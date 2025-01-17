Justin Baldoni is now suing Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds & their publicist for $400 million

Like many people, I thought it was odd that Justin Baldoni’s legal team had not countersued Blake Lively and her PR team in the New Year. Blake’s legal and PR strategy was very effective – she filed a complaint against Baldoni with the California Civil Rights Department on the Friday before Christmas, and her team organized a New York Times exclusive which was published the weekend before Christmas. Baldoni and his people were doing a lot of talking post-Christmas, and Baldoni’s team managed to file a lawsuit against the New York Times on New Year’s Eve. I wondered what the hold-up was on countersuing Blake, but then Variety mentioned (in a piece about Baldoni this week) that Baldoni’s lawyer Bryan Freeman lost his house in the Southern California wildfires. Which explains the delay. In any case, Justin Baldoni is now suing Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and their publicist Leslie Sloane. It sounds like a monster lawsuit too.
Justin Baldoni is now suing Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, their publicist Leslie Sloane and Sloane’s PR firm Vision PR, Inc. over the heated situation behind the scenes of It Ends With Us.
Attorneys for the actor-director, 40, filed a $400 million lawsuit in the Southern District of New York on Thursday, Jan. 16 on behalf of Baldoni, producer Jamey Heath, publicist Jennifer Abel and crisis publicist Melissa Nathan, claiming Lively, 37, took measures to gain control of the hit movie. He’s suing on claims of civil extortion, defamation, false light invasion of privacy, breach of implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing, intentional interference with contractual relations, intentional interference with prospective economic advantage, and negligent interference with prospective economic advantage.
Reps for Lively, Reynolds and Sloane did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.
In a statement, Baldoni’s attorney Bryan Freedman says: “This lawsuit is a legal action based on an overwhelming amount of untampered evidence detailing Blake Lively and her team’s duplicitous attempt to destroy Justin Baldoni, his team and their respective companies by disseminating grossly edited, unsubstantiated, new and doctored information to the media. It is clear based on our own all out willingness to provide all complete text messages, emails, video footage and other documentary evidence that was shared between the parties in real time, that this is a battle she will not win and will certainly regret. Blake Lively was either severely misled by her team or intentionally and knowingly misrepresented the truth.”
“Let’s not forget, Ms. Lively and her team attempted to bulldoze reputations and livelihoods for heinously selfish reasons through their own dangerous manipulation of the media before even taking any actual legal action. We know the truth, and now the public does too,” the statement continues. “Justin and his team have nothing to hide, documents do not lie.”
Lively has already sued Baldoni and his associates, making claims of sexual harassment and a retaliatory smear campaign orchestrated by Baldoni.
A few weeks ago, I said I was taking a wait-and-see approach to a lot of this stuff. That still holds. This is going to be a huge case in the months and possibly years to come. Meanwhile, Blake’s legal team has now responded. Here is their statement:
“This latest lawsuit from Justin Baldoni, Wayfarer Studios, and its associates is another chapter in the abuser playbook. This is an age-old story: A woman speaks up with concrete evidence of sexual harassment and retaliation and the abuser attempts to turn the tables on the victim. This is what experts call DARVO. Deny. Attack. Reverse Victim Offender.”
“Wayfarer has opted to use the resources of its billionaire co-founder to issue media statements, launch meritless lawsuits, and threaten litigation to overwhelm the public’s ability to understand that what they are doing is retaliation against sexual harassment allegations.”
Lawyers for Lively, 37, say Baldoni and his associates “are trying to shift the narrative to Ms. Lively by falsely claiming that she seized creative control and alienated the cast from Mr. Baldoni. The evidence will show that the cast and others had their own negative experiences with Mr. Baldoni and Wayfarer. The evidence will also show that Sony asked Ms. Lively to oversee Sony’s cut of the film, which they then selected for distribution and was a resounding success.”
“Their response to sexual harassment allegations: she wanted it, it’s her fault. Their justification for why this happened to her: look what she was wearing. In short, while the victim focuses on the abuse, the abuser focuses on the victim. The strategy of attacking the woman is desperate, it does not refute the evidence in Ms. Lively’s complaint, and it will fail.”
One of Baldoni’s claims, within his lawsuit, is that he and other producers were concerned that Blake hadn’t read the source material, Colleen Hoover’s book, and that Blake was extremely unconcerned about what story they were actually trying to tell. This response from Blake’s team feels similar, like she hasn’t bothered to read any part of Baldoni’s suit. Baldoni isn’t saying at any place that Blake asked for it or that she wanted it. Baldoni is providing context and nuance, often in text form, of some of Blake’s claims. To be fair, I think it’s very likely that Justin did and said some weird/creepy stuff and that Blake really felt uncomfortable. But I also think there’s going to be a lot of evidence that Blake has exaggerated and misrepresented some of her claims about Baldoni, and Team Lively has already been caught in several lies/misrepresentations. If this ends up going far into the legal/trial process, Lively and Reynolds are not going to come out unscathed, especially since they’ve put Justin Baldoni in a position where he’s got nothing to lose.
I’m starting to wonder if Justin and Blake might have developed an illicit case of the feels for each other during filming, something happened, and now they just want to hurt each other, because this whole thing is looking like mutual assured destruction.
Someone from the set would have leaked that by now. Maybe Baldoni himself, since Blake has much more to lose with the collapse of her marriage than Baldoni.
I think all the stuff he’s suing for will be very hard to prove. It’s a lot of *intent*.
Omg @fancypants ! I have been thinking the same thing from the start of this! I’ve wondered if there was something (romantic) that happened btwn the 2 of them that Blake was embarrassed by and now both going scorched earth.
