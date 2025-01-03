TMZ: Ryan Reynolds insists he did not ‘berate’ Justin Baldoni a year ago

On New Year’s Eve, Justin Baldoni and nine other plaintiffs sued the New York Times for $250 million, all because of the Times’ bombshell exclusive about Blake Lively’s California Civil Rights complaint. The Times story was heavy on Blake’s narrative of “social manipulation,” using texts and messages between Justin Baldoni’s publicist and crisis manager, painting a picture of Baldoni as a sexual predator who publicly smeared his victim. In Baldoni’s suit against the Times, he provided some receipts of texts and emails, enough to show that there is more nuance to some of Blake’s claims. In one interesting section of Baldoni’s lawsuit, there’s talk of a January 2024 meeting at Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ Tribeca apartment. From Variety:
But according to [Baldoni’s] lawsuit, it was Lively who embarked on a “strategic and manipulative” smear campaign of her own and used false “sexual harassment allegations to assert unilateral control over every aspect of the production.” And according to the suit, Lively’s husband, actor Ryan Reynolds, allegedly berated Baldoni in an aggressive manner during a heated meeting at their Tribeca penthouse in New York, “accusing him of ‘fat shaming’” his wife. The suit claims that the A-list actor also pressured Baldoni’s agency, WME, to drop the director during the “Deadpool and Wolverine” premiere in July, well before Baldoni enlisted crisis PR.
The lawsuit also pushes back on a major component of Lively’s CRD complaint and the Times’ reliance on it for its story. It’s a list of 30 items that were allegedly agreed upon during a January meeting that included Baldoni, Heath, Lively and Reynolds and a Sony executive. But today’s lawsuit claims that “no such document was ever presented to Baldoni, the Wayfarer team, or, to their knowledge, anyone else — whether during that meeting or at any other time — and therefore, could not have been agreed to.” The suit adds: “In reality, many of these items were encountered for the first time in the CRD Complaint itself and include references to highly disturbing events that never occurred. The repeated use of the phrase ‘no more’ before each demand falsely suggests that these alleged incidents had previously taken place and needed to cease. This implication is not only misleading but entirely untrue.”
As for the meeting at Lively and Reynolds’ penthouse apartment in Tribeca, everyone was “in shock” by Reynolds’ outburst, the lawsuit claims. According to the lawsuit, one of the film’s producers who was present said that “in his 40-year career he had never seen anyone speak to someone like that in a meeting, [while] the Sony representative mentioned that she would often think of that meeting and her one regret is that she didn’t stop Reynolds’ berating of Baldoni.”
Back in August, when coverage of a mysterious feud between Lively and Baldoni began to spiral on social media and in the press, Variety inquired of Sony whether any HR complaints had been filed against Baldoni during production and was told “no.”
So in just one week, we’ve gone from Blake’s narrative that “there was a January production meeting in which Ryan acted as her representative and the studio acquiesced to all of her demands in writing to protect her from a predatory director” to “actually, this was a meeting at Ryan and Blake’s home and Ryan berated Baldoni in front of multiple witnesses, including reps from Sony, and nothing was put in writing and given to Baldoni.” So now Team Lively-Reynolds is backtracking a bit – yes, the meeting was at their Tribeca home, but no, Ryan didn’t “berate” Justin.
Justin Baldoni’s accusation Ryan Reynolds berated and screamed at him in a house full of stars in an ambush meeting is way overblown … this according to a source who was in the meeting. Baldoni made several accusations against Blake Lively and husband RR in a $250 million lawsuit against The New York Times … claiming the “Deadpool” star was aggressive toward JB at a meeting that took place in the couple’s NYC home, as celeb pals came and went.
Our source tells TMZ … the meeting did go down last January, as “It Ends With Us” was to resume production after it was stalled by industry strikes … and everyone in attendance knew Baldoni’s alleged behavior would be addressed … so, there was zero blindsiding.
The source says RR was not screaming and berating JB, although the source concedes he was “angry and stern,” adding Reynold’s spoke in an “impassioned” way but it did not rise to the level of screaming or berating.
Baldoni said in his lawsuit the encounter he had with Reynolds was “traumatic” and he had “never been spoken to like that in his life.”
The source also took issue with the way the meeting was characterized in the lawsuit … in particular the mention of the penthouse where other stars were randomly milling around. The meeting was at the home of Reynolds and Lively, but our source says other celebs were not coming and going.
Baldoni isn’t alone in suing the Times … he is one of 10 plaintiffs, including publicists Melissa Nathan and Jennifer Abel, who were mentioned at length in Lively’s initial complaint and in the paper’s story. Lively has filed a lawsuit making a formal demand for money, suing Baldoni and others — including the publicists — for mental pain and anguish, severe emotional distress, and lost wages.
