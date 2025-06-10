Justin Baldoni’s lawsuits against Blake Lively & the NYT were both dismissed

Back in January, it took Justin Baldoni several weeks to file any kind of response to Blake Lively’s civil rights complaint and lawsuit. On January 16th, Baldoni filed a $400 million lawsuit against Blake, Ryan Reynolds, Blake’s publicist Leslie Sloane, and Sloane’s PR firm. Separately, and weeks earlier, Baldoni and his publicists sued the New York Times for defamation for their exclusive reporting, reporting entirely based on Blake and Leslie Sloane’s narratives. In the past three months or so, we’ve seen an enormous amount of public jockeying and narrative-building from both sides, as well as a slew of pre-trial legal filings. Well, something shocking has happened. Judge Lewis Liman has thrown out both of Baldoni’s lawsuits – the lawsuit against Blake & Ryan, and the lawsuit against the New York Times.
In a major setback for Justin Baldoni, the It Ends With Us director-star’s countersuit against Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and their publicist, as well as his lawsuit against The New York Times, have been tossed out by the judge.
On Monday, June 9, Judge Lewis J. Liman granted the motion to dismiss the $400 million lawsuit filed by Baldoni and the Wayfarer Parties against Lively and Reynolds, which alleged extortion and defamation, as well as the $250 million defamation lawsuit against the Times.
The judge noted, though, that Baldoni’s legal team can still amend the claims for breach of implied covenant and tortious interference with contract if they choose to, with a deadline of June 23.
“The Wayfarer Parties have not alleged that Lively is responsible for any statements other than the statements in her CRD complaint, which are privileged,” Judge Liman wrote in the opinion and order filing viewed by PEOPLE. “The Wayfarer Parties have alleged that Reynolds and [publicist Leslie] Sloane made additional statements accusing Baldoni of sexual misconduct and that the Times made additional statements accusing the Wayfarer Parties of engaging in a smear campaign. But the Wayfarer Parties have not alleged that Reynolds, Sloane or the Times would have seriously doubted these statements were true based on the information available to them, as is required for them to be liable for defamation under applicable law.”
The judge added, “The Wayfarer Parties’ additional claims also fail. Accordingly, the Amended Complaint must be dismissed in its entirety.”
Attorneys for Baldoni did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.
Lively’s lawyers Esra Hudson and Mike Gottlieb call the decision a “total victory and a complete vindication” for the actress and the others whom “Justin Baldoni and the Wayfarer Parties dragged into their retaliatory lawsuit, including Ryan Reynolds, Leslie Sloane and The New York Times. As we have said from day one, this ‘$400 million’ lawsuit was a sham, and the Court saw right through it,” they say in the statement, adding that “we look forward to the next round, which is seeking attorneys’ fees, treble damages and punitive damages” from the Wayfarer parties who they say “perpetrated this abusive litigation.”
[From People]
If I’m being honest, I can understand how Baldoni’s lawsuit against the NYT was tossed out. It wasn’t straight-forward defamation, it was just slanted, biased reporting from the NYT. Do I still think that there were issues which could have been adjudicated at trial? For sure. Same with Baldoni’s case against Blake, Ryan, et al. You can nitpick Baldoni’s case (just as you can nitpick Blake’s case against Baldoni), but it’s wild to say that none of Baldoni’s case should go to trial.
In the wake of these dismissals, People Magazine exclusively reported that Blake “cried with relief.” A source told People: “She’s obviously relieved. They both are. She feels vindicated. Everyone is happy.” Blake also posted a statement on her IG Stories (I’m including it below). She said, in part: “Like so many others, I’ve felt the pain of a retaliatory lawsuit, including the manufactured shame that tries to break us. While the suit against me was defeated, so many don’t have the resources to fight back.”
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Avalon Red, Cover Images, Blake’s IG.
-
-
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds during the TIME 100 Most Influential People in the World Gala, held at the Frederick P. Rose Hall, Home of Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City, Thursday April 24, 2025.
