Mail: The Beyonce-concert photos showed that the Sussexes have won, after all

One of my favorite things that the Duchess of Sussex has done this year is introduce her ShopMy page. Meghan and her team are constantly updating it too, especially when Meghan posts a new Instagram. Within 24 hours, the team updates the ShopMy account and IDs whatever Meghan wore in that IG post. It’s so smart, even though the Sussex Squad is exceptionally good at hunting down designer IDs in record time. Well, over the weekend, Meghan posted some great photos from the Beyonce concert. We knew that she wore a Carolina Herrera denim dress, which looked so sexy on her! But I didn’t even look closely at her jewelry (beyond her wedding rings). As it turns out, she wore two necklaces, and one of them was some kind of homage to Princess Diana. You can see Meghan’s ShopMy update here.
Meanwhile, those Beyonce-concert pics still have Salt Island really mad. You always tell the level of fury by how much they avoid endlessly reprinting new photos – they did that with Invictus earlier this year, because the Sussexes looking happy and fine weren’t part of the larger narrative the British press is trying to sell. But at least one Daily Mail columnist is admitting the obvious: the Sussexes won. They won because they’re happy and free. From Liz Jones’s column (which was suspiciously buried):
If a picture is worth a thousand words, one in particular – an immaculate, pink polished hand on his chest, he in turn beaming down at his wife with a look of sheer adoration – spoke just two very important ones: ‘We’re happy!’ And, oh, a couple more words, this time from Meghan (we know how loquacious she is): ‘I’ve won.’
She’s had a torrid few weeks of negative podcast reviews and ridicule – for taking several hours to do the school run, even though she has a nanny, for example. Criticism of unfulfilled orders for her products. Of the ill-advised use of an HRH on a gift card. Mockery at the almost unanimous panning of her With Love, Meghan Netflix series (although I found it strangely soothing and harmless).
Well, at the end of that tumult, here was the couple we’d been led to believe were cowering in a panic room, showing that all the criticism was like water off a duck’s back. Here they were, mingling in the crowd at the stadium in LA for all the world as if the last five years of arguments and brickbats and tears had never happened. These two aren’t brittle cast-iron Le Creuset after all: they are clearly made of Teflon.
Yes, Harry is still estranged from his family, but from the look of him, maybe a different, smaller family – his wife and two children – is all he needs…And I must admire Meghan in particular. That she can emerge, shimmering, almost covered in silver droplets, from the ocean of online trolling to appear carefree, undimmed, smiling, takes real guts.
I’ve written before that Meghan is not a monster, so let’s just give the woman a break. Rather than continue to attack this young woman we should see her, and Harry to some extent, as examples for those young people who might sit alone in a bedroom, broken by what they read about themselves online, seeing no way out.
Actually, I was sympathetic to Harry’s BBC sit-down with the BBC. Only one fellow newspaper commentator agreed with my take, saying that the rest of the Royal family – as Christian and as the ones with the power – should offer an olive branch to their troubled son. To the Windsors, I say ‘be a team, a united front’. This is your way out. The only way. California looks more fun than Kensington. This snapshot tells anyone being abused to rise above.
And to Meghan: ‘block out the noise!’ (Meghan has said she sees only about one per cent of what’s written. Megs. Sweetheart. I hope you read this). Turn your phone off. Find someone who has your back. Because happiness really is the best revenge.
There have been other glimpses of this too – subtle acknowledgements throughout this year in particular that Harry and Meghan are happy, in love and winning at life. There’s always a lot of rage directed at Meghan in particular for being in her era of joy, for not letting those terrible people disturb her peace anymore. Anyway, yeah – I hope the concert photos help people realize that the Sussexes are thriving.
Photos courtesy of Beyonce.com and Meghan’s IG.
Her being on social media really changed the game. The royal reporters and tabloid writers would create all kinds of fake sh*t about what H&M were doing, how unhappy they were, how they are gonna move again, etc. Now, we can take a glimpse at their life and it is beautiful and it proves that these people don’t know sh*t about what H&M are doing. So so happy for them.
Loving her IG account, I hope it has helped decrease the tabloids circulation or clicks at least a little. With photos like the concert ones it’s hard to push a “their miserable” narrative.
The school run!!? Isn’t this Kate and William’s thing? Beyond that…wow. Those second quarter DM profits must be in the Marianas Trench for them to admit this. 🤣🤣🤣🤣😈😈😈😈 “First they doubt you; then they laugh at you…then you win.”
