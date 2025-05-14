Ryan Murphy has finally cast his Carolyn Bessette & John F. Kennedy Jr.

In 2021, Ryan Murphy’s team announced plans to branch out their “American” anthology franchises. They already do American Crime Story, American Horror Story, etc. The new one was supposed to be American Love Story. Murphy has wanted to tell the story of John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette for the first American Love Story. For several years, the project kind of stalled out, or Murphy was busy on other projects. But then it was kicked up to the front of the line last fall, with Murphy’s team doing a wide casting call for John-John and Carolyn. We had casting thoughts, as did everyone else. Well, after a wide search, they’ve cast John and Carolyn. Tony-nominee Sarah Pidgeon will play Carolyn, and model/newcomer actor Paul Kelly will play John.

Excited to exclusively report that Ryan Murphy and co. have found their Jackie, John Jr. and Carolyn in Naomi Watts, Paul Kelly and Sarah Pidgeon! The trio will be at the center of FX’s AMERICAN LOVE STORY, the first in the newest franchise, this outing focusing on the couple whose whirlwind romance dominated the media landscape throughout the 90’s.

John first met Carolyn in 1992 when she was called upon to oversee a VIP Calvin Klein fitting for the former first son.

“Calvin decided it should be [Carolyn], the most effervescent person on the sales floor, who would show John the selection of clothing,” author Elizabeth Beller wrote in her 2024 book, ONCE UPON A TIME: THE CAPTIVATING LIFE OF CAROLYN BESSETTE-KENNEDY. According to reports, she gave him her phone number on the spot. Days later, he called. After a whirlwind courtship, they wed in 1996 (their first dance was to Prince’s “Forever in My Life”).

The series will explore their marriage and their tragic deaths just three years after they wed — and everything in between. Watts, the two-time Academy Award-nominee, who’s worked with Murphy on THE WATCHER, THE SWANS and the upcoming ALL’S FAIR, needs no introduction.

Pidgeon is a Tony-nominated actress for her work in STEREOPHONIC on Broadway and will appear in the upcoming I KNOW WHAT YOU DID LAST SUMMER reboot. For the much-coveted part of John Jr., Murphy and team read close to one thousand actors over the course of six months – which reminded me immediately, of course, of the search for Scarlett O’Hara. In the end, they cast newcomer Paul Kelly for the star-making role. Consider me pre-seated.