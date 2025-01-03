Duchess Meghan’s Netflix show is called ‘With Love, Meghan’ & it comes out on the 15th

Well, well. I was legitimately starting to panic a little bit about the Duchess of Sussex’s cooking/entertaining series, which was filmed in the spring last year in Montecito. We didn’t hear anything about the show from Archewell or Netflix at the end of the year, and I worried that the release date was being quietly pushed back even further. But it turns out, all of the editing was done and the whole thing is a glossy product, ready to go. The eight-episode series is called With Love, Meghan, and Netflix dropped a trailer on Thursday:
Such strong Barefoot Contessa vibes, only instead of Ina Garten cooking for her gay friends in the Hamptons, we’ve got Meghan cooking for her girlfriends in Montecito. If I’m being honest, the food is the most interesting part to me. While I enjoy watching rich women play with flowers and wander around a private garden in flowy pants, the real “money shot” is always going to be Meghan cooking or baking. I really hope that a cookbook is coming too!! But for now, we’re getting this series. The whole eight-episode series will be released on January 15th (two days before Severance Season 2 begins!!). According to Netflix, Meghan has new and old friends in each episode, and some of those friends include: Mindy Kaling, Roy Choi, Alice Waters, Daniel Martin, Delfina Blaquier, Tracy Robbins, Abigail Spencer and Kelly McKee Zajfen.
Meghan posted the trailer on her Instagram too! She wrote this message: “I have been so excited to share this with you! I hope you love the show as much as I loved making it. Wishing you all a fantastic new year! Thanks to our amazing crew and the team @netflix. Beyond grateful for the support – and fun! As ever, Meghan.”
I made the serious mistake of getting on twitter yesterday because of this and my mental health took a nose dive. Just tens of thousands of bots out basically saying “no one cares.” Anyway never doing that again. Taking a note from Meghan and staying “serene under a tree,” aka just enjoying the show and completely ignoring the social media battles.
Twitter is a cesspool but the funny thing is that same people saying she’s irrelevant are following her on Instagram and every post about her on Twitter is filled with bitter people. The show is going to smash and the problem is that they can’t stop it. since when has twitter opinions really mattered when it came to that couple. They’re successful regardless of the trolls.
@brit this is what’s always been so funny to me. When I don’t care about a celebrity, I literally forget they exist. And there are so many c list anonymous celebs not to care about. I’m certainly not all over social media insisting how little I care.
I was on FB and so many negative comments. Just thousands on thousands. I laughed and said her show will be a guarantee success. Everyone who loves her will support and everyone who hate her will watch it as well.
I was actually reassured by all the normal people on social media who seemed excited about it. Of course there are all the bots and trolls but the show seems to be getting a real buzz from normal Netflix watchers.
I still have Twitter(🫣) but my timeline is made up almost entirely of sussex supporters so I just see all positivity and excitement. I don’t wade into any of the comments and try to just leave something nice on the news announcements or Netflix and then bounce out without looking at the comments. I just can’t take them seriously.
I shut down my old account after the election and essentially only have a burner account that’s much less curated so I was seeing the algorithm as it exists more generically. I could just feel my blood pressure going up by the minute. I wish I could just see the positive stuff!!
Yeah, that would be rough. Whenever I do leave a positive comment I can’t help but see a few ridiculous comments. And it’s like aaah, my eyes!
It was disgusting. I saw a ton of the South Park I want privacy tour clips. It made it easy to see who to block which always makes me happy.
Thank goodness she has comments turned off.
I liked it when posters on Twitter pit up a,clip of the will kate south park episode
I always wonder about someone who takes the time to post “who cares” or “I don’t care” about anything. You cared enough to click and comment which makes you either interested or seriously in need of help. If I don’t care, I don’t click or follow. It’s called mental stability.
Carol and Kate have enough time to comment. Kate never had a real job.
I made the mistake of watching the Netflix clip on Youtube, not embedded, so i could watch full screen. The bots are out in full force savaging Meghan/the show etc. The usual themes repeated almost verbatim, and non stop crowing that Netflix was “brave” enough to leave comments open so they could see what “real people (cough bots)” thought.
