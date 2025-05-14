Princess Kate ‘impressed designers with her strong knowledge’ at the fashion event

Yesterday, the Princess of Wales made a surprise appearance at an event for the British Fashion Council. She wore this somewhat terrible Victoria Beckham suit, and I honestly thought that there were only two reasons why Kate agreed to wear that suit: one, she wanted to “copy” Meghan’s Ralph Lauren suit from April and two, Kate had to wear a Victoria Beckham design because Beckham was receiving an award. I was wrong about the second reason – Kate actually presented the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design to Patrick McDowell. Surely… they should have put Kate in one of McDowell’s designs? Like, a literal showcase for the designer who won the award presented by Kate? Bad staff work all around, and whoever told Kate the VB suit looked good should immediately be fired too. People Mag had quotes from some of the designers at the event and they were all super-excited to talk to the Girl In The Baby-Poop Suit.
Kate Middleton impressed designers with her strong knowledge of their work at her latest royal engagement. On May 13, the Princess of Wales, 43, stepped out to present The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design at an event organized by the British Fashion Council in London, which doubled as her first solo official outing this spring. There, Princess Kate mingled with recipients and shortlisted designers from the British Fashion Council Foundation’s initiatives supporting the talent of tomorrow, where designer Clio Peppiatt was wowed by how prepared Kate was.
“She knew a bit about the brand and said she was really excited to see it in person,” Peppiatt, 34, exclusively tells PEOPLE, revealing that Princess Kate said she’d read up on her brand. Peppiatt’s Capri dress, decorated with illustrations of summer fruit in hand-sewn beading and embroidery, caught Kate’s attention during a presentation, and they dove into the details when they spoke.
“I mentioned to her that a lot of pieces are inspired by postcards of places we love. She mentioned she loved the handicraft,” says Peppiatt.
Princess Kate visited Patrick McDowell’s pop-up studio at 180 Studios to see how the sustainable designs come to life and asked many questions.
“We showed the Princess our latest collection, which is called Portraits of a Painter, and we also showed her some work we were currently developing for the September show,” McDowell, 29, tells PEOPLE. “She was so interested to see the different crafts people were working on… She was genuinely interested to meet all of them and hear about what they do and how each of them contributes to the process of a fashion collection coming together.”
The namesake label is a circular luxury fashion brand, and McDowell says it was a dream achieved for fashion icon Kate to present the prize. “It was such a dream come true that she was presenting the award. To see her in person and see her genuine interest and real love of fashion and crucially the people making the clothes which is a love I share, was so special,” they say. “She was so interested, she spent so much time meeting each of the team. She was really so kind, and that genuine interest is so crucial to how British fashion is put forward on a global stage.”
I won’t make fun of the designers who were excited to meet Kate – she’s famous and they would love to design anything for her and get some kind of bump in sales or attention. But the “Kate Effect” isn’t what it used to be, if it ever was. Not like Meghan, who can wear anything and it immediately sells out and changes a designer’s life forever. As always, I will point out that the bar is set in hell for Kate – she impressed people at this event simply because she asked questions like “what’s the process here” while playing with her hairpiece. They didn’t even let her make a speech for the big award presentation. They just called her up to the podium to literally hand the award to McDowell.
PS… it’s sort of audacious to send Kate to a British Fashion Council event considering her February announcement that her office would no longer provide fashion updates, and her office would discourage people from writing about such frivolity. Not so frivolous now, I guess?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
The Princess of Wales attends a special industry showcase event hosted by the British Fashion Council (BFC) at 180 Studios, where Her Royal Highness presented the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design.
London, UK. 13th May 2025.
HRH Catherine – The Princess of Wales departs 180 Strand in London, England, UK on Tuesday 13 May, 2025 after presenting the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design.
HRH Catherine – The Princess of Wales departs 180 Strand in London, England, UK on Tuesday 13 May, 2025 after presenting the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design.
The Princess of Wales presenting Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design to designer Patrick McDowell (centre) accompanied by his mother (left) at the British Fashion Council at 180 Studios in central London, where she will present the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design. Picture date: Tuesday May 13, 2025.
