Princess Kate still isn’t being allowed to issue any royal warrants

In February of this year, there was a weird announcement coming from official sources in Kensington Palace. The announcement: KP would no longer provide information about the Princess of Wales’s outfits to the press, no more fashion IDs or flowery press releases about Kate’s Hobby Lobby craft crowns. Two weeks later, a KP official tried to walk back that bizarre “no more fashion IDs” announcement, only the official failed to really walk it back or clarify much of anything. I’ve been wondering this whole time if there was something else behind the announcement, especially because Kate has been wearing so many repeats this year. But now I wonder if this story is also a factor – apparently, King Charles is blocking Kate AND William from handing out “royal warrants.”
For any brand, a royal warrant is the ultimate seal of approval — and a chance to boost sales thanks to a royal crest emblazoned on its products. For the member of the royal family, it is a chance to say thank you for a job well done. For the rest of us, meanwhile, it is a chance to peek inside the royal shopping basket and, if budgets allow, sample some of the products therein. The list of some 800 royal warrant holders ranges from purveyors of fine wines and artisan cheesemakers to global computer firms, and offers an insight into the Windsor shopping list. Individuals and services also feature: the Queen included her hairdresser, Jo Hansford, in the latest round of those awarded a warrant.
However, the King has delayed a decision to grant permission to the Prince and Princess of Wales to bestow their own royal warrants. A source had previously said the couple would use them to “recognise British skills and industry”. Yet friends are now intrigued to find that the wait goes on — agonisingly so for some brands that supply the household of the Prince and Princess of Wales and are keen to find out if they will be acknowledged.
It is understood that the warrant office has already had enquiries from some of these firms. However, a source confirmed that until the monarch issues permission to Kate and William, applications cannot be considered.
Becoming a royal grantor is at the whim of the sovereign and not an automatic right. Charles became a grantor as Prince of Wales in 1980, yet the privilege was not extended to Princess Diana when she married him the following year.
Kate would become the first Princess of Wales to grant royal warrants since 1910. This week the princess supported British fashion by wearing a £1,340 suit designed by Victoria Beckham to present the Queen Elizabeth II award at a British Fashion Council event. Within hours, the designer’s website was showing that most sizes had sold out.
The so-called Kate effect, whereby items worn in public by the princess sell out within minutes, has resulted in sales increasing fivefold in some cases. A friend of the princess mused what effect might be brought to bear if she had permission to offer a more official seal of approval by granting companies a royal warrant.
First of all, Kate’s ugly Victoria Beckham suit did not “sell out.” That was a lie perpetrated by this very same British outlet, the Times. While “the Kate Effect” was something promoted long before the Duchess of Sussex came on the scene, there’s been a renewed focus on trying to convince people that “the Kate Effect” is still a thing that happens, especially because everything Meghan touches or wears sells out immediately. Meghan even had people buying their first Le Creuset pieces, that’s how powerful Meghan’s endorsement is to this day. Meanwhile, you can still buy Kate’s baby-poop-colored VB trousers in every size. And I suspect that’s one of the reasons why Kate has worn so many repeats – no one wants to admit that Kate doesn’t move much product when she does wear something new. Which makes me wonder: do you think King Charles is stopping Kate from issuing royal warrants because it would end up highlighting the wide discrepancy between Meghan’s private, non-royal endorsements and Kate’s official endorsements? Nah, I think Charles is just withholding the royal warrant thing from Kate out of jealousy. Camilla probably doesn’t want Kate grabbing any kind of attention like that.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
I doubt the British public pays much attention to/specifically buying things just because it has a royal warrant. This is Wee Willy’s (KP’s) way of getting under Daddy Dearest’s collar like a mosquito. Even if it mattered, there are very few things BP can use to hold fire to Peg’s/Kant’s feet (ie: get them to work).
It makes a difference especially to the manufacturer. A glossy coat of arms on their packaging adds a bit of royal “magic” and isn’t that what they’re supposed to be there for? Consumers of purveyors of fine products? Let the masses aspire so that they can eventually afford what their king feasts on?
