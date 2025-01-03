Duchess Meghan’s Netflix show is called ‘With Love, Meghan’ & it comes out on the 15th

Well, well. I was legitimately starting to panic a little bit about the Duchess of Sussex’s cooking/entertaining series, which was filmed in the spring last year in Montecito. We didn’t hear anything about the show from Archewell or Netflix at the end of the year, and I worried that the release date was being quietly pushed back even further. But it turns out, all of the editing was done and the whole thing is a glossy product, ready to go. The eight-episode series is called With Love, Meghan, and Netflix dropped a trailer on Thursday:

Such strong Barefoot Contessa vibes, only instead of Ina Garten cooking for her gay friends in the Hamptons, we’ve got Meghan cooking for her girlfriends in Montecito. If I’m being honest, the food is the most interesting part to me. While I enjoy watching rich women play with flowers and wander around a private garden in flowy pants, the real “money shot” is always going to be Meghan cooking or baking. I really hope that a cookbook is coming too!! But for now, we’re getting this series. The whole eight-episode series will be released on January 15th (two days before Severance Season 2 begins!!). According to Netflix, Meghan has new and old friends in each episode, and some of those friends include: Mindy Kaling, Roy Choi, Alice Waters, Daniel Martin, Delfina Blaquier, Tracy Robbins, Abigail Spencer and Kelly McKee Zajfen.

Meghan posted the trailer on her Instagram too! She wrote this message: “I have been so excited to share this with you! I hope you love the show as much as I loved making it. Wishing you all a fantastic new year! Thanks to our amazing crew and the team @netflix. Beyond grateful for the support – and fun! As ever, Meghan.”