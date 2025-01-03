Jennifer Aniston ‘isn’t looking to talk about Brad and Angelina’s divorce publicly’

When Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in 2016, there was an odd surge of schadenfreude from Jennifer Aniston’s fans and supporters. For years, they wanted Pitt and Aniston to get back together or still deal with each other in same way. All of which to say, Brad Pitt and Angelina’s divorce has just been finalized, eight years later, on what is the 20th anniversary of Brad and Jennifer’s separation and eventual divorce. Brad and Jennifer announced their separation in January 2005 – just a few months later, he was photographed with Angelina in Africa. Twenty years later, I genuinely hope and believe that Aniston doesn’t give a sh-t and Brad isn’t on her radar in any way. But “sources” insist that Aniston was paying attention to Brad and Angelina’s divorce drama.
Jennifer Aniston has no plans to ‘offer any congratulations’ to her ex Brad Pitt following the finalization of his divorce from Angelina Jolie, according to sources who revealed that the Friends star ‘would love Brad to be happy’ as he moves forward. After a bitter eight-year battle, Pitt and Jolie officially reached a settlement in their divorce – with the Tomb Raider actress finally signing her papers on Christmas Day.
Pitt famously ended his marriage to Aniston in 2005 after meeting Jolie on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith. The Troy actor and Jolie were then together for 11 years before their marriage came to its own explosive end in 2016. Despite the very public love triangle and the many headlines it spawned over the years, Aniston and Pitt have managed to remain friendly since his split from Jolie – notably sharing a warm hug together at the 2020 SAG Awards.
However, a source exclusively revealed to DailyMail.com that Aniston has no interest in speaking about her ex-husband’s new divorce update – both in public or in private.
‘Jen isn’t looking to talk about Brad and Angelina’s divorce publicly, nor is she looking to reach out to Brad and offer any congratulations,’ the insider began.
Opening up about how Aniston plans to approach her ex when they next bump into each other at industry events, the insider explained: ‘The next time they see each other, they’ll be cordial with each other, they have been in the recent past and that won’t change. They will talk about life and mostly anything else, but they aren’t going to dive into his feelings about the divorce or anything like that. Angelina is not a talking point between them and that will remain the same forever,’ the insider revealed.
However, noting that the pair have built up an amicable relationship in recent years, the source said: ‘Jen is good with Brad and is friendly with him. Over the years they both have settled their issues with each other and will never stop being respectful with each other. Jen would love Brad to be happy first and foremost, and believes he is happy.’
I think the biggest shift here is that Aniston stopped reminding everyone that she’s Brad’s ex-wife and that she was part of the uncool Bermuda Triangle too. At some point, she moved on and so did the tabloids. Plus, Brad has a girlfriend now (Ines de Ramon), so it would be difficult for anyone to push a Pitt-Aniston agenda currently. All that being said, I’ve always wondered if Aniston had a sudden realization several years ago that Brad is a gigantic loser and she wasted years of her life thinking he was so cool and such a catch.
I don’t think jennifer wants him back
She was shamed because she did not have children with brad and they trashed her for having a career. Brad did nothing or speak out against that spin. Brad then flaunted that he is having children with Angelina. Jennifer was said to have had a miscarriage. After that I doubt jennifer wanted her loser ex back. He treated both his wives badly. If he marries his girlfriend she should get a good prenup.
Brad sets the terms, not her, so she can forget about a good prenuptial agreement. Brad doesn’t like sharing money even with his kids, let alone women.
Many years ago, Jennifer said in an interview that Brad has, among other things, “a sensitivity chip missing”. She’s known she was lucky to get out of that marriage a long time ago, despite the media pushing the “Jen is still sad and pining for Brad” narrative.
Can we take a moment to acknowledge that before JT, Jen dated Matthew Vaughn and John Mayer, both of whom she looked radiant with, and was seen publicly frolicking with, without a hint of sadness. And they’re just the ones we know about.
It’s funny that Jen has known about the dark side of Brad for ages, and it’s only the rest of the world that is catching up.
Neither john Meyer or Vince Vaughn were good choices, either.
God,this is ridiculous. These two women have clearly moved on. Angie is free and has been killing it. JA has also been working and living her life. The only one who pathetically seems to not have evolved is BP. It wouldn’t surprise me if this PRturd came from his own camp.
Exactly!! Let the thirsty young one cling onto BP, and leave his brilliant exes alone.
Uh, I think she realized he was a loser 20 years ago when he dumped her for another woman, blamed her not having children as the reason for their split, and then sat back for years while the tabloids ripped into those two women endlessly, all while being the one who cheated, lied, and later abused his entire family.
Decades of tabloids and gossip columns have made bank on this story, of course they are going to quote some “source“ and stir it all up again.
💯💯💯
I think Jennifer and Brad clearly have a cordial relationship and get along well enough in public as they are invited to a lot of the same industry events. Maybe they are together at some larger social gatherings, even invited by the other.
but I think Jen stopped pining to get back to together with him 20 years ago.
ITA.
This sounds like the DM asked JA’s publicist for a reaction upon hearing about BP’s divorce. Ugh! So they got a “Wishing all the best, Jen can get along with Brad in public, leave Jen out of the narrative” reaction.
Not publicly yes she does privately. After all of those years that her friends attacked Angelina and said negative things about her kids that was so racist and ridiculous. I have nothing for Jennifer Aniston because when he ran to rehab his image, where did he go right to her.
Jen was slammed I recall how she was treated and shamed for not getting pregnant. And slammed for working and having a vareer. Brad never spoke out against this and he was her then husband. He treated both Angelina and Jen badly. He shamed Jen and he wanted kids but he ended up being a bad father to the children he had. I think jennifer was polite to him but never helped him try to improve his image.
I sincerely hope that “Jen is good with Brad and is friendly with him” is coming from Brad’s camp and not Jen’s. But I’m not holding my breath. She loves that mean girl/cool kids crowd.
I sincerely hope that Aniston realized what a complete disaster Pitt is and felt relieved that she did not endure the kind of abuse that Jolie experienced. Pitt left her for Jolie, and the public criticized her for not wanting a family, with Pitt doing nothing to counter that narrative. Subsequently, he became a physically and emotionally abusive alcoholic in his marriage to Jolie. YIKES!
I am sure she moved on a long time ago.
I think that her way of dealing with Brad was very sensible. Angie had to go up against him to protect the children and Brad has spent years attacking her both in the press and through the courts as a result.
Jen has been publicly sad he left her and even managed to get useful publicity from the ‘poor Jen’ (and the ‘is Jen pregnant’) narratives while also avoiding being his target.
Sometimes the only safe way to leave a narcissist is to have him leave you. I suspect she got over him much, much faster than she admitted but so long as Brad thought she was pining for him he figured he had the upper hand and didn’t need to attack her further.
I think Jen has stayed friendly with most of her exs. It’s like she collects men to keep in a dollhouse of sorts. Some women can do that. Though I don’t know how healthy that is.