Jennifer Graylock-Graylock.com,Image: 991972082, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Jennifer Graylock-Graylock.com, Model Release: no, Credit line: Jennifer Graylock-Graylock.com/Avalon
-
-
Blake Lively during the TIME 100 Most Influential People in the World Gala, held at the Frederick P. Rose Hall, Home of Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City, Thursday April 24, 2025.
Jennifer Graylock-Graylock.com,Image: 991972254, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Jennifer Graylock-Graylock.com, Model Release: no, Credit line: Jennifer Graylock-Graylock.com/Avalon
-
-
New York, NY – Actor Justin Baldoni makes time for his fans as he signs autographs and poses for pictures as he arrives at CBS Mornings to promote “It Ends With Us’
Pictured: Justin Baldoni
BACKGRID USA 7 AUGUST 2024
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New Jersey, NJ – **FILE PHOTOS** Did the kiss last too long? Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni share an on-screen smooch on the set of “It Ends With Us” on January 13, 2024. The “drama” between the two has been reaching a boil since the film’s release with fans speculating about how the stars of the hit film really feel about each other. Recent reports claim Blake felt ‘fat-shamed” by Justin while filming. *Shot on January 14, 2024**
Pictured: Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni
BACKGRID USA 14 AUGUST 2024
BYLINE MUST READ: T.JACKSON / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New Jersey, NJ – **FILE PHOTOS** Did the kiss last too long? Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni share an on-screen smooch on the set of “It Ends With Us” on January 13, 2024. The “drama” between the two has been reaching a boil since the film’s release with fans speculating about how the stars of the hit film really feel about each other. Recent reports claim Blake felt ‘fat-shamed” by Justin while filming. *Shot on January 14, 2024**
Pictured: Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni
BACKGRID USA 14 AUGUST 2024
BYLINE MUST READ: T.JACKSON / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New Jersey, NJ – **FILE PHOTOS** Did the kiss last too long? Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni share an on-screen smooch on the set of “It Ends With Us” on January 13, 2024. The “drama” between the two has been reaching a boil since the film’s release with fans speculating about how the stars of the hit film really feel about each other. Recent reports claim Blake felt ‘fat-shamed” by Justin while filming. *Shot on January 14, 2024**
Pictured: Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni
BACKGRID USA 14 AUGUST 2024
BYLINE MUST READ: T.JACKSON / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY – Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds step out for “SNL 50” in New York City, marking their first major red carpet appearance together amid Lively’s legal battle with Justin Baldoni. The couple joins a star-studded lineup celebrating the show’s milestone anniversary.
Pictured: Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds
BACKGRID USA 16 FEBRUARY 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: JosiahW / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
-
New York special screening of ‘The Boys In The Boat’ at the Museum of Modern Art
Featuring: Justin Baldoni
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 13 Dec 2023
Credit: Barbara Hine/Future Image/Cover Images
**NOT FOR PUBLICATION IN GERMANY**
-
-
World Premiere Of ‘It Ends With Us’ at AMC Lincoln Square Theatre
Featuring: Justin Baldoni
Where: New York, United States
When: 06 Aug 2024
Credit: Darla Khazei/INSTARimages
-
-
Celebrities attends Sony Pictures world premiere of ‘It Ends With Us’ at AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York
Featuring: Justin Baldoni
Where: New York, New York , United States
When: 06 Aug 2024
Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages
-
-
TIME100 Most Influential people in the World Gala, held at the Frederick P. Rose Hall, Home of Jazz at Lincoln Centre
Featuring: Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 24 Apr 2025
Credit: Jennifer Graylock/INSTARimages
Womp womp, I guess all those Taylor Swift headlines didn’t work in the courtroom. I am glad that Blake got the support Amber didn’t.
They seemed to have worked it out in the court of public opinion, at least for Taytay, one of Blake’s besties for so many years. Years before she was married to Ryan Reynolds.
