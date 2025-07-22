Donald Trump sued the Murdochs & Wall Street Journal for $10 billion

Last week, Donald Trump went to war with the Wall Street Journal, which is owned by the Murdoch family. The Murdochs have helped prop up Trump for years, even if Rupert Murdoch reportedly isn’t a huge fan of Trump on a personal level. The Murdochs – like many other influential billionaires – think they can control Trump and keep him on a leash. I have my doubts. In any case, the reason why Trump went to war with the Murdochs is because the WSJ published his “bawdy letter” to Jeffrey Epstein, for Epstein’s 50th birthday. The letter was included in a private book compiled by none other than Ghislaine Maxwell. Well, Trump is now suing the Murdochs for $10 billion. LOL.
Donald Trump sued Dow Jones, News Corp, Rupert Murdoch and two Wall Street Journal reporters on Friday over an explosive report that the president wrote a 2003 birthday letter to Jeffrey Epstein that contained suggestive language. Trump claims the Wall Street Journal and its journalists defamed him and has filed suit in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida.
Trump is seeking “not less than $10 billion” on two counts of defamation, for at least $20 billion total. That’s the same amount of damages he sought in his amended lawsuit against CBS over the editing of a “60 Minutes” interview.
“We have just filed a POWERHOUSE Lawsuit against everyone involved in publishing the false, malicious, defamatory, FAKE NEWS ‘article’ in the useless ‘rag’ that is, The Wall Street Journal,” Trump wrote Friday on Truth Social. “I hope Rupert and his ‘friends’ are looking forward to the many hours of depositions and testimonies they will have to provide in this case.”
In an interview with the paper, the president denied writing the letter to the disgraced financier. “This is not me,” Trump said. “This is a fake thing.”
The lawsuit repeats the claim that the letter is “a fake,” notes that it was not published along with the story, and says the article does not offer “any proof that President Trump has anything to do with it.”
In a statement, a spokesperson for Dow Jones, publisher of the Wall Street Journal, said: “We have full confidence in the rigor and accuracy of our reporting, and will vigorously defend against any lawsuit.”
Some of the media-watchers said, before Trump’s lawsuit, that WSJ wouldn’t have gone this hard and published Trump’s letter if they didn’t have even more information about Trump and Epstein’s ties. Like, if they only had the letter, the Wall Street Journal’s editors might have pulled their punches. Instead, it feels like this was the first part of a larger exposé on the larger Trump-Epstein ties. The Murdochs would know – Rupert was photographed with Ghislaine a few times, and I have no doubt that there’s some compromising information on Rupert’s ties to Epstein and Maxwell as well.
Meanwhile, one of Epstein’s victims, Maria Farmer, is being discussed again. When she reported Epstein’s sketchy behavior towards her and her younger sister, she told the authorities that Trump was always around and his behavior was really sleazy too.
Photos courtesy of Getty, Cover Images.
This feels like an Austin Powers scene: I shall sue you for $100 million, trillion, bazillion dollars! 😂
Perfect reference! 👏
I thought the exact same thing! Can you imagine Trump with his pinky finger to his mouth saying “I want all the zeros”.
It is too cynical for me to firmly stand in the “bite each other’s d!ck off” camp?
Getting the popcorn. I will walk back any Murdoch hexes I’ve done if he goes through with this and they go through with the biting.
My guess is, (hang on, adjusting my tin foil tiara), Felon 47 has become too much of a liability, with his rapidly declining mental state, and he is becoming a bigger loose cannon, btwn his posting and believing his own bullshit. I don’t think it’s a coincidence that Vance has “gone on vacation” for a month out of the country. I think Murdock and his gang are going to try and take down F47, and that part of the MAGAt cult to install Vance, who is closer to their Project 2025 ideology and will be more controllable.