George. Charlotte. Louis. They are being abused by the royals. I hope they see that, and run away to Uncle Harry and Aunt Meghan to know the meaning true love.
Royals need to get their minds out of the gutter of self importance. But their minds are wasted. Diana was a sterling example of benevolence. I so miss her. I would love to see her shit on Trump. But I have no class. Diana might have laughed in his face though.
The world needs Diana. Fuckie knew exactly what he was doing when he had her killed. If she had been able to get to the USA before she was killed,
she would be our queen now. But now there are too many dead heads.
It’s so embarrassing that they claim the suit sold out when it hasn’t. But I guess most of their base won’t check if it’s true, because this is what they want to believe.
Those patch pocket pants are so freaking ugly. Of course they aren’t sold out. I’m surprised no one had the wherewithal to clue in VB. Nothing she’s ever designed is good. Hobo’s wear patch pocket pants.
Considering that Charles has blanked Kate at almost every event they’ve been at together in the last few months…who knows? For all we know that man is still stewing over the great Chelsea flower showdown😂. Technically, he could give it to just William though right? But he hasn’t given it to him either. It just doesn’t seem that there are massively warm relations bw the king and queen and the wales. However, if the king is possibly aware that his reign may be even shorter than expected, I would guess he doesn’t want to share, especially if he knows that the Wales will have everything sooner rather than later.
Gunfight at the Chelsea Flower show the sequel? It’s on again now is Keen going to sky dive in flashing all the way down and landing in a Naychure garden?
Has she been back since the infamous moment? Maybe she’s been banned by the king.
Considering QE2 gave this power to KC back in 1980, just before he had kids, the fact that William is being denied the power to grant warrants is the real story. It apparently has been over a hundred years since a Princess of Wales had this honor, so it’s less weird that Kate can’t–William is truly the one being blocked.
I wish the media would stop with K stories when whatever is going on between KC and W is far more important. If it’s as simple as KC resenting he had to wait his entire life to have this job, is resentful W will not need to, and is using his power pettily, say that. Or if William is deemed too corrupt to issue warrants correctly, let people know.
Charles is probably believes that since he had to wait to have the right to give out warrants, William and Kate should have to wait too.
And yet, before Lizzie was even cold in the ground, he made them P&P Wales. I know that was more to stick it to Harry, but still. It needn’t have been done THAT quickly. It’d given him leverage over Won’t & Kant.
It would have but I think that was more about preventing any discourse about why there should even be another pow. Bc Michael Sheen would like a word.
The Lazies are so hasty with the titles. This is the Middleton social climbing, grasping ways revealing itself. Couldn’t believe they immediately updated themselves to P&POW in a matter of hours.
The amount of disrespect the mattress has shown at the deaths of both QE2 & PP are truly mind boggling.
I think that rapid elevation had a few purposes, one of them being to shift the debate about Wales getting an English prince without consent to William, and Charles elevating William above Harry even more.
He probably also expected them to step up work wise once they got the title.
@2131Jan: It wouldn’t have made any sense for Charles to wait to give Kate and William the Wales titles. He had no choice in the matter. It was theirs’s upon the death of the Queen and it was expected that they would get those titles. His refusal to let Archie and Lili be named Prince and Princess on the website made him look vindictive and petty, imagine if he did the same to William and Kate.
They clearly did not expect to be given the titles so soon though. remember how they changed their social media handle basically immediately to Duke/duchess of cornwall and then had to update it to prince/ess of wales lmao.
I agree that there was little choice in the matter generally but I think Charles did it so fast for a few reasons – if it was going to happen, might as well happen right away; he might have been trying to stall a divorce; I think he thought it might motivate them to work more. (lol for days at the last one.)
He made Edward wait for the DoE title which was petty IMO.
