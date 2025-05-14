Cassie began her testimony in Sean Combs’ federal criminal trial this week

Sean Combs’ federal criminal trial began this week. Federal prosecutors charged him with racketeering, sex trafficking and more. He’s facing life in prison if convicted. The federal investigation into Combs only began after Cassie sued him in civil court. As soon as her lawsuit filing came out and people got a glimpse of everything Combs did to her, suddenly the authorities were very interested in investigating Combs. Combs ended up settling with Cassie within 48 hours of her lawsuit being filed, but Cassie has been providing information to federal prosecutors this whole time. Cassie is now the star witness (and victim) of this whole federal criminal case. On Tuesday, Cassie began her multi-day testimony. She’s eight-months pregnant with her third child with husband Alex Fine. Her testimony was quite direct about what Combs did to her but you can read some of the more lurid coverage elsewhere.
Sean “Diddy” Combs’ so-called “freak-offs” were described at length during his sex trafficking and racketeering trial in New York on Tuesday by Cassie Ventura, his ex-girlfriend and the woman whose civil complaint launched a federal investigation into the rap mogul that led to his arrest on a five-count indictment where she is names as “Victim-1.”
Ventura also revealed from the witness stand on Tuesday that the video of Combs attacking her in 2016 in a hallway at the InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles shows her fleeing a “freak-off” that suddenly turned violent. She told the court that back in March of 2016, she had her first big movie premiere coming up and beforehand had told Combs that she was eager to do a freak-off but was worried about “wrecking” her body before the event. At the hotel, she recalled to the court, she was suddenly punched in the eye by Combs, bruising her face; at this point, she fled the room while he was “in the bathroom or on the phone.” Jurors viewed for a fifth time in two days the video footage of the horrible beating that followed.
Ventura’s arrival at Combs’ trial was touted on Monday during the opening statement by the defense as a six-year reunion for the former on-and-off couple, whose tumultuous relationship went on for a decade after the R&B singer signed to his label, Bad Boy Records. On the first day of her testimony, a heavily pregnant Ventura described in detail the frequent outbursts of violence and drug-fueled hotel room sexual trysts she says she was forced into participating in, and often initiated, by Combs as a victim of his abuse and coercive control.
Prosecutor Emily Johnson asked Ventura hundreds of questions over the 7 hours that she testified about her relationship with Combs on Tuesday….At times, Ventura testified, she would be punished by Combs if he disapproved of her behavior by having his staff take away her possessions. This included her jewelry and her car, she said, and at times she was kicked out of her apartment. The involvement of Combs’ staff with Ventura and the crimes of which he stands accused is crucial to the feds proving the racketeering element of their indictment and that a criminal enterprise existed.
I read through her hours of testimony about the freak-offs and… yeah. Combs is a sick man. Cassie is incredibly brave, she’s been brave this whole time. One of the important parts of her testimony were the parts about Combs’ coercive and violent control of her. Even if she technically “consented” to various parts of Combs’ depravity, she was in an extremely abusive relationship where Combs exerted control over every part of her body and life. He controlled what she ate, what plastic surgery she had, what she wore, who she had sex with, where she slept, who she saw, who she spoke to. He controlled her finances, her body and everything else.
He is disgusting and she is so brave. And the fact that he got the judge to make her husband leave during part of it is still showing his control.
The other thing to really highlight here is their differences in age and status. She said several times he was her first sexual partner and she didn’t know if this was normal. He was also in charge of a record label—-HER record label and the power dynamics cannot be overstated here.
What on earth is the legal reason to remove her husband/support person?!! Disgusting for the judge to go along with that.
Unless he’s potentially going to be called as a witness? That would be the only reason I could think of.
@Sun removing her husband is another form of control. They want her isolated and alone. Meanwhile he’s got his whole family sitting in the gallery.
I’m a lawyer and a litigator . The rules of evidence allow a witness to be excluded from the court room in case hearing other witnesses’ testimony will influence their own testimony. My guess is that was the grounds for the exclusion, and the judge granted it rather than risk being overturned on appeal which could result in a retrial if there is a guilty verdict.
The videos of these “freak-offs”, are they being shown to the jury? Because they’re not being shown to the press at all.
This. Hopefully staff members who participated in her abuse will face consequences too,
She is so brave and has endured so much! I can’t imagine- it probably will take a lifetime to heal and unpack all of this.
He is a sick, sick, sick man and I hope that all the survivors get justice.
I managed to choke down about half of his attorney’s opening statement – the part she got completely right was that the jury would be hearing from strong, capable women. The rest was basically encouragement to accept that there was depravity and domestic violence , but he’s not being tried for domestic violence and being reprehensible isn’t a crime.
