President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with an ‘aggressive’ prostate cancer

President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with prostate cancer. His office announced his diagnosis on Sunday, after weeks of the Beltway media and various Democrats desperately trying to relitigate everything that happened in 2024. There’s been an obscene focus on Biden and absolutely zero reflection from the media on their enormous professional failures, nor any attention on the guy in the White House right now. It is my hope that these rancid people take a huge break from obsessing over the Bidens and let the family deal with President Biden’s health crisis in peace.
Former President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with “aggressive” prostate cancer.
On Sunday, May 18, Biden’s personal office announced in a statement that he was diagnosed with the disease after seeing a doctor last week. He is 82 years old.
“Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms,” the statement said.
“On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone,” the statement continued. “While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management. The President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians.”
According to the American Cancer Society, a prostate cancer’s grade group is a measure of how likely the cancer is to grow and spread quickly. Grade group 5 means that “the cancer might or might not be growing outside the prostate and into nearby tissues. It has not spread to nearby lymph nodes or elsewhere in the body,” per the Cancer Society.
My thoughts and prayers are with Joe, Jill, Hunter, Ashley and all of the grandkids. President Biden focused heavily on cancer research and cancer treatments after his beloved son Beau died from cancer. I’m especially devastated for Jill – she’s had to watch as all of this ghastly people lie about her husband and try to destroy his legacy, and now she’s going to be his strength as he faces cancer.
Unsurprisingly, a lot of awful people are saying despicable things in the wake of this announcement. Surprisingly, Donald Trump wasn’t one of them? His statement was almost nice: “Melania and I are saddened to hear about Joe Biden’s recent medical diagnosis. We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery.” I’m also including messages from Kamala Harris and Hillary Clinton, both of whom had President Biden’s back in important moments in recent years. Updated to add a new message from the Bidens.
Cancer touches us all. Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places. Thank you for lifting us up with love and support. pic.twitter.com/oSS1vGIiwU
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 19, 2025
I’m thinking of the Bidens as they take on cancer, a disease they’ve done so much to try to spare other families from. Wishing you a speedy, full recovery.
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 18, 2025
Doug and I are saddened to learn of President Biden’s prostate cancer diagnosis. We are keeping him, Dr. Biden, and their entire family in our hearts and prayers during this time. Joe is a fighter — and I know he will face this challenge with the same strength, resilience, and… pic.twitter.com/gG5nB0GMPp
— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) May 18, 2025
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
My heartfelt sympathy goes out to the Biden family. I am wishing this family the very best and hope the rancid gutter rats in media will give this family the grace that they deserve. I am very fond of President Biden for the service he provided for our country and the inclusive presidency he had.
I wish Jake Tapper choke on the book he is peddling trying to dismantle a Presidency which was the best I have ever seen because of what it tried to do for the American people. And what he was able to accomplish with our ally’s.
I have to admit to a moment of schadenfreude over Jake Tapper and his highly slanted and negative book about President Biden. It should be much harder to sell his book to a public aware that Biden is in a health crisis. This breaks my heart for the Biden family. To hell with Tapper!
Jake Tapper interviewed James Clyburn: “The fact of the matter is, I saw Biden often. I talked to him on the telephone very often, and I never saw anything that I thought was outside of the ordinary. I never saw anything that allowed me to think that Joe Biden was not able to do the job.” Regarding Biden’s only tRump debate, Clyburn said: “A lot of us were a bit concerned about his schedule in the run-up to the debate…I called it at the time ‘preparation overload.’”
This is why I came here today after seeing the news earlier. How miserable! I hope the bone pain is manageable, that Biden gets effective treatment, and that his family and friends are supportive and supported. Get well soon🍀
I hope this family gets some peace.
Wishing President Biden strength and love. He’s a tough fighter and he’ll be getting the best of care. I pray Joe and Jill have many years ahead of them—there’s a lot of vanilla ice cream left to enjoy, sir.
Jake Tapper, along with cancer, can take a flying f*ck into a rolling donut.