Personally I think it looks gorgeous and I’ve already taken notes on some things that interest me.
The youtube comments are disgusting and petty…and yet the same thing happened when H&M’s series dropped. Thousands of spiteful comments and it still ended up being Netflix’s top watched docu or w/e. Whether you’re binging from love or hate-watching it still counts as engagement. Keep it up haters
Yes Twitter is a cesspool. I quit a few months back and went to bluesky which is a real breathe of fresh air. This show looks like fun and I’m glad it’s starting soon.
I wish we could get together a list of "us" on Bluesky so we're easy to follow. I'd love to get together with a Sussex supporters' group there. I tried doing a #Meghan search and nothing really came up.


I go on X only to see Meghan and Harry content. Every time I see a squaddie, I screen shot their page and find them on Blue Sky. It's so much better there! I hate going on X, but it's still the best Meghan content right now. Not everyone is going to Blue Sky yet, but I try to encourage people I follow to join.
I *love* the idea of a Blue Sky Celebitchy commenters list for us to more easily interact on social media. Cannot stand what Twitter/X has become and it'd be so great to be able to follow like-minded pro-Meghan folks on Blue Sky.
No one should ever pay attention to what twitter has to say. That place is a cesspool of hate and racism. We all know who owns twitter so……
Elsewhere the reaction is more normal and people are excited.
I’m seeing lots of positive content on TikTok and Threads
It cuts both ways. I was locked out of twitter for years for tweeting a mildly negative tweet about Kate. They were blackmailing me to give my phone number. I refused. After Musk bought it I was allowed back in, but I lost interest. So their censorship was notorious and they lost out with me.
Still having a Twitter account is your first mistake.. I don’t subscribe to hate speech and it is nothing but hate on that site. I can’t wait for Meghan’s show, I am excited to have something to binge watch 🤗.. rewatching the Polo series currently and enjoying it more the second time around.
Blue sky is much much better! More of a safe space with sane people 😊
Look at the quote tweets to the Netflix tweet about the show (link below). Those are glorious and mainly positive!
I’m sorry you went through that. Someone once told me that bot farms is just dystopian telemarketing for the modern world. They’re just people at work trying to make a dollar and are paid to spread whatever information the payer, be that Russia, North Korea, Kensington Palace or Samantha Markle is paying them to spread. They send out insults like they’re working the line of a factory. They don’t actually think about anything they are saying or how it impacts on people, they just really need the money that badly. Honestly, I feel sorry for people so down on their life they need to work for a bot farm. You’re doing the right thing by prioritizing your mental health and not letting people who are paid to make you feel bad get to you. It sucks this is an aspect of our world, but there are good people in this world too and I’m sure you are one of them.
I block all the bots/derangers and had a wonderful time getting exited with fellow squaddies.
Also you bet that the ‘do not care’ crowd will be watching (&giving Meghan views in the. process)
Who cares what happens on twitter? It’s a known cesspit – why give Elon any of your attention? Don’t worry about what other people are saying – just enjoy the series on your own.
I think it looks spectacular. It’s going to be one of those shows that just makes you feel better for having watched it. It’s light, bright, attractive, sunny and probably really fun too.
It’s going to be such a comfort watch. This is what she always did when she visited the morning shows. Take a simple dish and add a little fancy to it. Given the hellscape we’re about to be plunged into, I’m looking forward to this show.
I love the appearance of Harry in the trailer…but the royal rats “DIVORCE! Why is he surfing without Meghan?!?!”
Lololol…losers 😂
Yes, comfort watch are the perfect words. It’ll be so nice to settle in with something pretty and cheerful. And it reminds me that, although I can’t do anything about the looming orange cloud, I can connect with friends and family and try to lighten every day a little bit.
I’m so happy for her. It’s going to be a hit and the irony about the same people who wanted her to dance to their tune basically the British press, are working for her. She doesnt need to do anything but sit back and count her coins because the same industry that makes millions are making her millions. That’s why they’re mad.
I’m so happy that she started the instagram account. This way she could personally thank netflix for the support and fun they had making it. But of course netflix hates her, right??
