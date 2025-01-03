“Eve’s Christmas photos with her husband’s family went viral” links

Eve celebrated Christmas with her husband Maximillion Cooper and what looked like Cooper’s extended family. The photos were a big discussion point online, but they’ve been married for more than a decade? Like, none of this is new. [OMG Blog]
Picture of Eve and her husband enjoying Christmas with family goes viral pic.twitter.com/OSMof6DOK6
— Voice Of Our Ancestors Channel (@VoiceOfOurAnces) December 30, 2024
While I always remember Eve has been married for years, the fact that the Ruff Ryder with dog paw tatts ended up like this will never not be fascinating to me.
Thank you! I only really know her from let me blow ya mind (I still LOVE that song) and she doesn’t look like she’s aged at all so I wasn’t sure if it was the same lady.
Can someone explain to me what the drama is about with Eve’s photos? Apart from the fact that his husband employs Prince Egg’s valet.
People talking bout “Get out” vibes. There was a family pic where it was predominantly white people on the table.
@Marie,
“Predominantly”? lol. It was exclusively white, the only person who wasn’t white was Eve. It reminds me of Kristen Bells dinner party photo…
Can I spend next Christmas at Eve’s house?
The discussion point should be, how is that man only 52 years old? He sure aged like milk. She looks regal and fantastic.
@ Smart and Messy
She’s unproblematic and black ..wealthy from her music ,most likely, and married to a white wealthy man who adores her. From the pics and other information, she gets along with her white step children and husband’s family. This reality upsets many people of a certain genre ( the Meghan, Kamala and Loving haters) it’s not deep.
If you spend a lot of time being the only black person in the room , after a while it doesn’t even register.
Don’t they have any children? That little red-haired girl sitting next to Eve in the foreground of the group photo looks like she might be related to Eve.
Their son — Wilde Wolf Cooper — is almost 3.
When it’s your house, it always registers.