This is gutting news after all this family has been through. I am hoping for the best possible outcome from treatment.
The media should be embarrassed and ashamed. Instead, many are doubling down on their evidence free claims of a cover up, now adding cancer to the ailments being covered up. It’s despicable and they continue to ignore the obvious signs of physical and mental decline in the Mad King. History will judge our current mainstream media harshly. If we still have history. Democrats who join the pile on will never get my vote for any office.
I guess speculation is inevitable though. It’s fueled by the comments of many oncologist who are shock at this late diagnosis.
Decades ago French president Francois Mitterand ran for 2nd term (and won) while suffering from cancer. It emerged after his death that his doctors had repeatedly lied in his medicals to cover up his condition.
And of course the MAGAs are going to jump on it… I feel so bad for his family.
There is simply no evidence that he had cancer when he was in office and was covering it up. Cancer can appear suddenly without warning or symptoms and spread rapidly when aggressive.
No speculation is a choice, an unnecessary choice. Prayers of healing and strength for him and his family is inevitable.
I send my prayers to President Biden for strength to fight yet another fight he is more than capable of fighting, leading to healing from this horrible disease. May God heal and restore your body to what it was before and may your family have strength to walk with you through your healing journey. Prayers to the entire Biden family 🙏
@Brassy Rebel — exactly. Most prostate cancers move at a glacial pace while others move like lightening and metastasize before you know anything is happening. It happed to me with bladder cancer — literally no symptoms other than occasional spotting for a few months then bam, in hospital have a radical cystectomy, bowel resectioning and endless chemo.
I know first hand what a difficult and heart-breaking time this is for Biden and his family and am sending them all my hopes and wishes for a full recovery.
And fuck Jake Tapper.
Are you suggesting that Biden covered up an earlier cancer diagnosis? And pray who tell are these “many oncologist who are shock at this late diagnosis” anyway? I’m sure readers of this forum would like to know which “oncologist” to avoid.
13 years ago, my father died at 72 of aggressive prostate cancer after fighting it for 7 years. A LOT of progress has been made on treatments since then and I expect President Biden will be getting the best of care. That being said, he is not a young man and a cancer diagnosis is still a terrible thing to get and I hope he gets the peace and quiet and love he needs to pull through treatments with minimal side effects and stress. And how brave of him and the family to be open about this diagnosis. They are in my prayers.
Condolences RMS. I lost my father at age 69 to aggressive prostate cancer.
Darn it! At the very least, this man deserves a peaceful retirement. We are praying for the best possible healing for you, Joe. 🙏💗🙏💗🙏
I say this all the time but I always be grateful that Joe Biden came out of retirement to say of from that deviant. He was heartbroken from Beau’s death and still served the American people and the world at large. I love him and am praying for him and his beautiful family.
He is truly an American hero.
I’m with you. This wonderful man has given himself over and over again, and I wish him all the best.
f-ck cancer. Sending strength and love to him and his family.
You did your best Joe and you placed your country first. Time to look after yourself now.
This just made me cry.
He’s been through so much already. God bless Joe.
Reading his news felt like such a blow, like evil just continues to win. Wishing President Biden and his family strength for yet another horrible battle.
I think we are all that cat in Dr. Jill’s arms, just DARING anyone to say some shit on Uncle Joe! The expression! And though I’m not a believer, for Jake Tapper, I’m willing to suspend disbelief and presume there is a very special place in hell reserved just for him. With George Clooney as his roommate.
My best wishes to Biden and his family at this very difficult time.
My prayers go to President Joe Biden, the greatest leader in my lifetime and a patriotic humanitarian for the ages. I know he will have the greatest care, family support and love from throughout the world. The media needs to remember the daily, positive outcomes we had from his time in office. My heart is with him and the Bidens.
Best wishes to President Biden andhis family. I hope for a full recovery.
As for Jake Tapper and Alex whatever, may their book flop.
Such difficult news. I wish the best for him and his family.
Here’s hoping he can get decent treatment that can be effective.