What school run indeed 🙄
So one thing I appreciated so much from Meghan in the podcast is that she talks about doing the school runs but also is very clear that she has a nanny and how much she dearly appreciates her nanny. She doesn’t hide it and act like she does it all.
She mentioned doing the school run and was very clear that it depended on her schedule and if she couldn’t do it (and presumably Harry couldnt) then she had a wonderful nanny who would.
Derangers attacked her for mentioning the school run and how long it took (when Meghan was clear that its bc they’re at two schools) and they seemed to think she was using that as an example for not working when she was just kind of describing her mornings.
It made me howl because…..have they never heard their faves??? And how no one can work because SCHOOL RUN??? meanwhile Meghan was like “and then when I get home I go into meetings or appointments.”
i.e. she is able to parent AND work, what a novel concept w&K.
The Sussexes are winning, Meghan in particular. Let the born and married in royals who prostitute themselves to the BM deal with the voluntary enslavement they’ve put themselves in.
This from a woman who writes for a living? “We know how loquacious she is.” As are YOU, Liz. And yet, she would likely still be happy for Meghan to be silenced is how that statement comes across. None of these people can write out the truth of H&M’s happiness without including bitter statement.
Yeah, I caught that one too. They just can’t seem to help themselves. It’s like a sickness.
Troll jones showing her true colors no matter what.
A British journalist said that they are not allowed to write positive articles about H&M, that explains the bitterness me thinks 😎
I love these pics of them! They both look great, especially Meg. She looks so stunning. I also think the brim of Harry’s hat is pretty cool.
I read the first bit based on your ‘they’ve won’ headline but I stopped very quickly. The lies, hate, vitriol does not suggest they think she’s won. It’s the usual, lies bullshit and hatred. I’m appalled I even began to read that garbage.
Please don’t bother, it’s disgusting and all lies
That is why the lies and hate continue because she’s won, they keep trying to bring back her depresssive/ suicidal state and failing. Remember in spare Harry said sometimes the staff would show them these headlines but now she can literally block most of it out
That’s a great column. And the writer is right. I just don’t get why RR are still writing ugly columns about her. She’s won and doesn’t care. You can’t make the RF do anything since they are free and have their own money. Charles and William screwed up.
They are writing these articles for the benefit of the other remaining royals. These people watch these daily shows and read these newspapers to get their fix and continue in their hatred of meghan
Yes they do, all these articles are presented to them at breakfast 😳 Also positive articles are not allowed 🚫 even the BBC had to apologize for 1 positive interview about H&M.
Has to be. I thought they would just catch a clue at this point, but nope.
Have I died and gone to a different universe? An article that admits the truth? An article that isn’t filled with hate and negativity? See how easy that was to state the truth. Will we see more of these articles? Probably not but one can hope.
I felt like I was reading the same old bar a few bones? What did you all see that I didn’t? A few bones doesn’t make a great story
I can see how you couldn’t get past the digs and the laundry list of lies at the beginning. But the high points for me were:
– referring to Megan as “undimmed”, after “an ocean of online trolling”
– placing H&M as figures of admiration and hope for young people experiencing online bullying (an issue close to the Sussexes hearts)
– “California looks more fun than Kensington”
– acknowledging H&M were abused and inferring it was by the Royal family considering she says it in the sole paragraph that refers to the Royal family
I found that the article was giving Meg credit for rising up and moving away from the noise (hate filled articles) and living her best life. An article filled with the many was Meg has won!
Oh, there’s definitely the obligatory snark and criticism, especially about the podcast. I didn’t even know they were critiquing it, lol. But it’s still calling out the fact that the BM perversely likes to imagine Meghan and Harry as broken and upset over the bullying and excessive and out of touch criticism.They looove to paint that picture, likely for an audience of four, William Charles Camilla and Kate. When the truth is they’re very clearly not broken. They’re happy and successful. It’s a rare moment of stating the obvious as opposed to creating an alternate reality. So that one point stood out. But I mean yeah, it’s still couched in snarkiness.
In comparison to all the garbage about H&M that DM publishes every day, this one is the “beacon of balanced opinion.”
OK thanks, I guess that’s better than the usual. I do struggle to see past the nasty. I find it triggering. Thanks for listing the good stuff!