I think that Charles felt he had to award his oldest son the PoW title right away for a couple reasons. There was a critical period just after the Queen’s death when emotions were running high and he had the best chance of putting through the PoW titles AND for Camz to be officially known as the Queen and have people just accept it. Had he kept William waiting, there would be stories and doubts and debates in the press about just how little the heir had accomplished at nearly 40, and whether or not the monarch should even be bestowing the Wales title at all. That would not reflect well at the beginning of Charles’ reign.
Plus, the time to have been strict and to have held his eldest son to certain standards had long since past – with the Monarch’s passing, the massive Duchy incomes went directly to William and Kate regardless of whether or not they also got the POW titles. Imagine how many fewer events those two would have done if they weren’t at least a little bit shamed into showing their faces in Wales?
At the time, we identified that Charles giving them the Wales title was to slap thoughts of divorce out of William. Separation rumors were furiously swirling right before the Queen died. Also, he was eager to have someone other than the ex-wife he tortured, pop up in searches for Princess of Wales.
But he didn’t have to wait, he got the right in 1980 per the article, so sometime in his early 30s. What I find interesting is that the royal warrant office is getting calls from KP suppliers. How do we know this? Who’s blabbing?
Ah, but he was made Prince of Wales in 1958 when he was 10, and the investiture was held in ’69 when he was ~21, so he did have to wait a bit for the right the grant Royal Warrants as Prince of Wales.
To me the interesting part isn’t if Kate is being allowed to issue warrants. It sounds like it’s not common for her postion to. It’s more interesting that William isn’t allowed to. Although the very briefest of googling shows it didn’t seem to happened super fast for Charles either (over ten years?)
A story was ‘leaked’ from KP sources a few months ago that said K would be the first PoW allowed to issue warrants since Queen Mary. It was used by derangers to demonstrate how much Chuck thought of his daughter-in-law, how she definitely wasn’t getting sidelined, etc.
Of course, the story was pure hope-casting (probably from CarolE). The right to issue royal warrants isn’t granted often. The king had to wait a long time as PoW to do so, Camilla and the Queen Mother weren’t allowed to do so until they became consort. No way was K going to get that right as PoW when Camilla had to wait.
The article says Charles started issuing his own warrants in 1980.
That said I agree that it seems weird that William isn’t being allowed to at this point especially if companies are asking about it.
Okay, since he was made Prince of Wales at the age of 10 I can understand wanting to wait a bit on allowing him to grant Royal Warrants, but once they held the investiture in ’69 he was 21 or so, so surely that would have been the natural time to make the change? Weird to wait 11 years, especially since it doesn’t seem to coincide with any particular significant milestone or anything.
Best guess is he’s holding on to it as some sort of power play, that family seems to enjoy doing that sort of thing.
I think, Charles is scared that the companies would run after Kate or Will’s approval instead of his. I know, Charles works more than them, but W&K definitely get more media attention, so the brands would prefer their endorsement instead of the current King, which would be embarrassing for him. I don’t think, it is anything to do with Meghan.
Not sure what Willy or Lazy can actually endorse which will make the masses run to the stores.
Royal warrants at Lazy’s favourite Bicester outlets? Willy’s favourite pub? Favourite team?
I mean, compared to Charles? Yes, there are more fans of K&W than of Charles. It would definitely get more attention.
Chuck has at least endurance and learned tastes. I’ve used some products that has his royal warrant. Some tastes clash with mine but when it comes to luxe goods, Chuck has refined tastes.
I think Lazy having a royal warrant will have the opposite effect. I mean, she’s known as the petty, jealous, insular racist who drove out her more accomplished sister-in-law so – if I’m not one of her fans – why would I buy a product with her royal warrant? She offers nothing – so why buy her nothing? Her style and taste are derivative.
If I were a manufacturer, I’d be wary receiving a royal warrant from her. She has a toxic brand.
From what I’ve seen on packaging over the years companies can have more than one royal warrant so it’s not an either/or. Most stuff I’ve seen it on is things like biscuits and tea.
