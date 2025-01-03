Simone Biles is Sports Illustrated’s 2024 Sportsperson of the Year

Simone Biles has been named Sports Illustrated’s Sportsperson of the Year for 2024. An Olympic year, and Simone was one of the biggest stories of the Olympics. Is there also an American-centric bias? For sure. But I agree with this choice and I absolutely believe that Simone was one of the biggest sports stories of the year, her comeback Olympic games in Paris after she got the twisties in Tokyo and couldn’t compete at her normally-elite level. All eyes were on Simone in Paris. All of the gymnasts from other countries were holding their breath and waiting to see what Simone would do too.
You can read the Sports Illustrated SOTY profile and interview here. If you’ve watched Simone’s Netflix docuseries, you know what she’s been through in the past ten years and how everything fell apart before, during and after the Tokyo games. Simone is a champion for so many reasons – not just because she wins gold medals and executes flawless routines. She stands up for survivors, she celebrates her gymnastics colleagues and friends, she talks openly about her mental health and therapy, and all of that makes her one of the most important athletes in the world.
On a superficial note, I think it’s interesting that Sports Illustrated’s photographers did a more beautiful editorial with Simone than any of the women’s magazines or fashion magazines did with her. Is it because SI’s photographers know how to photograph Black women and fashion photographers don’t know how to do that?
I was honestly surprised that Simone wasn’t named Time Magazine’s Athlete of the Year too – Time gave that honor to Caitlin Clark. Interesting.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, cover courtesy of Sports Illustrated.
PARIS, FRANCE – AUGUST 1: Silver medalist Rebeca Andrade of Brazil L, gold medalist Simone Biles of United States C and bronze medalist Sunisa Lee of United States R during the medal ceremony during the Women s All-Around Final on day six of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 1, 2024 in Paris, France.
PARIS, FRANCE – AUGUST 1: Simone Biles of United States poses with her gold medal after her victory during the Women s All Around Final on day six of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 1, 2024 in Paris, France.
Simone Biles ( USA ) celebrates with her medal during the 2024 Artistic Gymnastics Olympics Games at Arena Bercy on August 01, 2024 in Paris, France.
01 August 2024, France, Paris: Olympics, Paris 2024, gymnastics, all-around, women, final, Simone Biles (l) and Sunisa Lee from the USA celebrate gold and bronze.
01 August 2024, France, Paris: Olympics, Paris 2024, gymnastics, all-around, women, final, Simone Biles from the USA in action on the floor.
Well-deserved.
+1.
I watched her netflix special, and came away even more impressed.
Absolutely well deserved! I’m not shocked by Time magazine, because the owner is Maga
Exactly. Look who is person of the year.
Time is exactly who we think it is.
This is some awesome news Go Simone❤️also looking stunnnninnngg
Simone is amazing. And the SI article is really worth reading.
Love her. She’s incredible. That outfit is awful. Looks like she’s wearing body paint.
I really don’t like the photo. I don’t think she looks good in at all. It looks heavily photoshopped. Her skin looks very light and that outfit makes her look like some kind of lizard person.
Simone is a beautiful person and that picture doesn’t do her justice at all.
She definitely deserves this. She’s incredible.
Love this goat 🐐❤️