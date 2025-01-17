Mail: The Sussexes should be more like Angelina Jolie when they volunteer!

Earlier this week, People Magazine had an exclusive about Angelina Jolie and the Southern California wildfires. Basically, it was confirmation that Angelina has taken in friends and evacuees at her Los Feliz mansion, and that her kids have been volunteering with fire relief. People also mentioned that Angelina stopped by a World Central Kitchen hub and that she met some firefighters. I took all of it at face value – a lot of celebrities have donated their time, money and resources to fire relief, and many of those celebrities have flown under the radar while they’ve volunteered. Apparently, Angelina did pose for some photos with some fans while she volunteered, and now the Daily Mail is comparing Jolie to… the Duchess of Sussex. And they’re saying Meghan should try to be more like Angelina?
Angelina Jolie quietly helped out a Los Angeles charity as the city continues to burn from wildfires. The 49-year-old Oscar-winning actress wore casual clothing and her hair down with little makeup on as she pitched in with the World Central Kitchen. The ex-wife of Brad Pitt was seen at night next to several other female volunteers. Jolie did not seem to make a big deal about her volunteer work as she did not post about it on social media. It was a savvy move on her part as some other stars, like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, made sure their relief efforts became a photo op.
Jason Collis shared a photo of Jolie as he said: ‘Absolutely beyond proud of our incredible team—saying they’re doing God’s work is an understatement! Day and night, since day one we’re committed to supporting everyone impacted by the Eaton and Palisades wildfires in LA. Our hearts are with the community and the brave first responders on the front lines. We’ve served over 100,000 hot meals, thanks to the huge generosity of local food trucks and restaurant partners. In the face of devastation, there’s a beacon of light in the unity and kindness surrounding us all. Let’s keep this spirit of community alive! #chefsforcalifornia #LAStrong #EatonFire #PalisadesFire.
It was also noted that Longoria got her hands dirty. ‘Eva Longoria Baston stopped by WCK partner Tacos 1986 to pick up a nourishing lunch for crews in Pasadena working tirelessly to clean up the devastation caused by the Los Angeles fires,’ it was shared on the World Central Kitchen Facebook page. ‘She joined the National Day Laborer Organizing Network team—an organization that empowers day laborers, migrants and low-wage workers—as the community comes together to kickstart recovery. #ChefsForCalifornia.’
These sightings comes after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been slammed by Justine Bateman as ‘disaster tourists’ after they appeared volunteering during the LA wildfires.
Putting aside Justine Bateman’s unhinged commentary for a moment, I’m really struggling to understand what point the British media has been trying to make about Meghan and Harry’s volunteerism. Is the point just as simple as: Meghan and Harry should not appear on camera if they want to volunteer? Or are these people still trying to insist that the Sussexes invited the cameras or sought attention or posted selfies on their social media? Because none of that happened. There is no difference between what the Sussexes did and what Angelina Jolie did, other than it sounds like the Sussexes spent more time volunteering at WCK while Angelina (who is helpless in any kitchen) probably just dropped off supplies and asked what else they needed.
🆕 Angelina Jolie pictured @WCKitchen as she visited the organization last week in Los Angeles. Jolie visited the organization during the night, and helped distribute supplies to people affected by the fires in the city. ♥️💪🏻
Angelina reportedly visited the firefighters at the… pic.twitter.com/4qazhnipgR
— Let Her Go ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (@angeltresjolie_) January 17, 2025
Photos courtesy of social media, Cover Images, Sky News and Fox’s LA affiliate.
Uh, they both showed up and helped….how is it not the same thing?
OMG 😳 they forgot to mention and compare her to Victoria Beckham, who’s next 😃 they compare Meghan to everybody 🤣🤣🤣 POOR KATE.
The only reason the gutter press does anything is to TRY to bring negativity to the Sussexes and they are never successful in doing so. That is the only reason. People see what they are doing. People see that Meg and Harry were the best of the royal family and that the leftovers can’t compare so you have the gutter press trying anything to bring the good things that Harry and Meg down to make it appear that the leftovers are better. The gutter press will never change or stop.
As Kaiser said, there’s basically no difference between what Angelina and Harry and Meghan have done. If Meghan and Harry were not captured on camera, the British press would be criticising them for not helping out. That’s why I love that Meghan is not listening to the critics and is continuing to help.
I think part of the issue is that the Sussex’s have shown time and again that “service is universal” and that by volunteering and serving their communities, without the benefit of being paid millions to do so, they make the BRF look bad, unnecessary and out of touch. Now to be fair the BRF do seem to go out of their way to make themselves look bad, unnecessary and out of touch but when the broader audience sees the Sussex’s out and being of service, again without being paid for it, it really upsets the narrative that the press has been trying to craft for the royals.
Brilliant!