Yup, usually the HM QE2 and Chuck PoW warrants. The trifecta with Prince Philip at times. I think it was in Spare though where Harry pointed out Meghan wasn’t supposed to use products that other members used especially if they had Chuck’s Royal warrant.
This is Chuck’s long-standing endorsement/relationship with a cashmere manufacturer in Scotland
https://johnstonsofelgin.com/
His Royal warrant is at the bottom.
This probably is the reason why Meghan never wore their products during her time in the UK. And given she has worn so many cashmere products over the years, omitting this big name shows how possessive Chuck is of his endorsements.
Wait, is the entire family not allowed to even USE the products endorsed by another member of the family? I completely missed that detail, what a gigantic pain in the ass.
Wait, is this Royal Warrant business treated in-house like calling dibs on a company/product? That is both the most absurd and the most predictable bit of stupidity I have ever heard about this family.
No tiaras or warrants for this shameless pair; KC is cross with them and jealous of his perks so he won’t share with them!
The Middletons – well Carole – is so blatant about this.
She’s whored her daughter, now she wants to whore her connection.
Can imagine Carole trying to leverage her role: “If you give me a sample of your product, I’ll make sure to put in a good word with the Princess of Wales.”
This Royal warrant business is such a crass form of institutional bribery by this family – supply us with a lifetime’s worth of X and we’ll give a royal warrant. 🤮
At least Meghan is honest with her affiliate links. The Windsors and the Middletons do everything by the sly.
I don’t think anyone is stupid enough to trust mama Middleton with anything, given her “business” history.
I just went on the VB site and it says “email me when available” for both the jacket and trousers. But that’s the US site – maybe it’s different for the UK?
There’s something squirrely going on between Charles and William. Like Charles is saying “Don’t get comfortable, I’m not dead yet.”
LOL I went onto the Canadian site and both jacket and trousers seem to be available in varying sizes.
Ditto, though there are a lot that think Chuck is the anti-Christ!!!
Maybe he’s punishing them. He is petty. Or maybe he’s withholding as a bargaining chip.
I know that jealousy is a common theme here in terms of Charles with regard to William and Kate, but I’m not sure that I really agree, or not all the time (sometimes, yeah, but less than attributed here). I don’t know that I think Charles is jealous per se as more that he is very sensitive to what I think he perceives as disrespect to his rank/role from W&K and what I think he thinks they should be doing to fulfil their roles. I thnk he disapproves of how they’ve conducted themselves in terms of their (lower rank) royal roles. He had these roles, and say what you want about Charles being a bad dad/FIL (I agree), but I think he was a very good Prince of Wales, frankly, and doesn’t like Will treating it like an excuse to lay about and watch football.
I don’t think Charles would be jealous of Kate having a royal warrant, as clothing labels don’t really intersect with his warrants or interests. I see this more as he doesn’t think they’ve earned having the right to issue royal warrants and I think he has a pretty clear-eyed view of W&K’s general laziness and doesn’t want lazy stink getting on royal warrants, as it would with these two.
Agree. Charles is petty and boring, but he at least did his job as Prince of Wales. Never a question of not doing his duty. William is truly pathetic and in serious need of intense counseling and a job change. It will be interesting to see what the British press does when he’s king, They are already starting small criticisms.
Charles did it because he knew mom would take his toys away (at least for awhile). Then she got senile. So glad she waited ‘till Suckie has almost aged out.
So is it in the POW job description to kill your ex-wife? Is that what you mean by doing a good job, cause I guess he nailed it.
Meghan wasn’t even promoting le creuset and those pans sold out.. It was insane.. $300+ pans selling out in days. At the end of the day, who cares? Meghan wears)/uses something it sells out
Kkkate wears something they lie about it selling out. I see companies promoting M6, not kkkate
I don’t think it was a total lie. I checked the VB site on the day and the trousers were almost sold out, but there were still larger sizes of the Jacket left. Now it looks like they’re all sold out.
