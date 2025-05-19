Happy seventh anniversary to Prince Harry & Meghan, who are doin’ it well

Happy anniversary to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex! Seven years of marriage, and they seem more in love with each other now than when they got married in 2018. They saved each other and now they live peacefully in Montecito, working on their projects and living free from the toxicity of Isla de Saltines. Two Fridays ago, Harry and Meghan went to Beyonce’s concert in LA, and the photos of H&M looking sexy together went viral. Viral to the point where there was widespread consensus that H&M have a great sex life and that they are doin’ it well. Well, guess who saw all of the thirst tweets about her husband’s big ginger sceptre? Meghan posted this on her IG Stories over the weekend:

The song is the ‘90s classic “Doin’ It” by LL Cool J. The youths don’t know, but Ladies Love Cool J and he was a huge heartthrob in the ‘90s and beyond. His MTV Unplugged was ICONIC!! It looks like LL Cool J saw that Meghan used his song, and he featured her on his IG Stories too. Wonderful all around!!

Update: Meghan just posted this lovely IG, with so many photos of Harry!


Photos courtesy of Instagram, Beyonce.com.

57 Responses to “Happy seventh anniversary to Prince Harry & Meghan, who are doin’ it well”

  1. Lala11_7 says:
    May 19, 2025 at 8:44 am

    Today is also my Mama’s 88th birthday 🎂 🥳 🎉 🎈

    I remember getting up at 3 a.m. 7 years ago so me & my BFF didn’t miss a THANG! The last time I did ANYTHING like THAT…was for Harry’s Mama❣️

    Reply
  2. Blogger says:
    May 19, 2025 at 8:44 am

    Happy 7 year itch in Cali! And love those roses. Wonder what breed they are – she smells them all the time.

    Reply
  3. Nerd says:
    May 19, 2025 at 8:45 am

    Happy 7th Wedding Anniversary Harry and Meghan 🩷🩷. Continue loving, protecting and supporting each other for a lifetime. The sky has never been a limit to what you both are capable of together.

    Reply
  4. North of Boston says:
    May 19, 2025 at 8:46 am

    Happy Anniversary you two!

    So happy you had the strength, grace and vision to focus on what truly matters, get your family off salt island and live your best lives 😀

    Reply
  5. Ginger says:
    May 19, 2025 at 8:50 am

    Happy Anniversary to this amazing and wonderful couple!

    Reply
  6. Maxine Branch says:
    May 19, 2025 at 8:51 am

    Happy 7th anniversary Harry and Meghan. Wishing you continued success and a loving marriage

    Reply
  7. Jais says:
    May 19, 2025 at 8:51 am

    Happy Sussex anniversary 💕💕💕
    7 years has somehow felt longer! They’ve been through so much. So happy that they are thriving 💐 and doing it well😂

    Reply
  8. Loretta says:
    May 19, 2025 at 8:52 am

    Happy anniversary Harry and Meghan

    Reply
  9. sevenblue says:
    May 19, 2025 at 8:53 am

    Happy anniversary to them 🥳🥳 7 years despite a whole national media trying their hardest to break the marriage. It is so nice to see two people in a marriage who actually enjoy being in each other’s company.

    Reply
  10. Julia says:
    May 19, 2025 at 8:56 am

    Happy anniversary Meghan and Harry🥰

    Reply
  11. Moniquep says:
    May 19, 2025 at 9:00 am

    WISHING A VERY HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO TRH PRINCE HARRY AND DUCHESS MEGHAN!

    After all you’ve been through, no one is more deserving of this time of joy. Go ahead and DO IT WELL!
    Enjoy each other and your beautiful babies.

    Oh, I’m so cracking up at the “ginger scepter ” line.🤣🤣🤣

    Reply
  12. ThatGirlThere says:
    May 19, 2025 at 9:00 am

    Happy Anniversary to these two beauties xxoo

    My sister and I woke up early, made tea sandwiches, wore fascinators and watched Harry and Meghan get married. From the twins thrilled at seeing Meghan in her gown to the choir sing Stand By Me, two Harry not being able to take his eyes off of Meghan — it was a grand day and a beautiful distraction from the orange demon being elected.

    I’ll always love them for being an inadvertent distraction for me during that time.

    Reply
    • Eurydice says:
      May 19, 2025 at 9:08 am

      I did the same thing with a friend of mine. We wore tiaras and had tea and scones. They looked so much in love then and just as much now, if not more.

      Happy Anniversary, Harry and Meghan!!

      Reply
  13. Canterbury says:
    May 19, 2025 at 9:03 am

    I’ll always remember Ford fiesta saying Meghan was a’degree wife ‘. Given Sophie has a lavender marriage, please! Ford fiesta really needs to take a seat. Racist, nasty. I guess usual.

