Hello: The Windsors have ‘zero trust’ in Prince Harry & it’s not ‘possible’ to speak to him

On Monday, I covered that curious piece in the New York Times, all about the fractured relations between King Charles and Prince Harry. It was framed as “analysis” and two experts were quoted. Peter Hunt basically said that Charles has been screwing up the Sussex situation for years now, and that Charles’s estrangement from Harry will define his reign. Historian Ed Owens called Prince William “work-shy” and also had some even-handed criticism of Charles. What was interesting about that NYT piece is that… the Daily Mail picked it up too and covered some of those quotes. The Daily Beast’s Royalist also suddenly changed his tune and spoke about Charles as a lame-duck monarch, powerless to solve issues within his family. Well, someone at Buckingham Palace decided to clap back. They’re begging people to understand, this whole thing is Harry’s fault! WE SWEAR! It’s all Harry!
As the royals gathered to pay tribute to the wartime generation last week, they were determined to keep their focus firmly on the veterans, despite incoming fire from the Duke of Sussex in California. Just three days before they gathered on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, Prince Harry had given an extraordinary interview to the BBC, in which he revealed: “I don’t know how much longer my father has, he won’t speak to me because of this security stuff. It would be nice to reconcile.”
Some insiders believed that with his long-running legal battle against the Home Office over his security concluded, the path may have been clear for a rapprochement of sorts between the King and his son. But after Harry’s latest very public salvo, reconciliation appears to be further away than ever. Referring to his comments that he had forgiven his family’s “involvement” in his situation, saying “my father, my brother and my stepmother, I can forgive,” a former friend tells HELLO!. “He needs the world to forgive him. His family have never bent on their stance, which is that he should not take up issues in public.”
“There is zero trust,” added an insider. “The family feels that private conversations with Harry are not possible.”
Even a source sympathetic to the Duke, told HELLO!: “It’s taken its toll. He sees things everywhere, he picks battles with everybody and that’s tiring. You can’t live in permanent battle mode. You’re a 40-year-old man. You’ve got to stop fighting the world.”
“Even a source sympathetic to the Duke” – yeah, sounds like some palace lackey to me. “He picks battles with everybody and that’s tiring. You can’t live in permanent battle mode.” Harry became a late adopter to the mindset: “if you stay ready, you don’t have to get ready.” Besides, it’s not like he’s suing everyone in sight constantly – he’s sued the press and won, and he sued the government and lost. His BBC interview didn’t reveal a man who was gearing up for more battles – he knew he lost, and he knew why he lost, and he was making one final and very public plea to his father. Anyway, Harry was perfectly within his rights and the palace knows this, which is why they’ve been screaming about Harry for the past week and a half and trying to convince everyone that Harry’s to blame for everything.
Also: “There is zero trust. The family feels that private conversations with Harry are not possible.” Harry spoke on the record to the BBC once this month, and there have been dozens of “briefings” from the palace since, all about how Harry shouldn’t reveal this or that. Maybe the palace should do the shutting up? Maybe Harry has trust issues with his father and his father’s chatty courtiers?
Zero trust? Meghan and Harry asked about the lie told about her about Meghan making Kate cry be corrected in the media. There were “excuses” made for not correcting it. They did try. How can someone who let a lie stay in the media be trusted.? And Harry and Meghan were told about a “review” taking place of their situation a year later after the Summit. Nothing came of that. Why should they trust Charles now?
They don’t trust Harry because he tells the truth and they can’t tolerate having the truth told. They are the ones that do the leaking not Harry. If Harry wants to say something he says it and it’s not a Sussex or inside source it’s straight from Harry’s mouth! The Windsors and their bedmates are playing tiddly winks and Harry isn’t playing games.
Agree. If you don’t like looking like horrible people in the media, then don’t do horrible things. Not sure why this is difficult to understand.
Harry’s BBC interview has them sputtering and spinning out. They have no valid, legitimate response to it because he stated some obvious truths and pointed out the absurdity of the royal household representing him on Ravec and not giving him a security assessment since 2019. He also showed he’s willing to talk to Charles. They have no credible response so now they’’re just whining and it looks ridiculous.
He said the quiet part out loudly on the BBC – it was an ESTABLISHMENT STITCH UP. They are very upset that he said that. It’s on record. They are still spinning.
Its the same old line they’ve been peddling from the beginning. and the papers keep recycling it. They cannot trust Harry to NOT reveal their hypocritical, manipulative and coercive behavior. He learned from his mum. If she had not given the interview, or made those tapes, we would never know her side. People will believe what they want to believe, but at least Harry’s side is out there. It needs to be.
THIS, this is it in a nutshell. We have HARRY’S story, in HIS words, coming from HIS mouth. Just like Diana did. This is the ONLY way to do it with these lying jackals. They can spin and spin until they throw up, but we have HARRY’S WORDS. Short of using AI to manipulate his actual voice (which, at some point, I would *not* put past these POSs), Harry’s story is out for the world to hear, whether or not they like/agree with what he says.
