Sun: Duchess Meghan is trademarking As Ever for ‘hospitality services’

I’m a broken record about this, but the British system was not prepared for the Duchess of Sussex being so natural at “being a princess/duchess.” It wasn’t just a lack of preparedness for Meghan’s beauty, grace, intelligence and charisma. They also hated the fact that Meghan was a genuinely good hostess, that she was well-mannered and excellent in the domestic arts. She loves cooking, flower-arranging, making tea and being a domestic goddess – everything that a princess is supposed to be in that world, right? Well, Meghan is still leaning into the domestic goddess angle. According to the Sun, Meghan has trademarked As Ever for “hospitality services.” The Sun thinks this means that Meghan is getting into the hotel business.
The Duchess of Sussex is adding hotels and restaurants to her brand wish list as she goes on a social media charm offensive to win new fans. Ex-actress Meghan is trademarking her lifestyle firm As Ever for “hospitality services”.
It will include places to stay, “provision of food and drink” and temporary lodgings. The 43-year-old could serve some of her own food creations — including recipes flaunted on her Netflix series With Love, Meghan.
Experts say it shows her ambition to move forward and focus on the future, while husband Prince Harry, 40, seems stuck reflecting on the past. She has spent the year rebranding herself away from runaway royal to a lifestyle, entertaining and star hostess.
Brand experts said hotels and restaurants fit in with her lifestyle business image.
Trademarking something is not the same as entering that arena – it could be that Meghan is simply trademarking it so that off-brand “As Ever” bed & breakfasts aren’t popping up everywhere. That being said, if she’s entering the “hospitality” industry, good for her. I just think she’s years away from making that kind of move, if it ever happens. As for Harry being stuck in the past… there have been hints that Harry is about to unveil some new project or investment this summer. I wonder what the storyline will be when he does that. “The Sussexes are working separately, which means they’re divorcing” probably.
Photos courtesy of Netflix, As Ever’s Instagram and Meghan’s Instagram.
Harry suing about getting security for his family is not living in the past. They really buy into the spin of harry wanting to return to u k to go bar hopping
They’re aghast at the business empire she’s building.
The Sun knows nothing. Meg is famous for keeping things private until she is ready to put things out there. Only Meg knows what she will do with trademarking As Ever. Always got to get a dig in about Harry living in the past.
You just have to go to the trademark office website and see what she’s registered for. It’s paragraphs and paragraphs of every possible thing she might think of. That doesn’t mean she’s going to do it.
Exactly. She’s protecting her brand. It’s a smart business move.
Those rats are fixated on what either Meghan is doing or imagining what she is going to do. They are clueless and pressed because they are outsiders in her life.
The rats are still shook their golden goose left and she’s continuing to lay golden eggs without any benefit to them.
I think it’s more likely that she’s trademarked stuff because she knows that the British media would love to snatch something from under her and Link it to some p*** site or something.
They threw a fit about her Instagram handle, they would not behave rationally if they could link her to something ” unroyal”. It’s why the were angry about them locking up their kids domain names as some sort of ” plotting”.
If she does go into the market of hospitality where she provides boutique hotels products from her lines, good for her. I don’t get the BM it’s like they think earning money in any aspect is wrong. They complained about them writing books and giving interviews as them capitalizing on the Royal family. Now literally selling sheets is too much?
The British press are so desperate for a new story on Meghan that they will report on anything. Meghan’s just covering all bases, it doesn’t mean that she’s going into the restaurant and hotel space. This is just sad and embarrassing.
I think her jams and teas would work really well in the hospitality industry, miniature pots of jam i could also working well on Airlines especially in business and first class. She has limitless opportunities
Most noteworthy thing about the story is the shift of the tabs from branding Megan a business failure to being a mogul with limitless ambitions. The Sun may be garbage but this probably signals that the tabs are raising the white flag when it comes to Meghan and if you can’t beat her, why not begrudgingly join her for the ride up. They have no principles, so will follow what leads to the most clicks.
I’m curious to see where all she goes with as ever. It’s exciting.
Right, protecting her brand doesn’t immediately translate to “Meghan Tower” a la Trump. But if she does sell product to other outlets, or even open a restaurant or something, good for her.
I hope Harry is ready to announce something meaningful to him. I’d love to see him return to Africa charitable work.
I seriously doubt Meghan is about to open a hotel or something like it. Most likely she named everything for trademark purposes. Maybe years down the road but As Ever has barely started. Doesn’t make sense to do another major business when still working on the kinks of another.
I read on this site a short while ago that Harry would be perfectly happy leaving the earning to Meghan while he concentrates on the philanthropy side. Strength to strength, each person doing what they do best.