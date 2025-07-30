Donald Trump: Jeffrey Epstein ‘stole’ girls who worked at Mar-a-Lago’s spa

This month has been full of some of the craziest stories I’ve ever seen in my life, all related to Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell and Donald Trump. Earlier this month, the FBI “closed” the Epstein case/investigation and announced that there is no “Epstein client list.” Soon after, the FBI released what they called “raw footage” from outside of Epstein’s jail cell in 2019, in an effort to say that nothing untoward happened to Epstein, that he died by his own hand. The problem? The footage is clearly manipulated and selectively edited. Now CBS reports that the FBI does have the real, unaltered footage, including the “missing minute” from the footage they released two weeks ago. Not shady at all!
Nothing really prepared me for what happened on Tuesday though. Trump was leaving Scotland and he spoke to reporters aboard Air Force One. It looks like the Scottish air apparently acts as some kind of selective truth serum. A few days ago, Trump said he never “had the privilege” of visiting Epstein’s private island, the notorious island where Epstein brought friends so that they could abuse girls and women. Then on Tuesday, Trump was asked specifically about the multiple connections between Epstein, Epstein’s trafficking victims and Mar-a-Lago. For the first time, Trump actually connected himself, Epstein and Virginia Guiffre.
President Donald Trump said convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein “stole” Virginia Giuffre from his Mar-a-Lago club, a stunning admission that could increase scrutiny of his relationship with the late financier — even as his administration seeks to change the subject from Epstein. Trump was speaking to reporters Tuesday when he was asked about his comments over the weekend about a falling-out with Epstein because he took employees from his business.
“He took people that worked for me. And I told him, ‘Don’t do it anymore.’ And he did it,” Trump said, telling reporters that he barred Epstein from Mar-a-Lago, his estate in Palm Beach, Florida. “I said, ‘Stay the hell out of here.’”
Pressed about whether any of the “stolen” employees were young women, Trump said many of them worked in the club’s spa.
“The answer is yes, they were in the spa,” he said. “I told him, I said, ‘Listen, we don’t want you taking our people, whether it was spa or not spa.’ … And he was fine. And then not too long after that, he did it again.”
Trump was asked specifically whether Epstein had stolen Giuffre, who was one of Epstein’s most prominent abuse survivors and led the charge calling for his arrest. Giuffre, who died by suicide in April, has said she met Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell while she was working at Mar-a-Lago as a teenager.
“I think she worked at the spa,” Trump said. “I think so. I think that was one of the people. He stole her, and by the way, she had no complaints about us, as you know, none whatsoever.”
White House communications director Steven Cheung said in a statement last week that Trump booted Epstein from Mar-a-Lago “for being a creep.”
I’m including the audio/videos below. This is really a series of stunning admissions – why does Trump believe that Mar-a-Lago’s spa employees (many of whom were apparently teenage girls) belong to him and could be “stolen” by someone else? Why were so many teenage girls “working” in Mar-a-Lago’s spa? Why did everyone shrug when Epstein used MAL as a hunting ground? How many MAL employees were “stolen” by Epstein? What was Trump’s knowledge of the “stolen” girls and what was his knowledge of Epstein’s actions?
Trump: People were taken out of the spa, hired by Epstein… I told him we don’t want you taking our people, whether it’s spa or not spa. He did it again, I said out of here.
Reporter: Was one of the stolen people Virginia Giuffre?
Trump: I think so. He stole her. pic.twitter.com/sLoDdKNasn
— Acyn (@Acyn) July 29, 2025
Q: Were some of the workers Epstein took from you young women?
Trump: Well, I don't want to say. The concept of taking people that work for me is bad. And the answer is yes
Q: Was one of the people Epstein stole from you Virginia Giuffre?
Trump: Yeah. He stole her pic.twitter.com/R3M9IjHElV
— FactPost (@factpostnews) July 29, 2025
How normal this was for them…what an amoral lot. And he is losing his filter.
