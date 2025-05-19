Happy seventh anniversary to Prince Harry & Meghan, who are doin’ it well

Happy anniversary to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex! Seven years of marriage, and they seem more in love with each other now than when they got married in 2018. They saved each other and now they live peacefully in Montecito, working on their projects and living free from the toxicity of Isla de Saltines. Two Fridays ago, Harry and Meghan went to Beyonce’s concert in LA, and the photos of H&M looking sexy together went viral. Viral to the point where there was widespread consensus that H&M have a great sex life and that they are doin’ it well. Well, guess who saw all of the thirst tweets about her husband’s big ginger sceptre? Meghan posted this on her IG Stories over the weekend:
On the eve of #Sussexversary. Meghan Sussex shares a new post!
“Happy Sunday, friends 💐” – Meghan#HarryandMeghan7 pic.twitter.com/rLg2I3s4Bh
— ChrisBaronSmith (@ChrisBaronSmit1) May 18, 2025
The song is the ‘90s classic “Doin’ It” by LL Cool J. The youths don’t know, but Ladies Love Cool J and he was a huge heartthrob in the ‘90s and beyond. His MTV Unplugged was ICONIC!! It looks like LL Cool J saw that Meghan used his song, and he featured her on his IG Stories too. Wonderful all around!!
Update: Meghan just posted this lovely IG, with so many photos of Harry!
Today is also my Mama’s 88th birthday 🎂 🥳 🎉 🎈
I remember getting up at 3 a.m. 7 years ago so me & my BFF didn’t miss a THANG! The last time I did ANYTHING like THAT…was for Harry’s Mama❣️
My sister and I did the same thing! We even ordered fascinators!
Happy birthday to your mom🥳 💐🥳
Same!
Happy 7 year itch in Cali! And love those roses. Wonder what breed they are – she smells them all the time.
Happy 7th Wedding Anniversary Harry and Meghan . Continue loving, protecting and supporting each other for a lifetime. The sky has never been a limit to what you both are capable of together.
Happy Anniversary you two!
So happy you had the strength, grace and vision to focus on what truly matters, get your family off salt island and live your best lives 😀
Happy Anniversary to this amazing and wonderful couple!
Happy 7th anniversary Harry and Meghan. Wishing you continued success and a loving marriage
Happy Sussex anniversary 💕💕💕
7 years has somehow felt longer! They’ve been through so much. So happy that they are thriving 💐 and doing it well😂
Happy anniversary Harry and Meghan
Happy anniversary to them 🥳🥳 7 years despite a whole national media trying their hardest to break the marriage. It is so nice to see two people in a marriage who actually enjoy being in each other’s company.
Happy anniversary Meghan and Harry🥰
WISHING A VERY HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO TRH PRINCE HARRY AND DUCHESS MEGHAN!
After all you’ve been through, no one is more deserving of this time of joy. Go ahead and DO IT WELL!
Enjoy each other and your beautiful babies.
Oh, I’m so cracking up at the “ginger scepter ” line.🤣🤣🤣
Happy Anniversary to these two beauties xxoo
My sister and I woke up early, made tea sandwiches, wore fascinators and watched Harry and Meghan get married. From the twins thrilled at seeing Meghan in her gown to the choir sing Stand By Me, two Harry not being able to take his eyes off of Meghan — it was a grand day and a beautiful distraction from the orange demon being elected.
I’ll always love them for being an inadvertent distraction for me during that time.
I did the same thing with a friend of mine. We wore tiaras and had tea and scones. They looked so much in love then and just as much now, if not more.
Happy Anniversary, Harry and Meghan!!
I’ll always remember Ford fiesta saying Meghan was a’degree wife ‘. Given Sophie has a lavender marriage, please! Ford fiesta really needs to take a seat. Racist, nasty. I guess usual.
I flew to London so that I could be in Windsor on the day of the wedding. It was a wonderful day, and I was delighted to be a part of it.
Wow! That is so cool! Did you get to see H & M at any time? At the church or driving by?
Amazing!
Happy happy anniversary Harry and Meghan!
Ignore the noise from that Island.
Happy Anniversary Sussexes!!
7 years is just insane to think about. So much has happened since then, both in their lives and the world. I think I started posting on here a few months before their engagement so…..that just makes me feel very old, haha.
I also don’t believe the Queen said anything to Meghan. What I take from this story is that the staff refused to take direction from Harry’s bride. Was it racism, elitism, misogyny or a combination of all three? These stories all seem to come from the same narrative- how dare she say/do/change anything. The blatant disrespect and sabotage she had to navigate were next level.
I hope they have a wonderful day.
I LOVE her song choice for the IG video. So many double entendres….. So so many! It’s such a thumb of the nose to the haters. They say living well is the best revenge, and they are doing it well… And judging by the pictures from the Cowboy Carter concert, they’re doing ‘it’ very well too.. So hurray for them, and may they celebrate many more happy anniversaries!
Cowboy Carter video from Meghan got 25 million views 😎
Happy Anniversary, you crazy kids! Here’s to the next 7*7+ !!
