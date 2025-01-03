Eden: Don’t forget about Princess Kate, she’s going to have a big 2025 too!

As soon as the Duchess of Sussex posted that cute beach video on New Year’s Day, I knew the royalists would start screaming “don’t forget about Caaaaatheriiiiiiine!!!” It’s not enough that the Daily Mail has devoted two dozen articles to analyzing every little detail of Meghan’s IG video and her Netflix trailer – we must be spoon-fed a narrative that Meghan is “bad” for being beautiful, famous and charismatic while poor Princess Kate is “good” because she’s tentatively scheduled to do at least five work events in 2025. Some highlights from Richard Eden’s hilarious compare-and-contrast column.
Two 43-year-olds with different lives: There have been many significant years in the lives of the Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex, not least the ones when they married into the Royal Family or gave birth to their children. The next 12 months may, however, be defining in very different ways for Catherine, who turns 43 next week, and Meghan, who celebrated her 43rd birthday in August.
2025 is a vital year for Kate too!! But it’s a vital year for Catherine, too. She completed her treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer last September, with a Kensington Palace spokesman explaining at the time that her focus was now on ‘doing what she can to stay cancer-free’. This year will see her return to public life with a programme of royal engagements, albeit one that will probably be a slimmed-down version of the schedule she had before her health problems began….I’m told that the princess’s enforced break has given her an even stronger desire to make a difference to the causes she feels most strongly about. ‘Catherine wants every day to count,’ a friend of the family tells me. ‘She has always been passionate about helping others. Now, she has an even greater sense of urgency.’
Meghan’s 2025 ambitions: Meanwhile, 2025 will be the year in which we discover if the Duchess of Sussex can fulfil one of her greatest ambitions: to become a screen star….Of course, she went on to achieve a degree of celebrity as a ‘briefcase girl’ on game show Deal Or No Deal, a member of the cast of American legal drama Suits, shown on cable TV, and bit parts in films such as Horrible Bosses. But the release of her new Netflix show gives her the chance to become a bona fide star in her own right.
Meghan rides on Harry’s coattails?? Meghan and Prince Harry’s Netflix deal expires this year and, if it is to be renewed, the duchess may have to prove that she can be a success without riding on Harry’s coat-tails.
Meghan vs. Kate: [Meghan’s] television ambitions may highlight the difference between her priorities and those of the Princess of Wales. For Meghan, it seems 2025 is about making money and boosting her own profile; for Catherine, it’s about making a difference to good causes. Yes, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will also undertake work for charity this year but, since they quit royal duties back in 2020 to lead ‘a more independent life’, as the late Queen Elizabeth diplomatically put it, Meghan has also had her eyes set on global superstardom.
How convenient that everyone on that island forgets that Meghan actually quit acting, shuttered her successful lifestyle blog (The Tig), closed down her personal social media accounts and committed herself to being a duchess and a working royal. Once those despicable people had control over her, they tried to destroy her and ruin her good name and force her to divorce and leave the country. Everything that’s happened in the past five years has been Meghan’s Plan B. As for Kate’s 2025… it’s so funny that Kate’s 43rd birthday will be overshadowed yet again with Sussex drama. I kind of think the first days of 2025 have set the tone for Kate’s year. I will be shocked if we even see Kate at one public event a month this year.
As I stated in a previous thread, Kate is a liar and a fraud, I can’t stand her.
The way they say “She’s doing what she can to stay cancer free” is simply an admission she never had cancer and is just maintaining that, they never say anything about ‘remaining in remission.’ The wording here is critical – she is trying to stay cancer free – so am I, someone who has never had cancer.
Erm and how does one actively “do what they can to stay cancer free?” Stay away from Chernobyl? Or has she finally given up drinking and smoking?
@Snaggletooth
IDKi, staying out of the sun (so no sunny holiday in the tropics the winter, or quitting smoking? Any empty words/ lies will work for that woman!
This! I am currently in remission for my cancer. I am not “cancer free.” What I am is “no evidence of disease. Every cancer warrior I know, when we’re lucky enough to reach remission, never say we’re “cancer free.”