I’m very excited about this and I’m happy for Meghan. One of her dreams was to have a cooking show and now she has it.
Yes, this show seems very much her vibe and is something she might have pursued outside of Harry. I hope it gets a ton of views!
The abuse and venom this woman has to put up with would destroy most people .
I saw a comment pointing out that what Blake lively has had to face for a few months is what has been done to Meghan Markle for years.
This type of show is so Meghan. She is such a multifaceted woman who happens to enjoy cooking and hosting. I remember when Harry made mentioned when she was in the UK how excited she was to be working with the Hubb community, cooking and helping. I also remember when SilverTree , one of the producers of Suits mentioned how talented Meghan was and she could see acting was just a steeping stone for Meghan(paraphrased) to do so much more. Those gutter rats in the U.K. are falling over themselves with vileness because to them mediocrity is what they expect from their royal family and Meghan is far from mediocre.
They’re so mad because they refuse the access game and they really think Harry and Meghan are listening to them about their opinions. It’s pissing them off because they have no control and can’t stop a runaway train. They want to be near them so bad and included in their story and Harry and Meghan said nope, stay over there. They backed the worse horse and have buyers remorse.
Can’t wait! This is everything I love! Food, entertaining, gardens, flowers, honey, happy sleeping dogs & beautiful spaces. It’s only missing maple syrup.
Guy snoring. gave me such warm feelings in my chest ( i wish i could put the heart eye emoji in here =, that’s a more accurate description on my feelings).
GUY!!!! He was the perfect way to close this trailer, can’t wait to see more.
Same!!! So gorgeous and full of joy! And everything I love!!!
I will watch EVERY episode. Every one.
I’m here for the food and for that garden! Beautiful, both of them. I live in a land of flowers, so that’s not my thing as much, but what she’s growing and that cake are awesome. And I love her grey dress.
FYI: yesterday I tried to click on the YouTube link and it wanted me to sign in to prove I wasn’t a bot. When I tried, everything went white on my page; it totally disappeared. Luckily, I was able to watch the trailer on Meghan’s instagram. Just in case anyone runs into the same issue, you can view it. It’s really sad that she needs that much cyber protection!
I irony here is that this will get a lot of views. From fans of Harry and Meghan to the ridiculous British media hate watching. Guess what?? Netflix doesn’t care if you’re watching because you like her/them or you’re watching because you hate them. A view is a view.
The staff of the daily mail alone will account for thousands of views as they dissect every nanosecond. I bet they were are secretly thanking their lucky stars that Meghan is giving them a jolt of energy with so much material
This. They should be writing her thank you notes for all the content they finally have.
They’ll be writing about it for weeks pre and after.
Jan Moir of the Daily fail has a large piece about Meghan today. How she has went from royalty to Hollywood and now she is just a second division tv show maker. All very bitter and horrible no wonder most of their papers lie unsold. I hope Meghan has great success with her show and carries on being happy. It’s just a repeat of the same rubbish when Harry launched Polo. The Daily Fail needs to focus on the royals who are doing bugger all for the millions of taxpayers money.
No one cares about the royals and they think Harry and Meghan are missing out and they’re not. They live in this delusional fantasy that Harry and Meghan downgraded and they were better within the royal space. It’s coping. They want Meghan to care so bad and she doesn’t.
Yes a Victorian era fantasy saying the Sussex children cannot frolic with all the royal cousins. Same old deranger refrain.
Well their nasty attacks and hostility towards her when she was there, as well as basically attacking the actual work they did for the Royal family quickly took away anything worth missing of that life.
Can jan explain why the royals are so mediocre. William postures and preaches but does little work. Kate prattle s on about early years. They are decidedly not even 10th rate.
Lol, hating on the fact that someone has a tv show that they put work and passion into is nothing to be embarrassed about. There’s no shame in that. Yes, Meghan is working. These people acting like she should be embarrassed about that are a trip. Meghan created 8 episodes in which she is making something. As opposed to a summers eve commercial that ended up being not about anything bc the message was walked back immediately after.
