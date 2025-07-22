Mail: The Sussexes’ Netflix deal is ‘dead,’ they’re just ‘background noise’ now!

My uncle’s neighbor’s manicurist has a source close to Netflix, and that source said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are extremely popular among Netflix executives! That statement has the same amount of credibility as the Daily Mail’s sources. The Mail can’t even make up their mind, or their “sources” can’t pick a lane. A few days ago, the Mail claimed that Netflix would renew the Sussexes’ deal in some form, mostly because Ted Sarandos thinks Meghan is a “rock star” and they want to stay in business with her specifically. Especially because As Ever and Netflix are in a partnership, and As Ever looks like a really promising endeavor. Well, if you can believe it, the Daily Mail’s deputy editor’s waxer’s second cousin heard someone say that Netflix wants nothing to do with the Sussexes.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s hopes of a new Netflix deal are ‘dead’ after their two most recent shows flopped, it was claimed today. The Duchess of Sussex has ‘had everything going for her’ but the viewing figures for With Love, Meghan have still been ‘dismal’, an insider at the streamer reportedly said. Meghan’s lifestyle show failed to break into Netflix’s top 300 programmes for the first half of 2025 and was even thrashed by multiple seasons of Suits.
A second season of With Love, Meghan, was announced by the Duchess herself as the first season came out in March this year as part of the couple’s $100million deal with the streaming giant, which expires this year.
But a Netflix source has claimed: ‘This deal is dead. She had everything going for her—name, platform, press—and the numbers were dismal. They’re just waiting for the credits to roll. They’re letting it expire without drama. There’s no appetite for anything new.’
Former executive editor of the American edition of Ok! magazine, Rob Shuter, has claimed that the streaming giant will not offer them a new contract once it concludes.
‘The interest just isn’t there anymore. They went from buzzy to background noise’, a Netflix source told Mr Shuter.
Some experts have even claimed that Netflix will want ‘to keep a vague hand in’ with them in case Meghan and Harry ever split up, so they can get in first with a docu-series on a divorce. There are rumours that they could leave the door open for one-off projects with the Sussexes, although apart from their fly-on-the-wall documentary, Harry & Meghan, most of their shows have been considered flops. MailOnline has asked Netflix to comment.
“The interest just isn’t there anymore. They went from buzzy to background noise” – yes, that’s why the Daily Mail is writing their eleventy-billionth article about the Sussexes and their Netflix deal. No one is talking about Harry and Meghan! Absolutely no one, they’re just background noise! Nevermind that Meghan’s humble jam line caused MONTHS of screaming, crying and throwing up. It actually just occurred to me that even if Harry and Meghan “produce” very little for Netflix as far as programming in the coming years, they’re worth Netflix’s investment purely as Netflix brand ambassadors. The mountain of free press they generate for Netflix is astounding.
So this looks like the Fail’s MO over the next two months while the Lazies are MIA – harass Netflix for a comment and come up with made-up articles.
Not hitting the same when looking at pictures of a luxury yacht and a certain Greek island.
The elephant in the room is expanding and if the rumour I’ve read is true that KP has issued a ban on the Kefalonia coverage to its rats, then my sympathies to the Fail because the Waleses are the rainmakers this week.
Well, they have to make up stories 😁 ITS NOT LIKE THEY CAN TAP PHONES ANYMORE 🤣🤣🤣
What? How when the CEO just did an interview not too long ago praising her cultural impact and how Meghan is underestimated? Imagine being stupid and deprived.
Imagine being this deprived of attention! ‘Pay attention to meeeeeeee!’ is all I hear when I see these articles.
This article is only coming out because Meghan is slated to deliver new episodes of her lifestyle show. Articles like this, their goal on Salt Island is to reduce interest in the Sussexes’ projects with Netflix.
The hilarious irony is that their caterwauling about how unpopular the Sussexes are causes the opposite to happen. More people tune in rather than out.
If the Rota kept H&M’s names out of their mouths, they probably wouldn’t be as popular as they are right now.
Own goal to the tabs again. I wonder if Billy Idle complains about all these continuous tabloid & palace own goals on the Aston Villa forums…
So the source of this story is Rob Shuter who wrote for tacky magazine OK and was once Diddy’s publicist! He now has a Substack with hardly any followers and a podcast no one listens to but we are supposed to believe he has sources at Netflix who know all about Harry and Meghan’s deal? Yesterday his big scoop was that Harry and Meghan were about to sign a deal with Charles to come back as part time working royals!
A lot of people figured out being a royal reporter is easy money. Just say you have sources talking sh*t about H&M 😭😭
So a low cost to produce show that was in the top 400 out of 7,000 shows is a failure? So is Netflix canceling 6,000 other shows? They just knew that that meeting meant that Harry and Meghan were coming back, and they are so pissed that they are not. Their heir and heir’s heir are currently cruising around the Mediterranean and they are getting paid dust by Harry who’s doing charitable work in Angola and refusing British press passes to his events, and by Meghan who won’t pay attention to them regardless of how many articles they write about how terrible every single thing that she releases is.