Taytay has yet to do one of her famous public support strolls with Blake, not even after Blake’s “my dragons” bullsh*t was made public. Part of Blake’s lawsuit is how Taylor was at her home with Ryan Reynolds, and gave shit to Baldoni, but Taytay still didn’t do one of her infamous public strolls. Weird. I’m old enough to remember way back when in December 2024. And yet, when Taytay got her lawyers to get her out of a subpoena, Blake was the one who publicly claimed Baldoni was the one using her bestie to get publicity.
I mean, she did a public support stroll with Sophie Whomever when she was going through her divorce with a Jonas brother, but she hasn’t done that with Blake. You’d think she would have shown her support, but she didn’t. But she very definitely has done one or two public support strolls since.
@VelveetaSneeze, Taylor has every right to be mad at Blake for using her name. That is still nothing do with what Blake was suing Justin for and it did sh*t for Justin and his creepy lawyer in the courtroom.
Showing support to Sophie during her divorce is also nothing to do with getting involved in a legal case. Taylor is always gonna protect Taylor.
While I think a lot of this was just a pair of bruised egos, Blake seemed to have a genuine complaint against baldoni, and I hope this is a step towards resolving that for her.
I wish that coverage of this dismissal would include references to AB933 which is a law in California intended to protect SH survivors from defamation lawsuits. There is an actual law in place to prevent the exact type of lawsuit that Baldoni had filed. The dismissal shows that the law is doing its job. If it hadn’t been thrown out, it would have set a dangerous precedent for anyone raising their voice against sexual harassment.
My understanding is that the judge did not use the California law to dismiss Justin’s case. The judge stated that the complainant itself did not have legal merit and that is why it was dismissed. Baldoni’s legal team can still amend the claims for breach of implied covenant and tortious interference but not extortion and defamation.
Can we sue both parties for pain and suffering for having to listen to both of them?
Intentional infliction of emotional distress.
I’m not surprised by this. For all the ways I do not like Lively—it was clear to me that Baldoni was not being honest and was doing way too much. But he did win much of the court of public opinion with a lot of shady accusations & banking on Blake being unlikable.
Agreed
I don’t think he won much. A few weeks ago Ryan was on Conan’s podcast. Conan’s fans were surprised by all the hate comments on youtube video of the podcast and asking what is happening, because the episodes don’t get that many comments immediately after getting posted. Everyone was saying, it must be bots and was asking about who is doing it. Most people are aware, something weird going on online.
Baldoni the Nobody got too greedy because his ego was hurt.
Blake wasn’t into you and I suspect a lot of women aren’t either.
Absolute wild take. Nothing suggests he was into her, quite the opposite.
😂 read her filing but you must have read his and believed it uncritically.
Quite the opposite? Are you having a laugh? She’d not long given birth. Blake doesn’t need a fling with that creep. Bot farms doing their job.
Huh? Did you read the filing? Nothing suggests he was into her at all. She was comfortable enough with him to make flirty comments regularly. Did you read the text exchanges? Only bots here are the Blake-planted ones who don’t see her for the manipulator she is. She literally took over post-production of the film and got the director tossed aside. How does that even happen?
LOL. This development is only shocking if you’re so devoted to hating Blake Lively that you’ve lost objectivity.
well hello capital W — on this, I absolutely agree — Blake got the ‘believe women’ treatment until the day Baldoni’s suit dropped, and then it became something else entirely.
well hello fellow w! haven’t seen another of my kind in the wild for a lonnnnng time.
THIS! I don’t know why I’m still shocked that people can’t see what is happening. He and his PR team had a plan and they executed it with the help of misogyny and the general public who love a pile on of a woman. Is Blake perfect, of course not but that man is a predictor narcists.
Right. I think there’s this assumption that people who have sided with Blake are “fans” or something when most of us just see through Baldoni’s classic DARVO tactics. Again, people we dislike can still be victims.
Not to bring Trump into is, but this shit reminds me of why we have him as POTUS.