The Princess of Wales at the British Fashion Council at 180 Studios in central London, where she will present the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design. Picture date: Tuesday May 13, 2025.
The Princess of Wales at the British Fashion Council at 180 Studios in central London, where she will present the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design. Picture date: Tuesday May 13, 2025.
The Princess of Wales and Caroline Rush, outgoing CEO of the British Fashion Council, speak to designer Clio Peppiatt (right) during a visit to the British Fashion Council to presents the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design, at the British Fashion Council at 180 Studios in central London. Picture date: Tuesday May 13, 2025.
The Princess of Wales views clothes by designed by Tove, with founders Camille Perry (right) and Holly Wright (centre), during a visit to the British Fashion Council to presents the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design, at the British Fashion Council at 180 Studios in central London. Picture date: Tuesday May 13, 2025.
The Princess of Wales during a visit to the British Fashion Council at 180 Studios in central London, where she will present the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design. Picture date: Tuesday May 13, 2025.
Lordy who is the woman wearing her nightdress! How unfortunate. If she’s got anything to do with fashion it makes sense why britocrats look horrible. But go the nightdress! Whoo!
It’s worse than the baby poo suit (I could wear the suit colour but Kate cannot at all)
Too busy and the embroidery was a bit meh.
Definitely more than busy. A woman with a bust shouldnt wear high necks and attention to the chest. That’s just getting dressed 101 when you’re a grown up. She’s done everything wrong in a dozen ways but ultimately – nightdress. And it’s hideous..
@Blogger it’s not embroidery it has been smocked. It’s to make it stretchy.
Hilarious. She has zero style sense in day wear
I can’t criticize. I’m 54 and wear smocked dresses in summer. Including floral ones. And I’m very chesty. I just don’t GAF at this point in my life. If I like it and it makes me happy I wear it.
I know! And my word, I haven’t worn anything smocked since I was a kid! Plus all those flowers!!! So very British those flowers! 🤣
I don’t recall her wearing anything embroidered.
Across the North Sea, Queen Mary wears Danish designs all the time. Lazy can easily do something similar here by wearing a piece from a winner…but she’s too lazy and their pieces are probably too avant garde for someone as bland as her.
I bet she likes to keep her wardrobe choices secret because she doesn’t want her numbers – breasts-waist-hip – revealed.
In 2012, Kate chose the winner of a student shoe design contest. She picked out a blue shoe for the Jubilee and was never seen wearing it. So that’s how much she cares.
I looked at the Patrick McDowell and Clio Peppiatt lines and she could easily wear a Patrick McDowell piece, slightly modified. He’s got a vest with giant buttons on it, tell me that’s not her exact speed. Add sleeves to make it a coat dress and she’s off to the races.
Also the fact that she hasn’t bothered to go see the dresses in person already for Clio Peppiatt? That’s essentially shopping with a fancy personal tour! How could she not be bothered to do that!?
Mary wears Danish designers less than half the time. See ufonomore to see the huge amount she spends each year.
What a joke. Ok the designers were happy to see her but this mean girl has absolutely no fashion sense. She copies what others wear which never looks good on her. For every true article about her they must write seventy-eleven embiggening ones. Do they really want to design for her or are they just blowing smoke up her ass?
So I actually think that this visit was planned as a response to the backlash she received for that Feb. fashion announcement. It was so bad that they had to put out a statement and throw a staffer under the bus. So yeah, I think they said quick can we have Kate find an event that ostensibly shows that yes she really does support British fashion. Anyways, good for the designers and I hope she does wear their clothes. Even if the Kate effect has dimmed it can’t hurt right? Although, I’m not sure how many people are running out to get that suit but maybe I’m wrong and people are, idk. I was one that thought the suit was fine. Didn’t outright love but thought it was fine.
The Trousers looked too long to me. I get that no one wants “high-water” length, but dragging on the floor is also a no-go. Good way to trip.