But it’s funny to mention Meghan – the royal warrant is like an old-fashioned ShopMy.
“the royal warrant is like an old-fashioned ShopMy”
Thank you, @Eurydice! That’s exactly the comparison I was struggling to put into words! And you can also understand why Ma Middleton (er, “Kate’s friend”) would be especially peeved that Kate won’t be bombarded with freebies from brands looking for royal approval.
How did KC force. junior to attend the Pope’s funeral? I mean he could hardly threaten to withhold his pocket money? Keen ain’t getting invites to Official State Dinners but what can he withhold from junior to “motivate ” him?
Kate doesn’t have a family order from Charles yet so she’s not getting a royal warrant.
I did not know Diana never got one and Camilla did not either so I doubt Kate will ever get it from Charles.
Diana did not need a royal warrant. Like Meghan, she moved products especially when they were affordable. Continues to this day – like her black sheep jumper.
https://warmandwonderful.com/
What Kate weaes doesn’t sell out so there’s no need for a royal warrant f s om her.
Maybe just a power move from Charles.
“A friend of the princess mused what effect might be brought to bear if she had permission…”
Hee. Sounds like Carole in the house…😈😈🤣🤣
Doesn’t it though. Her fingerprints are all over this article.
Evil runs in the Middleton family. Didn’t Carole’s brother own a brothel? Or maybe he worked in one.
I’d like to see some numbers behind the claim that royal warrants increase sales to believe it. It’s been proven that the big lie that a royal’s attachment to a charity increase donations. That lie was promoted for decades.
What they are also not saying is that the “royal warrant” is yet another grift on the public. They are not “granted” for free. I read years ago that it actually costs those companies quite a lot to apply for and use the royal warrant. And I do believe that they are issued as licences which have to be renewed. I can’t recall whether they merchants and service providers which hold warrants also have to provide the goods and services to the royal family for free, but I definitely recall reading that it was very expensive to the warrant holders.
Excellent grift! The royals really do know how to fleece the taxpayers.
All Kitty is going to do is endorse brands Meghan wears and then pretend like the bump in sales is because of her issuing a “royal patent”. Similar to how she copies and then erases Meghan’s influence on the things now. Meghan sold out Strathberry handbags so now Kitty wears them and the British press pretend the jump in Strathberry handbag sales is because of Kitty (eye roll).
Why would Chuck and Cammy help her boost herself? Lol this is not a loving supportive family.
Good Lord, that bow! Did she steal it from Charlotte. I’m 63 and wouldn’t have worn that in 1983…when it was fashion.
That’s how you can tell Kate has been styled by her mother – the look is straight out of the 1980s.
I had Diana’s white hose and Fergie’s bows, we were all the rage here in America!!!
I was rolling my eyes at that too! What 43 year old would wear that bow, any bow in any situation? That woman really has no self-awareness when she probably that bow from her 11 y.o. daughter. SMH
Charles feels the same way about both sons. The just can’t be as blatant about it with William and the tabloids are going to play it down. The Wails skipped Easter and are hardly ever seen with C&C.
Charles was jealous of and showed lots of hate towards Diana. Always loved the way she didn’t give an inch to his hate. She was always true to herself. And she was the real royal in name and spirit.
I would never think of buying anything from a “Windsor shopping basket”. There are so many good, beautiful and contemporary things. Nope, never.
If no POW has been allowed to grant a warrant since 1910–was that Alexandra?–then I’m guessing there’s going to be nothing special about Kate that’s going to make Charles change that.
So basically, William and – from this article – especially Kate, have seen and want to compete with Meghan’s ShopMy page. From this, their media handlers will be able to claim that Kate is so popular that companies are flooding her with applications for warrants AND that their products are flying off their shelves as a result. Transparent as heck. I wonder which editor came up with the idea of pushing this? Or did the mother begin to push this idea after seeing a way to grift, now that the business has collapsed?