Donald Trump will be invited to undertake another state visit to the UK in 2026

Keir Starmer’s government has been telegraphing their interest in cozying up to Donald Trump ever since Trump “won” the election. The problem is that Starmer is a Labour prime minister and he’s surrounded himself with people who have openly and loudly criticized Trump over the years. No worries, because Trump probably doesn’t understand that Keir Starmer is prime minister, and Trump absolutely believes that King Charles runs everything in the UK. So, obviously, Starmer and his people are using the Windsors as bait to lure Trump to their side. So much so that Starmer is offering up another state visit to Trump:
Donald Trump is set to become the first elected politician in modern history to be hosted for two state visits by the Royal family, The Telegraph can reveal. Number 10 and the Foreign Office are preparing to offer the incoming US president an invitation once he is back in the White House, with the backing of Buckingham Palace. It is proof of an emerging strategy from Sir Keir Starmer to use Mr Trump’s fascination with the monarchy to strike up a strong personal relationship that benefits the UK.
A senior Whitehall source said: “[Mr Trump] loves the Royal Family. Look at the fact he’s had his own photo album made of the last visit. Why wouldn’t we want a repeat?”
Official Royal family records dating back to 1954 show that no elected leader has ever been given two state visits to the UK. Only two monarchs have enjoyed the honour during this period. One was Queen Margrethe of Denmark, who was given a state visit to the UK both in 1974 and 2000. The other was King Olav of Norway, who came to Britain in 1963 and again in 1988.
His second state visit is unlikely to happen until 2026 at the earliest, given the King’s schedule. King Charles is expected to go to Italy and the Vatican next year along with a second overseas trip, which is yet to be announced. Incoming state visits for 2025 are also in the works.
A royal source said there was no official precedent to stop a second state visit being offered to an elected politician and the palace had a positive experience from Mr Trump’s first visit. The source stressed such invitations were issued on the advice of the Foreign Office.
A government source noted that the “unusual circumstances” of the gap between Mr Trump’s first and second term have kept him at the top of politics longer than many other elected leaders. The source added: “The fact there has been a change of both sovereign and government in that break [from power] means a second state visit is entirely appropriate.”
Not all meetings between a foreign leader and the UK monarch are classed as “state visits”. It is a special honour that involves more formality and takes months to plan. Officially state visits are issued by the monarch on the advice of the Foreign Office. It is often the prime minister of the day who makes the ultimate decision.
[From The Telegraph]
Yeah, not all visits by a head of state qualify as a real “state visit,” I guess. Because I remember the Obamas visited QEII several times during their eight years in office, but some of those visits were not “state visits.” I enjoy the breathless announcement of “this is something the Starmer government is absolutely going to do, it’s going to solve everything, but it won’t happen for a year and a half.” Let’s face it, a lot of things can change in a year. I also have my doubts that Trump, Starmer and King Charles will all be around for the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence in 2026. Do you know that the 250th anniversary is called “the Bisesquicentennial” AND “the Sestercentennial?” It would certainly be more significant for Trump (or Vance, or Musk or whoever is president in 2026) to host the Brits for that particular anniversary rather than the American president supplicating himself over to the British king.
The Trump presidency is going to reveal the double standards of western, “democracies”.
So now a felon will be hosted by the King of the UK, who supposedly doesn’t like his brother’s crimes?
Hosted by the Queen of Britain whose work (among white women) is GENDER BASED VIOLENCE.
Will Sophie, whose work is supposedly on sexual assault in conflict zones, attend?
Anyway, the royal family, the British government have no shame.
Maybe they’ll keep him.
That’s the problem. They’ll use him for their own narrow purposes then send him back to us even more insufferable than before.
Will the Royal Family bring out Andrew for this visit?
Oh, Trump and Andrew, what a thought, have to go wash my brain.
Why not? He and DT have much in common.
I would assume the two r*pists know each other quite well via Epstein. No doubt they crossed paths a few times while trafficking and r*ping girls. (And the now-king visited Mar-A-Lago at least once that is on record.) So if I were in charge, I’d shove those two together for the whole visit-imagine the photo ops! Maybe the Secret Service can record some of their conversations about the good old days w/their supplier Epstein and finally burn both of them to the ground. Oh wait, the Secret Service loves the U.S. r*pist – helping him stage his “assissination attempt” w/that perfect photo, etc. And the Biden dogs warned us about them years ago… eh, we are all doomed with these predators in charge.
William and Kate are going to required to show up as heir and consortium in waiting. What’s the excuse Kate is going to use to get out if it?
Exhaustion from filming another Summer’s Eve commercial?
Either Cancer and/or The Blessed School Run, what else?!
Had to wash her wiglets.
I get it. They want to flatter him to manipulate him. Having said that, please don’t. This kind of ego stroking just works for him, not any of the rest of us. And it’s obscene and should make all involved want to take a shower. You cannot save Ukraine with this strategy.
I’m sure he will! The Royal family seems to have his ideology about people a color so he pissed right in with them. The fact that we elected in this country, a 34 time convicted felon is sickening itself.
I think Trump‘s presidency is going to implode by the same people that put them in office, Maga.
Dear dear @Clove may it be so!
We will be better off if he doesn’t come. I felt sorry for the late Queen having to meet him, but I don’t feel sorry for C & C
Throw him in the Tower. Take the key and lock him up. (and throw away the key).
Trump is such a shambolic slob.