He thought he was helping his case. He is monumentally stupid.
He honestly doesn’t see that this was a bad thing at all and is very confused why everyone is upset.
He is a very sick puppy.
Perhaps the more accurate headline is “Trump supplied teenaged girls to Epstein”.
He might not need a filter. I figure he’ll lose about 15% of the MAGA vote on this–enough to damage his pride, but not enough to make a difference at the ballot box next year. And certainly not enough to impact the Vance/Noem ticket in 2028.
Vance/Noem ticket!!!!!!!!!!! Oh dear god in heaven take me now!! I cannot, I just cannot take more of this!!! 😳⚱️☹️
The minors could only be spa attendants, moving laundry, restocking. They were not licensed to do spa services-nails, facials, or massages. They were there to be seen and of course Epstein swooped in. It’s infuriating.
Everything we know about Trump, a disgusting lecherous toad who believed he was above reproach long before he became POTUS, suggests that they were there to do more than simply “be seen”.
Of course.
This reads as Trump employed underage girls and young women he planned to seduce and/or rape and got mad that Epstein trafficked them away before he had the chance.
As though trump has ever worried about proper licensing & following the law.
Maybe if we just let him keep talking long enough, now that his brain is leaking out his ears, he’ll accidentally tell the truth (like that episode of South Park where Cartman fakes having Tourette Syndrome but then can’t contol himself and he starts blurting out true statements).
I just wish that would have an effect 🙁
This is exactly what is happening in front of our eyes. I bet access to him will be much more restricted now that he blurted this out and now he is back to the WH. However he can still tell on himself on his SM account. I wonder what else he will admit to and who else he will incriminate by accident. His dumb sons, perhaps?
Did Trump properties respect licensing requirements especially for “massages?”
I thought the White House line was that Trump and Epstein fell out over a real estate deal gone sour. Get your story straight, guys.
The fact remains that Trump let Epstein continue as a club member at Mar al Lago even after Epstein’s first conviction. Also, I remember reading a few years ago that Trump kicked Epstein out of his club because Epstein was hitting on the wife of one of the club’s most important members, and wouldn’t stop, and that finally forced Trump’s hand.
Michael Cohen let it slip during Trump’s first term that Epstein had had teenage Ivanka’s contact information. I have long believed Trump was a partner in Epstein’s business, using Mar a Lago, the “modeling agency,” his teen beauty pageants, and Ivanka’s connections to find teens to refer to Epstein and Maxwell.
Exactly this 💯, @Lightpurple!
That’s been the biggest shift for me this week, and I have never been one to make Trump any excuses. I too have now come around to the belief that Trump wasn’t just a child rapist, but that he was an integral part of the human trafficking and organization. A partner of Epstein rather than a client.
It’s funny (like ha ha/sob funny) how despicable all the Trumps are. Ivanka is a terrible person, obviously, but that she might have procured more victims? Blehhhhhhh grossssss. Who are these vile people? And which equally vile people were the clients?! Release the files!
Ivanka is the absolute worst of the Trumps, as bad as her father, if not worse. Jamal Khashoggi is dead because Kushner and Ivanka worked with Mohammed Bin Salem. She has been involved in corrupt real estate deals in NYC since her early 20s, Cohen bribed people so she wasn’t prosecuted. The Panamanian government wanted to question her about a corrupt development project before Trump’s first term. As a teen, during her “modeling” career, they had her “organizing” and highly visible during all those teen pageants. She’s as corrupt and as evil as he is but has managed to convince people that she’s the smart and reasonable one. She’s not
It’s no excuse but I wouldn’t be at all surprised to learn she was sexually abused herself, including by her father. That whole family is so 🙈.
Years ago the photo of a very young Ivanka sitting on her father’s lap gave me the icks, and I wondered then what else was going on. The comments he made about her body then and into adulthood were very disturbing. He often, in print, commented on his “hot” daughter, and how he could “date” her if not her father.
Mary Trump is a decent person. But she’s the only one.