Never-had-a-real-job princess and Year long lazy vacationer Kate can’t even work a full day precancer, pre pre-cancer, post precancer/post cancer. In those 10 Years of marriage, we got a fake crying meltdown, a pre-recorded piano recital, a glide down a slide, frankenphotos and a fake kissing festival video to announce she will do all she can to stay non pre-cancerous… which really means, she wont be working as much as not at all.
The royal reporters are no different. A proper journalist would have stated, “we were advised …” and not state propaganda as fact.
“Sense of urgency?” Kate?
always committed to help others? Kate? When did she ever volunteer at a charity, soup kitchen, cake sale?
She can’t even do a simple phone call to the patronages she holds as PoW! What a joke
Kate joined a charity boat race after one of her breakups with William. She dropped out of the race leaving them one person short when William took her back.
= she is keen
The only urgency in Can’t was to marry a prince period. She is done being urgent with anything other than a quick photo op if her sister- in-law does anything. I seriously doubt she will be doing more than her nothing that she does now.
Eden is a thoroughly unpleasant person. He doesn’t know what either Meghan or Kate are thinking, he makes it up as he goes along. BTW Meghan and Harry have done things to help people, Kate just talks about it.
So after naming some (not nearly all) of Meghan’s accomplishments without Harry, he declares her “riding on Harry’s coattails”? How many accomplishments can he name for Kate that aren’t “riding on royal coattails”?
He and the rest of British press are behaving like she didn’t have a successful lifestyle blog that she had to give up to become a “working” royal.
I love the way you put it all in context.
Gave up her lifestyle blog AND her acting career to become a ‘working royal’. What did Kate give up? A part-time 11month job at Jigsaw or a ‘job’ at her parents (now failed) party planning business?? 🙄
But Meghan is just like Kate: they both got married and gave birth to children!
You could have stopped at “How many accomplishments can he name for Kate?”. Because I’m struggling to think of any.
She managed to snag a Prince and become a QCIW (Queen Consort in Waiting). That’s it. And her mother did 90% of the stage managing to accomplish it.
Now, now. There was that time she humped a ball made of rope (I’m still struggling to unsee that one). I think she also slid down a slide once. Yeah, that was special. And then there’s the endless flashing, all of which are considered major “accomplishments” in England apparently.
Weren’t they just outraged about the luncheon she didn’t attend that Willy did? Weren’t folks scolded about expecting to see her out and about after her “Cancer free” video?
Watch them dig up Jamie Oliver and have him cooking with Kate for some event. That woman couldn’t even flip a pancake at while visiting a bunch of elders last year I believe. Fraud-ass grifter.
How am I just realizing that they are the same age? Wow, assumed Meghan was 5-7 years younger.
As for Kkkate, she lives on the public dole, does nothing, is the ultimate welfare queen. That’s the only comparison that needs to be made. And she doesn’t even know the word charity. She’s a selfish pick-me girl.
A few years back I was speaking with a colleague who was a late millennial and they assumed kate was in her 50s. They had no idea she and Meghan were the same age.
I’m sure I saw a link to an article before Meghan launched her IG 2025 vid where K was moaning via proxy that she’d felt that Harry and Meghan had over shadowed her birthday every year (since before CarolE was even born poor pet).
This just smacks of another version of the “look at ME! I’m being overshadowed” story.
Whenever the Royals complain about being overshadowed, all I think of is a bunch of petulant toddlers whose toys just aren’t as big or loud as someone else’s like they’re the centre of the universe or something. Get over yourselves already!
Gotta love the fact that Jimmy Carter’s funeral will be on Keen’s birthday 😄 It will be a huge event, attended by heads of state from all over the world . Poor Kitty…alas! Wonder if Wee Willy will have travel and show up for Chucky and his Cow.
So Meghan is going to be doing charity but also obviously….working…. to make money….bc she doesn’t just get SG tax money or duchy money like Kate does. That’s kind of an important detail. And she’s doing something that’s true to who she was before meeting Harry. She was on tv before and now she is on tv again. And?
I thought Meghan’s life goal was to be in elected office? Now it’s to be a screen star? And she waited five years after she left being a working royal to try? Uh huh. What’s their obsession with making it sound bad that people work for a living? You don’t want them to sell stuff, you don’t want them to sit on boards, you don’t want them to write books, what is the British media approved way for them to earn money? Also, last year Meghan held events for women and girls in Nigeria and Colombia, hosted Thanksgiving dinner for Afghan refugees, did a partnership with Girls, Inc., and spoke on international women’s day at SXSW. I think she’s doing charity work just fine.
