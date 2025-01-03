Carey Mulligan & Stephen Fry were recognized on King Charles’s New Year Honors list

Every New Year’s Eve, the “New Year Honors” list is revealed by Buckingham Palace. While the monarch passes out honors throughout the year to mark achievements or certain events, the New Year Honors are considered very special in the UK. This year, David Beckham was once again snubbed. It’s especially hilarious because Beckham has been doing the MOST to suck up to the Windsors for several years now. So who was honored? Carey Mulligan, Stephen Fry and the king’s apothecary. A real job!

Carey Mulligan, Stephen Fry, Sarah Lancashire and others have made the cut for King Charles’ 2025 New Year Honors list. Honors are typically given out at the new year and at the monarch’s official birthday, celebrated each June, and celebrate contributions of well-known personalities, government officials and even everyday people who have served their respective communities in an extraordinary way.

Among those recognized on this year’s New Year Honors list are two doctors believed to have been a part of the King’s medical team as he navigated cancer this year — the type and stage of which remains unknown to the public. The King, 76, has given honors to Dr. Douglas Glass and Professor Richard Leach this year. Per Hello!, Dr. Glass is the King’s apothecary and also served as Queen Elizabeth’s apothecary as well — and “was the medical professional in attendance at Balmoral when she died,” the outlet reported.

Professor Leach is a consultant physician at the private King Edward VIII’s Hospital in London, “where members of the royal family have been treated for decades,” according to the outlet. “It’s not uncommon for doctors of the royal family to receive personal recognition,” the outlet continued, citing the late Queen’s decision to knight her Head of the Medical Household, Sir Huw Thomas, in 2021.

Mulligan and Lancashire have both been named a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE), and Lancashire called the recognition an “unexpected delight,” according to Hello!. For his part, Fry said he felt “startled and enchanted” after receiving a knighthood for his services to mental health awareness and the environment.

Other notable names given honors this iteration include Gareth Southgate, former manager of England’s national football team, and London mayor Sadiq Khan, who were both knighted in the New Year Honors. Sadiq — who has served as London’s mayor since 2016 — said he was “truly humbled” to receive the honor.

I’ve never thought of Carey Mulligan as any kind of royalist, and she’s avoided almost all royal events and royal-adjacent events. It’s possible that her CBE is more about her actual career and her talent. She’s one of Britain’s best actresses, so I wouldn’t be surprised. I also find it odd that Charles has now repeatedly gone out of his way to recognize and publicly thank his doctors, all while there’s still so much mystery around the Princess of Wales’s health issues and treatment. Kate has never thanked any member of her medical team by name.

Also, the Mail had this very interesting story about how many people have rejected honors. Apparently, since Charles became king, “more than 120 people have turned down a knighthood, damehood, MBE, OBE or other awards in recognition of their achievements in public life.” Not only that, but “2024 marked the second-highest number of rejections in 15 years.” LMAO. Some of this is not even Charles’s fault – as Boris Johnson was exiting 10 Downing Street, he gave honors to every unhinged Tory of his acquaintance. Johnson cheapened the honors system just as much as Charles did. Plus, people just don’t give a sh-t about honors anymore. Except for David Beckham.

15 Responses to “Carey Mulligan & Stephen Fry were recognized on King Charles’s New Year Honors list”

  1. Lady Esther says:
    January 3, 2025 at 7:24 am

    Carey is a solid, even great actress in the right role so why not? Sooner or later they all kowtow to the monarchy to get those orders (Hannah Waddington is surely crying into her morning tea). And whomever her stylist was this year dressed Carey like a wrapped present, she looked fabulous and classy at event after event, well done!

  2. Amy Bee says:
    January 3, 2025 at 7:32 am

    I think most of the rejections are down to people having issues with the BE part of the honours systems.

    • Amy Bee says:
      January 3, 2025 at 8:01 am

      BTW the honours systems was corrupt long before Boris Johnson became PM.

    • Jenny says:
      January 3, 2025 at 8:23 am

      Yes, saw John Oliver in DC last weekend, and he said they’d called and offered him an OBE. (I don’t think this year, but at some point fairly recently?) He explicitly refused because of the BE part of the honor, and also he was clearly no royalist either. He went on quite the little diversion about how the current family ended up on the throne.

  3. AMTC says:
    January 3, 2025 at 7:40 am

    As a Carey myself I say brava! But as a republican of Irish descent I say WTF who cares about this rubbish. However we are here on the CB site to gossip and laugh about the foibles of celebrity so I raise a glass.

    • Asantewaa says:
      January 3, 2025 at 8:36 am

      Most people have a problem with The Order of the British Empire . The Empire is problematic and should be dropped and replaced with, ‘ Excellence ‘ Empire has become a dirty word. It reminds us of the enslavement and colonialism.

      • Genevieve says:
        January 3, 2025 at 9:25 am

        Or just “Order of Britain” – other countries have had no problem with naming their equivalent in that way (e.g., Order of Canada, Order of New Zealand).

      • BQM says:
        January 3, 2025 at 1:27 pm

        Perhaps replace Empire with Commonwealth. Just using Britain or even UK takes away from the members of the commonwealth outside the UK.

  4. seaflower says:
    January 3, 2025 at 7:54 am

    OMG, the photo of Chuck with the Burger King sign reflecting in the glass.

    Also DB needs to stop acting so thirsty and agreeing to everything they ask him to do. Maintain some air of exclusivity.

  5. somebody says:
    January 3, 2025 at 7:54 am

    Maybe more and more people are recognizing monarchy, class systems and such honors as the empty shell they are.

  6. SarahCS says:
    January 3, 2025 at 8:33 am

    Empire. Seriously??

    The empire made us rich at huge cost to those we colonised and no longer exists. So sure, that’s absolutely something to celebrate!

  7. Ollie says:
    January 3, 2025 at 8:39 am

    As for Mulligan, I think this is almost certainly based on actual perceived merit, as opposed to support for the the royals. For example, all 13 British actress who have ever received three or more Best Actress Academy Award nominations have been offered a CBE or DBE for services to drama (and all, including even Glenda Jackson in 1978, have accepted, except for Julie Christie in 2008). Still, I wish she’d declined.

  8. Hypocrisy says:
    January 3, 2025 at 9:38 am

    They should be ashamed to accept.. and more people should be declining.

  9. tamsin says:
    January 3, 2025 at 11:53 am

    I was looking an oncologist on the list.

  10. ArtHistorian says:
    January 3, 2025 at 12:47 pm

    They are going to make Beckham work for that recognition, since he is so willing to humiliate himself for the royals. He is too thirst and that is probably why he’s been overlooked again and again. They will probably give him one eventually – perhaps when he is really old.