It really isn’t, and it explains why they never can really understand Meghan. In the class fantasy that the Windsors allow for the royalists to live out having to work for a living it’s just oh so shameful. Which I never really understood. These people that you idolize think that the very reason of your existence and how you survive is something to be ashamed of, very bizarre to place people that view you like that on a pedestal.
The Brit tabloids are ridiculous. If something isn’t in the top ten of whatever, it is an abject failure in their vision. I’d hate to guess how many different good TV shows and documentaries are out there that don’t make the top ten. And that doesn’t make any of their producers, actors, etc. “failures” or B, C or D level or however classist people want to sort others.
The DM is so predictable.
The thing is, the UK system allows one family to live a life that went extinct a few centuries ago.
They are now just very expensive zoo animals. Their only job is to entertain. That is why the press has made them into a soap opera.
Right now the Mail has literally 18 ‘Don’t Miss’ stories on Meghan (and I may have missed a few) — I guess they really don’t care. And I guess their business model isn’t hanging by a thread and absolutely depends on how much THEY DON’T CARE.
I am so excited for this. And I love the January release – the show looks sunny and warm and that’s what I want in January, lol.
something that has been consistently said about Meghan for years is how good a hostess she is (around the oprah interview, when all her friends came out on social media defending her, one that always stuck with me was Silver Tree, the director, because of how clearly she described the way Meghan is a good friend and hostess, how she always has her house stocked with your favorite things when you go over and shes like “oh I just thought I needed these” etc). This seems to be really leaning into that idea and I think that’s going to be a big part of its success.
I mean, who wouldn’t want to go over to Meghan’s house and have a glass of fancy lemonade or champagne while she cooks/bakes something for or with you? (and I know this isn’t actually her house, but same vibe.)
I just think this is going to be a huge hit – we know all the haters will watch it, and her fans, so how can she lose? lol.
With the timing of this, right after the new year, I can’t help but feel as if it all lined up like “You royals can have 2024–do with it what you’d like”, and we all know how that went. So excited for this!
Yep the timing so perfect! Especially for any libs like me who are in full distraction mode come 1/20. No thanks MSNBC and CNN. I’ll be watching Meghan and Bake-off.
It’s the best belated Christmas gift she could have given us!
So excited and happy for Meghan, love this for her. I can’t wait. I really hope there will be a cookbook!
I imagine this is what The Tig would’ve naturally evolved into had her life not been derailed. So happy she’s getting back to it!
Honestly, I think this is one of the reasons why I love this. It just seems so true to who Meghan is and what she wanted to do before marrying Harry.
Absolutely! She’s gotten her life back and kept her husband in the process. I wish her so much success!
I did appreciate how much The Tig was getting name checked on social media yesterday. People need to be reminded. This is who Meghan has always been.
The show looks gorgeous, very luxurious but down to earth, M looks happy, she’s going to hit it out of the ball park.
Karma is best served cold, in a gorgeous sunny house with a loving family and great friends.
The Levin Hag trying to mislead people saying it is starting August 16th, man their are melting down because, her comments are closed on instagram.
This show looks so bright and fun and visually gorgeous. Meghan looks gorgeous and glamorous too. It’s like taking a mini luxury vacation. Some of the criticism is really griping that she said she’d change the world, not cook, or that it’s too rich for the miserable times we’re about to enter. Also, the royal family is there to be seen but they’ve been a glum lot recently, lacking in charisma and energy. It’s the US based Royals who are bringing the glamour and doing tangible things.To see Duchess Meghan in full wattage glam, beautiful and engaging, being professional, because this is her production and her work, is gonna send some people spiraling. Her Tig fans are truly ecstatic. Can’t wait to see it.
Cooking food at home is too rich? Why don’t these people just stop paying attention to her? You’re not interested, but you commented on a trailer faster than people that are actual fans could? These people are always the first in line for everything whether it’s something they release through netflix, when they appear somewhere and there’s photos, if they do an interview yet the first thing that they want to comment is ” no one cares!”. Cool then let us pathetic small contingent of people who do care be in peace and go watch something you do care about. I’m super excited this is all the way in my wheelhouse and I can’t wait to see what else is coming.