"what is the British media approved way for them to earn money?"
They don’t want them to earn money. They want them to be broke so they beg to come back.
Seems the “British Way” to for them to earn money is to be a slumlord, to be someone who charges the charities they’re patrons humongous usage fees, and to take bags of cash and bribes for favor.
I think that sums it up, don't you?
I think Richard is going to be very disappointed. I don’t believe that Kate’s going to be doing much more than she did last year. It’s interesting to see the British press refuse to accept that Meghan has no interest in being part of the Royal Family and that she’s now pursuing the dreams she was forced to give up when she married Harry.
She’ll probably preen at Wimbledon again
Eden what did Kate do pre marriage. No career. Only one brief and part time work. She had over eight years of trying to her that ring. Meghan had an actual career. Eden minimizing Meghan working and having a major role on a hit tv show is a joke. Kate was always lazy.
Being Willnot’s on call mattress was a very important role. 🤣
William’s protection officers CALLED her The Mattress. Fact.
She had a successful career being a booty call for Slumlord Bill.
They should never have pitted Kate and Meghan against each other. In addition to being a false dichotomy, they should have realized early on that this was a battle that Kate could never win. They made an assumption early on that M&H were the new Andy/Fergie, but that comparison was wide of the mark. Andrew and Fergie are so greedy and dumb they provided a perfect foil for Charles back in the day, but Meghan and Harry are savvy and smart and know their worth. Oh well!
Exactly. And the comparison only gets worse as the years go on. Kate and William are aging badly, look unhappy together and want to do the bare minimum. Meghan and Harry are the opposite of all of those things. Outside the ever shrinking royalist world it’s very clear who is thriving and who is actually embracing the modern world. Even having the media boosting William and Kate 24/7 isn’t enough to compete.
You could grab a random woman age 43 off the street and they would all have done more in life than Kate. Mostly because the majority of women around the world have had jobs and many jobs and kids at the same time without staff.
Meghan happens to be especially accomplished but really Kate is the outlier not only compared to Meghan but to most women out there. Getting married isn’t an accomplishment anymore. That stopped being a thing a hundred years ago.
Ditto with having kids. It’s natural, but it isn’t an accomplishment.
Many royalists are going to be bitterly disappointed at Kitty’s plans for 2025. She is the self-proclaimed welfare (future) Kween, don’t you know? I’ll be very shocked if she does over a dozen events this year. She’s been benched and permanently retired, both by her husband and of her own volition. Comparing her to Meghan has never done her any favours and Kitty knows it.
And almost all of the stuff she does is going to involve getting dressed up and waving. Waving from the Easter service walk, Waving at Wimbledon, waving from the balcony at trooping, waving at the remembrance concert etc etc.
Don’t forget how VERY HARD it is to sit in a makeup chair to get hair/face/nails done, to shop online all day, to have to have fittings to ruin the outfit adding all the extra bows and buttons, and to fit in workouts, all while doing the ULTIMATE job: the revered school-run!! Poor sausage is downright exhausted!!
Meghan actually accomplishes things, while facing media attacks from an unhinged and vile press. As for Waity she doesn’t have the depth or desire to accomplish anything and the most interesting thing she has done in her life is get diagnosed with cancer, which we still know nothing about even the validity of the diagnosis. But she is quick to “ride the Sussex’s coattails” while sitting in buckleberry on her lazy backside. Piggy backing on the Sussex’s success especially Meghans is getting old, WanK has had plenty of time to accomplish something besides frankenphotos but have done nothing but run a racist hate campaign against two people who want nothing to do with them whatsoever. The BRF looks pathetic, especially Waity.
Omg, these people are too hilarious. Breathlessly writing thousands and thousands and thousands of articles about whether Meghan will become a global superstar.
After watching the brilliant Wolf Hall I read some background on Hilary Mantel. She was right on target about Kate, devoid of personality and not able to voice an opinion; a human clothes hanger. True then and now.
TRANSLATION: Bitch, you better leave the house this year and compete with Meghan so we can claim you’re superior!
