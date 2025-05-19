President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with an ‘aggressive’ prostate cancer

President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with prostate cancer. His office announced his diagnosis on Sunday, after weeks of the Beltway media and various Democrats desperately trying to relitigate everything that happened in 2024. There’s been an obscene focus on Biden and absolutely zero reflection from the media on their enormous professional failures, nor any attention on the guy in the White House right now. It is my hope that these rancid people take a huge break from obsessing over the Bidens and let the family deal with President Biden’s health crisis in peace.

Former President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with “aggressive” prostate cancer. On Sunday, May 18, Biden’s personal office announced in a statement that he was diagnosed with the disease after seeing a doctor last week. He is 82 years old. “Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms,” the statement said. “On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone,” the statement continued. “While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management. The President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians.” According to the American Cancer Society, a prostate cancer’s grade group is a measure of how likely the cancer is to grow and spread quickly. Grade group 5 means that “the cancer might or might not be growing outside the prostate and into nearby tissues. It has not spread to nearby lymph nodes or elsewhere in the body,” per the Cancer Society.

My thoughts and prayers are with Joe, Jill, Hunter, Ashley and all of the grandkids. President Biden focused heavily on cancer research and cancer treatments after his beloved son Beau died from cancer. I’m especially devastated for Jill – she’s had to watch as all of this ghastly people lie about her husband and try to destroy his legacy, and now she’s going to be his strength as he faces cancer.

Unsurprisingly, a lot of awful people are saying despicable things in the wake of this announcement. Surprisingly, Donald Trump wasn’t one of them? His statement was almost nice: “Melania and I are saddened to hear about Joe Biden’s recent medical diagnosis. We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery.” I’m also including messages from Kamala Harris and Hillary Clinton, both of whom had President Biden’s back in important moments in recent years. Updated to add a new message from the Bidens.

Cancer touches us all. Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places. Thank you for lifting us up with love and support. pic.twitter.com/oSS1vGIiwU — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 19, 2025

I’m thinking of the Bidens as they take on cancer, a disease they’ve done so much to try to spare other families from. Wishing you a speedy, full recovery. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 18, 2025

Doug and I are saddened to learn of President Biden’s prostate cancer diagnosis. We are keeping him, Dr. Biden, and their entire family in our hearts and prayers during this time. Joe is a fighter — and I know he will face this challenge with the same strength, resilience, and… pic.twitter.com/gG5nB0GMPp — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) May 18, 2025