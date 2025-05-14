Weird, it’s 2025 & they’re still conducting popularity polls on Duchess Meghan

Apparently, someone thought it would be a good idea to commission a “YouGov” poll on the popularity of individual British royals last week. They’re taking pains to say the poll was conducted last week, because they want to emphasize that the poll numbers are not being juiced as punishment for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex looking happy, healthy and well-laid at the Beyonce concert last Friday. But yes, Harry and Meghan’s names were included in this fakakta polling, even though they left that island over five years ago. Breaking news: miserable people are still miserable about the Sussexes!
Meghan Markle’s popularity in Britain has hit a record low after her favourability rating dropped to just 20 per cent – meaning only Prince Andrew is more disliked than her.
YouGov, which carried out the poll last week, said the public perception of the Duchess of Sussex was now at its worst since it started tracking such data in 2017. Some 65 per cent of UK adults have a negative view of Meghan – the same level as in the previous survey in February – but the positive view has slipped from 21 per cent.
Meghan is also far less popular than before she stepped down as a senior royal with husband Prince Harry five years ago, with 55 per cent seeing her favourably in 2019.
Views of the Duchess also differ significantly by age, with 38 per cent of 18 to 24- year-olds having a positive view compared to 8 per cent of those aged 65 or over. As for Harry, only 27 per cent of UK adults now have a positive opinion of him and 63 per cent have a negative view, which is his worst score since early 2023.
Again, younger people feel more favourably towards the Duke of Sussex – who called for ‘reconciliation’ with his estranged family earlier this month – than older people.
Other than a few Heathrow layovers, Meghan has not stepped foot on that island since September 2022. Her children have not been on British soil since June 2022. These people need to let it go – she is done with being yours to abuse, she is done with being the left-behinds’ scapegoat. Enough. If you argue that Harry’s favorability matters when it comes to his larger security issues, then good news, you agree with the crux of Harry’s case, that his security was withdrawn over superficial reasons.
She must be new to gb not news. Why is she asking an intelligent question? 🤣 Another reminder, polls? who cares? pic.twitter.com/2xlINnCO8j
— Nico Mac (@Nicomac_666) May 14, 2025
Meghan’s popularity with the British public has fallen to the lowest level since @yougov started tracking it in 2017 and Harry’s it at its lowest since early 2023. Some troubling results for the Sussexes after that interview. The monarchy’s still popular. https://t.co/76bWpxrkV1 pic.twitter.com/0ixPADIHx8
— Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) May 14, 2025
All these polls prove is that the joint media/palace(s) anti-Sussex (especially Meghan) smear campaign was and is successful. For decades the monarchy has been recognised as having the most ruthless and effective PR machine in the world – many Brits are gullible and so easily suckered, sadly. I speak as one who isn’t!
Some don’t buy into it, probably including the ones who picket events by royals. Some of the comments are so twisted about the Sussexes. I think it is a major fail. I see it as ineffective and pathetic.
Ok salt isle Meg broke up with you 5 years ago. I know it hurts but you must get over it. I know that you are playing “Since You’ve Been Gone” by Rainbow on a continuous loop but it must stop. She is gone and she is never coming back. You screwed up and admitting that is the first step in moving forward. So take your polls and shove them where the sun don’t shine.
Why on earth do they think anyone cares about their stupid polls? Why do they think anyone cares about what they think at all?
It boils down to what this woman said that there are some people in England who enjoy a little bit too much having a go at the Sussexes.
Mmhmm… riiiiiight. Doesn’t Whoresilla’s nephew work for YouGov? Also, isn’t most of their “sampling” is mostly over 60s royalists and Brit Brexiters? I hardly think it’s be a “fair” sampling.
And as stated, they LEFT 5 yrs ago! LET IT GO!
I did yougov surveys until I moved to France, they recruit through the internet, I don’t know what sort of people they attract but I like doing opinion polls, if companies pay for the polls they listen to the results. Better than sending letters, they can be filed in the waste paper bin.
@Sunnyside Up — so the respondents are self-selected?
Is that considered unbiased sampling?
These polls are done to soothe their intended audiences William and Kate. I’m no poll truther, but I find it impossible to believe that William has a 75% approval rating when he showed up in a city last year for an event and the only person there for his walk in was the street sweeper. They are very rattled. The Sussexes aren’t coming back to be their shields, and what they contribute to the British public is becoming clearer and clearer as nothing. Definitely not enough to even pretend to justify how much they get paid.
As for polling Meghan’s popularity I really don’t get it. She hasn’t been in that country overnight as far as we know in coming up on 3 years in a few months, and has not reasonably lived there in 6 years a few months after that. She’s not taxpayer funded and she’s never there, even including her business ventures why does it matter how popular she is? She’s doesn’t need universal approval to be successful. Honestly it just feels like an obsession with the fact that she doesn’t care about coming back there and bending herself to these people’s approval that they act like they are literally the only country on Earth, and being popular there supersedes popularity in any of the other 197 countries.
You can’t rationalise hatred, the British people have been brainwashed by the popular press into believing that Meghan is evil and how dare she take their favourite prince away. How dare she put mixed race children into the succession. Even the broadsheets are copying the lies from the tabs. The British press has gone down the drain.
Rigged polls, the DM manages to get 5 million upvotes for anti-Meghan comments, from bots
Meghan’s numbers in any project or post begs to differ from these very unreliable and untrustworthy polls. Most of the world has no clue who most of those people even are.
