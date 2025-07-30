Princess Kate has a new ‘mini display’ at the V&A East Storehouse

For years, Kensington Palace has stored up little updates, announcements and photos for a rainy day, something to be released when the public asks why Prince William and Kate are taking their seventh vacation of the year. This week is one of those “rainy day releases.” The Mail did a big cover story on the Wales family’s vacation on a superyacht in Greece, so KP organized this update. Remember how Kate stepped out at the new V&A East Storehouse in June? Well, now Kate has her own little mini-exhibit at the same museum space.

The Princess of Wales has curated her own ‘mini display’ at the V&A East Storehouse in London, following her visit there in June. Kate, 43, who is Royal Patron of the V&A, has personally worked with the museum’s curatorial team to select eight significant works from across its large collection for her ‘Makers and Creators’ exhibition, unveiled today for the first time. Her chosen objects include a watercolour study of a forest glade by children’s author Beatrix Potter, a 15th-century earthenware tile and a furnishing screen designed by William Morris’s assistant, J H Dearle in the mid-1880s. They also include Oliver Messel’s costume for the Fairy of the Woodland Glades, worn by Diana Vere in The Royal Ballet’s 1960 production of The Sleeping Beauty. The Princess, who was given a behind-the-scenes tour of the storehouse in June, selected an 19th-century hand quilted bedcover, an oil panting, a Qing dynasty porcelain vase and a sculpture by Clemence Dane. Visitors to the Storehouse will be able to view the collection as part of the self-guided experience until early 2026. The Makers and Creators display brings together objects chosen by The Princess to celebrate past makers and creators, and show how historic objects can influence fashion, design, film, art and creativity today. The display, one of over 100 changing ‘mini displays’ aims to show how ‘individual, unique objects can come together to create a collective whole that helps us to explore our social and cultural experiences, and the role we play in the wider tapestry of life’. An information sheet accompanying the display is credited as ‘written by: Her Royal Highness Princess of Wales’.

[From The Daily Mail]

What an amazing gig, if you can get it. I’d like to be paid millions of pounds to do 20 days of work a year and take vacations constantly. And the work? It includes selecting cute items for an art exhibit and reading two sentences from a written notecard to launch a ship! This is literally all she’s doing for the rest of the summer too. The way they were talking after she skipped Royal Ascot, it sounds like Kate will not have much on her schedule for the rest of the year.

Curating a special display at V&A East Storehouse following a visit in June. The collection celebrates past makers and creators, and shows how historic objects can influence fashion, design, film, art and creativity today. See the mini display ‘Makers and Creators’ at @vam_east. pic.twitter.com/39F3z1Tpph — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) July 30, 2025