Thanks to Cassie and the rest of the strong, capable women who will be testifying.
Agree he is sick and disgusting but from all the testimony so far, I have heard nothing about what he is charged with; sex trafficking and racketeering, and others. I hope future testimony will address these charges.
Same. While her testimony was brave and the situations she described were absolutely horrific, this is a jury of eight men and four women and I fear that there will be more than one juror who says, “yes, this is awful, but this woman was an adult who was free to leave him at any time”—I’m just not seeing anything yet that seems like some kind of racketeering or sex trafficking. So far it sounds like he ordered Cassie and others to find and hire male strippers to have sex with her, but the one man who testified so far did not say he was kept against his will or forced to have sex with her. Maybe I do not understand the charges.
Agree, the testimony so far doesn’t support the charges.
It’s day, what 2, of the trial? Maybe give the prosecutor a chance to build a case? That’s just day 1 of her testimony, she’s coming back for more. I read testimony from the male escort that he was told Diddy was an importer and exporter, and they weren’t referring to drugs.
The Hollywood Reporter article said about her testimony: “The involvement of Combs’ staff with Ventura and the crimes of which he stands accused is crucial to the feds proving the racketeering element of their indictment and that a criminal enterprise existed.” I suspect her speaking of him hiring persons to engage with her demonstrates his involvement in trafficking as well.
With regard to the videos of her – the judge denied the media requests to show them even in court, citing the impact it would have causing more trauma to Cassie and another witness.
He’s perverse and sadistic.
Stomach turning testimony from a brave woman. Even his daughtees left the court room.
You cannot “technically consent” under conditions like the ones Cassie was consented to. Violence of any kind (physical, psych, etc), or the looming threat of violence, vitiate any consent that appears to have been obtained from the victim. Rusted iron plated with gold was never gold to begin with.
What struck me in the coverage is that Combs could have avoided these charges, but he refused to settle with Cassie before she filed her civil lawsuit filled with graphic descriptions of his abuse, which he settled for 8 figures the very next day. That led to an avalanche of other women filing civil complaints and eventually the federal investigation and criminal charges.
I feel terrible that Cassie has to relive all of this by testifying now, but part of me is glad it happened this way because who knows how many other people he would have abused and trafficked if she had quietly settled her claim before filing the lawsuit.
She is a brave woman and I stand with her and Combs’ other victims in wanting to see him in jail for life.
He thought he was immune from all that. He’s not and poor Cassie, 8 months pregnant and giving evidence. She’s doing this for others, and to stop him from doing it again.
The instant settlement was because her lawyer was really smart and sued either his company or him in his official capacity in his company. That put the lawsuit in their insurance company’s hands, and they immediately settled to prevent exposure to further losses. He would’ve made the Depp Heard trial look like a day at the park if it was up to him, if any witnesses survived to testify.
I can’t imagine how hard this must be for her. It sounds like she was ready to tell the world what he’s really like. Remember, she’s not the only victim and I believe the sex trafficking is when he brought women across state lines and forced or coerced them to perform sex acts in different locations. He also conspired with other people to cover this up and control his victims. We’re just not hearing it yet in the trial.
every word is heart breaking — I could not sit in that courtroom and support a member of my family after hearing her story — just another example of humans accepting the worst to maintain a lifestyle.
She is strong
I appreciate the respect you are giving in presenting this story. My social media timelines have been flooded with “lawyers” and “gossip experts” repeating all of the lurid details, clearly for clicks and engagement. I wish they would donate any money earned to a survivors’ charity. They are profiting off telling this brave woman’s story, and it’s just as depraved as Comb’s committing the acts IMO.
This is all stomach-turning, but I will never get past the fact that she was 19.
IRL 19 year olds (not when you see them on red carpet or social media) are SO SO young. That’s basically a child, and I hope he burns in hell.
I am trying to avoid the details of the trial coverage.
The scope of abuse Ms. Ventura lived through is staggering.
And to be testifying in her third trimester?
Horrific.
She is a hero for doing this, for playing a HUGE part in making sure he did not continue to do this to other women.
RIP Kim Porter.
Amen to all of what you said. Cassie is making a hell of a stand. I pray for her and her family I really do. And yes RIP Kim Porter. I’d like to say rest in justice frankly. This mam has ruined countless.
I really hope justice is served and he is convicted. But I am not holding my breath it will happen.
He has skated on criminal charges before. It’s federal court. So if he or his ilk suck up to Trump. He will just pardon him. The same way he has pardoned his other rich buddies. And Trump lost on the civil SA suit. So of course he will love to punish women vicariously springing Combs if he is convicted.
I really have lost all faith in our country and joke of a government.
But Cassie is so brave to do this heavily pregnant and not back down. Give her all the flowers.