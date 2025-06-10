Princess Kate stepped out for a ‘surprise’ event at V&A East Storehouse

Wellll well. The Princess of Wales magically had an event today in London. She hasn’t been seen in public since May 22, although she did have a “private meeting” last week (which could have been an email for all we know). We heard that the Wales kids had a school break last week, and God knows that William and Kate never want to work when their kids have a break.
Kate stepped out today to visit the new V&A East Storehouse, where people can see thousands of art pieces which are not currently on display at the official Victoria & Albert Museum. This was a “surprise” event, so your guess is as good as mine as to when this was added on her schedule. She wore a slim-cut McQueen suit for the appearance, and this was a repeat. She has this exact same suit in multiple colors, including a pale pink. I get it though – it’s a good pantsuit, and I don’t blame her for buying it in multiple colors. (Same with the wig, lol.)
Kate is also expected (but not confirmed) to appear at Trooping the Colour this weekend, likely with her kids. There’s also some speculation about whether she’ll appear at the Order of the Garter service in Windsor next Monday.
Also: she’s not wearing Big Blue today! She has her own ring stack now too, just like you-know-who.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
The Princess of Wales visiting the V&A East Storehouse, a brand-new cultural destination in east London,to highlight the importance of creative opportunity and celebrate the joy found in creative expression. Opened on 31 May, V&A East Storehouse reinvents the idea of a museum store and offers free,unprecedented public access to the V&A collections and archives.
PIC : Photography studio.,Image: 1009294885, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Eddie Mulholland/Avalon
The Princess of Wales visiting the V&A East Storehouse, a brand-new cultural destination in east London,to highlight the importance of creative opportunity and celebrate the joy found in creative expression. Opened on 31 May, V&A East Storehouse reinvents the idea of a museum store and offers free,unprecedented public access to the V&A collections and archives.
PIC : HRH with Oriole Cullen, Senior Fashion and Textiles Curator and Kate Parsons Director of Collections Care and Access with a 19th Century Riding Habit.,Image: 1009294907, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Eddie Mulholland/Avalon
The Princess of Wales visiting the V&A East Storehouse, a brand-new cultural destination in east London,to highlight the importance of creative opportunity and celebrate the joy found in creative expression. Opened on 31 May, V&A East Storehouse reinvents the idea of a museum store and offers free,unprecedented public access to the V&A collections and archives.
PIC : HRH in The Cloth Working Centre.,Image: 1009294977, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Eddie Mulholland/Avalon
The Princess of Wales visiting the V&A East Storehouse, a brand-new cultural destination in east London,to highlight the importance of creative opportunity and celebrate the joy found in creative expression. Opened on 31 May, V&A East Storehouse reinvents the idea of a museum store and offers free,unprecedented public access to the V&A collections and archives.
PIC : HRH in The Cloth Working Centre.,Image: 1009294993, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Eddie Mulholland/Avalon
The Princess of Wales visiting the V&A East Storehouse, a brand-new cultural destination in east London,to highlight the importance of creative opportunity and celebrate the joy found in creative expression. Opened on 31 May, V&A East Storehouse reinvents the idea of a museum store and offers free,unprecedented public access to the V&A collections and archives.
PIC : HRH escorted by Tristram Hunt Director of The V&A.,Image: 1009295014, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Eddie Mulholland/Avalon
The Princess of Wales visiting the V&A East Storehouse, a brand-new cultural destination in east London,to highlight the importance of creative opportunity and celebrate the joy found in creative expression. Opened on 31 May, V&A East Storehouse reinvents the idea of a museum store and offers free,unprecedented public access to the V&A collections and archives.,Image: 1009295050, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Eddie Mulholland for The Telegraph/Avalon
The Princess of Wales visiting the V&A East Storehouse, a brand-new cultural destination in east London,to highlight the importance of creative opportunity and celebrate the joy found in creative expression. Opened on 31 May, V&A East Storehouse reinvents the idea of a museum store and offers free,unprecedented public access to the V&A collections and archives.
PIC : HRH with Tim Reeve Deputy Director V&A, Tristram Hunt Director V&A Baroness Shafik Chair V&A and Gus Casely-Hayford Director V&A East.,Image: 1009295072, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Eddie Mulholland/Avalon
The Princess of Wales visiting the V&A East Storehouse, a brand-new cultural destination in east London,to highlight the importance of creative opportunity and celebrate the joy found in creative expression. Opened on 31 May, V&A East Storehouse reinvents the idea of a museum store and offers free,unprecedented public access to the V&A collections and archives.
PIC : HRH escorted by Tristram Hunt Director of The V&A.,Image: 1009295097, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Eddie Mulholland/Avalon
Could it be that her sausage curls are even longer?
I hope Meghan continues to grow out her hair bc it’ll be so entertaining to see how long KKKhate’s wiglets and hairpieces get.