Boo hoo. Oh please. The audacity of the RF to cry about trust after planting and leaking stories about Harry and Megan for years. Before Oprah. They leaked that the Sussexes had their security abruptly pulled and exactly where they were staying in Canada. Talk about a lack of trust. That was leaking with malice. And they want to cry about trust now? Oh please. Aint no one buying it. The palace courtiers have a WhatsApp group chat with royal reporters. Come on. The RF can’t be trusted and eats its own.
They were leaking to endanger Harry long before he met Meghan.
1st tour of Afghanistan. Leaked to antipodean press. Only family members who were Councillors of State would have been motivated to leak this, or would have dared.
No one in the military would have, because the leak not only jeopardized Hazza but negatively impacted field operations for his entire unit, and worked counter to achieving operational goals.
Given Charles’ behaviour towards Harry over the course of Harry’s life so far, and his post Sandringham Summit behaviour, it’s probable that he was the one who instructed his hobgoblin courtiers to leak his son’s location to the media.
Charles’ continued conduct, and repeated refusal to give Harry the protection he deserves, makes the public scrutinize not only the multiple attempts on Harry’s life, but also the violent end of Diana’s, and what role Harry’s father played in that.
The tabloid press will not address this, and try to DARVO and triangulate to protect the vilest monarch for several generations. It is a stain on British journalism and the Crown. Neither institution will recover from this.
Trying to remember the timing of that Afghanistan leak…what was Chuck trying to cover up at that time?
Really, Chuck communicates with his family through the press. What a coward.
This crop has no concept of service. The Afghanistan leak did piss off the military brass. Missions were placed on jeopardy. Lives were placed at risk and some of the Gurkhas with Harry died. You can’t trust the Palaces with state secrets because they’d leak them to the enemies.
If I were the Home Office, Foreign Office, MI5, MI6, I’d be wary of anyone in the Palaces not only because of their incompetence but also they would sell out to a tabloid or to a foreign government. Of course when you have the current monarch shown to have been accepting bags of money, there’s not much trust to be held there.
Yup, trust, there’s not much of that in Chuck or the Palaces.
Previously, I’ve thought it was William; he was jealous H was over there and if W couldn’t be sent to a combat zone, then H definitely couldn’t either. I didn’t think Charles would be that stupid to endanger others (W wouldn’t care). But @Blogger ‘s point about Charles using it to cover something else + C’s willingness to strip security (and leak it? Unless that’s W again) paints a different picture.
Such vile family members. I’m glad H is out of there and has Meghan.
“He needs the world to forgive him. His family have never bent on their stance, which is that he should not take up issues in public.”
He doesn’t need the world to forgive him. Thanks to Harry’s pursuit for justice, the ‘establishment stitch up’ was exposed. Now the world knows also. His security was pulled for leverage by the Royal institution using the Royal Household’s representatives’ influence on RAVEC. He said he would like to reconcile with his father because he does not know how much time his father has to live. It is a very human consideration for a loving child to have at this point of his father’s life with a serious illness. It’s up to his father whether or not a reconciliation happens. Harry said there needs to be truth and reconciliation. Both, not only reconciliation. The ball is in Charles’ court.
I don’t think Charles is a King capable of reconciling with Harry before he dies. He is the 21st century reflection of Henry VIII, not a good husband, not a good father, not a good King.
I pray for the Sussexes mental and physical well-being and continued financial independence.
Of course he has trust issues with his father and brother, they briefed the Sun Newspaper of their plans to move to Canada, there is no bigger betrayal
Pretty sure Prince Harry has zero trust in his birth family.
And William going on Clarkson’s show is one more nail in the coffin of that trust.
Harry finally speaking was the effect, not the cause, of tensions within the royal family. And he has far more reason to feel lack of trust than Charles or William. It’s increasingly common knowledge that hostile back channel briefings to client journalists is how they operate. Their aides even have a WhatsApp group with the royal rota (and, I’m told, others) these days.
Exactly. They’re just mad they can’t continue to quietly abuse him and that he’s not a “willing” scapegoat anymore. (He was never willing but he never had a platform and a motivation to fight back before.)
How utterly ridiculous! It is not POSSIBLE to speak to Harry. I thought you were the omnipotent king, Chuckles.
You will note that nothing from Spare was ever proven to be untrue. The problem with the “Royal Family” is that they can’t handle the truth. Harry speaks Truth. The Left Behinds lie and obfuscate through their supplicant mouthpieces and Rota Rats.
I know who I believe.
If the Palace had shut about Meghan and Harry in the first place this situation wouldn’t exist. The Royal Family decided to launch a smear campaign against Meghan i.e. talk to press about her, so I don’t see why Harry can’t do the same.