    Reply
  14. Elizabeth says:
    May 19, 2025 at 9:07 am

    I flew to London so that I could be in Windsor on the day of the wedding. It was a wonderful day, and I was delighted to be a part of it.

    Reply
    • SolarBeanbag says:
      May 19, 2025 at 12:43 pm

      Wow! That is so cool! Did you get to see H & M at any time? At the church or driving by?
      Amazing!

      Reply
  15. Lynwall says:
    May 19, 2025 at 9:23 am

    Happy happy anniversary Harry and Meghan!
    Ignore the noise from that Island.

    Reply
  16. Becks1 says:
    May 19, 2025 at 9:25 am

    Happy Anniversary Sussexes!!

    7 years is just insane to think about. So much has happened since then, both in their lives and the world. I think I started posting on here a few months before their engagement so…..that just makes me feel very old, haha.

    Reply
  17. Desert Diva says:
    May 19, 2025 at 9:34 am

    I also don’t believe the Queen said anything to Meghan. What I take from this story is that the staff refused to take direction from Harry’s bride. Was it racism, elitism, misogyny or a combination of all three? These stories all seem to come from the same narrative- how dare she say/do/change anything. The blatant disrespect and sabotage she had to navigate were next level.

    Reply
  18. Amy Bee says:
    May 19, 2025 at 9:34 am

    I hope they have a wonderful day.

    Reply
  19. Angelica Schuyler says:
    May 19, 2025 at 9:35 am

    I LOVE her song choice for the IG video. So many double entendres….. So so many! It’s such a thumb of the nose to the haters. They say living well is the best revenge, and they are doing it well… And judging by the pictures from the Cowboy Carter concert, they’re doing ‘it’ very well too.. So hurray for them, and may they celebrate many more happy anniversaries!

    Reply
  20. Amy T says:
    May 19, 2025 at 9:42 am

    Happy Anniversary, you crazy kids! Here’s to the next 7*7+ !!

    Reply
  21. Shanta says:
    May 19, 2025 at 9:46 am

    I literally laughed out loud when I heard that song😆😆…..alright Meghan… We see you😜

    Reply
  22. aquarius64 says:
    May 19, 2025 at 10:04 am

    Happy Anniversary to the Sussexes. 7 yrs and still standing.

    Reply
  23. dawnchild says:
    May 19, 2025 at 10:18 am

    May good things prevail like what these two have created

    Reply
  24. Swaz says:
    May 19, 2025 at 10:31 am

    HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO THE SUSSEXES 🎈🎈🎈 Enjoy your honeymoon phase right now, it’s the best place to be LOVE WINS ❤❤

    Reply
  25. Beverley says:
    May 19, 2025 at 10:42 am

    So happy for them! What a beautiful family they’ve created. Love triumphs over racism, misogyny, and jealousy. Keep doing what you’re doing, Meghan and Harry.

    Reply
  26. VilleRose says:
    May 19, 2025 at 11:03 am

    oh what a fun collage of photos! I definitely zoomed in on every single one lol. I remember getting a news story they went to Norway before they got married, looks like that one was true based on the picture she included. Happy anniversary to them both!

    Reply
    • Jais says:
      May 19, 2025 at 11:44 am

      I need a magnifying glass for all those sweet pictures with their captions! I did spy a cute pregnant belly pic of Meghan and a sonogram. Such a cute eff-u to all the creepy and dangerous weirdos out there.

      Reply
    • Blogger says:
      May 19, 2025 at 11:50 am

      And new ones of Archie too!

      So glad she has shared them. She should know by now that she’s getting so much support.

      They are so touchy-feely with each other 😂

      Reply
    • Hypocrisy says:
      May 19, 2025 at 1:21 pm

      Absolutely beautiful photo board, what a love story it has been. I wish them nothing but the happiness and joy.. Hope that Harry and Meghan continue to have many wonderful years together.

      Reply
  27. B says:
    May 19, 2025 at 11:28 am

    I love how in tune with the world Harry and Meghan are. Lol Congratulations on 7 years of wedded bliss. My fervant wish is the next 7 are far calmer than the last 7 but filled with with just as much love and joy.

    Reply
    • Calliope says:
      May 19, 2025 at 8:54 pm

      Love all the photos! And new (to us) engagement photos, how fun! I’m glad she’s able to take and celebrate the joy from those years; I’m glad they’re both able to.

      Reply
  28. Over it says:
    May 19, 2025 at 11:42 am

    Lol. I didn’t know about the messages people were posting about Harry and Meghan being so hot for each other. I mean yeah. It’s always looked like that to me . I am always surprised they don’t have 8 children with how into each other they are .
    Happy Anniversary HrHs Prince Harry and the love of his life princess Meghan . The one who smashed the conveyer belt for him for ever.

