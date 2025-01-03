Jennifer Aniston ‘isn’t looking to talk about Brad and Angelina’s divorce publicly’

When Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in 2016, there was an odd surge of schadenfreude from Jennifer Aniston’s fans and supporters. For years, they wanted Pitt and Aniston to get back together or still deal with each other in same way. All of which to say, Brad Pitt and Angelina’s divorce has just been finalized, eight years later, on what is the 20th anniversary of Brad and Jennifer’s separation and eventual divorce. Brad and Jennifer announced their separation in January 2005 – just a few months later, he was photographed with Angelina in Africa. Twenty years later, I genuinely hope and believe that Aniston doesn’t give a sh-t and Brad isn’t on her radar in any way. But “sources” insist that Aniston was paying attention to Brad and Angelina’s divorce drama.

Jennifer Aniston has no plans to ‘offer any congratulations’ to her ex Brad Pitt following the finalization of his divorce from Angelina Jolie, according to sources who revealed that the Friends star ‘would love Brad to be happy’ as he moves forward. After a bitter eight-year battle, Pitt and Jolie officially reached a settlement in their divorce – with the Tomb Raider actress finally signing her papers on Christmas Day.

Pitt famously ended his marriage to Aniston in 2005 after meeting Jolie on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith. The Troy actor and Jolie were then together for 11 years before their marriage came to its own explosive end in 2016. Despite the very public love triangle and the many headlines it spawned over the years, Aniston and Pitt have managed to remain friendly since his split from Jolie – notably sharing a warm hug together at the 2020 SAG Awards.

However, a source exclusively revealed to DailyMail.com that Aniston has no interest in speaking about her ex-husband’s new divorce update – both in public or in private.

‘Jen isn’t looking to talk about Brad and Angelina’s divorce publicly, nor is she looking to reach out to Brad and offer any congratulations,’ the insider began.

Opening up about how Aniston plans to approach her ex when they next bump into each other at industry events, the insider explained: ‘The next time they see each other, they’ll be cordial with each other, they have been in the recent past and that won’t change. They will talk about life and mostly anything else, but they aren’t going to dive into his feelings about the divorce or anything like that. Angelina is not a talking point between them and that will remain the same forever,’ the insider revealed.

However, noting that the pair have built up an amicable relationship in recent years, the source said: ‘Jen is good with Brad and is friendly with him. Over the years they both have settled their issues with each other and will never stop being respectful with each other. Jen would love Brad to be happy first and foremost, and believes he is happy.’