I can believe she was uncomfortable and in a toxic awful work environment and I can also believe she exaggerated or conflated stuff. It will come out in the lawsuit and I believe if Baldoni plays it right he can use those moments to his advantage in trying to reestablish his career. This situation has made him a houshold name, which he wasn’t before. I also wonder how it will affect Blake and Ryan’s marriage. He seems like the type who doesn’t have much patience for situation’s that don’t make him look good or the winner.
Maybe they should all call it a draw – I don’t think that any of them come across well.
Agree with this take. Sounds like production might have been a bit messy. JB is a rather inexperienced director, just a few film credits to his name although from all accounts no issues with his other films. This production may have been made extra messy due to the writer’s strike happening in the middle of it, as well as adhering to covid protocols. Maybe he felt overwhelmed. Not making excuses, just laying out some issues that seemed to have plagued the set. From all his texts to BL, he seemed pretty supportive and willing to work with her on every issue she was concerned about. One text has BL saying she felt concerned about how she’d look on camera and asking if they can film certain scenes at the end of the schedule (I assume sex scenes or scenes involving showing her body). JB tried to reassure saying she looked great, and had nothing t worry about, he’d make sure she looked good on film and will try to accommodate her request with the schedule as best he could. So how did things get out of hand from there? I see a lot of supportive and friendly texts between them, but nothing expressing actual concerns from BL. Did she only bring up her concerns during the famous penthouse meeting?
Her blaming the poor sales of her hair care line on justin is definitely a reach. The promo pics show her hair being a hot mess, and hardly anyone has given it genuine good reviews plus, the hair care line is new. Therefore, she can’t compare the sales prior to the movie being made.
Man, this is getting messy. I completely agree, there is actually a lot of evidence from Justin’s side in this lawsuit that Lively will have to answer and so far isn’t.
Unrelated but sort of related, have you seen the video that has come out from the GG days when Blake and Leighton are on a panel and Blake says something along the lines of “well, some of us were born in a cage” and giggles nonstop?? Lighten was born while her mother was incarcerated and the reaction of the crown and Leighton are really telling. Blake is generally so awful. That doesn’t mean she should get harassed before people come at me.
I also think it is interesting how Justin said she called him over to her apartment aNd then Ryan showed up and then Taylor Swift. And again, if all this stuff is going down, why does she keep inviting him over while her kids are there?? And then flexes with her famous friends?? Like I said, messy.
She does sound awful, and not just in “not perfect victim” way. She is an asshole which will be exposed, probably repeatedly during the lawsuit. It will be embarrassing which is why I wonder how her marriage will be affected. I’m sure Ryan knows her and is ok with it but being exposed on a global scale will affect him.
I mean, yeah Blake is a*hole. That is why the narrative of his PR team pushed first was so effective on social media, because she has a history of being awful to people. She, however, doesn’t have a history of making up lies about getting sexually harassed.
This. And Blake’s co-workers that are not named but referenced in her lawsuit and his former female podcast host. So many mean women involved in this huge conspiracy to sully Saint Justin Baldoni’s reputation wow.
I don’t think either of them will come out on top here, and eventually agree to settle out of court. Both seem to have a decent amount of evidence for certain parts of their claims, and it will end up a dirty war of attrition. Neither of them have clean hands here, that’s for sure.
This has gotten really messy. Like Kaiser, I’ll just wait and see how this shakes out.
This feels like Blake was harassed and exposed to a very toxic environment but didn’t have the wherewithal, in the moment, to properly document it. Very common. Unfortunately, I think this will hurt her legally.
His attorney is much more well respected than I would have thought. The reason I had doubts? The amount of damages. I know there are other plaintiffs in this matter as well, but I think that 400 million is absolutely absurd. Johnny Depp won ten million dollars in his defamation case against Amber Heard, who was awarded two million herself in her own suit. Without getting into the details of that mess, my point is that Johnny Depp is a much bigger deal than any of these people (except Ryan Reynolds). As is Amber Heard compared to Baldoni and many would argue Lively (but for the Ryan Reynolds marriage). And their damages amounted to very little compared to what he is seeking. If he had countersued for 100 million I would have said the same but less forcefully. If he sued for 50 million I would have started to believe him. 5 million, I would definitely believe him. But 400 million? That is just absurd.
Everything about this is messy and no one looks good here. I can’t believe this big of a crapstorm came out of a book so poorly written that I couldn’t get through one chapter.
Every time this guy reacts, my gut reaction is to believe Blake more. His attorney sexually assaulted a 17 year old when a frat guy at uni in the 80s with two other guys. The story (Rolling Stone) is gross. Freedman settled for $40 and admitted no guilt. https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/bryan-freedman-lawyer-sexual-assault-settlement-1234638354/
Unsurprisingly, Freedman likes Fox News, which is where he spoke about this case. Freedman mentioned that the NYT published their article before the deadline WITHOUT mentioning that he’d already responded. Freedman implied Blake did something wrong by filing a civil complaint before suing, when legally she had to follow this procedure.
Steven Sarowitz is much richer than Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds combined.
Melissa Nathan is well known for her work with Johnny Depp.
We know that via Jennifer Abel’s texts that Baldoni wanted to “bury” BL.
Look at who Baldoni (the so called feminist) turned to: his team is very anti woman.
He was blackmailed (according to his suit) into signing the document of workplace improvements. He’s not denying that Sarowitz (not an actor) initially was supposed to be an obstetrician and only mentions single instances of more global misbehavior named in BL’s civil complaint.
The author and the women have supported BL. JB is mansplaining this as the women are dumb/ it’s all BL’s fault! And RR’s! JB is sooo powerless.
I would like to point out that candace owens and Megyn kelly are defending him. Tells you all you need to know