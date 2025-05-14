Jake Tapper’s book about Joe Biden is offensive & offensively stupid

Jake Tapper has co-written a book about Joe Biden and how Biden was and is old. According to Tapper, Biden’s age was a huge secret AND everyone in the Biden White House went to extreme lengths to keep the American public in the dark about Biden’s age. If you think it’s extremely stupid to spend all of this energy on a man whose biggest crime was some verbal gaffes and a sore body, please join me in hoping that Jake Tapper goes straight to hell. Two big stories from Tapper’s book have come out this week, and both are offensively stupid. First up, Biden’s staff thought he might need a wheelchair:

Joe Biden’s close circle floated the idea of getting the ageing politician a wheelchair if he was re-elected as president, according to a bombshell new book. Original Sin by CNN’s Jake Tapper and Axios’ Alex Thompson said the 82-year-old’s aides were so concerned by his perceived decline that they started scrambling for ideas. His spine was in particular decline, Axios reported, citing the book, which will be released on May 20. “Biden’s physical deterioration—most apparent in his halting walk—had become so severe that there were internal discussions about putting the president in a wheelchair, but they couldn’t do so until after the election,” one damning section of the book reads, per Axios. Aides, however, conceded that it was politically untenable to have the U.S. president in a wheelchair.

[From The Daily Beast]

What kind of ableism and ageism is this? Biden stumbled a few times and you could tell that he was feeling arthritic in his legs and feet. And? I feel arthritis in my legs and feet too, and I’m almost four decades younger than Biden. “It was politically untenable to have the U.S. president in a wheelchair.” Franklin D. Roosevelt would like a word, my god. If Biden’s physical condition was so poor, why has he been jogging, biking, strutting and walking unaided in the past year? These people really have no respect for their elders.

In addition to that messiness, Tapper also uncovered the root of George Clooney’s ratf–king NYT op-ed. Clooney went on and on about how Biden was clearly debilitated and out of it at a fundraiser last year. Well, Tapper’s book gets to the heart of it:

Apparently President Biden committed the mortal sin of saying “Thank you for being here” to George Clooney without saying his name. Oh, the humanity! Where are my smelling salts! 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ZgqCWt8RX7 — SayMay (@saymaysmith) May 13, 2025

You mean Clooney wrote that ghastly f–king op-ed because Biden didn’t greet him by name? And Clooney assumed that Biden didn’t recognize him? I genuinely feel like this Tapper book is entirely about a political feint from all of the Biden/Harris ratf–kers – they know they’re to blame for what happened last year, so they’re still insisting that no, they were right, Biden was half-dead, Biden was out of it, we swear! You might believe that it’s a waste of time relitigating all of this, but if Jake F—king Tapper is going to do books about it, then yeah, we’re going to litigate the sh-t out of it. Tapper and Clooney are not profiles in courage – they undermined the sitting president for no other reason than boredom, ageism and ableism. And they’re both too arrogant to change course, and too cowardly to direct any of this anger at the fascist lunatic they enabled, who is sitting in the White House right now!!

Biden while President vs Biden two days ago There is nothing wrong with this man

Let's pray that this Tapper/Thompson book is going to be a flop 🙏 pic.twitter.com/xXsFTXTBB6 — Sibylle (@AHaschi) May 13, 2025