The too-long dragging on the ground pant leg is only for the rich; the rest of us have to maintain our own clothing & that’s going to make them raggedy and filthy awfully darn quick.
I also hate the too long trousers dragging on the ground; assume the style is about making your legs look longer? Dirt collection is a factor (a reason I’m also not fond of skirts dragging on the ground). But it’s the looking like the person has no feet that weirds me out, and when pants are so long, that’s all I see.
I think its funny bc People mag, as per usual, is doing too much. If you look at the actual quotes, they’re basically like “she was nice to talk to, she asked questions” and People mag is all SHE WOWED THEM!!!
also, the royal family account was def trolling her on social media bc they announced this visit by…..linking it to the other royals who have attended it before, making it obvious this is no something “usual” on Kate’s calendar. I wonder if Sophie or anne got bumped from this.
Agree! I kept looking for the wowing part, never found it! She listened as they talked, you can even see she’s got her Nipper listening face on in that one photo.
I think you hit the nail on the head here. They definitely found an event so Kate could show support to British Fashion. This is a good example of when they may have a good idea they just don’t know how to execute it. Kate should have worn something of the designers. This was a good event because shopping is something she cares about so she could at least ask questions that made sense and look interested.
They constantly write about Kate like she is some five year old girl who did some big girl things today.
It’s embarrassing.
“…which doubled as her first solo official outing this spring.”
How many firsts do they have to write about Kate since her disappearance last year? It’s like reading about a baby growing up every time they write about her first this or her first that. 🤷🏽♀️ It’s hilarious 😂 to witness her go through her own “Early Years” development since her disappearance last year.
this spring? so now we’re marking her appearances by the seasons? Because she def did a solo appearance in the winer.
And also…first solo visit for spring? Are we not a few weeks away from the start of summer? Okay maybe longer than a few weeks but still, lol.
It’s just this weird thing their tabloids do, so and so’s first this or that since whatever. They do it all the time & not just with the royals but everybody. They also phrase it as ‘breaking cover’ from time to time. Totally meaningless verbiage, but they stick to it nonetheless.
So now Kate’s office is providing wardrobe details? Since Kate has mostly re-wore clothing this year, and we speculate on a lack of clothing budget, I wonder if VB gifted the suit to Kate?
i think the suit is quid pro what ever for the public breakdown of the beckhams family. she should have been wearing a designer for the show, this show is to make up for the cancelling of London Fashion week this year , so now new uk designers will have to go overseas to show off their designs , there was so much her visit could have highlighted, instead everyone is talking about her poor choice in colour, which just shows that kitty kat doesnt know what colours look good on her
Hold on, I think I need to check the dictionary definition of ‘wowed’ and ‘prepared’ because this
“She knew a bit about the brand and said she was really excited to see it in person,”
does not sound like a super prepared woman who would wow me with her preparedness.
LOL, she “knew a bit” is hilarious.
She did a quick google, or her assistant did & she looked at the website.
They can never decide if she is a super meticulous perfectionist student of fashion or not really into fashion and not a clotheshorse.
nothing screams “British Fashion” like the two badly dressed women in that photo.
Like British food, I guess.
ALL of them, all the people, all the photos! It’s wild for ‘fashion’ people! I really expected more. It’s like walking into a hair salon & seeing the frizzy mops sitting on the heads of the stylists.
I agree she should have worn an outfit by the designer that won. She could have found that out in advance. Though the Royals and the Beckham’s seem to have an exclusive relationship
If there was a game where I had to take a drink each time the designer said “interested” in regards to Kate I would be passed out cold. It felt like the designer knew that he needed to embiggen Kate but could only find the one word. Poor guy, they were trying to make him create a gown out of air.
Behold the jazz hands. I guess the press has to make it appear like she has SOME awareness and intelligence, right? How incredibly empty and shallow is this woman?
Most of you have criticised her dress, colour looks like baby poop, make up… etc. But unlike you guys, I feel pitty for her . Because I saw the video first before the photos (which were airbrushed).
Simply it felt like a poor lady (or begger) covincing luxury store staffs with her life long savings (not enough), to sell her the dress she likes.