I feel like Willow in that photo on the way the media has treated him post presidency.
Rehashing nonsense to ignore the fact the current old man as president is tweeting at night about prosecuting Bono and Beyoncé. The disaster is currently running and destroying the country. The rest is noice to distract from the criminal syndicate dismantling the country
Sending healing prayers and love to the Bidens.
And while the orange Voldemort, or more likely his staff, controlled itself yesterday, his oldest posted outrageous conspiracy theories that made MAGA the victims of Biden’s cancer. Beyond reprehensible
He was the best president we ever had.
I agree!! Love to Joe and the Biden family.
And STFU to all the conspiracies, speculation, gossip and stupidity that surrounds his health.
My heart goes out to President Biden and his family, hopefully he will be ok and everyone will be respectful of him and his family.
Damn. He’s fought so hard for better cancer treatments – I’m still angry that the felon keeps taking the Cancer Moonshot away (I assumed he did so again). President Biden has done so much for us, wishing him all the best as he fights for himself. Wishing all the best for Jill, too, and their family.
And to hell with all the “reporters” who refuse to target the actual problems and instead want to attack one of the more effective public servants we’ve ever had.
💔
While I’m disappointed he didn’t get a second term, I’m glad he is not currently serving and is able to deal with this privately and not while he’s in the White House. The media firestorm would be even greater and just questioning his capacity to serve, calling for him to resign, and all sorts of things. I think things worked out the way they were supposed to for him in the end. I just wish it had worked out without the current person masquerading as president. I wish him strength and healing during this time and especially to Jill, Hunter, Ashley, and Willow. I loved that they included her in the picture.
Also I hope this does hurt the sale of Jake Tapper’s book.
I admit to crying when I read he had aggressive cancer. There’s so much heaviness right now and this is just one more thing. This President was a balm for 4 years. A good and decent man. Not a perfect man. He’d never claim to be; him being seen going to church VERY frequently is evidence of this IMO. I’ll forever be grateful for the reprieve we had for those 1,461 days under his leadership.
I wish him and his family nothing but peace and mercy as they make decisions going forward. I’m heartbroken for them.
God love Joe. Enduring his successor’s grueling, negative psyop only to learn of this diagnosis.
I don’t understand how a President of the US can have surprise Stage 4 cancer.
Seems like Biden’s medical staff really fell down on the job.
I also hope the sale of these new behind the scenes Biden books are hurt by this tragedy.
Cancer can surprise anyone.
Please please PLEASE let him live long enough to not have Orange Mussolini overseeing his state funeral!!!
Wishing him the very best. Donald Trump Senior’s good wishes may have been pretty standard, but DT Junior posted a horrible jibe about Dr Jill, like the POS he is.
Ugh. Poor guy. Poor family. I love Old Handsome Joe and this is not good.
Bug your loved ones into getting their prostate checked every year! If caught early, they stand more of a chance of survival.
My husband died of this last October. COVID-concern kept him from annual checkup and by the time it was diagnosed Christmas 2022, it had spread to bones. Treatment kept it in check for a year and a half, but then that stopped working and that was the beginning of the end.
Conspiracy sh*t – The nerve of anyone to suggest Jake Taper’s book is so important. Deludinoids!
Take care all. Love.
Back in the 1980s, I was visiting Washington and went to the Bork hearings and Joe Biden led the Judicial Committee. I watched several days and was actually on an elevator with him an Ted Kennedy. I came away from those hearings with a lasting impression of the man that stuck with me all these years. He truly cared, was smart as a whip . Hoping for the best for you and your family. You are truly a leader and good person and a wise leader.
I read an email interview with an NIH cancer researcher and one of the things he said was “ we need a better test”, referring to the PSA and something else I can’t remember about prostate cancer. His point was along the lines of “everything can be ok , and then “BOOM! You’ve got cancer!” He was implying we need much more sensitive tests. Biden diagnosis was a surprise bc we assume he can get THE BEST care. I’m am so sad for him and his family. They have been through so much. And I hope your book tanks, Mr Tapper.