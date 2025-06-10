Prince William apparently wants to do away with the royal-warrant system?

Back in May, there was a strange update on a low-stakes royal story I’ve been following for a while. For a couple of years now, the British media has been trying to hype the Princess of Wales’s fashion and the questionable “Kate Effect.” There’s been a renewed interest in trying to make the Kate Effect into a thing because those same people cannot stand to watch as everything the Duchess of Sussex wears sells out immediately. Everything Meghan’s children wear sells out immediately too. So, back in May, the Times of London was pushing yet again for Kate to be allowed to issue “royal warrants,” basically official endorsements for any product or service she uses/enjoys or wants to promote. It’s actually getting weird, that King Charles still hasn’t allowed Kate OR William to issue their own royal warrants. Well, now the Mail’s Ephraim Hardcastle column (which is back online after a multi-month quiet season) claims to have an explanation for the Curious Case of the Royal Warrants:

Is the protracted delay in William and Kate issuing their own royal warrants the result of a long-standing disagreement between King and heir? Charles maintains the time-honoured system of allowing businesses who supply anything from horse bedding to fine jewellery to put the royal arms on their products. But William has been agitating for reform. Apparently, he would prefer to encourage new businesses and initiatives with royal patronage, helping them to grow, rather than issue warrants to established firms. Finding a compromise has evidently been tricky.

[From The Daily Mail]

Again, this is not the sexiest or most interesting royal gossip, but it’s been something I’ve kept my eye on. It’s really strange that the heir (!!) and his wife are not allowed to give royal warrants, and I’m not sure this explains the delay at all. Like, even if William thought there was a better method of “royal endorsement,” why would William put up this much of a fuss about simply slapping his coat of arms on whatever scooter company or cardigan-maker he likes? And why shut down Kate’s chance to make some news without having to lift a finger? I don’t buy this explanation at all – I still wonder if this is all about Charles and Camilla not wanting William and Kate to get any attention?