Ok, my tiara is back in the Dollar Store plastic bin now. You may resume all normal discussion 😄
Well now isn’t this going against the hand that feeds you? Murdoch was a BIG supporter of trump with lots of money and glowing articles. Yet here is Trump going to poke the bear that probably knows where all the skeletons are buried. Typical trump gets mad and dues without looking at the bigger picture.
sues not dues. It’s a rough morning here at home lol.
Yes, I’d assumed the story about the letter was a warning that they had way, way more info on the whole situation and a reminder about all those skeletons in the closet Murdoch knows about. And they ran it in the WSJ which is their more “legit” publication so I’d assume they also did their homework and know it’s real, versus dropping implications in the Post.
Definitely. There’s no way the Journal doesn’t have this shit buttoned up.
Big supporter?! Murdoch is the puppet master of our electoral process.
Hmm. Suing over a letter published. Would this be similar to Meghan’s lawsuit against the DM. My understanding was that laws about copyright were different in the US than the UK. So publishing the letter in the wsj in the states is not the same. I have no idea though really. And this is about defamation and maybe fraud since he’s saying he never wrote it? May he lose. Who’s gonna pay for this lawsuit anyways?
It’s very different, she had to pursue a copyright angle because a private communication with her dad was deemed legitimate public interest.
Truth is a defense against defamation, which is what is alleged here, and I believe I saw it’s going before an Obama appointed judge. This is him doing his only thing, which is tying up his enemy with ridiculous court cases and hoping it either scares them into folding, or drags out until they run out of money. Murdoch has more than him, has actually competent lawyers, and now can do all kinds of discovery. This is to make him look strong to his idiots who definitely don’t understand court.
I think US law is different to British law.
My understanding is that WSJ didn’t publish the actual letter but just described what was in the letter. If the DM had just did the same, Meghan wouldn’t have had a case.
Yes they didn’t publish the actual letter.
But if Durbin’s letter to Trump’s DOJ is well-sourced, which I suspect it is, and 1,000 Fed agents were tasked with flagging the Epstein files for Trump’s name, then we can probably expect a lot of leaks going forward.
It still baffles my mind why he would need that many agents to do a task that Ctrl +F or even AI could likely do.
This should be interesting I wonder who is going to blink first, is this a Clash of the Titans moment, or the snake eating its tail
So my question…are we as taxpayers paying for all these lawsuits or is Trump responsible for the attorney fees (and if that’s the case, good luck getting paid)? Also, who is getting the proceeds, ie the $16M CBS settlement? Does Trump get to keep if he used government paid attorneys?
Yes, Maria Farmer is saying she overheard a conversation between Trump and Epstein about “this one’s not for you” and underage girls. It sounded like the girl in question was too old for Trump.
Murdoch is a terrible person, but he is getting ready to take the tangerine terror out politically. Mango didn’t handle his cult with enough care when they blew up over the Epstein cover-up. His arrogance made him vulnerable and Murdoch is going to pounce. The WSJ wouldn’t have published the original article without mounds of substantiated proof. Luring the mango moron into a lawsuit will bring even more proof in terms of discovery. The 🐍 is eating its own tail.
Yeah I’m sure he didn’t love that he had to publish this but the fact that he did shows a modicum of integrity that’s absent from many media outlets who are currently folding under the pressure from Trump.
I’ll give a tiny clap for that.
I always knew that Trump is a creepy, pervy predator but there is so much 💩 coming out now that it seems like he went bankrupt six times because he spent all his time assaulting women and girls. And Epstein actually thought that Trump was worse than him when it came to predatory behavior. Maybe Trump isn’t in the Epstein files. Maybe Epstein is mentioned in the Trump files.
Wonder why Rupert is going after Trump, like this. The blowback might be uncontainable.
Kaiser, feel free to delete if you’re gonna add a separate post about this but my bro just sent me a Daily Fail link that said Ghislaine Maxwell is set to meet with Pam Bondi next week. I have a few ideas but I’m curious what C/Bers think Trump’s play is here.