I said this week that the story of what Ryan said to Justin and how Ryan said it seemed like a crucial element to the larger story of what the hell happened between all involved. Blake’s side will say that Ryan is a loving, protective husband who was standing up for his wife. Justin’s side will say that the husband of an actress-producer completely overstepped and raged out during what was supposed to be a professional production meeting. Also, Variety’s coverage of Baldoni’s suit didn’t say that celebrities were milling around. Everyone agrees on the fact that this was supposed to be a production meeting, and yet no one can agree on what was actually said.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
I don’t believe a word Justin says about Blake.
I do believe everything he says about Ryan.
Underneath that veneer of “everyone’s favourite guy” is a truly arrogant man. I’ve always thought that of Ryan & never bought into his schtick.
You know, if this happened, JB has every legal right to address it directly with RR. It’s workplace harassment.
Instead, this has wound up in a main talking point in a libel case against the NYT. If there was no mention of this in the thousands of documents they studied before the article (Jennifer Abel was Baldoni’s PR during this time), then it’s odd that this has blown up. Thefocus is supposed to be mostly on Lively and Baldoni and then the ensuing smear campaign against Lively.
it’s almost like it’s a legal tactic to muddy the narrative.
the big points of blake’s initial complaint are the sexual harassment accusations and here we are needling the accuracy of whether her husband talked to justin at their home. this is background noise.
i’d like to know:
1. why is the entire cast supporting blake?
2. why is the author supporting blake?
these are witnesses to whatever happened on set and they did this before any legal action had been taken. justin’s support has been maybe sony execs? and some rich guy?
@ML-Eh. Getting admonished or lectured by a coworker or boss isn’t necessarily workplace harassment. As long as Ryan kept the topic of conversation professional and work-related I don’t see how it would rise to that bar. People get yelled at work all the time and rarely is it legal grounds for that level of accusation.
Kitten, Cultural difference? If my boss popped a gasket in a threatening way, that would definitely get written up. You’re not supposed to be screaming at someone. Depending, they might need to get help for controlling their emotions–it’s not condusive to a safe working environment here.
Was Ryan Justin’s boss or coworker on this movie? They probably should have spoken to Justin in a more neutral environment with a lawyer present.
@Kitten “people get yelled at work all the time and rarely is it legal grounds for that level of accusation…” Where? Where have you seen this and why have you normalized it? This would not happen in my line of work between coworkers or superiors. The reckoning that would happen (and has happened already which is why everyone keeps in line) would get the culprit fired, sued and gathered quickly, in that order. It IS grounds for harassment everywhere.
I think they both had a smear campaign against each other, but Blake was loosing that battle: we all saw how organically mean and bitchy she was, that was then… imagine her now with a billionnaire elite hollywood actor husband. Very likely the worst Blake.
To me, Blake and Ryan’s are suing because their egoes are hurt. Blake is not perceived as a young 19 year old, tall, petite & ingenue as they both would like. Blake Lively is a 37 yo, full grown woman with a woman’s body who’s had 4 kids! We can strap ourselves anyway we want, it’s still gonna show. Ryan is probably insulted that his wife is not the trophy wife he wants everybody to perceive her as, and that her colleagues didn’t think of her like that, hurt his billionaire ego. Feeling fat and being fat shamed isnt the same. In this case I think she just didnt feel her best. But the smear campaigns i’m sure happened.
+100%
All sorts of isht is coming out from IEWU that usually doesn’t see the light of day. None of these people [are going to] look sympathetic. However, you don’t need to be a nice person to be mistreated.
Blake Lively’s lawsuit is based on sexual harassment and defamation. I keep seeing Justin Baldoni’s side skirting away from the former and focusing of the reputation issues. Hence the focus on RR.
JB et al sued the NYT. The lawyer, Bryan Freedman, made it seem sus that BL entered a legal complaint instead of suing directly when that is protocol. He also made a huge deal out of the fact that the NYT published their article 2 hours early on December 21, when the night before he himself sent them a statement saying that no one would be commenting. If you read the 87 pages he filed in the Variety link, it looks like a weak lawsuit against the NYT–it looks more like he wants to bury Blake’s reputation. TMZ mentions that there are 10 plaintiffs–some of them are people but others are the companies. Just be aware of how these people are using language.
