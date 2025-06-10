Prince William apparently wants to do away with the royal-warrant system?

Back in May, there was a strange update on a low-stakes royal story I’ve been following for a while. For a couple of years now, the British media has been trying to hype the Princess of Wales’s fashion and the questionable “Kate Effect.” There’s been a renewed interest in trying to make the Kate Effect into a thing because those same people cannot stand to watch as everything the Duchess of Sussex wears sells out immediately. Everything Meghan’s children wear sells out immediately too. So, back in May, the Times of London was pushing yet again for Kate to be allowed to issue “royal warrants,” basically official endorsements for any product or service she uses/enjoys or wants to promote. It’s actually getting weird, that King Charles still hasn’t allowed Kate OR William to issue their own royal warrants. Well, now the Mail’s Ephraim Hardcastle column (which is back online after a multi-month quiet season) claims to have an explanation for the Curious Case of the Royal Warrants:
Is the protracted delay in William and Kate issuing their own royal warrants the result of a long-standing disagreement between King and heir? Charles maintains the time-honoured system of allowing businesses who supply anything from horse bedding to fine jewellery to put the royal arms on their products. But William has been agitating for reform. Apparently, he would prefer to encourage new businesses and initiatives with royal patronage, helping them to grow, rather than issue warrants to established firms. Finding a compromise has evidently been tricky.
[From The Daily Mail]
Again, this is not the sexiest or most interesting royal gossip, but it’s been something I’ve kept my eye on. It’s really strange that the heir (!!) and his wife are not allowed to give royal warrants, and I’m not sure this explains the delay at all. Like, even if William thought there was a better method of “royal endorsement,” why would William put up this much of a fuss about simply slapping his coat of arms on whatever scooter company or cardigan-maker he likes? And why shut down Kate’s chance to make some news without having to lift a finger? I don’t buy this explanation at all – I still wonder if this is all about Charles and Camilla not wanting William and Kate to get any attention?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Oh dear, Willy is shutting down Carole’s next source of income. The Middletons won’t be happy.
I mean, what would happen if the Wales just opened a ShopMy account? What would/could/ Charles do about it? The rota would probably spin it as a huge blow to Meghan (somehow) and it would give them all some royal fodder for the summer. It would way to reward those who have given them freebies over the years, er, I mean up-and-coming entrepreneurs (like James Middleton!)
Of course, any profits from sales would go directly to their very own Royal Foundation (wink wink).
Bwhahahaha! Yet another hassle Meghan never has to go through again. Can you imagine how much grief she’d be getting over her pots of jam? Free enterprise is a wonderful thing when it works…😈
Meghan had her own default royal warrant when she wore clothes and used accessories such as handbags by British designers.
She continues to spotlight with her ShopMy endorsements.
I can understand why Charles would hesitate to let these 2 give anything a seal of approval.
Who knows what they would do. Kate’s wig shop? Black eyeliner factory?
Pillows-r-us? Kegs-a-plenty?
As for modernizing the warrant system, isn’t it meant to show appreciation for long standing British products?
It doesn’t really work to toss one on an untested through time business.
That’s not the point of them. It’s to celebrate long-standing contributions and excellence that the RF enjoys.
Make something new for new businesses. These people have no imagination.
“…encourage new businesses and initiatives with royal patronage”
Right, because we all know how involved he and Kate are with their patronages.
You scratch my back, I scratch yours.
Willy has NFI.
Lol, that’s exactly what I was going to say. If businesses had to depend on the patronage of those two, there’d be bankruptcies right and left.
This is strange. Maybe Peg really doesn’t want his beloved wife to warrant anything. We know he is a little dictator as well as lazy. Or maybe it is just Chuckles who also is a little dictator.
They’re both dictators and they want absolute control. In that sense Chuck is more successful at active dictatorship – terminating the Frogmore lease, removing security etc.
Willy struggles and will continue to struggle at dictatorship because he’s too lazy to do anything except use his henchmen and brief the press. Really, if he wants to get something done, he has to do it himself and assaulting Harry didn’t really go down well: “Don’t tell Meghan I hit you.”
That sounds like old Charles to me. He doesn’t want W&K to get more attention than him or Camilla.
” I still wonder if this is all about Charles and Camilla not wanting William and Kate to get any attention?”
I think it’s this and perhaps William is not really interested in it. I get the sense that this story was being pushed by the press in response to reports that Meghan is investing in companies and about the Meghan effect. I think the press wanted to use the Royal Warrant story to bash Meghan.
Ha ha ha ha. Sounds like despite the article last month, there have NOT been companies clamouring for royal warrants from the Waleses, so of course William is throwing his toys out of his pram and declaring that he will do away with the system. You’d best believe that if there had been any demand, no matter how small, KP would have been broadcasting this all over, and naming companies as well.
It’s just like how, after a flurry of briefings about how popular he and Kate were and in demand overseas years ago, it came out from the Foreign Office, no less, that it was HARRY that the countries had been repeatedly requesting, and afterwards, Harry AND Meghan. There had never been a flood of invitations for William and Kate – and this had been yet another source of jealousy.
After last month’s failed trial balloon, this new briefing appears to be a face-saving exercise. Poor Willy. One avenue of grifting cut off.
I missed the FO announcement. Where can I find this tidbit?
With William, it’s always “When I’m King, I’ll do…(insert new plan here)” but it’s never “I’ll do this today.” He doesn’t need the warrant system in order to encourage new businesses and initiatives, he can do that today on his own. He even has his own examples in front of him – his foundation and Earthshot.
Oh, this seems pretty clear to me – Charles doesn’t want to allow the Wales to issue warrants, full stop. He has never been able to deal with anyone “stealing” his spotlight. The excuse from the Wales that “Well, ACTUALLY, William doesn’t even want this privilege, he’s so young and forward-thinking that he wants to reward young start-ups instead!” is ridiculous. There is nothing stopping TOB from patronizing, publicly supporting, or even making a whole organization to give grants to new businesses if he really wanted to – continuing his uncle’s “Pitch @ Palace” scheme, for example. But he doesn’t really want that! Just ask any of the start-ups that got Earthshot prize money about how often their patron visits and his value for their brands.
Genuinely have no clue whether it’s coming from Charles or William. I’m kind of like, well, when Charles passes, we’ll see. William will start issuing orders if Charles was keeping him from it or he’ll drag his feet and we’ll know it was always him.