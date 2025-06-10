Sun: Duchess Meghan is trademarking As Ever for ‘hospitality services’

I’m a broken record about this, but the British system was not prepared for the Duchess of Sussex being so natural at “being a princess/duchess.” It wasn’t just a lack of preparedness for Meghan’s beauty, grace, intelligence and charisma. They also hated the fact that Meghan was a genuinely good hostess, that she was well-mannered and excellent in the domestic arts. She loves cooking, flower-arranging, making tea and being a domestic goddess – everything that a princess is supposed to be in that world, right? Well, Meghan is still leaning into the domestic goddess angle. According to the Sun, Meghan has trademarked As Ever for “hospitality services.” The Sun thinks this means that Meghan is getting into the hotel business.

The Duchess of Sussex is adding hotels and restaurants to her brand wish list as she goes on a social media charm offensive to win new fans. Ex-actress Meghan is trademarking her lifestyle firm As Ever for “hospitality services”. It will include places to stay, “provision of food and drink” and temporary lodgings. The 43-year-old could serve some of her own food ­creations — including recipes flaunted on her Netflix series With Love, Meghan. Experts say it shows her ambition to move forward and focus on the future, while husband Prince Harry, 40, seems stuck reflecting on the past. She has spent the year rebranding herself away from ­runaway royal to a lifestyle, entertaining and star hostess. Brand experts said hotels and restaurants fit in with her lifestyle business image.

[From The Sun]

Trademarking something is not the same as entering that arena – it could be that Meghan is simply trademarking it so that off-brand “As Ever” bed & breakfasts aren’t popping up everywhere. That being said, if she’s entering the “hospitality” industry, good for her. I just think she’s years away from making that kind of move, if it ever happens. As for Harry being stuck in the past… there have been hints that Harry is about to unveil some new project or investment this summer. I wonder what the storyline will be when he does that. “The Sussexes are working separately, which means they’re divorcing” probably.