The most recently released photo of Trump and Ivanka where he has his hands around her waist, up high, like right under her breasts and is pulling her back toward him while looking like he is trying to kiss her head,, She looks about 12 years old and the look on her face is all you need see to know what was going on. He is gross.
Which explains exactly why Epstein was murdered.
While in the care and custody of the Trump administration.
It’s not a coincidence that Ivanka was signed to Elite Model Management at age 14. Elite’s bosses were accused of decades of sexual abuse and “making introductions” between their models and powerful men. Donald would have known all about it.
Over on Reddit people are saying Ivanka was the spa manager at MAL. Interesting if true. The whole family was involved!
Good to see the dementia finally doing some good work here. He had no idea he was incriminating himself. Massively. Teenagers working in his “spa” being “stolen” by a predator? Just another day for Dementia Don. His handlers must be tearing their hair out. And have we ever had a president who sounds so much like a Mafioso? The way he explained how he took care of the problem sounded like Marlon Brando in his Don Corleone era.
Hmm, is it the dementia and the drugs? The latter was what hollowed out the Third Reich and made them beatable, so a d/d combo would make sense too…
I’m shocked. I thought he didn’t know the guy.
And of course it’s about bout him and how those girls “had no complaints about him.” He is truly the most disgusting individual.
Why are so many people okay with this? WHY?
Because they’ve deliberately selected “news” sources that largely keep them in the dark about most of this, and have inoculated them against listening to or believing anything that conflicts with what the right wing wants them to believe.
It’s a cult, but it’s one these happy dip ships giddily chose, and not just because of racism. People always cite racism as why so many angry pink people keep hitting the feeder bar for another hit of cortisol, but I think that leaves out the sexism, which is a force so powerful that it’s rendered invisible to many, and it also leaves out people’s bizarre belief that they’re in the ruling class.
🎯
Addle-brained tRump has the can opener and he’s cranking open that can of worms. “Stole” these young spa workers for what exactly? As JoanCallamezzo just wrote, these girls have no licenses to legally perform spa services. Orange face makes Epstein out to be an executive recruiter. Epstein didn’t own a hotel or spa. Couple this revelation with tRump describing how he would walk into the dressing room at his Miss Teen America pageants because, as owner of the pageant, he had the right to do this. According to one teen, he said “Don’t worry ladies, I’ve seen it all before”. I think we’re beginning to get the picture. For someone who “didn’t do anything wrong”, he’s sure acting guilty. He’s in those so-called “files”, BIGLY. I’d bet money on it. “I never had the PRIVILEGE of going to Epstein island.” Sure, Jan.
rest in peace Virginia. She knew so much and had so much more to say. Prince Andrew, Trump, all of them should be hung out to dry
Keep talking, Trump. What a sick piece of crap. I am reminded of when George Clooney called Trump a New York beast, just a guy chasing women. Sure, George. We’ll look the other way. Nothing to see here, just Epstein stealing teenagers from Trump, a normal day at MAL.
So if Epstein “stole” these girls, then Trump had an obligation to do everything he could to save them and get them back from Epstein. Call the police, harangue Epstein, go to Epstein’s place personally to get the girls back. Which Trump manifestly did not do.
Trump has no excuse for inaction to save the girls. Epstein was first convicted in Florida in 2008, and Trump was partying and interviewing “calendar girls” with Epstein long before that.
At best he’s admittedly to concealing knowledge of trafficking children by Epstein and Maxwell.
But let’s be real, he had his own thing going on and was doing it himself.
Operation “Just Let Him Speak” working brilliantly. He just can’t stop himself.
How strange that of all the employees he’s had over the years, he remembers Virginia Giuffre being “stolen” by Epstein.
Not suspicious at all.
Yeah, interesting that. That’s a name he remembers. 🤔
The more this dummy talks the more we can connect the dots. He manages to keep confirming the stories that have been floating around and making himself look more and more complicit. Keep talking!