Olivia Rodrigo brought David Byrne onstage to perform ‘Burning Down the House’

Olivia Rodrigo is still going strong on her Guts World Tour, and her latest stop saw her headline the Governors Ball Music Festival in NYC on Saturday. Thankfully, there have been no reports of Olivia falling through a hole in the stage. Instead it was the audience who was treated to an unexpected moment, when she brought out 80s punk rocker and former Talking Heads frontman David Byrne to the stage for the pair to perform his classic hit, “Burning Down the House.” Surprise! I mean, he’s no Pesto. But I guess a guest appearance by David Byrne is pretty cool, lol. (To be clear: yes, I’m joking!) Clad in complementary red outfits, both artists looked like they were having a whole lotta fun singing and doing their choreography in sync. And the audience sure seemed into it too:
Oh, bless Parade. This excerpt was actually the entire article, but they packed a lot into those 221 words! Starting with the last line: the no-fuss reporting of “Burning Down the House” being released 20 years before Olivia’s birth was hilarious. Next, I would not call David and Olivia’s outfits “twinning,” and even “matched” is a little strong. They were the same color, that’s the end of the similarities! David sported red overalls with a white tee underneath, looking like Super Mario’s Scottish cousin. Olivia, meanwhile, was wearing hot pants (or briefs, really) and a bra top. If David had actually twinned with her tour costume, the headlines coming out of the concert would’ve taken on a whole new tone, is all I’m saying! But the best, most quietly juicy nugget, is the line at the top describing Olivia as a “current Taylor Swift bestie.” Never has the word “current” carried so much weight!
Anyway, this was a charming move on Olivia’s part, to extend the invitation to David. Reminded me of when she joined Billy Joel onstage at his Madison Square Garden concert in 2022 to sing “Uptown Girl.” Not all the youngin’s are as well versed in music history, so it’s nice that she welcomes it into her performances so graciously. And I can’t help it, David Byrne working so earnestly to hit all the dance steps was just plain adorkable. You can see it written all over his face!
Olivia Rodrigo burned down Governors Ball with the help of David Byrne.
During her Saturday night headlining set at the New York City music festival, the pop star brought out the legendary Talking Heads frontman to perform "Burning Down the House." pic.twitter.com/yV1IFnsTN7
Olivia Rodrigo brings out David Byrne for “Burning Down the House” at @GovBallNYC pic.twitter.com/SOSo9LR5qb
Photos credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com
Love talking heads and that clip was just great. Back when music was great and also not auto tuned. Good for her.
That is one of my all time favorite songs. Sometimes I still just crank it up, over & over. I never got to see the Talking Heads in concert but I recently watched a clip on YouTube of a live performance of Life During Wartime (this ain’t no party, this ain’t no disco) & my goodness! David Byrne was running all over the place! While singing! He even did a lap around the stage!
And Tina Weymouth & the guitarist next to her (don’t know his name) were both basically running in place throughout the song. And it’s a 5 minute song! I’m a former marathon runner & even I was amazed that they could keep this up! And it was just one song of many that performance!
Long way to say, Byrne did his best here tonight. Bless.
I love OR and think she’s really talented, but I’m kinda of over the new outfit norm of bras and panties onstage.
I agree. She looks ridiculous next to him. Tina Weymouth would never!
@MY3CENTS, yeah no shade to Olivia. But, I miss popstars wearing pants, pretty dresses during concerts. She had more interesting outfits during her first tour, maybe her team was more careful about it because she was a teenager.
I loved whatever Debbie Harry wore, crazy punked out princess!
@BeanieBean, Olivia’s second outfit reminded me of Debbie, t-shirt with hot pants. That one was cute: https://www.instagram.com/p/DKqFsArx-gs/?img_index=2
I’m sorry, but I really have to say this, in 2025 I am still shocked that we are talking about what other people wear in a manner that reflects our opinion. Dress-coding – whether its in an establishment, or in a public forum is not only sexist; it also reinforces an already-prevalent body shaming culture, and telling any woman anything about their bodies fosters body shaming.
If she feels good about what she’s wearing, and she likes it, we have NO BUSINESS inserting our personal opinions on this.
As if it isnt difficult enough to be a woman – Lets stop talking about other peoples bodies and outfits, and just concentrate on who she is, and raising up other women.
The only issue I have is that her fan base is mostly very young girls.
Always preforming in a bra and panties sort of sends the message that hey you be good and talented but at the end of the day you still need to wear skimpy clothing to be cool or worthy.
I think that part of her dressing the way she does is to move on from her child star Disney era, but right now it feels overly sexualized ( like say Miley Cyrus at the beginning).
It isnt her job or responsibility to educate people about what society deems inappropriate. Should we tell all celebrities that they cant wear a swimsuit in public?
Preach @MMRB! People should wear what they want to wear, period. This has been on my mind a lot lately. Why are women so hellbent on policing other women’s clothing choices???
Enough with the policing her outfits and body. This young woman is so empowering and does so much to education and bring attention to causes that directly impact women’s rights. If you think that what she wears is more important/impactful than the message she shares with her audience, then you’re part of the problem. Her message to young girls is be you, be kind, be strong. All things that I want my children to hear. If her outfits are too much for you, then don’t watch. But O.R. is a breath of fresh air in the way she boldly and unapologetically highlights women’s causes regardless of the push back. She also does a great job of honoring musicians at her shows, potentially using her social capital to introduce her fans to new and other music. Let her live her life.
I cant believe you come to this website at all – half the articles are picking apart someone’s fashion, their body language, their hair/wigs, etc. is that only acceptable if it’s someone you don’t like? I like Olivia Rodrigo and David Byrne. I just don’t understand why he’s not also wearing underpants to perform.
Agreed. It’s all we ever see and its sickening. I see a lot of pushback for feeling this way but it doesn’t matter- Im tired of it too. It looks so stupid. I’d like to see “talented” women not be dressed like this and become half as famous because I bet- It would rarely happen (Adele is an example of this exception).
LOL did I miss something? Did Olivia and Taylor become besties? This just sounds like the writer throwing Taylor’s name into the article for clicks.
I’m saying this as a huge fan of Taylor and also a fan of Olivia. That is so random.
David trying to match Olivia’s dance moves is hilarious. He’s a perfect example of why it’s best to go through life as a complete weirdo, so when you’re older you’re basically still the same weirdo you always were. 🤣