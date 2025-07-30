Donald Trump: Jeffrey Epstein ‘stole’ girls who worked at Mar-a-Lago’s spa

Embed from Getty Images

This month has been full of some of the craziest stories I’ve ever seen in my life, all related to Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell and Donald Trump. Earlier this month, the FBI “closed” the Epstein case/investigation and announced that there is no “Epstein client list.” Soon after, the FBI released what they called “raw footage” from outside of Epstein’s jail cell in 2019, in an effort to say that nothing untoward happened to Epstein, that he died by his own hand. The problem? The footage is clearly manipulated and selectively edited. Now CBS reports that the FBI does have the real, unaltered footage, including the “missing minute” from the footage they released two weeks ago. Not shady at all!

Nothing really prepared me for what happened on Tuesday though. Trump was leaving Scotland and he spoke to reporters aboard Air Force One. It looks like the Scottish air apparently acts as some kind of selective truth serum. A few days ago, Trump said he never “had the privilege” of visiting Epstein’s private island, the notorious island where Epstein brought friends so that they could abuse girls and women. Then on Tuesday, Trump was asked specifically about the multiple connections between Epstein, Epstein’s trafficking victims and Mar-a-Lago. For the first time, Trump actually connected himself, Epstein and Virginia Guiffre.

President Donald Trump said convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein “stole” Virginia Giuffre from his Mar-a-Lago club, a stunning admission that could increase scrutiny of his relationship with the late financier — even as his administration seeks to change the subject from Epstein. Trump was speaking to reporters Tuesday when he was asked about his comments over the weekend about a falling-out with Epstein because he took employees from his business. “He took people that worked for me. And I told him, ‘Don’t do it anymore.’ And he did it,” Trump said, telling reporters that he barred Epstein from Mar-a-Lago, his estate in Palm Beach, Florida. “I said, ‘Stay the hell out of here.’” Pressed about whether any of the “stolen” employees were young women, Trump said many of them worked in the club’s spa. “The answer is yes, they were in the spa,” he said. “I told him, I said, ‘Listen, we don’t want you taking our people, whether it was spa or not spa.’ … And he was fine. And then not too long after that, he did it again.” Trump was asked specifically whether Epstein had stolen Giuffre, who was one of Epstein’s most prominent abuse survivors and led the charge calling for his arrest. Giuffre, who died by suicide in April, has said she met Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell while she was working at Mar-a-Lago as a teenager. “I think she worked at the spa,” Trump said. “I think so. I think that was one of the people. He stole her, and by the way, she had no complaints about us, as you know, none whatsoever.” White House communications director Steven Cheung said in a statement last week that Trump booted Epstein from Mar-a-Lago “for being a creep.”

I’m including the audio/videos below. This is really a series of stunning admissions – why does Trump believe that Mar-a-Lago’s spa employees (many of whom were apparently teenage girls) belong to him and could be “stolen” by someone else? Why were so many teenage girls “working” in Mar-a-Lago’s spa? Why did everyone shrug when Epstein used MAL as a hunting ground? How many MAL employees were “stolen” by Epstein? What was Trump’s knowledge of the “stolen” girls and what was his knowledge of Epstein’s actions?

Trump: People were taken out of the spa, hired by Epstein… I told him we don’t want you taking our people, whether it’s spa or not spa. He did it again, I said out of here. Reporter: Was one of the stolen people Virginia Giuffre? Trump: I think so. He stole her. pic.twitter.com/sLoDdKNasn — Acyn (@Acyn) July 29, 2025

Q: Were some of the workers Epstein took from you young women? Trump: Well, I don't want to say. The concept of taking people that work for me is bad. And the answer is yes Q: Was one of the people Epstein stole from you Virginia Giuffre? Trump: Yeah. He stole her pic.twitter.com/R3M9IjHElV — FactPost (@factpostnews) July 29, 2025

