Mail: The Sussexes’ Netflix deal is ‘dead,’ they’re just ‘background noise’ now!

My uncle’s neighbor’s manicurist has a source close to Netflix, and that source said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are extremely popular among Netflix executives! That statement has the same amount of credibility as the Daily Mail’s sources. The Mail can’t even make up their mind, or their “sources” can’t pick a lane. A few days ago, the Mail claimed that Netflix would renew the Sussexes’ deal in some form, mostly because Ted Sarandos thinks Meghan is a “rock star” and they want to stay in business with her specifically. Especially because As Ever and Netflix are in a partnership, and As Ever looks like a really promising endeavor. Well, if you can believe it, the Daily Mail’s deputy editor’s waxer’s second cousin heard someone say that Netflix wants nothing to do with the Sussexes.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s hopes of a new Netflix deal are ‘dead’ after their two most recent shows flopped, it was claimed today. The Duchess of Sussex has ‘had everything going for her’ but the viewing figures for With Love, Meghan have still been ‘dismal’, an insider at the streamer reportedly said. Meghan’s lifestyle show failed to break into Netflix’s top 300 programmes for the first half of 2025 and was even thrashed by multiple seasons of Suits. A second season of With Love, Meghan, was announced by the Duchess herself as the first season came out in March this year as part of the couple’s $100million deal with the streaming giant, which expires this year. But a Netflix source has claimed: ‘This deal is dead. She had everything going for her—name, platform, press—and the numbers were dismal. They’re just waiting for the credits to roll. They’re letting it expire without drama. There’s no appetite for anything new.’ Former executive editor of the American edition of Ok! magazine, Rob Shuter, has claimed that the streaming giant will not offer them a new contract once it concludes. ‘The interest just isn’t there anymore. They went from buzzy to background noise’, a Netflix source told Mr Shuter. Some experts have even claimed that Netflix will want ‘to keep a vague hand in’ with them in case Meghan and Harry ever split up, so they can get in first with a docu-series on a divorce. There are rumours that they could leave the door open for one-off projects with the Sussexes, although apart from their fly-on-the-wall documentary, Harry & Meghan, most of their shows have been considered flops. MailOnline has asked Netflix to comment.

[From The Daily Mail]

“The interest just isn’t there anymore. They went from buzzy to background noise” – yes, that’s why the Daily Mail is writing their eleventy-billionth article about the Sussexes and their Netflix deal. No one is talking about Harry and Meghan! Absolutely no one, they’re just background noise! Nevermind that Meghan’s humble jam line caused MONTHS of screaming, crying and throwing up. It actually just occurred to me that even if Harry and Meghan “produce” very little for Netflix as far as programming in the coming years, they’re worth Netflix’s investment purely as Netflix brand ambassadors. The mountain of free press they generate for Netflix is astounding.