Because there is no difference other than Harry and Meghan get more attention and are more popular and it messes up the hierarchy. Just like there’s no difference between earning money and also doing some Royal events like Beatrice does. Just like there’s no difference between writing a book that mentions Royal conversations and time spent in Royal residences like TBP and James Middleton. Just like there’s no difference in having a podcast like Eugenie does. Just like having sponsorships and selling things like Zara does. Just like editing magazines like Camilla and Kate did. It’s only a problem when Harry and Meghan do it because people actually pay attention and remember it.
Meghan has an IG account now, if she wanted she could have plastered pictures of them volunteering herself. And correct me if I’m wrong but didn’t Flakey bring photogs with her when she went to that hospital? Wtf?
Not just any photographer, but Getty’s Chris Jackson. KP wanted those hospital pictures spreaded worldwide by legit image agency. (Instead of KP’s SM accounts.) The only mild surprise was Chris didn’t heavily retouched those photos.
Lol, it’s the one dm positive piece on Angelina in like forever. They hate on Angelina non stop but I guess they hate on Meghan more – royal family trumps Brad Pitt’s PR.
Angelina is like how did I get into this? By either this site or the Daily Mail.
But I beg to pardon Jennifer Garner did get criticized. I guess Angie was left out of this because she is mostly known for her humanitarian aid across the world and the DM wanted to make comparisons. Still don’t like Harry and I do think Meghan was trying to help.
It should be obvious to everyone that it’s the royals who make everything a photo op and bring a camera crew to every event to accompany their own special press corps known as the RR. Marsden SM. Now that I think about it, the royals never give back. Everyone gives to them, mostly the tax payers, and even their charities have to shell out for bouquets each time a royal woman visits. Unlike the rich, they don’t help build a new hospital wing, and none of them have enough character to be inspirational to anyone or anything. How inspirational can the adulterer/dead beat father/rage monster/ girl/self-absorbed mean-girl/adulteress mean girl and wicked step-mother crew be to anyone? If their remaining role is to be symbolic head of state, then at least hold them accountable for something.
Setting up the relief work volunteering done by celebs as a competition is extremely gross. But about what you would expect from the DM.
Another piece about someone doing exactly the same thing Meghan has done but of course SHE did it WRONG.
The Fail is so boring.
There is no difference other than the fact that Angelina isn’t a royal.
When is the British Media going to stop telling the Sussexes what they should do and how they should be? I mean really, it’s just ridiculous at this point. For some people that they claim not to care about at all, the BM sure does spend a lot of words talking about them. They’re H&M’s biggest fans, and they write tons of fanfic EVERY DAY about the people they claim to be irrelevant…..
“The difference is BLACK. The Black woman who left us and told us about ourselves is doing great work but we don’t care because we suck and we’re racist.”
Angelina is Caucasian and Meghan is Black. Thats the difference for the alabaster aggressors.
This, all day.
This issue is kind of messing me up. Bc there’s been a lot of criticism of Megan for this. Jennifer garner was interviewed on camera. Aj took pictures with people there. So what is different about Harry and Meghan. How are they more attention-seeking? Is it bc they were with the mayor. I’m genuinely confused.
Also just wanted to add that if someone already doesn’t like Meghan or has certain thoughts that are shaped by the relentless smear campaign from the BM and Penske outlets then they’re prob going to have an issue. But that’s pretty messed up.
I saw the photo yesterday, but my question is, who compares volunteers? How about the Daily Mail doing something else but worrying about what Harry and Meghan do? I mean, this is really ridiculous.
RF, Toxic Tom, Pisspoor Morgan, the Fail etc., believe that they OWN Harry and Meghan and actually have the right to dictate/ approve what they say or do or don’t do or could do in the future. The Fail’s unhinged hate campaign against the couple is notorious and completely unacceptable. They are quaking in their boots about the 2026 court case which Harry and Doreen Lawrence and others are bringing against the Fail.
Don’t get fooled by daily mails shading of Meghan Markle because they literally do it every day with Angelina Jolie as well so trying to put down one woman over another is their tactics to create further hate clickbaiting against Angelina Jolie and Meghan Markle
From what I can tell, no sussex supporter is mad at AJ or Garner or Longoria . Heck even Bruce Willis is out there talking to firefighters in front of a camera. It’s more aimed at the critics. Have smoke for everyone or not at all. Singling one out of many is bullying. And it usually starts with the BM or a maga person and then gets amplified. And the BM’s goal is always to shame them into not leaving their house to do good. They can leave their house in a way that will help them get pap photos of their kids, sure, but for anything else no.
The Sussexes, mainly Meghan, is showing how volunteering and charity work should be like, and the royal way is uninspiring. The BM is going in on Meghan this time is because Meghan brought bags of supplies to the Altadena relief center while Kate brought a £4K designer handbag to the Royal Marsden (plus incorrect medical advice re: sunlight and chemo).
Selena Gomez and Eva Longoria was volunteering on camera and helping serve food to 1st responders and families affected by the wildfires. Did DM also yell at them and say they’re not volunteering correctly.
Just stay out and get the f#%ck out of LA if all they’re going to do is whine and complain. They have their own princess now to gloat about , supposedly will give them a lot of clicks 🙄