Justin Baldoni’s lawyer: We’ll sue Blake Lively ‘soon’ & release all of their texts

The fact that Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s drama has all come to a head over the course of the holidays is pretty bonkers. There were entertainment reporters, legal experts and NYT journalists pulling double-shifts over Christmas and New Year’s because of the way everything was timed. Many have said that Blake Lively’s timing had a purpose – she filed her complaint with the California Civil Rights department on the Friday before Christmas, and her team organized the Times exclusive for the weekend before Christmas. Meaning, the intention was for Blake’s version of events to sit out there, relatively unchallenged for the two-week holiday period. I’m not sure if Blake’s team knew that Justin Baldoni, his publicists and his lawyers would be so proactive so quickly. On New Year’s Eve, Baldoni & nine other plaintiffs sued the Times over their story. Blake responded by suing Baldoni and his team, plus Wayfarer (Baldoni’s production company). We heard that Baldoni would sue Blake in the new year. So when will it happen?? According to Baldoni’s lawyer, “soon.”
Almost a week after Blake Lively accused her It Ends with Us costar Justin Baldoni of sexual harassment and lauching a retaliatory public smear campaign against her, Baldoni’s lawyer says the actor/director plans to fire back with his own countersuit.
When asked by NBC News in an interview that aired Thursday, Jan. 2, if his client plans to sue Lively, attorney Bryan Freedman replied, “Absolutely … yes.”
“We plan to release every single text messages between the two of them,” Freedman told NBC News. “We want the truth to be out there. We want the documents to be out there. We want people to make their determination based on receipts.”
PEOPLE has exclusively learned that the plaintiffs will include Baldoni, Wayfarer Studios (his production company behind It End with Us), his publicist Jennifer Abel and crisis publicist Melissa Nathan. They plan to name Lively, her publicist Leslie Sloane and Baldoni’s former publicist Stephanie Jones in the suit. (Jones sued Baldoni, Wayfarer, Abel and Nathan on Dec. 24.)
Freedman did not provide a timetable in terms of when Baldoni’s countersuit will be filed, but a source with knowledge of the lawsuit said it will be filed “soon.”
As I said, I’m taking a wait-and-see approach to a lot of elements within this case or these cases. Initially, it sounded like Blake had an open-and-shut case when it came to sexual harassment (but maybe not so much with “social manipulation”). That’s also why I’m curious about Baldoni’s receipts and all of the text messages and communications, not just with Blake, but with his publicist and his team. I want to know what Wayfarer people were saying to each other about Blake, and whether there was an awareness, in real time as they shot the film, that Blake was so uncomfortable around Baldoni and that he was allegedly behaving inappropriately with her. Were there conversations within the production (with other producers) about anything related to Blake’s claims? Baldoni’s lawyer doesn’t say all of the communications will be released, just the messages between Blake and Justin though.
Not sure why everyone assumed BL had an open and shut case when some simple elements to support claims were unsubstantiated in the initial complaint. The cut and paste of the texts were a huge red flag.
I think the complaint was a “threat” or bargaining chip in negotiations that BL had with Justin B team to settle matter privately. My guess is JB refused to settle and hence the complaint was filed. JB knew what was coming.. eventually.
Co-sign. As soon as I saw that pre-cursor law suit (a complaint that was made public way before it should have), I immediately was skeptical. People periodically use such pre-cursors to smear people, without having to spend the money to mount a lawsuit.
I’m munching popcorn to see what happens in Blake’s recent filing. Not sure why it was filed in the American FEDERAL court system though. That part makes no sense since no federal entities are involved…
?? You don’t need a federal entity involved to file in federal court. That’s one of the ways to get to federal court, but if you’re filing under a federal statute, or have diversity of parties then federal court may also be appropriate.
One thing is clear: they have both broken laws of fashion with those rainbow and camo monstrosities.
This sounds really slimy to me. A. Because I see it as what Johnny Depp did to Amber Heard. B. Because 1. Bryan Freedman made it seem like Blake Lively did something wrong and unusual by filing a complaint before suing and 2. he neglected to say that he had responded to the NYT the night before (they printed that response on 21 December) and made them look shady by accusing them of printing the story 2 hours earlier than the deadline they had given JB et sl to respond.
This really sounds like JB’s statement about wanting to bury BL, influencing public opinion and perhaps a future jury. He does not sound like a normal lawyer. I keep getting reminded that Freedman repped Tucker Carlson, Jed Wallace influences website algorithms with and without bots, and Melissa Nathan is behind Johnny Depp, Brad Pitt and Drake.
@ML read JB’s lawsuit. It’s really long, but worth it. LOTS of receipts of how text messages were taken out of context.
Kaiser is right to take a wait and see approach.
This whole PR squabble seems to be obfuscating the fact that BL has a pretty legitimate hostile work environment complaint.
i agree the wait and see approach is the best.
Waiting and seeing because it sounding like they were no innocent parties really and both have potentially valid reasons for not liking the other. Legally I’m interested in who will be held accountable and responsible…in the court of public opinion-my opinion stands. Blake isn’t a very nice person nor would I want to be her friend-she’s very attractive but can’t act so I’m sure she’ll fine when the dust settles. Justin I had no opinion prior to this but he seems like his public persona wasn’t the whole truth and most likely will take a break before coming back to work BUT i don’t think he deserves to never work in Hollywood again based on what has been shared so far. I’ll be waiting and seeing
if we only consider the stuff he didnt deny, he’s terrible and that was an unsafe work environment for everyone.
This right here. But, hey, BL is ‘unlikeable’ so people are going to be distracted by JB’s lawyer’s antics and the texts/smear campaign rather than the harassment.
It’s strange to me that this lawyer continues to is make these over the top statements in the press. Generally a lawyer will make one statement about a case when it’s filed, than another when they actually go to court. His actions are just proving Blake’s accusations of using PR to defame her.
So a lot of lawyers are going to make a lot of money of off of this, that’s all I have at this point.
“As I said, I’m taking a wait-and-see approach to a lot of elements within this case or these cases.”
Most of your posts about this (“or these”) cases suggest otherwise, as evidenced by hiding posts that aren’t in any way inflammatory, but with which you simply disagree based on the side you’ve obviously taken. Let’s let allllllll the facts come out first, shall we?
I don’t think he necessarily sexually harassed her (again, *read both filings*) – I think the real issue is the obvious power struggle over the film’s production and her subsequent inability to promote a film about domestic violence with tact and sensitivity which had nothing to do with him. So yes, it will be interesting to see all the Discovery, including text messages, emails, contracts, contracts with vendors, communications with the production staff, eg, the editors, the wardrobe department, the intimacy coordinator that she refused to meet with, etc. et al. Right now, it’s skewing toward him because it’s obvious that the texts from the December 21st filing were cherrypicked and photoshopped for effect *on the part of Her team.* His filing shows the entire thread and what was redacted to eliminate context by her.
If you read both filings (hers and his), as I have, all 167 pages, her story becomes flimsier with each page. She has a lot of explaining to do.