Amber Heard and Johnny Depp looked like trash during the British lawsuit, but it was fairly clear that JD was a wife beater. That trash stench followed AH across the Atlantic so that by the time her expensive case got to court, she was the loser of a popularity contest. And as such, she lost the case since facts were secondary in the US. This is what Blake Lively seems to be facing. Baldoni et al are fudging the truth (see NYT and how Freedman describes thr actions) and making BL and RR as unsympathetic as possible.
Jason’s team was waiting for Blake to make her “complaint” a formal lawsuit. They will respond to Blake’s allegations in a Statement of Defense. Jason will likely also cross-claim, and sue Black and others as a part of this civil matter.
Jason and others were pretty clever to sue the NYT separately!! It will be up to the NYT to add other defendants to this matter. In the court of public opinion, this strategy gives the appearance that Jason’s team is reasonable and not aggressively going after Blake and Ryan. Rather, Jason’s team is just reacting to the lunacy around them!
This is getting messier by the minute, I doubt anyone’s reputation is going to come out of this unscathed. Justin is going to end up with the rights to a second book that no one is going to want to make, which is a shame since it is an important topic.
The first film made an absurd amount for what it was, 300 million or something? So there are plenty of people who will want to make it. This whole production has a funny smell. I believe Blake even though I didn’t at the time before the receipts. I feel sorry for her because if Ryan can be a surly, controlling, ass to her sometimes under the nice guy shtick and Baldoni and others crossed some lines, I can see how those two things could collide horribly. (That whole speculation about RR not wanting her to work for example?) Unfortunately, I wonder if stories like these don’t happen *all* the time in the industry and we are just now seeing so much in the light of day with PR teams and lawyers publicly battling it out. There is probably hush money, mediation and/or a small settlement behind closed doors or contract adjustments. I suspect many women in the industry are trained to look the other way during these circumstances and just told it’s part of the job-putting up with the whims and bs of men who are “in charge “ , those with producer credits, etc. Perhaps just a silent understanding like there is in so many fields. I commend Blake for coming forward and really hope when the dust clears she’s the winner, whatever that looks like for her but agree with everyone saying that this is making anyone attached to this film look bad, the more it drags on. I can absolutely imagine RR “raging out” or at the very least, verbally eviscerating someone with sarcasm and cruelty. He might not have yelled per se, but it is apparent something ugly went down.
The important fact is the document. Does the document exist and did Baldoni sign it? I’m just going to wait for a judge to rule on that. Everything else is so muddy.
That seems like it would be a pretty easy to thing to produce and it also seems like a weird thing for either side to lie about. If this document exists and was signed by Baldoni et al, then it will be produced at some point during discovery and it will answer a lot of our questions.
@Becks1-exactly. That doc is a central aspect to her lawsuit and is referenced over and over again in the complaint. Either her lawyer is sloppy or JB is lying because this is a glaring discrepancy between the two parties.
The fact that BL/RR (I suspect RR) just has to have the last word publicly to everything is leaving a bad taste in my mouth.
Like I said yesterday, the truth is somewhere in the middle of all this. I think there are elements of both BL and JB behaving badly. But the having to continuously air out everything in public on BL/RR side, just smacks of an almost rash need to be believed.
I have the opposite reaction, Seaflower. Bryan Freedman made it seem like Blake Lively did something nefarious by filing a legal complain in California instead of immediately suing. It turns out, she legally had to do that. Bryan Freedman also suggested that the NYT did something negarious by publishing their story two hours earlier than their initial publication deadline. Then you read this: “Mr. Baldoni, Wayfarer and the other subjects chose not to have any conversations with The Times or address any of the specific text messages or documents and instead emailed a joint response, which was published in full. (Also, they sent their response to The Times at 11:16 p.m. ET Dec 20th, not at 2:16 a.m. ET Dec 21st as the complaint says.)””
Everyone can be a jerk, but it’s supposed to be illegal to run a toxic workplace and it’s supposed to be illegal to smear someone in revenge.
The civil rights complaint — immediately leaked — was a gimmick and arguably not filed in good faith. The only civil rights issue is whether Lively was subjected to such an abusive environment based solely on her protected characteristic of being female that it amounted to effective termination. Unfortunately for average workers just being made uncomfortable by various behaviors does not rise to that level.
Star-level ego and sensitivity — especially in a ‘creative’ environment where it would be harder to tell what is ‘normal’ for a given work task, like making artistic decisions about a birth scene — don’t come into it. It needs to be systematic and targeted unbearable behavior that would not have happened to someone not in the protected class.
What’s sticking out to me here is that RR isn’t denying meeting happened or that he yelled at Baldoni – the source is saying he was “angry, stern” and “impassioned.” That doesn’t necessarily disprove JB and the others’ version of what happened.
