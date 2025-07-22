Donald Trump sued the Murdochs & Wall Street Journal for $10 billion

Embed from Getty Images

Last week, Donald Trump went to war with the Wall Street Journal, which is owned by the Murdoch family. The Murdochs have helped prop up Trump for years, even if Rupert Murdoch reportedly isn’t a huge fan of Trump on a personal level. The Murdochs – like many other influential billionaires – think they can control Trump and keep him on a leash. I have my doubts. In any case, the reason why Trump went to war with the Murdochs is because the WSJ published his “bawdy letter” to Jeffrey Epstein, for Epstein’s 50th birthday. The letter was included in a private book compiled by none other than Ghislaine Maxwell. Well, Trump is now suing the Murdochs for $10 billion. LOL.

Donald Trump sued Dow Jones, News Corp, Rupert Murdoch and two Wall Street Journal reporters on Friday over an explosive report that the president wrote a 2003 birthday letter to Jeffrey Epstein that contained suggestive language. Trump claims the Wall Street Journal and its journalists defamed him and has filed suit in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida. Trump is seeking “not less than $10 billion” on two counts of defamation, for at least $20 billion total. That’s the same amount of damages he sought in his amended lawsuit against CBS over the editing of a “60 Minutes” interview. “We have just filed a POWERHOUSE Lawsuit against everyone involved in publishing the false, malicious, defamatory, FAKE NEWS ‘article’ in the useless ‘rag’ that is, The Wall Street Journal,” Trump wrote Friday on Truth Social. “I hope Rupert and his ‘friends’ are looking forward to the many hours of depositions and testimonies they will have to provide in this case.” In an interview with the paper, the president denied writing the letter to the disgraced financier. “This is not me,” Trump said. “This is a fake thing.” The lawsuit repeats the claim that the letter is “a fake,” notes that it was not published along with the story, and says the article does not offer “any proof that President Trump has anything to do with it.” In a statement, a spokesperson for Dow Jones, publisher of the Wall Street Journal, said: “We have full confidence in the rigor and accuracy of our reporting, and will vigorously defend against any lawsuit.”

[From Variety]

Some of the media-watchers said, before Trump’s lawsuit, that WSJ wouldn’t have gone this hard and published Trump’s letter if they didn’t have even more information about Trump and Epstein’s ties. Like, if they only had the letter, the Wall Street Journal’s editors might have pulled their punches. Instead, it feels like this was the first part of a larger exposé on the larger Trump-Epstein ties. The Murdochs would know – Rupert was photographed with Ghislaine a few times, and I have no doubt that there’s some compromising information on Rupert’s ties to Epstein and Maxwell as well.

Meanwhile, one of Epstein’s victims, Maria Farmer, is being discussed again. When she reported Epstein’s sketchy behavior towards her and her younger sister, she told the authorities that Trump was always around and his behavior was really sleazy too.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images