Malcolm-Jamal Warner has passed away in Costa Rica at the age of 54

Malcolm-Jamal Warner has passed away at the age of 54. He was just a month away from his 55th birthday. Warner drowned while swimming in Costa Rica with his family. He was best known to Gen Xers and Xennials as Theo Huxtable on The Cosby Show, but he grew into a wonderful adult actor, director and musical artist as an adult. I remember when he popped up on Major Crimes and he really gave the show a much-needed injection of charm and charisma. I also remember that he had a role on Suits, and he gave at least one interview where he showed a lot of support for the Duchess of Sussex.

Malcolm-Jamal Warner has died. He was 54. The actor was in Costa Rica on a family vacation and drowned while swimming, a source confirms to PEOPLE. A rep for Warner did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The actor played the only son of Bill Cosby’s character, Heathcliff Huxtable, in the sitcom from 1984 to 1992. In 2023, Warner told PEOPLE of the show, “I know I can speak for all the cast when I say The Cosby Show is something that we are all still very proud of. We share a unique experience that keeps us lovingly bonded no matter how much time goes between seeing or hearing from each other.” Warner did, of course, acknowledge how the show’s legacy had changed given the allegations made against Cosby, 88, who was convicted of sexual assault in 2018 but later had the charge overturned in 2021, only for five more women to accuse him of sexual assault. “Regardless of how some people may feel about the show now, I’m still proud of the legacy and having been a part of such an iconic show that had such a profound impact on — first and foremost, Black culture — but also American culture,” Warner said.

[From People]

It’s just so sad. According to TMZ, he was vacationing with his daughter in Costa Rica, and he was caught in a high current. Technically, he died of asphyxia. It is completely devastating. Apparently, his daughter is only six or seven years old as well.

Note by Celebitchy: I just watched Malcolm-Jamal Warner in the series The Resident, on Netflix now. His performance as Dr. AJ Austin was incredible and so memorable. When I finished the series I looked up his IMDB because he’s the character I miss the most. He was such an incredible actor and he will be missed. We’re thinking of his family and friends at this time.