I *think* this meeting is important because this is supposedly when the document listing the harassment issues was signed, right? So JB’s team is saying, no, that’s not what happened in the meeting, but this other stuff DID happen. Or is he trying to imply that he signed the document because RR essentially forced them all to? But then elsewhere it says there was no such document.
Becks1, I’ve read BL’s 80 page legal complaint, and JB et al’s NYT libel lawsuit. I haven’t seen Stephanie Jones’ legal filing or Blake’s federal filing. I believe that both parties handled in their own interests.
I don’t like that Freedman has provably fudged the truth in regards to the NYT libel suit, which I admit has me side-eye his information more than the BL filing. I know people who have worked in Dutch theater, and the meeting which you reference has a lot to do with alleged fat shaming and bulging disks. The Dutch method would be to rewrite the scene, use camera cuts, a stepstool, or hire a body double. A hurt back is a legal reason not to be able to do a scene! Even in the US. Why didn’t he just handle accordingly instead of asking her trainer or trying to send her to lose weight? Weight loss after pregnancy is supposed to take up to 9 months after birth and you aren’t supposed to drop weight quickly when breast feeding! He must know this, yet he was setting BL under pressure to lose weight–he doesn’t deny this.
Sony is staying weirdly out of the cannon fire. In Baldoni’s lawsuit, they’re backing him. They also showed up at his premiere, not Lively’s. However, they have not offered visible support since December 21.
Except what would happen in Dutch theater isn’t really relevant for a US production shot and filmed in the US. Maybe the standards are the same, maybe they aren’t, I dont know. I’m an attorney, not an actor lol.
I dont feel like going round and round on this, because a lot of people have made up their minds already. But there’s a reason why cases aren’t decided after the initial filings.
I have no idea what actually happened, but no one else does either besides Lively and Baldoni and those directly involved. I dont know if I have the mental energy to keep following this though so let me know in a year or two what ends up happening.
True, the NLs isn’t America. I meant to point out that people who work creatively usually find easy, creative solutions to their problems. (Many theater people also do a bit of TV or Film here as well.) It’s just bonkers that the producer/ studio/ director/ actor was unable to approach the JB character lifting the BL character in this cursed film differently.
The people involved aren’t very sympathetic, are they? In a different way, the workplace situation from the NYT article is very familiar to me, but I can understand why this is offputting.
This whole thing is bad for everyone and no one looks good. This should have been done behind closed doors.
This!
Agree. I think both parties are different degrees of awful. No one is coming out unscathed.
According to BL’s lawsuit, she DID try to handle things behind closed doors—many times, actually.
Regardless of which side you fall on in this fight, BL did an excellent job of providing endless receipts showing various attempts to address and stop JB’s unwanted, inappropriate behavior.
Pretty sure she was would have preferred to avoid all the terrible press and just, ya know, made the movie. But anyone who has been a victim of SH in the workplace knows that addressing the issue professionally doesn’t always make the SH stop. Sometimes you have to take matters into your own hands.
Kitten, exactly.
Blake did everything right, She went to Sony, she logged everything, she fulfilled her obligations.
The only reason this is even a conversation is because the PR spin is still working, even on this thread people are falling for it. Justin doesn’t address SH at all & he’s still controlling the narrative.
We should be talking about his SH of Blake.
He’s got top PR & I hope Blake can come out unscathed. I doubt it tho, Amber certainly has not.
As for RR, I still believe he acted inappropriately in a work place setting (home or not). The flip side to his “ah shucks” is an ego driven man.
I believe the truth is somewhere in the middle. However, I’ve been in Justin’s situation where a person manipulates a situation when I thought everything was fine but when they that person didn’t get their way, I suddenly was under attack. They made me look bad. At my company, the person did everything to sabotage me until a change in management and corporate structure discovered the individual embezzled money. The individual prevented my promotion and had everyone that interacted with my department thinking I was the problem. This individual would also go to HR with altered emails and text messages which made me look bad when you didn’t read the whole interaction.
It seems like Blake and Ryan version isn’t cut and dry when Justin released the text messages that she sent. The all hands on deck meeting with the producers which was implied as a formal corporate meeting turned into an invite to our home but I didn’t berate him casual interaction. Another version was that Blake and Ryan were only expecting Justin to come to their apartment. Justin supposedly invited the others without their knowledge.
Another issue coming out is that Justin refused her p.g.a and she was so scared of him but she requested to edit the movie with him.
