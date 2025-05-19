Happy seventh anniversary to Prince Harry & Meghan, who are doin’ it well

Happy anniversary to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex! Seven years of marriage, and they seem more in love with each other now than when they got married in 2018. They saved each other and now they live peacefully in Montecito, working on their projects and living free from the toxicity of Isla de Saltines. Two Fridays ago, Harry and Meghan went to Beyonce’s concert in LA, and the photos of H&M looking sexy together went viral. Viral to the point where there was widespread consensus that H&M have a great sex life and that they are doin’ it well. Well, guess who saw all of the thirst tweets about her husband’s big ginger sceptre? Meghan posted this on her IG Stories over the weekend:

On the eve of #Sussexversary. Meghan Sussex shares a new post! “Happy Sunday, friends 💐” – Meghan#HarryandMeghan7 pic.twitter.com/rLg2I3s4Bh — ChrisBaronSmith (@ChrisBaronSmit1) May 18, 2025

The song is the ‘90s classic “Doin’ It” by LL Cool J. The youths don’t know, but Ladies Love Cool J and he was a huge heartthrob in the ‘90s and beyond. His MTV Unplugged was ICONIC!! It looks like LL Cool J saw that Meghan used his song, and he featured her on his IG Stories too. Wonderful all around!!

Update: Meghan just posted this lovely IG, with so many photos of Harry!