Hahaha! Good. What’s wild is that people support this guy.
My jaw dropped. Of course his countersuit was BS. But I never thought it would get dismissed. Because women always get buried in situations like this.
Nothing shocking here.
Unfortunately, I think that the damage to Blake’s reputation is already done. He and his lawyers planned to “bury” her and it seems to have worked exactly as they hoped (maybe even better than they hoped, judging by the tenor of coverage and comments even here on this website!). He ran the Depp playbook successfully and he’s not done yet.
He’s one of those people that like to bring down people to their level.
Speaking of Depp, haven’t heard much of him of late. Not sure if his PR rehabbing has been entirely successful.
He is a producer of his next film which is set in Spain where Amber lives and I’m sure it’s not accidental, Penelope Cruz has signed on.
I’m happy Snow White bombed merely because the director Marc Webb will be directing Depp’s new film.
It appears to be a vanity project for Depp which after the catastrophe of Madame du Barry is the best he can do. Because in the end his behavior killed his career, not Amber, but we knew this.
Unfortunately, I doubt this is over. The judge gave Justin’s side 2 weeks to file an amendment. I doubt his lawyers will let that opportunity pass by without doing anything.
And if we’ve learned anything from Samantha Markle, if the courts give an inch, they’ll drag this out for miles of paperwork and years of time.
But isn’t the judge saying it can be re-filed with different wording?
“Baldoni’s legal team can still amend the claims for breach of implied covenant and tortious interference with contract if they choose to”
They would need to provide evidence that there was a breach of implied covenant and/or tortious interference with a contract. For the latter charge I believe they have to prove a third party not subject to the contract intentionally interfered with the contract in such a way that it caused a breach of contract and harmed the suing party. On the charge of breach, they’d need to prove that Baldoni experienced a denial of the contractual benefits he reasonably expected to receive, and that Lively intentionally did not fulfill her contractual obligations. Can Baldoni’s team do any of that?
Some parts (interference with contracts) of it can be refiled. Most of it (defamation one) was dismissed with prejudice, so he can’t refile them.
Ah, thank you.
I’m surprised they dismissed the lawsuit in its entirety, not just parts of it.
This should bode well for the trial (next year?).
Blake still has to prove her allegations.
Oh noooos, all that bot purchasing and astroturfing down the drain! 😭🤣
Such a shame. His billionaire pal tried so hard 🙁
IMHO: This is not a vindication of Blakes claims, she still has her court case coming. This same thing was argued in Depp/Heard case, Johnny only won the right to sue Amber because she retweeted an article that accused him of being a wife beater, but I seem to recall she added something more like a hashtag or extra text. Otherwise, Johnny wouldn’t have been able to sue Amber over what she said in a court filing. Defamation is always a hard case to make.
“@VelveetaSneeze, Taylor has every right to be mad at Blake for using her name. That is still nothing do with what Blake was suing Justin for and it did sh*t for Justin and his creepy lawyer in the courtroom.
Showing support to Sophie during her divorce is also nothing to do with getting involved in a legal case. Taylor is always gonna protect Taylor.”
@sevenblue
Did I say Taylor didn’t have a right to be angry at Blake? No, I didn’t. Did I say showing support to Sophie had anything to do with getting involved with a legal case? No. But you brought up something very telling about Taylor Swift. She’ll never go so far as to support a friend in a court of law, not even one of her besties. In the court of public opinion, yeah, she’s all in (it supports her girl squad stance), but she’ll cut off her support if she has to show up in a courtroom.
Did you read the legal documents? Supposedly, Baldoni had a meeting at Blake’s and Ryan’s home with Taylor there. That’s in Blake Lively’s lawsuit. When Taylor got her lawyer’s to get out of the subpeona, Blake issued a public statement that it was Baldoni who was using Taylor to get attention. Them’s the facts.
Unlike in my comment, there’s no “reply” link to your comment, so I have to write another comment.