Lol, while I keep hoping that one day Meghan will decide to do braids for a bit…just to see how far the copying goes.
The hair is such a juvenile look, but more importantly, does her no favors. A shorter cut would be so much more modern and flattering, and just think of how much time she would save if she did not have to fuss with the wigs and wiglets all the time.
All due respect Josephine, but what about her schedule makes you think prep time is an issue?
🤭
lol AMB, I should have made clear that my comment about extra time was snark!
She could still have long hair that is not so obnoxious! She could have hair that is to her arm pit, for example, and it would look soooooo much better than this wig she is currently wearing. The wig is super obvious, too, at her part!
She looks nice, the color and suit looks good on her, appropriate to the occasion, ridiculously long extensions but that’s our Kate…I wonder what she’ll pull out of the closet for Trooping?
I agree, she looks nice. The cut and color of the suit is very good. Her hairstyle really needs a makeover, but I doubt it will happen. It would be so much better if she styled it completely the opposite way. Make it darker, shorter, straighter.
It looks all a little same-y to me, no contrasting colors or fabrics or finishes anywhere. But that’s her, I guess.
But OMG, let’s talk about this visit! I would love a BTS of the warehouse! Explain to me how you conserve these things, tell me the history & what you’ve learned, and oooh–who wore this??
I wonder if she is asking stupid questions again? Like while looking at that piece on the table. Is it really red and can you smell it?
Eloquent and lucid as ever…
“What an opportunity for everyone to see these historic pieces in FIRST person.”
Appropriate business attire. I like the chunky gold neck chain, as well. Playing it safe. Nothing to not like here.
Her face… she has so much Botox in her forehead and have you had a close look at her feet? She is worryingly thin – I am not body shaming I am stating a genuine concern for a mother of three young children.
Manic look with jazz hands
The bad lighting shows off her under eye dark circles, contributing to that look.
When she’s not overly photoshopped she does actually look ill. But that may be because she’s so skinny. Also, those shoes are horrible.
I really didn’t want to comment but I saw a short clip of Kate walking by the camera and my goodness, her legs are very skinny without any muscle definition or “meat” on her thighs.
It’s really apparent how frail and emaciated she is when she’s pictured beside other (normal sized) people!
The suit would look so much better with a fashion-forward brogue, especially since this event was more casual. Kate always goes with the boring shoe choice.
Indeed. But Kate wouldn’t be caught dead in flats.
This is her version of attending a footie match. The V and A is internationally famous and gets tourists without any need for royal attention.
It’s like they are bribing her to leave the house.
It’s true but the VA Warehouse only just opened like a week or two ago, and it’s all the way over in East London, really far from the actual museum (which is in South Kensington, London’s museum district).
The new warehouse probably does need some PR, since it’s so new and so far from the museum.
It sure does pay to be lazy and go around flashing Jazz hands if you’re a white girl.
I like the color of this suit more than the other colors. I still don’t love the length and how it hits her ankles but at least its a professional outfit and she looks fine.
I would love to see what a museum like the V&A has in its warehouses.
Oh, I’d love to visit here! And I love to hear conservators talk about their work! I got to visit the conservation lab at the Hunley museum years ago (Charleston) & it was fascinating!
I don’t know the woman, clearly, but she looks…off. Like she’s trying so hard to just be okay and get through the event. I wonder how her mental health is.
She has the same game face for every occasion. I’ve long figured her mental health is very poor and her public appearances are carefully managed. All the in recovery / slow return to work explanations are cover for mental health and not cancer in my opinion
I really like this suit, especially the colour. It’s true that this cut wouldn’t work for everyone, but I think the ankle length pants really flatter her.
And Kaiser, we see you posting a photo where she’s longingly eyeing that military jacket with all of it’s fussy trim and buttons! Kate: MY PRECIOUS…
I like the blue more than the pink. Kate is turning into the suit of many colors. Which is wild considering how few suits she wore pre-2017. Had she ever worn one before then? Ring stacks and gold jewelry. Sure.
Lots of fresh botox in the forehead …
And the corresponding bunny lines around the top of her nose. I used to think it was a family trait given that Carole also had those lines when she smiled. But it’s a side effect of too much Botox in the forehead and between the eyes.
Thanks @CALI I couldn’t understand why her nose was like that. I isn’t always.
I like the suit and accessories. It looks like something I’d wear to a work conference, except with a thinner gold necklace, lol.
But goodness those size 2 pants are hanging off her, and her face looks emaciated. I’m not a fan and think she’s a mean girl, but this is concerning. I hope somebody cares about her enough to get her help.
Nobody cares enough.
That’s on her.