Exactly!!! @Amy Bee 💯. Harry said no way, not to my wife and departed with her to the former colony – Canada. He’s now in her birthplace of California USA baby, beautiful Montecito to be exact, where the sunshine is plentiful.
Great job Harry for protecting your wife and family from the toxic environment that you were all in, for upholding your wedding vows.
I am so happy to see them thriving outside the toxic Royal mafia institution/family.
Harry needs the world to forgive him? This is more of the RF’s narcissism – they think they’re the whole world, when they’re an ever-shrinking fly spot on history’s timeline.
Did you see the headline today about Canadian PM & Canadians not thrilled about Charles Trump invite?
I’m not surprised. They shouldn’t be thrilled. I’m personally appalled and disgusted (as an American).
The more I hear the press bellowing that the BRF can’t speak to Harry because they have “zero trust” in Harry, the more the BRF sounds like a gang of mobsters.
There are nice people in his family; like his cousins and their husbands.
Also, Anne and Tim spoke to him at the Coronation.
Harry has friends in California like his Polo buddies.
I do not feel bad for Harry. I think he is blessed.
If the RF have done nothing wrong they have nothing to fear from Harry talking, their fear is an admission of guilt.
1. This continues to be news because the Windsors keep making it news. Their obsession with Harry is deranged and scary. He left nearly 5 and a half years ago. Get over it. Harry has never said a word about anyone in his family more salacious and scandalous than the Dimbleby interview/book Charles collaborated with in the 90s. At least Harry was honest, had genuine complaints and was not a whining little baby man like his father. 2. Harry deserves lifelong security in the UK (and outside the UK) after the 9 year media smear campaign the Windsors have subjected him to. He is the son of the King who has been used by the family his entire life as a pr tool. It is obscene that he doesn’t have proper security and regular risk assessments in the UK. It should have caused international outrage when it was revealed that Charles attempts to influence foreign governments to deny Harry security. Charles is so bent he is hoping for a tragedy that could harm multiple people because in his spoiled, petulant mind his son deserves death for upstaging Camilla in Queen Mum drag and Charles in military or Victorian cosplay. The Windsors know full well what has happened to multiple members of the family when they were not adequately protected.
👍
The public heard Harry say it was an ESTABLISHMENT STITCH UP directly from him on the BBC. That is why they are still spinning out of control. No one was speaking for Harry. The former government Royal/VIP protection officer security expert who later corroborated Harry’s statement about the establishment stitch up also did so on BBC interview. They are spiraling out of control in search of a way to discredit Harry that will resonate and stick with the public. Nothing they’ve tried has worked as yet. In fact, it looks like they are actually helping to make his point with their excessive negative coverage which further incites unhinged people in the UK against him and his family.
I don’t understand why Charles’ own flamethrower interviews and authorized biographies are never brought up. Buddy did his own damage to relationships full-on publicly. How the hell was the royal family ever supposed to trust Charles again? And there is this collective amnesia about the fact that Chuck created his own template for getting his view out there, but when Harry does it, he is reviled. Seriously unhinged.
This is so pathetic, it’s actually a bit frightening to see the level of DARVO and disassociation from reality on the part of the “royals.”
Harry isn’t the one who spills family secrets to the press on the regular.
In fact, Harry is the man who said straight to camera that he will NEVER reveal the names of the people who were directly responsible for blocking proper threat assessments for him and his family.
I think they’re terrified that he’ll go back on his word, because that’s what they would do, and they can’t comprehend that Harry has a true sense of honor, and he doesn’t lie. So they’re trying to tar him with the same ugliness they themselves are covered in.
Sad, if it weren’t so dangerous.
Piers will reveal them. He likes his exclusives.
Typical pointless loop story. Everything Harry says is turned round and used against him. Even if it’s completely obvious, illogical and without facts. Doesn’t matter though. There are enough people who click on it. Thank god only one person here reads it for all of us. Thank you 🌷and what can we do for your detox? ❣️
It’s the blatant hypocrisy of KC and the not Sunshine Band briefing the media since the 90s and pretending to have clean hands!! Okay BM and RF have a pact and currently it suits both parties to rubbish Harry. When Diana died and the paps were implicated look how quickly the BM turned fire back onto the RF with Show us You Care headlines because they were worried the public would blame the press for hounding her. BM can and will turn on any member of RF to save their own skins when necessary.
Harry’s interview came immediately after his Court loss, one where discovery revealed his father and brother were instrumental in denying security for himself and his family.
Harry’s shock and hurt were very real, viceral.
The palace forgets the majority of the world suffered distant or absent fathers and, unlike long absent Charles, find Harry very relatable.
When Charles passes later this year, world sentiment will demand Harry and family’s attendance no matter William’s pouting.
Imagine being so terrified that someone will tell the truth about you. With Harry, what you see is what you get.
At this point, I suspect that Harry doesn’t care if they want to talk with him. I have an idea, though. Why don’t they stop mentioning Harry (& Meghan & A&L), at all. At any time. See, that fixed it for you.