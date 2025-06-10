Princess Kate stepped out for a ‘surprise’ event at V&A East Storehouse

Wellll well. The Princess of Wales magically had an event today in London. She hasn’t been seen in public since May 22, although she did have a “private meeting” last week (which could have been an email for all we know). We heard that the Wales kids had a school break last week, and God knows that William and Kate never want to work when their kids have a break.

Kate stepped out today to visit the new V&A East Storehouse, where people can see thousands of art pieces which are not currently on display at the official Victoria & Albert Museum. This was a “surprise” event, so your guess is as good as mine as to when this was added on her schedule. She wore a slim-cut McQueen suit for the appearance, and this was a repeat. She has this exact same suit in multiple colors, including a pale pink. I get it though – it’s a good pantsuit, and I don’t blame her for buying it in multiple colors. (Same with the wig, lol.)

Kate is also expected (but not confirmed) to appear at Trooping the Colour this weekend, likely with her kids. There’s also some speculation about whether she’ll appear at the Order of the Garter service in Windsor next Monday.

Also: she’s not wearing Big Blue today! She has her own ring stack now too, just like you-know-who.