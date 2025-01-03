Donald Trump will be invited to undertake another state visit to the UK in 2026

Keir Starmer’s government has been telegraphing their interest in cozying up to Donald Trump ever since Trump “won” the election. The problem is that Starmer is a Labour prime minister and he’s surrounded himself with people who have openly and loudly criticized Trump over the years. No worries, because Trump probably doesn’t understand that Keir Starmer is prime minister, and Trump absolutely believes that King Charles runs everything in the UK. So, obviously, Starmer and his people are using the Windsors as bait to lure Trump to their side. So much so that Starmer is offering up another state visit to Trump:

Donald Trump is set to become the first elected politician in modern history to be hosted for two state visits by the Royal family, The Telegraph can reveal. Number 10 and the Foreign Office are preparing to offer the incoming US president an invitation once he is back in the White House, with the backing of Buckingham Palace. It is proof of an emerging strategy from Sir Keir Starmer to use Mr Trump’s fascination with the monarchy to strike up a strong personal relationship that benefits the UK.

A senior Whitehall source said: “[Mr Trump] loves the Royal Family. Look at the fact he’s had his own photo album made of the last visit. Why wouldn’t we want a repeat?”

Official Royal family records dating back to 1954 show that no elected leader has ever been given two state visits to the UK. Only two monarchs have enjoyed the honour during this period. One was Queen Margrethe of Denmark, who was given a state visit to the UK both in 1974 and 2000. The other was King Olav of Norway, who came to Britain in 1963 and again in 1988.

His second state visit is unlikely to happen until 2026 at the earliest, given the King’s schedule. King Charles is expected to go to Italy and the Vatican next year along with a second overseas trip, which is yet to be announced. Incoming state visits for 2025 are also in the works.

A royal source said there was no official precedent to stop a second state visit being offered to an elected politician and the palace had a positive experience from Mr Trump’s first visit. The source stressed such invitations were issued on the advice of the Foreign Office.

A government source noted that the “unusual circumstances” of the gap between Mr Trump’s first and second term have kept him at the top of politics longer than many other elected leaders. The source added: “The fact there has been a change of both sovereign and government in that break [from power] means a second state visit is entirely appropriate.”

Not all meetings between a foreign leader and the UK monarch are classed as “state visits”. It is a special honour that involves more formality and takes months to plan. Officially state visits are issued by the monarch on the advice of the Foreign Office. It is often the prime minister of the day who makes the ultimate decision.