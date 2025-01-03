“Eve’s Christmas photos with her husband’s family went viral” links
  • January 03, 2025

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Eve celebrated Christmas with her husband Maximillion Cooper and what looked like Cooper’s extended family. The photos were a big discussion point online, but they’ve been married for more than a decade? Like, none of this is new. [OMG Blog]
The only thing getting me through the next month is my anticipatory excitement for Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime show. [Hollywood Life]
Chloe Grace Moretz might be engaged! [Jezebel]
Is Armie Hammer making a comeback? No. [Pajiba]
Waiters & waitresses talk about their celebrity customers. [Buzzfeed]
Ranking the best fast food restaurants in America. [JustJared]
It been two years since Jeremy Renner came thisclose to death. [Socialite Life]
Karen Gillan named her daughter Clementine. [Seriously OMG]
Cynthia Erivo’s year in fashion. [RCFA]

12 Responses to ““Eve’s Christmas photos with her husband’s family went viral” links”

  1. Meena says:
    January 3, 2025 at 9:59 am

    While I always remember Eve has been married for years, the fact that the Ruff Ryder with dog paw tatts ended up like this will never not be fascinating to me.

    Reply
    • SarahCS says:
      January 3, 2025 at 11:05 am

      Thank you! I only really know her from let me blow ya mind (I still LOVE that song) and she doesn’t look like she’s aged at all so I wasn’t sure if it was the same lady.

      Reply
  2. Smart&Messy says:
    January 3, 2025 at 10:01 am

    Can someone explain to me what the drama is about with Eve’s photos? Apart from the fact that his husband employs Prince Egg’s valet.

    Reply
    • Marie says:
      January 3, 2025 at 11:31 am

      People talking bout “Get out” vibes. There was a family pic where it was predominantly white people on the table.

      Reply
      • Robert Wright says:
        January 3, 2025 at 12:37 pm

        @Marie,
        “Predominantly”? lol. It was exclusively white, the only person who wasn’t white was Eve. It reminds me of Kristen Bells dinner party photo…

  3. Sue says:
    January 3, 2025 at 10:29 am

    Can I spend next Christmas at Eve’s house?

    Reply
  4. Chaine says:
    January 3, 2025 at 10:31 am

    The discussion point should be, how is that man only 52 years old? He sure aged like milk. She looks regal and fantastic.

    Reply
  5. Hoca says:
    January 3, 2025 at 10:39 am

    @ Smart and Messy

    She’s unproblematic and black ..wealthy from her music ,most likely, and married to a white wealthy man who adores her. From the pics and other information, she gets along with her white step children and husband’s family. This reality upsets many people of a certain genre ( the Meghan, Kamala and Loving haters) it’s not deep.

    Reply
  6. Athena says:
    January 3, 2025 at 10:42 am

    If you spend a lot of time being the only black person in the room , after a while it doesn’t even register.

    Reply