The way they hope and long for the financial instability of Harry and Megan so that they will be forced back under their thumb is a sight to see. And it’s interesting because even if they didn’t have this deal, it’s not like they don’t have other income streams. It’s like because the British royal family treats the taxpayers like an unending stream of income so they don’t have to worry about where money is coming from, they think Harry and Meghan behave the same way and don’t realize they need to save and invest.
Man this Greek vacation with all whistles and bells is causing quite a stir so much so that we are now backpedaling on the Netflix contact lol. They are canceling no they are renewing no they are…. The are truly unhinged!!
😂😅🤣 they are trying to deflect so hard! 🛳️
Squirrel! Squirrel!!
They’re not going to renew but they’re also not going to cancel it, they’ll just keep paying them money because that’s what corporations do. or something.
Meghan’s show is a dream for Netflix. Low cost, product line attached, marketing opportunities, and its getting free press constantly. i wouldn’t be surprised if Netflix keeps going with it as long as M wants.
I’m holding out hope for some serious holiday specials. Please show me the decorating and entertaining for a socal Christmas, Meghan, please, I beg. My only concern is that Meghan is so into the business part that she might take a break from the show part. But they can support each other so I hope that’s not the case.
I want thanksgiving!!! And halloween!!!!
I feel like, no matter what, Meghan would have been the type of person and mother to go all out for the holidays. but i bet with Harry they are just so over the top. it feels like he’s living a second childhood in many ways.
(and I dont mean that in a “meghan is his mother” kind of way…..just that I’m sure harry loves baking christmas cookies with his kids and theme dressing for the holidays and being in PJs all day on Christmas – things he never got to do.)
Two days ago they were saying that the deal was going to be renewed. The only thing we know for sure is that the DM don’t know anything about Harry and Meghan. I wish they would follow their own narrative about Harry and Meghan being irrelevant and stop talking about them.
How many times did the tabloids claim that Netflix doesn’t want to work with Sussex’s anymore and has lost interest in them, because this isn’t the first they’ve said “Netflix sources say”, only for it to be untrue.
It’s been 5 years this September since H&M’s Netflix deal was first reported. Five years of “this will never work,” “everybody hates them,” “they’re such a failure.” And 5 years later, Netflix is actually in business with Meghan.
That’s what I’ve been feeling. Almost every time an article is written about Meghan or Harry, Netflix is brought up. Whether it’s a positive or negative article, that is still FREE publicity that is getting the Netflix name out there. There is no way that Netflix is unhappy with that.
This is all because Megan has not been on social media is awhile. Whenever either her or Harry go quiet they do this because they do not know what she is up to. Sounds ro me like she is about to launch something.
Hmm, As Ever fall jams or apple honey would be nice…🙃
Well this is no based on reality so that’s all I am going to say.
These critics act like Netflix is the Sovereign Grant. It’s a business, the Sussexes have a contract. They have a hit in With Love Meghan and are doing a brand partnership with her. It’s not that deep.
The ‘royal reporters’ exist to push royal propaganda. The tabloids go in circles like the earth around the sun. Rehashing stories/storylines and/or rewriting history is part of the ethos of ‘royal reporting’. 🤷🏽♀️
Such obsession over divorce talk which derangers talked about even before the wedding. This seems to be the dm reaction to the Wales lavish vacations.
So are there two sources at Netflix (one for the Fail and one for Shuter) or just one source that both the Fail and Shuter are using, because the part about the source(s) was confusing? It was even more confusing since they then tried to reach out to Netflix for comment after claiming to have a reliable source at Netflix. Who is their source at Netflix, their neighbor(s) with a Netflix subscription? It’s also very confusing to understand what the criteria is for a failure at Netflix since out of 7,500 shows or movies, a cooking show ranked less than 400 would normally be impressive, but not cracking 300(?) is somehow a sign of a flop, like how? And what are they going to do with all of the shows or movies that ranked further down than WLM? Is Netflix now only going to provide no more than 300 options for us since anything more than 300 is a disappointment? Also what the hell is a docuseries on a divorce, and why would they need to keep closely connected to the Sussexes to do a docuseries on a divorce that’s less likely to happen than the Wales divorcing? I never paid any attention to the royals in the UK (except occasionally Harry) and I definitely never paid any attention to the UK media so I don’t know if they were deranged and touched in the head before Meghan, but they sure seem broken and unhinged.
The Daily Fail is so pathetic and dishonest. Netflix has green-lit the second season of ‘With Love, Megan’. And it recently announced that Netflix is partnering with Megan’s ‘As Ever’ lifestyle brand. Choke on that Daily Mail!
We are playing into the hands of the Daily Fail. They are playing both sides to say they were right either way, whether Netflix cancel or renew the contract.
Do they even know what “buzzy” means. Who needs these people when ChatGPT can do their jobs.
It’s all a distraction. What I’d like to know is how many bags of cash and other gifts the Wales’ will be given by their host when their yacht vacation in Greece comes to an end? Is Will’s room on the other side of the yacht from Kate’s? So many questions.