Weird, it’s 2025 & they’re still conducting popularity polls on Duchess Meghan

Apparently, someone thought it would be a good idea to commission a “YouGov” poll on the popularity of individual British royals last week. They’re taking pains to say the poll was conducted last week, because they want to emphasize that the poll numbers are not being juiced as punishment for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex looking happy, healthy and well-laid at the Beyonce concert last Friday. But yes, Harry and Meghan’s names were included in this fakakta polling, even though they left that island over five years ago. Breaking news: miserable people are still miserable about the Sussexes!

Meghan Markle’s popularity in Britain has hit a record low after her favourability rating dropped to just 20 per cent – meaning only Prince Andrew is more disliked than her. YouGov, which carried out the poll last week, said the public perception of the Duchess of Sussex was now at its worst since it started tracking such data in 2017. Some 65 per cent of UK adults have a negative view of Meghan – the same level as in the previous survey in February – but the positive view has slipped from 21 per cent. Meghan is also far less popular than before she stepped down as a senior royal with husband Prince Harry five years ago, with 55 per cent seeing her favourably in 2019. Views of the Duchess also differ significantly by age, with 38 per cent of 18 to 24- year-olds having a positive view compared to 8 per cent of those aged 65 or over. As for Harry, only 27 per cent of UK adults now have a positive opinion of him and 63 per cent have a negative view, which is his worst score since early 2023. Again, younger people feel more favourably towards the Duke of Sussex – who called for ‘reconciliation’ with his estranged family earlier this month – than older people.

Other than a few Heathrow layovers, Meghan has not stepped foot on that island since September 2022. Her children have not been on British soil since June 2022. These people need to let it go – she is done with being yours to abuse, she is done with being the left-behinds’ scapegoat. Enough. If you argue that Harry’s favorability matters when it comes to his larger security issues, then good news, you agree with the crux of Harry’s case, that his security was withdrawn over superficial reasons.

She must be new to gb not news. Why is she asking an intelligent question? 🤣 Another reminder, polls? who cares? pic.twitter.com/2xlINnCO8j — Nico Mac (@Nicomac_666) May 14, 2025

Meghan’s popularity with the British public has fallen to the lowest level since @yougov started tracking it in 2017 and Harry’s it at its lowest since early 2023. Some troubling results for the Sussexes after that interview. The monarchy’s still popular. https://t.co/76bWpxrkV1 pic.twitter.com/0ixPADIHx8 — Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) May 14, 2025