Unless the text from the crisis manager were cherry picked, I get the impression that they were thinking that they wouldn’t have to do anything because Blake was causing her own problems. Blake’s version made it appear like they were going after her but his version make it appear as if they didn’t know what was happening.
Ryan’s correction almost seems like he’s more concerned about protecting his image as a good guy. I don’t think they thought that Justin would fight back.
This is getting messier every minute.
Excellent post.
The fact that Ryan Reynolds went to TMZ seems weird to me. I feel someone at his level would just let things play out in court rather than going to TMZ to refute (or not refute) a story.
It seems really strange and complex doesn’t it? These nuances in different places people go to with their PR messages, the targets, and the boosts for the others, the social media campaigns, the publicists, the pap strolls and the social media posts…. It’s a huge, bananas, super ugly machine, it would appear… so interesting Sony is completely removed in all of it. I wonder if the fact JB owns the rights and they want to make the other movie has something to do with that? Rich people problems.
BL never filed a complaint of sexual harassment with Sony. That’s the crux of the whole matter. When does body shaming become sexual harassment? It was stated before the movie was released that BL took offense to B asking his trainer how much she weighs due to his back issues & him having to lift her in a movie.
Baldoni did a lot of icky stuff during filming that wasn’t in the script (e.g. licking Blakes neck, murmuring in her ear about how good she smelled) and putting his hands where they shouldn’t have been) and tried to get away with rewriting scenes where she had to be completely nude, etc. Those were the SH issues and they were corroborated by other women on the set.
Someone commented yesterday about this whole situation, saying to watch Justin’s wedding proposal to his wife. I could barely get through it, as it’s almost painful to watch. But it tells you all you need to know about Justin. I also attempted to watch him in a podcast and I had to stop. He was trying to make himself cry and honestly, he just gives me the creeps. There is no way my husband would ever want me within 10 feet of that narcissistic jerk, so I’m not surprised that Ryan was “stern” with Justin. My gut tells me that the man baby JB couldn’t handle the sternness, as everyone has always fallen for his smoke & mirrors act and coddled him.
The most fascinating part of JB’s filing that no one seems to be talking about is about Blake forcing JB and wayfarer to get her a executive producing credit and how she took over the editing of the movie. In my opinion this is what this entire conflict is about. JB definitely overstepped BL’s boundaries during production and it seems the threat of exposing the sexual harassment was the leverage BL used to get her version of the movie out. JB and his partner kept allowing her in the editing room even though they didn’t like the idea, because they were scared she would go public with her complaints. JB was barred was viewing her cut of the movie, banned from the premiere (he and his family were shuffled to a different area and after party) and forced to give BL a producing credit under duress (they even documented that).
Why hadn’t anyone questioned how BL got to get her own editors to cut a version of the film and release it despite test audiences preferring Justin’s version?
She got Ryan to write a scene without the screenwriter and director knowing about it. All sketchy behaviour. This isn’t just about sexual harassment even if it did occur. This is about BL weaponizing it to get her way.
So I’m assuming this is going to court? It’ll all come out then so at this point I feel all these questions will hopefully be answered then? Look forward to it.
That’s my current stance. a lot of people on here are playing legal experts and SH experts and everything else and……..well, there are actual lawyers and experts involved. Let it play out in the courts.
Right. This will get even more interesting. I don’t have a horse in this race so will sit back and watch it unfold.
Does it not feel like this could take years to play out in court? It’s already exhausting and it’s been not even a month.
Whatever RR may have said or done to advocate for his wife, does not detract from the fact that Baldoni sexually harassed his wife.
Agreed
Agree. If I went to Mr. Jaded complaining about some guy who man-handled me at a party or in a bar the first thing he’d do would be to tell the guy in no uncertain terms that if he ever f_cking touched me inappropriately again he’d regret it.
If I was fat shamed and sexually harrassed at work, and my husband was given the opportunity, I feel like a ‘public berating’ might just be warranted. Sometimes, folks need to be told in no uncertain terms to keep loved ones’ names out of their mouths – at least Baldoni didn’t get popped in the mouth at the Oscars!
I know it’s beside the point, but I can’t help thinking that all this is going down for what was a truly terrible, movie. Terrible script working off equally terrible source material, plus horrendous acting from all three main characters. Just bad.
I believe Blake and Ryan 100 %
I feel like almost everyone involved in this is a terrible person. As a victim of hellish harassment at my last job, I have deep empathy for Blake if what she said is true, but I’ve never been a fan of Ryan and I don’t really trust anything he says or is involved with in terms of controversy. Something continues to seem not quite right about the entire brouhaha—and all of it over a film that no one saw and that got terrible reviews. The whole thing is bizarre!