This! They’re mad because the press are stuck with a couple who are bland and boring. They know they’ll never measure up which is why they’re obesssed with the Sussexes. This is a demand because the press need Kate to compete to keep them happy. This is what happens when you get in bed with the press. They start making demands.
LOL! You forgot the “or else!!!” I wish the rota would dig up something of interest about Waity and then write about it just to get her off her lazy bum. She’s such a disgrace!
So Eden’s “source” is a Middleton, right? Either Carole or James?
I mean, LOL for days at the “sense of urgency.” Such a sense of urgency shes barely been seen in a year. Such a sense of urgency that she can’t even zoom with a charity. Such a sense of urgency that her charity visits have little effect on the charity.
and then another LOL at how “this year is about making a difference” or whatever. So what has Kate been doing over the past 14 years, if not trying to make a difference?
also, people don’t care about her wimbledon attendance when there’s a cost of living crisis, Eden.
Exactly. If we take on account the appearances she made last year,there wasn’t any related to charity: trooping, Wimbledon, remembrance day, the state visit and Christmas walk…there were reports that she read an essay about early years and the photo with the poor girl who died recently from cancer…none of these appearances are related to charity and, i believe they indicate her focus and interests. Remember, Kate made it clear that she would do only the things that bring her joy. Kp will trot her out for the most important events so that people will be reassured that she’s alive in order to avoid last year’s circus.
Kate is unlikely to show her face until the shamrock thing in March. So that will be the extra event on top of trooping, Wimbledon and Remembrance Day.
I also wonder if there was double meaning behind his use of “enforced break”. It probably does if his source is Carole.
“enforced break” seemed sort of telling, right?
I think we’ll see her before March only because of Meghan’s series coming out. At the very least we’ll get a “pap” shot of Kate shopping in Windsor or London or something to try to take the attention away from Meghan. Think of the blue coat shopping incident in March 2020.
This article is insane. Has anyone ever published a list of all the causes Kate has supported in her 14 years with the RF; or the actual impact she’s had on any charity? I just can’t imagine being so blind about her that you could look at that list, and then just ignore the fact that she’s done so little. But then I sit with my mom, a staunch royalist, and hear her talk about how “elegant” and “demure” Kate is, and I realize that royalists don’t really care what Kate does, they just want her to show up smiling, thin, and well-dressed. It’s sickening.
Good catch @nic! Enforced break? The logical question is “by whom?”. It’s certainly not her cancer. She admitted that she is cancer free during that summer ad. Not to mention that Charles also has cancer,he’s older and he’s still working. He didn’t take an enforced break.
That “briefcase girl” detail pisses me off–it got Meghan’s foot in the door, though she didn’t like how they presented her.
If Eden were to try to make a CV for both Kate and Meghan and send it around to employers, which is more employable? List their education, work history, travel, accomplishments, charities, public speaking, etc. Note how often they take time off and how often they produce something. We can, for instance, follow all impoverished kids Kate interacted with back in 2016 and see how their path in life has changed since meeting her early years intervention.
Also, yes, she was on Deal or no Deal, but then she had a very successful run on Suits. he mentions Suits but makes it sound like a footnote in her career before Harry. There are many, many actors out there who would love to have a role like Rachel Zane on a show like Suits.
The real dig at Suits is ” shown on cable TV.”
This. Being on a show for that many seasons and earning a regular paycheck is a dream for so many actors. Meghan speaks about that show with absolute gratitude. The way eden treats it is insulting af. Could we all be so fortunate as to have a good job with regular pay.
And nary a mention of her uni education in theatre and international studies at Northwestern, no small feat, and further studies in Madrid. And then there’s her internship as a junior press officer at the American embassy in Buenos Aires and learning Spanish. Again, no small feat, but never mentioned. Waity can’t string 6 words together in English without notes.
Meghan wasn’t the one who spent her 20s falling out drunk from bars every night. So they try to diminish her television jobs because the reality is that kate did nothing but wait for phone calls from William for a decade.
Word. Literally, if you check the messages he sent her which were hacked.
