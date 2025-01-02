“Ralph Fiennes performed the ‘very demure’ monologue on NYE” links

Ralph Fiennes closed out 2024 on CNN, doing Jools Lebron’s “very mindful, very demure” monologue live with Anderson Cooper & Andy Cohen. [Just Jared]
Fake Spainard Hilaria Baldwin’s come-and-go Mexican accent is back. [Jezebel]
Jake Bates became a meme because of his sultry stretching. [Socialite Life]
The biggest box office lessons of 2024. [Pajiba]
Taylor Swift’s 2024 fashion featured a lot of WAG-wear. [Go Fug Yourself]
Grimes converted to Christianity to stop vaping. [OMG Blog]
Critics choice: best dressed of 2024. [RCFA]
Mark Wahlberg is balding in his new movie. [Seriously OMG]
Today is Dax Shepard’s birthday. [Hollywood Life]
Teachers share the final straw which made them quit. [Buzzfeed]
Hilaria Baldwin is ill. There must be an illness whose main symptom is faking an accent and claiming to be Spanish when there are multiple sites that prove her wrong. Her family, if not her husband, needs to stage an intervention and get her some help.
Her husband is totally complicit, and completely *supports* this/her. Personally, I just think he can’t admit, even to himself, he was duped by her in the beginning, and after having so many kids with her. She’s as mentally “fit” as Rachel Dolezal, and frankly, AB is just as much a nutter as his wife.
ITA that she has some kind of personality disorder, but she’s also weirdly always around for an escapist distraction when the world is really dark. Even at her husband’s lowest moments she was pulling this crap. Like it’s triggered by our collective societal trauma.
there was an episode of 30 rock where jack was duped by a woman pretending to be British and he couldnt be convinced otherwise. I dont know if the dates match up but I choose to believe Tina fey was making fun of him.
Although nothing can top the original, I hope Jools Lebron found that as delightful as I did! Amazing.
Me too! I hope she loves it. Both versions are hilarious.
Ralph Fiennes is a wonderful actor . My favorite film where he starred is quiz show.
Anderson totally lost it. Kudos to Ralph.
He really is. I saw him in a play in London maybe a couple of years ago, though the play itself was very boring. His brother Joseph Fiennes just finished starring in a wonderful play.
Brilliant idea Andy Cohen 🤣A little chi chi not the cho cho! Here’s a reality check diva…and Anderson’s reaction…amazing.
Having just read the Buzzfeed article about teachers/teaching: gotta say, in my almost 30 yrs of teaching/subbing, I’ve experienced ALL of those claims, including getting attacked by 2 students (different years).
I went into teaching because I loved kids, I loved being creative, and thought I could really make a difference. It certainly wasn’t for prestige, perks, or salary (I actually spent $2-4 THOUSAND PER YEAR to supply my class with basics (subject books/workbooks, paper, pencils, KLEENEX! etc), as well as some “extras” (books for birthdays, class library etc). By 5 yrs, it was getting stressful; by my 10th year I wanted out. There was basically NO admin support, lack of parental involvement, behavioral problems, little to no counseling/Resource Teachers (we had a “traveling” RT who came once every 3 wks), and a nurse who came once every *month*. Let’s not even discuss lack of custodial services (ours only emptied wastebaskets at the end of the day, if that; we had to sweep and wipe down tables ourselves).
Kids’ versions of events were taken over the adults/teachers who were present, and we were *never* “right”. We were not allowed to discipline (ie: keep a kid in at recess or after school to talk about what they did, to get them to *think* about why their behavior was called out, write an apology letter to the other student(s)), parents rarely would show for conferences (forget about getting them to Back to School Night or Open House in the spring!). Most didn’t respond to phone calls/notes home, and if they did, it was *never* their kids’ fault.
When I got sick with leukemia, I still had a couple of years to go for a *full* pension (never knew that district approved medical leave time was taken *off* your years worked time!). Still, I opted to not go back and take a reduced (by 1/3) pension to just be done. I didn’t want any more stresses added to recovery; just the idea of going back was beyond overwhelmingly depressing.
I’ve now been retired for 10 yrs., and I don’t regret quitting at *all*. Sadly, I wouldn’t recommend anyone to go into teaching now.
Before I met my husband he was working on an emergency teaching credential while teaching in a red state that had desperately recruited recent grads to address a massive teacher shortage. An especially problematic student handled an attempt at discipline (told to stay after class to address missing work) by telling my husband he was returning tomorrow with his gun. My husband quit right there. Teachers are absolute heroes.
im not a teacher but I did get a teaching cert when I was young and one of the other young women in my program was dragged down the stairs by her hair by a 4th grader. she couldnt physically complete her program due to the damage.
This is really depressing and I honestly fear for the future with these spoilt, entitled brats who have never been held accountable for their actions.
I caught the Ralph Fiennes monologue yesterday on YouTube and laughed my head off. I actually shared it on my FB newsfeed and I don’t share much of anything.
Just watched the ad for Meghan’s new show and I recognized Mindy Kaling, Daniel Martin, and Abigail Spencer. Maybe, Garcelle Beauvais? Who else was in there?
I’m pretty sure Delfina was in there (Nacho’s wife.)
1.) I have a newfound love for Ralph Fiennes who I always loved anyway.
2.) Hilaria Baldwin has untreated mental illness.
MEGHAN!!! Meg video incoming!!!
Celebitchy- I hope you do an article on Abigail Bresslens essay on harassment.
Is it possible Hillary is trolling us? She really can’t be that nutso can she?
Please go and watch Conclave if you haven’t already seen it. It’s such a good movie and he deserves def an Oscar for it. One of the best movies I’ve seen in a while.