Once DT takes over and migrant workers are deported, growing your own and cooking at home will likely become a go-to that people can afford. Nothing “rich” in that.
I think it’s the privileged friends and elitism attracting criticism. To be fair, it has force. I fear that Meghan is opening herself up to legitimate criticism owing to the cost of living crisis which has infected the entire western world. I would have preferred to see just Doria and maybe the niece (if willing) to appear. Perhaps the other actress. Maybe one show could have been baking for underprivileged kids. I wish her well, but it does strike me as the wrong vehicle at the wrong time.
Not everyone is capable of understanding complexity. Meghan can change the world AND cook. After all, in multiple ways, she already has. As a fan of The Tig — and what I, personally, felt it represented, I’m thrilled to applaud Meghan’s show, and I’m looking forward to watching it — as well as to whatever she chooses to do next, as she continues to evolve and grow.
Many years ago. I admired B. Smith, loved her restaurants, and still have copies of her books. I also admire Jose Andres — and how he’s using cooking to, yes: change the world. I’m glad that Meghan’s show is being released just when so many of us could use more brightness and positivity.
Love that grey dress!
I’d never heard of Meghan before she was linked to Harry and I watched a woman so intelligent, lively and full of joy be nearly destroyed by the institution and their proxies in the UK media.
I’ve learned how her life was so busy with work, philanthropy and her blog, The Tig; she was doing cooking segments on morning talk shows and numerous other cooking related pieces.
To see her come through the unimaginable hell that she was put through and all the suffering she endured is a testament to her strength and Harry’s devotion and determination to walk away from the UK and start anew.
The trailer is so fun and full of joy and I can’t wait to watch it.
I don’t root for any celebrities except Meghan and Harry and I hope they make millions and continue to live their lives safe, loving and at peace.
The trailer is soooooooo gooooood! Innit? LMAO
Yesterday after it dropped, I watched it sooooo many times on several platforms: M’s insta; Netflix’s youtube; netflix itself; and many #SSquaddie postings on twitter and bluesky.
And I’m gonna watch it every day until the 15th.
ETA:
I love watching how those who envy and hate M, never seem to learn: nothing they predict about her ever has or ever will come true. Nothing that they expect/hope to happen to her, ever happens. Because she always exceeds expectations. She’s a;ways and will forever be, way out of their reach.
And so, anyone who expects that they will see in M’s show, things theyve seen from Martha Stewart or Barefoot Contessa; or the biracial married-in aristo lady who lives in england and who they love to bring out and dust off their racist attacks on her so they can use her to racially attack M……..none of what any of these women do on their shows, will be comparable to M’s show……….apart from the fact that all these women, like M, love to cook, decorate and entertainment.
And as sages throughout time immemorial have said:
“You can only become truly accomplished at something you love. Don’t make money your goal. Instead, pursue the things you love doing and then do them so well that people can’t take their eyes off of you.” – Dr. Maya Angelou
“Let the beauty of what you love, be what you do.” – Rumi
“The only way to do great work is to love what you do.” – Steve Jobs
“The law of work seems unfair, but nothing can change it; the more enjoyment you get out of your work, the more money you will make.” – Mark Twain
Slightly off topic, but I watched “Polo,” all of it, and what is everybody whining about? It was fine, it was interesting, it was a new look at the pressures of athletic competition, parenting, etc., and getting insight into the workings of a sport most of us know little about.
I will absolutely devour Meghan’s new show asap.
The trolls are big mad–Meghan and Harry have interesting projects and always look amazing on film and video. Their enthusiasm is infectious. Meanwhile, it’s been crickets from Will and Kate for the past 20 years. Lovely.
They just wish WanK had one iota of the natural warmth, rizz and love Harry and Meghan have.
Threads is full of positive comments and a call to block anyone who isn’t ( because you can). The excitement reminds me of the Swifty excitement. Another strong woman spreading joy being herself. And in this case a Black woman.
Watch out tech bros – the women are here ( Beyonce, Taylor, Meghan ). Look at Kylie Kelce as well, knocking Joe Rogan off his twisted perch.
Anyway – yay for Meghan. This looks wonderful!
