Why aren’t Princess Kate & William confirmed to appear at the Garter service?

Trooping the Colour is being held on June 14th, this coming Saturday. While the Prince and Princess of Wales have not confirmed their attendance (at least not that I’ve seen?), it would be extremely notable if they skipped. I think they’ll definitely go to Trooping, and they’ll be expected to bring out all three kids, just like they’ve done in previous years. But here’s something else to keep your eye on: will the Waleses go to the Order of the Garter service in Windsor next Monday?
Questions remain over whether Princess Kate and Prince William will attend the Order of the Garter service at Windsor Castle on June 16. Whilst Buckingham Palace confirmed King Charles and Queen Camilla’s participation in the ceremony, the official statement refers only to “Members of the Royal Family” joining the procession to St. George’s Chapel.
The Palace announcement notably stops short of specifically naming Kate, 43, and William, 42, leaving their attendance uncertain. The couple typically attend the service each year, though Kate was absent from the 2024 ceremony while undergoing cancer treatment.
Interesting. Kate hasn’t been to the Garter service since 2023, and William went to last year’s service solo, and he seemingly third-wheeled with Prince Edward and Sophie. Kate also avoided public events for weeks following the HMS Glasgow fiasco (she couldn’t memorize two lines!) but I just saw that she’s out today (I’ll cover that in a moment). Anyway, I think it’s a much bigger deal if Kate skips Trooping. If she shows up to Trooping and skips the Garter service… there probably won’t be much of an outcry. But who knows. It’s definitely curious that Will & Kate aren’t confirming their presence anywhere.
The Garter should be right up Willy’s alley – honi soit qui mal y pense and all that. But someone pointed out his Eton French failed him spectacularly at Monaco.
So carry on Lazies!
This is why I don’t understand why the media just doesn’t go both barrels on Will and Kate. This is the type of stuff you would have never had to question with Charles and Diana, or even Charles and Camilla. This is literally “the job” as they all like to describe it. It shouldn’t even be up for question that they would be at all of these events.
And while they are incredibly, comically lazy I don’t think that that’s the issue. I feel like everything is a negotiation with them to because there is something clearly wrong with their marriage. They are both lazy, but they will occasionally do events separately. And any event where they have to be together all day for extended periods of time, has to be negotiated down to every glance, hand on lower back, laugh and smile.
You give them too much credit because negotiation means a certain amount of intelligence is required.
I’m sure Willy doesn’t negotiate especially when she does her arse-grab.
Agree that it shouldn’t be a question. I just don’t understand why she wouldn’t also go the order of the garter service. Truly, what would be the reason not to? We know she’s well enough to ski. So going to Trooping and the Garter service shouldn’t be a big deal.
“… This is why I don’t understand why the media just doesn’t go both barrels on Will and Kate.”
Seriously! They won’t even touch them with this stuff when we all know there are plenty of deep dark things they could be revealing.
💯💯💯 no one ever doubted Charles’ appearance at these types of events. we assume they’re going to trooping but why hasn’t that been confirmed?
Order of the garter is significant as these things go. There is a limited number of members and william is one of them. There should be no question that he’s going to this event.
The uk media is sitting on the real story here because it’s clear something is very off. No one ever questioned whether or not the last prince of wales would attend major events with his wife.
And they barely attend engagements as it is.
I can see Kate skipping the Garter event because she probably thinks she should be a part of it at this point.
Right? Laziness is only half the story at this point. There’s something so wrong with one or both of them or their marriage or whatever, that they can’t even show up and play nice for what appears to be the easiest job in the world. I’m a lazy homebody and quite the misanthrope in my old age, but if my “job” only required me to show up in historical churches and museums and cut ribbons for a few hours per week, I’d do it with a cheerful heart and consider myself lucky. The other half of the job is occasional two-week tours of warm weather, scenic, Commonwealth countries where they are treated like Rock Stars (for the most part). What’s not to like? My personal hunch is that William hates his job so much that he has hammered out whatever enthusiasm Kate may have had about her position. That’s why she always seems frightened.
@SueBarbri33 I agree 100% and came here to say, that I wonder if the drunken incandescent one, forbids the wearer of wiglets to attend, so as not to make him look worse than he already does.
IDK, apparently, it’s up to Chuck when and where Cant and Wont show up. He and Camilla are so jealous of anyone else getting attention it’s just as likely they are the holdup and not just laziness, although to be sure there is a history of both being lazy.
Well we all know how they are resistant to doing their jobs because they do things their way. Personally I don’t care if they never show their faces again but I’m not a taxpayer who funds them to do these events.
Perhaps the Garter service coincides with yet another school holiday? 🤣
This “keep ’em guessing” ploy seems to be the new PR strategy after “she’s too frail to work, you monsters” was spectacularly debunked because she was papped skiing twice. Set expectations low, then everybody is pleasantly surprised when you periodically show up.
It must be a headache to plan around these two.
“Lazy” is being over deployed as an excuse/reason. It’s way more than that. I think there is something terribly not right with both Kate and William as individuals and their marriage (all separate issues). They are not capable of being able to plan due to either substance abuse, emotional volatility, eating disorders, you name it. And big blue is likely held under lock and key in a separate property/vault, so a “surprise visit” does not allow time for the ring to be delivered as a marriage prop.
This makes perfect sense.
Agreed. When legions of staffers can’t do basic scheduling/confirming for necessary events, something is definitely wrong with their bosses beyond laziness.
I agree. Something is fundamentally wrong with William. He seems utterly unsuited to live life as a functioning adult. Likewise, Kate has obvious eating disorders and possibly other mental health issues. The Firm will go out of its way to protect them and the label “lazy” might be far preferable to the entire truth.
It could also be that something is fundamentally wrong with one of them, and the other is just lazy but could be chivvied out the door for something big and easy like the garter ceremony. But they don’t want to put “William is coming but Kate is TBD” or “Kate is coming but William is TBD” because that would raise tons of questions about the TBD person.
I guess Chuck isn’t going to bribe them with some shiny baubles – Peggy might turn up on his own but she won’t be there. We’ll see her and the kids at Trooping she no way will she miss those balcony appearances.
The garter service seems so medieval. Wonder how it is relevant to society to be tax funded
I’d just like someone to explain the hats to me, please.
Fascinators used to be small, perky confections perched to one side or the back of the head.
Then Philip Treacy got them all into wearing them so far down over their eyes that I don’t know how they could see to walk straight.
Then designers apparently bred fascinators with regular hats, and they morphed into these tilted monstrosities that look like decorated versions of something one might deploy to increase knots per hour in a charity yacht race.
Who can we see about getting these ladies to wear simple, attractive hats?
Just wondering 🤔👒🎩🥳😳
Fascinators infantilize women because they simply look stupid wearing plates on their head but no one says anything to the British aristos because it is fashion.
The Queen was smart enough to stick with hats and not look foolish. Even Camilla tends to steer away from fascinators now. But Kate wears them as she does her mop of hair because she’s clinging to belief that it makes her look youthful and not ridiculous.
I quite like Sophie’s Betty Rubble pearl necklace. That’s all I’ve got. Show up, don’t show up, all the same to me. I’m not paying for these people.
WanK have discovered that no one can force them to work. They’re betting that their funding will keep rolling in. Too bad the taxpayers aren’t yet at the place they refuse to pay these blatant grifters.
Kate needs to turn up at 1-2 events before Wimbledon. Even she understands the optics if she disappears until Wimbledon. Last year she did Trooping then Wimbledon. Will Trooping be enough cover for Wimbledon this year?