There are two reasons why it was a mistake for Eden to remind us that they are both the same age. 1) It causes a comparison of how much older Kate looks to only be 43 and how much younger Meghan looks at the same age. 2) It then causes the comparison of how much one of them has accomplished in such a short period of time in comparison to the other one, pre royal life and since marrying into that awful family. Eden tried to downplay all that Meghan has accomplished but as a woman who entered that family as a self made millionaire with philanthropy work under her belt since ten years old, there is no comparison to Kate who not only didn’t have a real legit job or have a passion for helping others. Kate worked part time so that she could be available to William at any time and did absolutely nothing to service others through charity. It’s funny how it’s always a “family friend” and not an actual friend of Kate’s who has a name to speak about these fictitious aspirations of helping people finally at the ripe age of 43. Didn’t she also have these aspirations for her 40th birthday?
It’s always keen tomorrow, never keen today.
Diana had more jobs than Kate and she got married at 19. Kate was 29 and had a university degree but still did nothing.
I don’t think Kate has actual *friends*, she’s too much of a jealous meangirl. She’ll tolerate sycophantic fawning from lesser mortals but when she’s up against someone as accomplished and beautiful, inside and out, as Meghan lightening bolts come out of her eyes.
The only thing we know for sure about these two is that Meghan will work very hard, as usual and Kate will not, as usual.
“I’m told that the princess’s enforced break has given her an even stronger desire to make a difference to the causes she feels most strongly about.”
I will accept this at face value on the basis that these ’causes’ are herself and her immediate family. That’s all she cares about.
Richard Eden, you supremely silly man.
I saw a clip of Rick Hoffman (Louis Litt on Suits) on a podcast recently and naturally, the 2 pod guys asked, why the incredible success of Suits on Netflix. Since everyone associated with Suits had danced around the the topic, being super careful not to say “Meghan”, I found RH’s response refreshing. He basically said, one of our cast got really famous; that created a curiosity about her; people started watching Suits to see her & got hooked because it’s a good show; and, Meghan was very good in Suits, very very good.
My theory: Netflix picked up Suits because of Meghan and it paid off, big time. That led to the original main cast members of the ensemble to be cast in Super Bowl ads, present at the Emmys, etc.
The Meghan effect is real and it’s powerful.
Got that?
I think that’s exactly what it was and I’m glad he said it like that. Like, yes its a good show and its a complete series (so you know you’re getting all of it) and its that kind of comfort drama show that we don’t see too much of anymore – so much is murder or mystery or docuseries or true crime – all things that the cast members said.
But none of that matters if people don’t click “watch now” on that first episode, and Meghan got them to do that. I mean that’s why we watched it. we turned it on to see her and kept going.
Let’s also not forget that, while Suits may have been shown on a ‘cable channel’ (Dick Eden’s words, not mine), the rights to screen all nine series were also bought by the BBC (one of the MAINSTREAM channels in the UK) in March 2024, a fact Dick Eden seems to have conveniently forgotten.
We are all awaiting those 2025 School Runs! Exciting times ahead.
This side by side of Meghan and Kate makes Kate look like an unaccomplished social climber aided by her ambitious mom to bag the heir to the throne to uplift the Middletons’ social standing. There’s a reason the British aristos don’t like Kate and her kin and this is it. The embiggening of Kate is more for William’s and the Firm’s benefit than hers. William cannot look like he made a wrong choice for a wife and future queen consort and QE2 cannot look like she made a mistake in giving consent for William to marry Kate.
Kate skated by being unaccomplished and incompetent for years because she was the only married in the same age as William and so even Sophie being better at speeches and doing solo trips was waved off because she is about 15 years older than Kate.
But the Queen knew during the dating years her laziness was an issue, hence the public story of her saying “but what does she do?” And once full formed adult Meghan entered the picture, the comparison was impossible to ignore. They knew Kate was useless at anything but shopping for clothes and Carole in particular knew this hence the attacks started. And had Meghan not gotten pregnant right away they would have used her being barren as a weapon. But she did get pregnant right away and it’s not a coincidence that the fake crying story came out not long after the Oceania tour, which was a hugely successful tour, where a pregnant Meghan managed to charm a few countries. Let us also not forget that Kate did not work during the early trimester (or much at all) and she never crossed the globe for work while pregnant (just for a Mustique holiday). Meghan was doing work while pregnant and it made Kate look even worse. That could not go unchallenged.
Why do I feel Meghan accomplished more good and drew more attention to worthy causes in her short stint as a royal then Kate did all these years? I guess the problem with Meghan is that she’s not keen…