She is making an appearance at museum! I’m glad she’s doing that and maybe she can turn all that art history education into something useful. I sometimes wonder if Willyboy has so mentally abused and derided her that she feels like she can’t do anything but jazz hands and sausage curls, ya know? At the same time, mean girling your sister in law cancels any kind of empathy I may have for Kate.
Katie Dolittle is doing the bare minimum. Please clap.
I like the suit, the cut and color are nice. Hate the chunky jewelry, especially with this outfit.
I thought I was the only one who thought the chunky, clunky necklace is so out of place with the suit – as were the earrings. I still can see the somewhat caved in look of her left temple like it was bashed in but not fully returned to its shape. The cut on her nose is not visible here but it is on some photos not properly doctored.
What?? I love that gold chunky necklace. Would even look good with that white top and jeans. Versatile. Okay, I’ll give you the earrings were a bit much.
She is extremely skinny. Scarily skinny. In the photo of her bending over next to the camera she looks as if she’s frail and barely hanging on. The one above it is strange because I can’t tell if she’s looking towards the cameraman or somewhere else. She seems so blank and not really there in that photo. I wonder why they keep scheduling unannounced events for her or waiting until immediately before to announce when she’s going to be somewhere? There wasn’t anything special about this engagement that she couldn’t have announced it sooner.
its so she can cancel.
You know that makes me wonder, how many events in the last 2 years has she canceled at the last minute? Because you know them announcing at the very last minute that they’re attending an event, or announcing it when they’re already there is a reaction to behavior.
They aren’t comfortable saying that they are going somewhere because they’ve been embarrassed before which also again begs the question of why? What are you doing that you don’t have time to do these short events? That you would need to cancel at the last minute for pretty much anything?
Go back further than the last two years. These embargoed for no real reason events relating only to Kate have been going on much closer to a decade. It’s been happening well before Harry even met Meghan.
Kate has had “embargoed” events for years now. This is nothing new. And Becks is correct in that it’s set up this way because if she cancelled then no one would know outside of the media.
And seeing as this has been going on for many years, it’s a much larger issue than they want to admit.
@NIC919
Kate has been set aside from at least 7 years, and from what I know, even longer. Adelaide a separation house, but as the palace peaple leak, no one lives there. Kate is with her mother and there they plot together, and the helicopter is seen every evening taking William to KP. These idiotic hymns of praise and descriptions of Kate’s great achievements🤣 are Carole’s work. She has her journalists, whom she tempts with access, when William will be king. The more Carole forces articles in the media, how RF does not exist without Kate, what the best queen she will be, which enrages the Royals, the more I am sure that William has no such plans, and Kate and her mother are trying to shape public opinion, and when Will does not want her somewhere, Catole orders it to be written that they are going together to force Will to do it. Hence the cancellation of Kate’s “announced” visits
So, does she only get to wear the engagement ring at joint events now?
It certainly seems so.
His Mother’s ring appears to clearly be in William’s possession, and when they make their prearranged pick-up prior to a joint event, he gives it to her for use during the event.
I imagine she returns it shortly after the event is over and she is shuffled off back to wherever she is calling home nowadays (Middleton Manor always being the reigning possibility).
I love the suit.
She is completely dead behind the eyes.
That’s a cool building – the floor is fabulous. I like that they’re opening up public viewing of behind-the-scenes work being done.
That is a good pantsuit in a flattering color.
She’ll never rethink her “hair,” will she?
May 22 is three weeks ago. Jfc it’s shocking how incredibly do nothing they are. And I’m sick of hearing about being there for the kids. The kids GO TO SCHOOL and millions of parents, billions of parents would love an extra single afternoon a week with their kids, but groceries insist on being paid for. They’re just grotesque at this point. Genuinely grotesque. Leave the line of succession, otherwise, shut your privileged mouths, learn something, and do some work.
The MoL article starts with “The Princess of Wales undertook her first public engagement of the month today as she….” Sounds like even the Fail is throwing shade.
That’s her done until Wimbledon, then 12 weeks of endless summer vacation. What a life!
Somehow the group photo in the top centre looks strange. Is that a montage?
This is not a photomontage, but Kate is heavily edited, which is why the photo looks strange. Kate has very elongated legs in most of the photos, which is why in some even in flat shoes she is almost the same height as William.
She couldn’t do that here, because there are strangers of different heights standing next to her and she couldn’t change these proportions, so her silhouette was cut out from the neck, reduced, lengthened and added to the head. That’s why she has such small shoulders in relation to her large head, even though in the original she has wide, masculine shoulders. That’s why she often looks so thin, because in the photos from KP, where she is in trousers, she always has an elongated silhouette. That is, she is thin, but her legs are normal and her thighs are always massive, almost athletic, and here they are sticks, but “half a meter” longer.
Also, pay attention to the feet. She has quite large and wide feet, and because of the editing they are tiny, and the heels, especially on the left foot, go beyond the floor. :))) 🤣🤣