Oh nooooes! Please. This is so transparent. And let’s be real, these polls are meant to soothe the fragile egos of the left behind royals, Charles William Camilla and Kate. So they can read their papers in the morning and say see they really like me and oh good they really hate the Sussexes. Otherwise how else would they get out of bed in the morning and go about their day?
Like clockwork!
Meghan’s popularity in the UK doesn’t matter since she hadn’t been in the country for 5 years. She has fans across the globe. This ridiculous need for the BRF to self soothe via media and bogus polls shows how weak and unstable the House of Windsor is.
If anyone actually believes William is the most popular royal than I have a bridge to sell you.
Yeah, I don’t believe that either.
These people (British media Royal reporters and commentators) keep reinforcing Harry’s point that he and his family should have security when they visit the UK. They keep including them in Royal polls with the working royals yet refuse to provide him security. The risk to him does not disappear because he is no longer a working Royal. He is still a Prince and son of the current King. Their poll and coverage demonstrates that he and his wife are not well liked in the UK. They are pretty much serving up a platter for him to include in his letter to the government to review the RAVEC process and why he needs them to request a risk assessment analysis from the RMB be performed for him.
I guess Harry may be thanking them for this bit of information and coverage. 🤷🏽♀️ ♟
They are desperately waiting for those poll numbers to drop below Andrew and that is sick.
But honestly, why don’t they make them up like they clearly do for will and Kate’s outsized numbers lol
Even if it was true that 20% on the UK view Meghan favourably that would be 15 million people so I’m sure she will be fine.
@ Julia It just takes one unhinged person from the remaining 80% to harm any of the Sussexes (as Harry said with a knife or acid) if they visit the UK. This poll reinforces his point for government security. They are still royals and regarded as royals by everyone there and covered in the press with the rest of the senior and working royals, and according to this poll they are disliked by the majority of the population. Harry can use this to reinforce his point when he writes to the government about reviewing the RAVEC process for his security. This lemon 🍋 can make very good lemonade for Harry.
It seems insightful football analysis goes a long way to raising your popularity with a British public.
The only folks who care about this poll nonsense are the people conducting it and the trolls. They know Meghan does not care and pretty sure her husband does not either. They are no longer working for that institution so to me the polls are worthless. Seems more an ego soother for the left behinds.
From my memory Meghan’s popularity was never ever as high as 55 percent in the UK. She always polled below 50 percent but anyway Meghan’s not a working royal so I don’t know why she’s being included in these polls.
They’re helping Harry prove his point about security with this. Harry just needs to chill 🏄♂️ and gather up every bit of supporting evidence they’ll provide for him to include in his letter to the government. The British media will always be predictable where the Sussexes are concerned. I’m also waiting to see what else they will dish out to aid his case.
She is in the polls because whoever commissioned the poll wanted her included.
I don’t understand why Meghan would be “unpopular “. She’s minding her business, raising her kids, earning her own income, not breaking any laws. The fact that the Brits polled view her unfavorably says more about them. She hasn’t lived there in years and has no impact that I can see on their lives.
I mean, they are polling royalists. They see H&M leaving UK as bigger crime than what Andrew did. There were lots of interviews with royalist people attending QE2’s jubilee, most of them said what Andrew did was forgivable and if it was a hundred years ago no one would see it as a crime. When they were asked about H&M, they considered their leaving unforgivable. These people were publicly saying that on TV with their names, faces visible. So, it isn’t surprising when they poll the royalists, this is the result.
Also, both H&M have been getting targeted bad press in UK since Meghan joined the family. Of course, it will affect the public sentiment. Imagine every channel, newspaper talking sh*t about the same person. It would be remarkable if the propaganda didn’t work. There are people who took their own lives after getting targeted by the tabloids not even close to the same intensity as Meghan. If Meghan didn’t leave, I don’t think she would survive this either.
1. Because racism.
2. Because of the relentless shit flung at her by the press and the Palaces, which some portion of the public apparently takes for truth.
That dreadful old garbage heap Jeremy “I was JUST JOKING” Clarkson was way late to the party with his horrible Meg fantasy: he was describing what the British media has been doing to HRH the Duchess of Sussex since the day she arrived on the scene in England.
They polled the same 1300 old white racists they always poll.
Polls can be anything based on the group sampled and how that sampling was conducted.
Harry’s still just one family chopper ride from the throne.
YouGov’s polls are always bullsh*t anyway. Even when they do political ones they are always nonsense.
Agreed. Nonsense. Early local exit polls had Kamala ahead, but the final tally precinct by precinct showed she was never ahead at any time. People screw up polls just because they can.
YouGov pays at least some of the respondents it polls, according to their methodology section (which you have to dig really, really deep to find). Which means they’re getting a class of person that needs a few extra pounds here and there. That can really bias the sample. Basically you’re getting more lower-income folks and fewer middle-income folks, with all the connotations about education, knowledge of current events, likelihood of beyond a royalist, and so on. You can try to compensate for this a bit by weighting the results to a respondent’s representation in the larger society, but you’re still going to have a biased poll. Also, who participates in polls like this? People with an axe to grind, that’s who. In the Fail’s comments today there’s a rabid hater boasting that she participated in this particular poll. Reputable pollsters, such as Gallup, Pew, and NORC, cultivate a balanced panel that they draw from for any poll, and it includes a mix of internet, telephone, and so on (internet polls like this aren’t going to reach people who don’t have/can’t afford wifi, for example, or who don’t go to places on the internet where they’d run into YouGov).
So out of thousands of shows and podcasts out there, Meghan’s have made it to the top ten in the UK. Explain how that aligns with being unpopular. Something isn’t adding up here.