What made me laugh about it is that she’s listing all these negative talking points that come directly from the RRs not from anyone else – her “unfulfilled orders” (yes bc her products sold out) and then her show being “panned” (despite being at the top of the Netflix charts) and then she had to begrudgingly admit she liked the show. But the real focus of the article for me was how it was undeniable how happy Meghan and Harry are.
the line about “california looks more fun than Kensington” killed me.
Very very few articles in the british press are going to be 100% in favor of H&M, so in articles like you this one you kind of have to look beyond the negative talking points, because I think at this point its a rule those have to be included.
I think we’re so used to negativity that we have trouble believing something positive. To me, Liz Jones was not critiquing H&M, she was listing the negative stories that have been posted about them. We’ve seen all the negative stories about Meghan’s podcast and WLM and As Ever and, and, and. Liz isn’t saying she believes these stories; she’s saying they exist, which we know they do.
I feel that there was a general exhale when Harry did the BBC interview. Like the page has been turned, like there’s an acceptance that Harry will be staying in California and that he’ll continue to be happy with his lovely children and beautiful, successful wife. The RF had the opportunity to keep Harry connected and dangling by allowing security, but they wasted their last shot and now it’s over.
I don’t know, sometimes I feel like they write stuff like this just to appear to be balanced for deniability ( which may explain why it was buried). It doesn’t negate the fact that it’s true Harry and Meghan aren’t concerned with what they’re writing about them and are happy and living their lives, but they still write it based off of false narratives. There wasn’t any criticism of her talking about being stressed with child care even though she has a nanny, her show was not unpopular and it’s still is prompting social media trends with people throwing parties based off of the things that she was showing during the series, her podcast has not been getting negative reviews and sits at the top of the charts every week. They create stories and then write about those stories they created as evidence of these false narratives.
So she’s not winning in spite of everyone hating her because she’s ignoring it, the real conclusion is that everyone doesn’t hate her, and the British media looks increasingly unhinged with their constant nitpicking and hullabaloo about basic things that no one else cares about. And it’s more than apparent that they know that Harry and Meghan are more dynamic and interesting and genuine in the things that they do in comparison to the heir and his wife. It’s also apparent that they know more than they will ever talk about about the state of their marriage, and their real feelings on how charming William is and how nice Kate is. Until they will also be honest about that, these articles are pointless.
I think some in the british press do genuinely like Meghan and Harry, but they need to placate the leftovers. I think some hate W&K and the Sussexes, and I think some are very strong monarchists who hate the Sussexes (think Richard Eden here, or Ingrid Seward or whatever the hell Angela Levin is ranting about these days.)
And I do think that a lot in the press look at pictures like this and think of what could have been for them – covering meghan in a new dress with her husband who adores her, going from concert to benefit to charity event to playground opening to date night – but instead they’re stuck with kate’s video about spring.
This rat is at the Acceptance stage, not sure about the rest.
As for this: “She’s had a torrid few weeks of negative podcast reviews and ridicule – for taking several hours to do the school run, even though she has a nanny, for example.”
What drugs is this woman on? Is she confusing Meghan for Lazy?
Saw those lies. Was wondering if Liz has to throw some meat to the dogs to get past the Fail’s editorial board and not be 100% roasted in the comments.
In on of Meghans last podcast she was describing her day and she talked about on morning she did the school run it was about 3 hours before she could sit down and get to business. She said she was grateful for her Nanny who did the school runs on some days. She got a ton of derangers saying how could it take 3. hours for a school run. I this writers comment that Meg goes about her business even though others pick it apart. I actually thought the school run comment may have been a back handed dig and William.
Sorry but I think people are just looking for negativity in the press and can’t see a positive or at least neutral article.
@Barb Mill, this is not necessarily a balanced or positive or even a neutral article tho!! Where exactly are the ” weeks of negative press and ridicule about her [Meghn’s] podcast or her WLM show? This writer is amplifying the negative untrue narratives and pushing them as evidence of her own lies. So, I get where people ate coming from when they say this is not a positive article.
There’s a lot of projection and fantasizing going on in this article but Liz Jones got one thing right and is that Harry and Meghan have won and are thriving. This article is just another example of the British press’ obsession with Harry and Meghan.
They are living their lives on their terms, launching their own companies. Still doing good and charitable work.
