Why aren’t Princess Kate & William confirmed to appear at the Garter service?

Trooping the Colour is being held on June 14th, this coming Saturday. While the Prince and Princess of Wales have not confirmed their attendance (at least not that I’ve seen?), it would be extremely notable if they skipped. I think they’ll definitely go to Trooping, and they’ll be expected to bring out all three kids, just like they’ve done in previous years. But here’s something else to keep your eye on: will the Waleses go to the Order of the Garter service in Windsor next Monday?

Questions remain over whether Princess Kate and Prince William will attend the Order of the Garter service at Windsor Castle on June 16. Whilst Buckingham Palace confirmed King Charles and Queen Camilla’s participation in the ceremony, the official statement refers only to “Members of the Royal Family” joining the procession to St. George’s Chapel. The Palace announcement notably stops short of specifically naming Kate, 43, and William, 42, leaving their attendance uncertain. The couple typically attend the service each year, though Kate was absent from the 2024 ceremony while undergoing cancer treatment.

[From GB News]

Interesting. Kate hasn’t been to the Garter service since 2023, and William went to last year’s service solo, and he seemingly third-wheeled with Prince Edward and Sophie. Kate also avoided public events for weeks following the HMS Glasgow fiasco (she couldn’t memorize two lines!) but I just saw that she’s out today (I’ll cover that in a moment). Anyway, I think it’s a much bigger deal if Kate skips Trooping. If she shows up to Trooping and skips the Garter service… there probably won’t be much of an outcry. But who knows. It’s definitely curious that Will & Kate aren’t confirming their presence anywhere.