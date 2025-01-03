How did Duchess Meghan get her mononymous Instagram handle?

When I checked the @Meghan Instagram account Thursday morning, the Duchess of Sussex had over 700K followers after she made her first post on New Year’s Day. About seven hours later, Meghan had more than a million followers. It’s the SussexRoyal IG all over again – once people know for sure that Meghan is on the ‘gram, they flock to her account. In case you’re wondering, Prince William and Kate’s Instagram account has 16.8 million followers. How many of those followers are bots paid for with Duchy of Cornwall money though?
Meanwhile, the Daily Mail is obviously still obsessed with every single thing about Meghan’s IG account, including how she got a coveted mononymous account. All of the biggest accounts – Kim Kardashian, Taylor Swift, Kylie Jenner, Selena Gomez – have IG handles with their first and last names. So how did Meghan manage to pull off @Meghan?
Meghan Markle has made a sensational return to Instagram after teasing a new project with an elusive video of herself a the beach. The wife of Prince Harry, 42, is making her comeback on the photo-sharing app, having stepped away in 2020, and is appearing to forego her Duchess of Sussex title by simply using the handle @meghan. She first made her cautious reappearance last summer, after teasing her return for months. News that the @meghan handle was hers created a frenzy of followers despite the account lying empty without a single post until Wedensday, and following no other accounts.
But how did the Duchess get her hands on the single-moniker handle? Speaking to FEMAIL, branding expert Emily M Austen revealed it’s likely the account – which has now been verified with a blue tick – was owned by someone else before, as it’s ‘not a unique name’.
‘Most likely, Meghan (or her team), will have used a website to negotiate through a third party, the handle, and will likely have had to pay for ownership,’ she explained. ‘It is possible to change your Instagram handle whenever you want, within certain limits, but this looks like a totally new account, so it’s most likely a purchase. Meghan likely used a third party which would mean her identity would remain hidden. Most sellers start with a guide price, which can go from $200 to $20,000 depending on the desirability of the handle.’
Another expert, talent rep Raymani Zaloumis, also said that while it’s ‘very difficult to predict the exact amount Meghan Markle would have paid for the handle’, it’s likely the sum would have been ‘significant’.
‘Short, common, or celebrity-related usernames are highly sought after, often commanding premium prices,’ he told FEMAIL. ‘Depending on their desirability and the willingness of the owner to sell, such handles can range in value from tens of thousands to even hundreds of thousands of dollars.’
Reportedly, Prince Harry and Meghan did something similar to get their hands on “sussex.com.” They patiently negotiated with the URL owner and paid the person to “own” it. It’s more than likely that Meghan did this way back in 2022 too – that’s when the IG account first appeared, and it was a big mystery as to whether it was really Meghan. She was thinking long-term and she was in no rush to post just to post. Still, I’ve always wondered if she or Harry (or both) had finstas this whole time.
So much for being irrelevant. The British press can’t stop talking about Meghan.
I just presumed that she had bought it at some point. Didn’t she use her full name before? I wonder why she didn’t go back to using that one? But maybe she wanted to have a fresh start. I feel like this is probably typical for all celebrities though when a new social media site comes out, or something very identifiable with them and their brand, they try to get ownership over it so that they can control the flow. Plus people are lazy, if they are going to search they’re going to search for what they think is going to be your name or website and it can’t be too complicated. There’s an entire business around people buying up the names of celebrities kids or businesses and selling them. Some people have even lucked out by registering super random things that end up becoming culturally relevant 10 years later.
If you go to her account and click on her name you’ll that it says that she changed the username once before. Maybe it was her old account and simply changed the handle to Meghan? But then i wonder what happened to her 3 million followers that she had.
However, making a fresh start also would make a lot of sense as her life now is quite different than the one she had before. Either way, this feels like a nothing story.
Regarding Meghan using her full name as she had before, at this point why on earth would she want the name Markle associated with anything she’s doing? Too many toxic associations with that name, plus it would feel like a step backwards and we all know that Meghan is all about moving forward.
Thank you very much!
I keep making this point: that not only is ‘Markle’ no longer Meghan’s name after marriage, but unlike many women who keep their maiden name and add their new married name, in M’s case, she chose to totally dissociate herself from the name ‘Markle.’
i strongly believe that it died the same day her father became dead to her.
As a Meghan, I am hoping a fellow Meghan out there is now rolling in the money, and it didn’t go to some company that snatched up all the simple usernames.
I followed her account way back when there were just a photo of flowers as the profile picture. A few of her friends had followed it so i did too. Who knows what she went to through to get just her name handle but she got it and I’m ready for posts. It’s the Tig rebirth…just royal
I think William had a crush on
Rachel in Suits. When he met her in person and saw that she was utterly smitten with Harry, it blew his mind because he always thought he was better than Harry so how could Harry land a glamorous, classy woman. All his insecurities came out when he realized she was not a vapid actress but really intelligent, had ideas and was hardworking. She did not mean to but she made William feel stupid and he realized just how lacking he and his wife are. The jealous, malicious hatred he now has for Meghan is tearing him apart because she made Harry better and the two of them together are amazing.
I completely agree. His experience with royal women was that they were not the brightest bulbs or very knowledgeable – more like decoration pieces for their husbands – so that was a big surprise for him. He surely thought she was just some silly actress. His competition with Harry exacerbated his anger.
100%
I also think William did/said something inappropriate to Meghan early on in her relationship with Harry so he could *prove* that she was just in it for the royal connection and cachet because William was so jealous of Harry. Meghan told Harry and things started to immediately go sideways in his relationship with his brother. There’s a certain type of man who, when he’s attracted to a woman, will try to prove his manhood by coming onto them. When they’re rebuffed they’ll turn on her. It’s happened to me several times and it doesn’t seem to matter if the woman is in a relationship — in fact the best friend (married) of an old boyfriend of mine did exactly that.
Just @meghan goes well with the name of her show, with love, meghan. Super cute. Was ARO a red herring😂?
I love it. Royal Rota are spiraling
Sussexes are winning
hahaha they are so obsessed with her.
How long before Kate starts signing her IG posts with “Catherine” instead of just “C.”?
3…2…1…
@lemons & @harla, don’t you mean signing “Catherine” in the sand? She’s currently trying to find an Instagram worthy sand beach in the UK as we speak?
Why on earth does it matter to those gutter rags how she acquired her user name? The obsession is real with those folks.
With the most royal of affection because I AM a royal, Catherine
Good for Meghan..
How sexist is it that the Daily Fail has a section called ‘FEMAIL’. Like all women should be concerned about are celebrities, the royals, dieting and shopping. There should be a ‘MAIL’ section that’s all about collecting beer company merch, pubs, and hating successful, beautiful women who will never look at you.
I don’t know which paper did this in the UK but they used to have a woman in there every day kind of like a pg rated playboy bunny. The Toronto Sun had the sunshine girl which was a young woman in a bathing suit and that was only stopped recently. Femail is just another function of how women aren’t considered equal in their minds.
Page 3 girls. Topless model photos. Which a lot of UK tabloids included since the 70’s. After they were topless for about 30 years, they started putting some clothes on them because of public pressure. I think they’ve been taken out of UK tabloids now, but only for around 10 – 15 years.
I know people (read derangers) always lose their minds when it’s anything Meghan but imagine the number of heads that would have exploded if she used Meghan Sussex 😈😈
KP would have resembled the hiroshima and Nagasaki 😂😂😂💓