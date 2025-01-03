Eden: Don’t forget about Princess Kate, she’s going to have a big 2025 too!

As soon as the Duchess of Sussex posted that cute beach video on New Year’s Day, I knew the royalists would start screaming “don’t forget about Caaaaatheriiiiiiine!!!” It’s not enough that the Daily Mail has devoted two dozen articles to analyzing every little detail of Meghan’s IG video and her Netflix trailer – we must be spoon-fed a narrative that Meghan is “bad” for being beautiful, famous and charismatic while poor Princess Kate is “good” because she’s tentatively scheduled to do at least five work events in 2025. Some highlights from Richard Eden’s hilarious compare-and-contrast column.

Two 43-year-olds with different lives: There have been many significant years in the lives of the Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex, not least the ones when they married into the Royal Family or gave birth to their children. The next 12 months may, however, be defining in very different ways for Catherine, who turns 43 next week, and Meghan, who celebrated her 43rd birthday in August.

2025 is a vital year for Kate too!! But it’s a vital year for Catherine, too. She completed her treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer last September, with a Kensington Palace spokesman explaining at the time that her focus was now on ‘doing what she can to stay cancer-free’. This year will see her return to public life with a programme of royal engagements, albeit one that will probably be a slimmed-down version of the schedule she had before her health problems began….I’m told that the princess’s enforced break has given her an even stronger desire to make a difference to the causes she feels most strongly about. ‘Catherine wants every day to count,’ a friend of the family tells me. ‘She has always been passionate about helping others. Now, she has an even greater sense of urgency.’

Meghan’s 2025 ambitions: Meanwhile, 2025 will be the year in which we discover if the Duchess of Sussex can fulfil one of her greatest ambitions: to become a screen star….Of course, she went on to achieve a degree of celebrity as a ‘briefcase girl’ on game show Deal Or No Deal, a member of the cast of American legal drama Suits, shown on cable TV, and bit parts in films such as Horrible Bosses. But the release of her new Netflix show gives her the chance to become a bona fide star in her own right.

Meghan rides on Harry’s coattails?? Meghan and Prince Harry’s Netflix deal expires this year and, if it is to be renewed, the duchess may have to prove that she can be a success without riding on Harry’s coat-tails.

Meghan vs. Kate: [Meghan’s] television ambitions may highlight the difference between her priorities and those of the Princess of Wales. For Meghan, it seems 2025 is about making money and boosting her own profile; for Catherine, it’s about making a difference to good causes. Yes, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will also undertake work for charity this year but, since they quit royal duties back in 2020 to lead ‘a more independent life’, as the late Queen Elizabeth diplomatically put it, Meghan has also had her eyes set on global superstardom.