May be I think like this because I watch these kind of movie clips in YouTube.
at 1:58 the loose hanging coat with her hunched posture and child like unconfident hair touching is the scene.
Ummm idk about her looking like a beggar convincing a luxury store staffer to sell her a dress she likes? Bc any of these up and coming designers would likely love to have her wear their clothes. Now, did she look awkward and unconfident? Maybe? And I do feel pity…up to a point. Had she not lied about Meghan and hid her hands behind her back about correcting it, then maybe I’d feel more. Wish her good health.
Kate has acted like an entitled mean girl since she first became Williams secret bedmate. She is known for being awful to staff and shop keepers. And that was before she started in on her racist abuse campaign of meghan.
She doesn’t appear intimidated here. She’s acting as if she’s the one getting an award for simply breathing. No pity for her after all the shit she’s pulled
Kate is SO not a fashion icon . Such over the top fawning. And she prepared by reading up on the appearance.
Seriously. Preparing for appearances is her effing JOB.
I’ll give her a break for not wearing the winning designer’s clothes. It’s possible that the guy didn’t know that he was the winner and her wearing his clothes would give it away before the winner was announced. I just think wearing Victoria Beckham at this event was stupid because it led the press to write articles about Kate showing support to Victoria given what’s going on right now. We know that KP reads the tabloids and believes everything that is said in them, I would think the team would be aware of the conclusions that would have been drawn by putting Kate in a Victoria Beckham outfit now. Plus, she’s such as champion for British fashion that she wore Ralph Lauren shoes to this event.
Yeah, yesterday, I wondered about her not wearing the winner’s clothes. Maybe it was a surprise? My thing is that she should wear more up and coming designers. There’s no reason why in the next year she can’t wear clothes from any one of these designers if she wants to be truly known for championing British brands. And while Kate has maybe worn a bag from VB before, was this the very first time that she wore clothes from VB?
Kate wore a Victoria Beckham dress when she went to Leeds in 2023. That was the first time she actually wore clothes from the brand as you said before that she only had the handbag.
And the dress was nice iirc. It was under a coat for part of the time though.
And we all know Kate would never be in a suit with long pants, wearing her hair long, if it weren’t for Meghan. At this stage Kate’s long hair just looks untidy. And royals aren’t supposed to touch their hair or faces in public; but no one ever mentions this about Kate.
“Hello, Victoria Beckham’s assistant here. Vicky would love to send over a free pantsuit for Kate to wear at the awards thingy.”
“Fabulous! What color is it?”
“Well we have it in blue, black, mauve and green.”
“Send the green one! Nature is Kate’s new thing, dontcha know.”
*** The pantsuit is delivered ***
“Oh crap, that color. And now I have to wear it because my idiot staff said I would.”
But at least she does have mauve stripes on her cheeks today.
Sophie already wore it in mauve.
Anyone with eyes can look at how Kate styled that VB suit and realize she doesn’t know anything about fashion.
Wait, are we really NOT supposed to talk about her clothes? Be cause I thought Kate said she does her “work” through how she dresses? So basically, we can’t talk about her work? This is asinine. And by “this,” I mean Kate.
I thought that we had established a long time ago that big speeches weren’t Kate’s thing ?
Sooooooo. Kate went to an event that Victoria Beckham also attended and received an award wearing VB pantsuit; but there is not a single photo of them together. I haven’t even seen a photo of V at this award ceremony. Are we sure she actually attended. The media played this up like it was some sort of joint event. Yet there was nothing. BTW. It is not just the outfit that is cosplay of Meghan. The whole event is. Meghan presented an award to Claire Waight Keller. As usua the tabloids lost it claiming it was too celebrity and unroyal so of course Kate copied and was applauded.
I didn’t see that VB was at this event? Or that she received an award? Just that Kate gave one to the designer mentioned in the article.
For people who work in fashion I didn’t actually see much ‘fashion’ or style on the people in any of these photos. It’s not just Kate, but they’re all rather blah & boring.