    Reply
  29. Iheoma Nwakpadolu says:
    May 19, 2025 at 12:09 pm

    HAPPY 7th WEDDING ANNIVERSARY Prince Harry and His Lovely Meghan❤️

    Reply
  30. Nerd says:
    May 19, 2025 at 12:44 pm

    I couldn’t help but smile and feel excitement for how these two people found each other and we were fortunate enough to share a small glimpse of their love. Everything about that day was unbelievably perfect. The weather, the crowds, the church, the floral arrangements, the arrivals, the day was just amazing and full of love and happiness. Harry looked so handsome when the stepped out of that van strutting as if he knew he was the luckiest man in the world. Meghan looking as beautiful as she’d ever looked and ecstatic for what was to come. Seeing them see each other again for the first time brought tears to my eyes and smile to my face. The excitement of the crowd outside as they both preemptively said I do at the beginning of the service, and the laughter that followed. The music selection from when she first walked down the aisle to, Stand By Me, to the last song as they walked out the church to cheers and THE KISS. It was a beautiful wedding and I hope that they celebrate today and have a long lifetime of loving each other and their beautiful children. Happy Anniversary Harry and Meghan.

    Reply
  31. SolarBeanbag says:
    May 19, 2025 at 12:50 pm

    Happy Anniversary to Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan! May you have a love-filled wonderful life together!

    Reply
  32. Sean says:
    May 19, 2025 at 12:57 pm

    Best wishes to the Duke and his Duchess!
    Here’s to many more years of showing the world (and a certain family in England) how a post modern royal does it.

    Reply
  33. JanetDR says:
    May 19, 2025 at 1:04 pm

    I adore seeing these two so happy and loved up! 💗🥰💗

    Reply
  34. SussexWatcher says:
    May 19, 2025 at 1:15 pm

    Happy Anniversary to TRH Harry and Meghan. So much love and dedication to each other. So much genuine affection and fun in their dynamic. It’s a joy to see. As someone above said, I wish them 7*7+ more years of love and happiness.

    Reply
  35. Lady D says:
    May 19, 2025 at 1:34 pm

    Congratulations Harry and Meghan. I’m so glad you are happy in the land of the free, and thank you for being such an inspiration to do good.

    Reply
  36. L4Frimaire says:
    May 19, 2025 at 2:35 pm

    7 years goes by fast. These two have such full and interesting lives. It seems they are in their joy era and working on what’s next. It’s not always easy and there’s always some obstacle but they handle it with grace and equilibrium.

    Reply
  37. martha says:
    May 19, 2025 at 3:33 pm

    The new Instagram link is giving me error message!

    What cuties these two.

    Reply
  38. Maja says:
    May 19, 2025 at 3:54 pm

    Yes, at least a hundred years of happiness, love, health, peace and success for these two extraordinary people and their little boy and girl.

    Reply
  39. wolfmamma says:
    May 19, 2025 at 3:59 pm

    Happy Anniversary!

    Looking back at you two during the palace days and dreadful outfits and protocols and looking at you two now.. what an amazing journey of love and commitment.

    Bravo!

    Reply
  40. therese says:
    May 19, 2025 at 4:33 pm

    Cream rises to the top. Diana is sending her prayers and blessings. The truth will out. The Sussexes continue to go about trying to do good to other people and gain followers, and the gruesome foursome and their followers go about trying to destroy other people and spreading the darkness of their hearts. The Sussexes have shown who they really are over and over, and so have the gruesome ones.

    Reply
  41. IdlesAtCranky says:
    May 19, 2025 at 7:23 pm

    Joy to the Sussex family!

    And joy to all here who support them in their endeavors to show up & do good.

    💛💛💛💛💙💚🌍🌼🌿

    Reply
  42. somebody says:
    May 19, 2025 at 8:43 pm

    For those who tried to claim her wedding dress was shapeless, check out the truly shapeless dress she is wearing on the As Ever IG post and see how she rocks the look.

    Reply
  43. Calliope says:
    May 19, 2025 at 8:56 pm

    Happy anniversary to these two! I’m so glad I got to see their wedding exhibit at Windsor.

    Reply
  44. blunt talker says:
    May 19, 2025 at 10:20 pm

    I wish them all the love and happiness in this world they can find-blessing them and their children and to keep them in God’s hands and Diana’s hands-they really are an attractive couple and family-cute picture showing Archie kissing his sister Lily. I smile in a gleeful way when I see photos of them or their children.

    Reply
  45. Yvette says:
    May 20, 2025 at 12:59 am

    Happy 7th Wedding Anniversary! 🙂 ❤️

    Reply
  46. ML says:
    May 20, 2025 at 3:45 am

    Time flies! That was such a beautiful ceremony, and after all the hurdles Meghan and Harry had to overcome together, it’s wonderful they’re still together💖 That was a sweet post from Meghan, and so was the mood board (thanks Art Fossil).

    Reply

