on and around that island that he could do every time he scuttled over there. Now we need to know the rest of the names.
So glad that the Black woman’s cackling and not showing proof she worked at McDonald’s was enough for people to vote for this POS.
While everyone is waiting on a list that will never be released, I want to point out that child marriage is legal in 37 states, abortion laws that force children to give birth in many states, funding reductions for domestic and sexual violence, and the deprioritization of backlogged rape kits. This is the republicans showing everyone who they are. No words. Actions.
And yesterday Trump indicated that domestic violence is not really a crime because it happens in the home. It’s just “a little fight with the wife.” How can 43% of Americans still approve of this monster and his monstrous cult? I guess they’ll accept anyone who hates and punishes the same people they hate.
@brassyrebel yes they do!
Not to mention the fact that the transcripts they released have Maxwell volunteering to Todd Blanche that “multiple members” of Trump’s cabinet who he “values as his coworkers” were associating with Epstein. Blanche’s long pause in response and failure to follow up on her comment says so much.
This is why the Epstein Files get so much traction in the media and why the Dems are seizing on it: the files are a perfect symbol of what this entire administration stands for. They don’t respect women, they think raping underage girls is fine, they think sex traffickers like Maxwell should get special treatment. They’re monsters and sometimes the easiest way to get that message through to people is weaponizing the controversy they created.
I’m old enough to remember when Trump enthusiastically supported Roy Moore for the Alabama senate race. Roy Moore was accused of sexual misconduct with a 14-year-old girl.
YES. I don’t know why more people aren’t bringing this up in light of the Epstein controversy. He’s long had both business and personal relationships with pedos. He has a habit of defending their abhorrent behavior probably because he’s one himself.
Yes, ladies and gentlemen, our country has gone this low. Disgusting.
We are this low currently, but I will maintain till I die that the GOP engaged in election theft in 2024, 2020 (why else was Trump insistent that Biden cheated? I realize he says everything about everything all of the time and there’s no consistency, but I think they didn’t cheat hard enough) and in 2016. I think the GOP has been stealing elections on various scales and in various ways since 2000 at all levels of elections.
I don’t say this to absolve those people who did vote for Trump, because one vote would have been too many, but this has been organized by the right wing since the late 1970s. It’s not a coincidence that the GOP owns the court formerly recognized as the Supreme Court. It’s not a coincidence that 100% of our mainstream media is pro GOP. It’s not a coincidence that Republicans are not subject to the law. That is all by design.
🎯
I remember a point in history that far less than this scandal would destroy a politician. WTAF
Bowman really learned some fancy words a Yale.
He drew an image of a child – with no arms to fight back. Just saying.
🎯
Also the words he chose on that drawing. They share some sick twisted secret. Disgusting vile louts.
Yes. So disturbing. And gives context for the creepy comments he makes about his own daughter.
I’m one of the people who is convinced that Trump has engaged in an incestuous relationship with his daughter and has raped multiple children, but something about seeing his drawing of a pubescent child’s body was nauseating beyond belief.
I don’t know if you’ll be covering the far worse picture of Epstein with a giant cheque buying or selling a girl to Trump. What the everloving.
As bad as this drawing is (and it is BAD) the picture with the check and referencing a “depreciated” girl makes me want to cry. These people are so F*cking evil. We really are at the point where raping children is fine in this country.
DJT is a sick individual. Always has been. Always will be.
Do MAGATs even care about their daughters?
What disturbs me the most is that this line-drawing isn’t of a “woman” is it? No, I take that back. What disturbs me most is that the WSJ likely had access to this birthday book and still failed to endorse the black lady who laughed too much.
TBF Murdoch’s rag hasn’t endorsed any presidential candidate in almost 100 years. But even if they were to break tradition, no way would they endorse a Dem.
But we have to stop expecting corporations of any stripe to have a moral core–that’s not why they exist and that’s not how they operate. The billionaires and the corporate class have chosen the GOP because the only thing they all care about is tax cuts for the rich. That’s it. Once you view all of their actions through that lens–through the singular goal that motivates and unites them all–everything else makes sense.
I saw more of the book in addition to DT’s page and I wish I hadn’t. I feel absolutely sick for the survivors.
One of the Meidas Touch reporters read through the whole thing. He, too, was sickened. I’m going to pass. What I’ve learned so far–this trump drawing and that check–is way more than enough.
There’s a lot of speculation about that line written by Trump that “enigmas never age.”
One theory, which I’m not sure I believe, because it seems too clever for Trump, is that enigmas is an anagram of “gamines,” a French word for young girls.
Either way, the reference to “never aging” is creepy, given Epstein’s abuse of children.
Ghislaine Maxwell is a French speaker.
Leave-It Dog thinks she can just say “this story proves it” without actually pointing out what specifically proves it’s not his signature or drawing. We’re just suppose to believe her. Like the mere fact that you can see the moon shining proves that it’s a star, or similar nonsense.