I literally laughed out loud when I heard that song😆😆…..alright Meghan… We see you😜
Happy Anniversary to the Sussexes. 7 yrs and still standing.
May good things prevail like what these two have created
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO THE SUSSEXES 🎈🎈🎈 Enjoy your honeymoon phase right now, it’s the best place to be LOVE WINS ❤❤
So happy for them! What a beautiful family they’ve created. Love triumphs over racism, misogyny, and jealousy. Keep doing what you’re doing, Meghan and Harry.
oh what a fun collage of photos! I definitely zoomed in on every single one lol. I remember getting a news story they went to Norway before they got married, looks like that one was true based on the picture she included. Happy anniversary to them both!
I need a magnifying glass for all those sweet pictures with their captions! I did spy a cute pregnant belly pic of Meghan and a sonogram. Such a cute eff-u to all the creepy and dangerous weirdos out there.
And new ones of Archie too!
So glad she has shared them. She should know by now that she’s getting so much support.
They are so touchy-feely with each other 😂
Absolutely beautiful photo board, what a love story it has been. I wish them nothing but the happiness and joy.. Hope that Harry and Meghan continue to have many wonderful years together.
I love how in tune with the world Harry and Meghan are. Lol Congratulations on 7 years of wedded bliss. My fervant wish is the next 7 are far calmer than the last 7 but filled with with just as much love and joy.
Love all the photos! And new (to us) engagement photos, how fun! I’m glad she’s able to take and celebrate the joy from those years; I’m glad they’re both able to.
Lol. I didn’t know about the messages people were posting about Harry and Meghan being so hot for each other. I mean yeah. It’s always looked like that to me . I am always surprised they don’t have 8 children with how into each other they are .
Happy Anniversary HrHs Prince Harry and the love of his life princess Meghan . The one who smashed the conveyer belt for him for ever.
HAPPY 7th WEDDING ANNIVERSARY Prince Harry and His Lovely Meghan❤️
I couldn’t help but smile and feel excitement for how these two people found each other and we were fortunate enough to share a small glimpse of their love. Everything about that day was unbelievably perfect. The weather, the crowds, the church, the floral arrangements, the arrivals, the day was just amazing and full of love and happiness. Harry looked so handsome when the stepped out of that van strutting as if he knew he was the luckiest man in the world. Meghan looking as beautiful as she’d ever looked and ecstatic for what was to come. Seeing them see each other again for the first time brought tears to my eyes and smile to my face. The excitement of the crowd outside as they both preemptively said I do at the beginning of the service, and the laughter that followed. The music selection from when she first walked down the aisle to, Stand By Me, to the last song as they walked out the church to cheers and THE KISS. It was a beautiful wedding and I hope that they celebrate today and have a long lifetime of loving each other and their beautiful children. Happy Anniversary Harry and Meghan.
Happy Anniversary to Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan! May you have a love-filled wonderful life together!
Best wishes to the Duke and his Duchess!
Here’s to many more years of showing the world (and a certain family in England) how a post modern royal does it.
I adore seeing these two so happy and loved up! 💗🥰💗
Happy Anniversary to TRH Harry and Meghan. So much love and dedication to each other. So much genuine affection and fun in their dynamic. It’s a joy to see. As someone above said, I wish them 7*7+ more years of love and happiness.
Congratulations Harry and Meghan. I’m so glad you are happy in the land of the free, and thank you for being such an inspiration to do good.
7 years goes by fast. These two have such full and interesting lives. It seems they are in their joy era and working on what’s next. It’s not always easy and there’s always some obstacle but they handle it with grace and equilibrium.
The new Instagram link is giving me error message!
What cuties these two.
Try this: https://www.instagram.com/p/DJ1mV5KRjm5/
Thanks!
Yes, at least a hundred years of happiness, love, health, peace and success for these two extraordinary people and their little boy and girl.
Happy Anniversary!
Looking back at you two during the palace days and dreadful outfits and protocols and looking at you two now.. what an amazing journey of love and commitment.
Bravo!
Cream rises to the top. Diana is sending her prayers and blessings. The truth will out. The Sussexes continue to go about trying to do good to other people and gain followers, and the gruesome foursome and their followers go about trying to destroy other people and spreading the darkness of their hearts. The Sussexes have shown who they really are over and over, and so have the gruesome ones.
Joy to the Sussex family!
And joy to all here who support them in their endeavors to show up & do good.
💛💛💛💛💙💚🌍🌼🌿
For those who tried to claim her wedding dress was shapeless, check out the truly shapeless dress she is wearing on the As Ever IG post and see how she rocks the look.
Happy anniversary to these two! I’m so glad I got to see their wedding exhibit at Windsor.
I wish them all the love and happiness in this world they can find-blessing them and their children and to keep them in God’s hands and Diana’s hands-they really are an attractive couple and family-cute picture showing Archie kissing his sister Lily. I smile in a gleeful way when I see photos of them or their children.
Happy 7th Wedding Anniversary! 🙂 ❤️
Time flies! That was such a beautiful ceremony, and after all the hurdles Meghan and Harry had to overcome together, it’s wonderful they’re still together💖 That was a sweet post from Meghan, and so was the mood board (thanks Art Fossil).