Yup they won the second they walked away from the BRF. I just wish Harry would wake up and get the stardust out of his eyes. And see the rest of the BRF for who they really are.
The Sussexes haven’t won because of their obvious joy displayed in those concerts photos—they won because they chose each and decided to leave an abusive situation.
They continue to win because their daily actions embody the values and beliefs that drive their continued success.
That is why the Sussexes are winning.
Well said, ThatGirlThere!
I found the article snarky and patronizing. And who made it a “contest” that must be lost or won in the first place? Jone may admit that Meghan is living her best life, but it’s still a typical nasty bitchy British Media diatribe making a nasty swipe at every turn. Patronizing, bitchy, and untruthful are always characteristic of the BM when they write about Harry and Meghan. They can’t say anything laudatory without snark which exposes their resentment, jealousy, classism, racism, and xenophobia which never goes away.
Meghan has excellent social media skills. I wish I had followed the Tig back in the day, but had never heard of her until she started dating Harry and she had been forced to close her accounts. The left behinds are so unnatural and stilted that Meghan’s social media runs circles around them all. The Sussexes directly confronting the worst Windsor fed rota bile with the help of professional publicists while showing their happy home life on social media is a brilliant media strategy, especially given how unphotogenic and awkward the Wails are together. Will-not may dream of being the zoom king who never has to make a public appearance, but can’t compete with his brother’s wife on basic Instagram posts.
I was a fan of hers pre Harry from suits, but I wasn’t on insta so didn’t follow the tig, tho I knew about it. I wish I had too
So she admits they were abused?
I was surprised she admitted it. I feel like that’s a significant step.
They are happy and thriving and living their life with the family they chose. We should all be so lucky.
Anything they do is going to be hated by a section of the press and public who made up their minds about the Sussexes years ago and only confirm their bias with every move they make. Block it out , M, and build the life you want with the people you love.
Carolina Herrera apparel is absolutely divine, and if I had unlimited funds, I’d buy myself one!!!!!! The Duchess looks gorgeous of course!!
Didn’t Carolina Herrera make the red gown that Meghan wore to a charity event, causing Salty Isle to lose its collective mind for weeks? I’m sort of hoping that Meghan put this denim dress on her ShopMy to poke them in the eye. But then again maybe she just liked the dress because it is gorgeous.
It is on her ShopMy. I was curious and checked pretty early, already sold out, though What Meghan Wore says it’s past season and no longer available?
Suck on that, you pale and petty bastards. LOL
This article is trying to make itself seem supportive, but the standard digs are still there. Harry is still the “troubled son” and Meghan needs to “put her phone away,” meaning she should stop cutting into their created narrative with her own truths. And the negative reviews and ridicule are only coming from the UK rags.
I love seeing their joy. Meghan in particular inspires me so much.
Wow. $22,000 for the two necklaces, and the sold-out dress a measly 2K or so? I can’t even imagine!
So amid all the negativity that gets written about H&M, they’re starting to realize almost a decade later that it’s ridiculous. Better late than never?
Imagine this gutter rats trying to offer Meghan advice. Woman you are not taken seriously with flattery or bile. Your advice is unwelcome
I think, on balance, this is as good as we’re going to get from a member of the rota.
As Sun referred to above, this part is actually important: “I’ve written before that Meghan is not a monster, so let’s just give the woman a break. Rather than continue to attack this young woman we should see her, and Harry to some extent, as examples for those young people who might sit alone in a bedroom, broken by what they read about themselves online, seeing no way out.”
While this writer doesn’t spell it out, that actually is a big part of Meghan’s mission: to use social media for good, to spread joy and hope. She and Harry ARE hopeful models for other people who are abused online.
And they are winning, not just because they get prime seats at a Queen Bey concert, but because they chose love above all else. That’s what the left-behinds will never understand.
Just came to say that they are so beautiful and natural looking. They look like real people, and that is refreshing. I live in California, and so many people are trying REALLY HARD to look like this by faking it. They aren’t filled, or fake-tanned, or over dressed, or trying to hide substance use, lol.
Money helps keep good health, true, but I know of people who don’t have a lot of money who live with vitality and make healthy choices because they want to stay strong and able. Healthy food costs more than junk food. They are younger than the left behinds in England, but they aren’t kids. Lots of us are looking defeated in our early 40s. They are truly inspirational. And I’m not talking about people with health issues out of their control.