I’m very much looking forward to watching every episode, multiple times! I’ve long wanted to elevate my game so I’m really looking forward to Meghan’s tips for turning the ordinary into the extraordinary!
Yesterday was the first day of my long awaited promotion/pay raise and then to have this trailer and release date come out on the same day really felt like the stars were aligning for me!
Wow! Congrats!
Seems you year has gotten off to a great start!
This trailer looks so great. The food looks amazing. We don’t have Netflix 🙁 I hope Meghan’s show will be available in a different format too and of course I’m hoping for a cookbook. I love to try out new dishes.
My husband is a picky eater and sometimes I have to tell him we had that dish before to get him even to try something new. I’m German and even dishes that he ate at my mom’s table he doesn’t eat when I make them. I asked him one time and he said: “that’s my MIL, you don’t disrespect your MIL and make her mad”.
Anyway, please let there be a cookbook.
OMG It looks so good!
I don’t normally watch this kind of show, so I didn’t have any expectations really. But wow! I wanted to dive thru my screen right into that kitchen, lol.
I was going to make myself watch in support of Meghan, but I think I will actually enjoy it for its own sake! I loved that long ago clip of Meghan grilling lettuce with Matt Lauer on the Today show and the trailer had some similar vibes.
I wonder if this show is the reason why they decided not to promote Polo. Because the release dates of Polo and With Love, Meghan are so close to each other (just over a month).
I don’t think that, but Meghan appears briefly in Polo and her own show might bring more eyes to it. Just thinking of the Suits phenomenon.
It’s funny cos people were panicking and I didn’t understand why.
But hey if you watch the way Meghan moves its very well thought out
I plan to clean my house, and have my flowers,wine and snacks ready for Jan 15..
I don’t watch cooking shows for recipe ideas, I just like to watch for the vibes. Tiffani Thiessen had a show where she cooked for her friends, and I really liked that one. This seems right up my alley. I hope she does some calligraphy on the show.
I cannot wait to watch this. As I noted yesterday, the timing is perfect — it will be an excellent antidote to the looming madness.
Oh, and Netflix hates the Sussexes so much (snark) that Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos posted about “With Love, Meghan” on his Instagram story (hat tip, the Squad).
I’m really excited to watch this! Go Meghan 🌟
This looks so charming!! Will definitely be watching!
And GOOD LORD, this just shows why the Royal Family hates her. That sparkle, that natural warmth and vibrancy can’t be taught or bought. It simply is (Harry has it too, no wonder they match so well). Compare that to the utter charisma vacuum that is the other members of the BRF and its no wonder they were desperate to get rid of her. She would have eclipsed them all. They could see they had another potential Diana on their hands and that could never happen again, at all costs.
Been looking forward to this, and the jam too! I love these types of shows, mellow and creative:) The food looks fresh and artful and the expressions on faces as they eat say enough. Just hope all the friends are not ridiculously skinny. I’m 5’10” , 159 lbs and dress pretty chill-do not enjoy any reality shows where make up, cloths and hair are in your face. Keep the vibe chill, focus on the food, ( and flowers, living). So looking forward to the launch!!!
I love to cook and am constantly watching cooking videos on YouTube and making the recipes at home. I made bouillabaisse for New Year’s Eve dinner and it was heaven. Fortunately Mr. Jaded loves all kinds of food, especially spicy stuff, so I will devour this series (pun intended).
lol. The very first comment is about how much people on twitter hate Meghan 😭😭 I don’t know why people are obsessed with the approval of the bots / racists on twitter or DM commentators. Why are you still surprised that there is organized hate groups against Meghan? H&M did a whole doc about this. Yes, they are hating her, 10 years later they are gonna continue hating her. Stop reading trolls or at the very least, bringing them here 😑😑
Anyway, I watched the trailer last night after seeing comments here. Loved it! It looks so bright, light show. I am gonna buy one-month netflix just to watch and support it. Sorry to Harry, your doc wasn’t enough to get me to re-subscribe. I love that one of the first clips of Meghan when her relationship with Harry got public was her coming home with fresh flowers. I would love to learn how Meghan picks her flowers and decorates them at her home, apart from the food.