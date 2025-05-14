Kim Kardashian was decked out in diamonds to testify against the 2016 Paris robbers

Kim Kardashian was in Paris this week to testify against the group of people who robbed her in 2016. I thought some of the robbers had been caught years ago, but this trial is for the larger group, consisting of thieves in their 60s and 70s. The French papers call them the “grandpa robbers.” Apparently, Kim was only scheduled to testify for one day, and she did so decked out in millions of dollars worth of diamonds.
Kim Kardashian, the reality TV star and entrepreneur, told a Paris court on Tuesday that she had feared for her life as thieves held her at gunpoint during a robbery in the French capital nearly a decade ago.
“I absolutely did think I was going to die,” said Ms. Kardashian, who was composed as she recalled her ordeal for the court but briefly teared up several times over nearly five hours of testimony. It was the only time that Ms. Kardashian, 44, was expected to take the stand and face the defendants. Reporters have nicknamed them “grandpa robbers” — a group, some of whom are in their 60s and 70s, accused of stealing millions worth of jewelry from her during Paris Fashion Week in October 2016.
Ms. Kardashian spoke about the confusion and terror that gripped her after two of the thieves, dressed as police officers, entered her room and asked in accented English for her $4 million diamond engagement ring. One held her at gunpoint, she said, and she feared they might rape or shoot her.
When the robbers fled, she said, they left her on her bathroom floor, gagged and bound with tape and zip ties. She described freeing her hands by rubbing the tape against the metal leg of a sink, before hopping downstairs with her ankles still bound. The ordeal shattered her sense of safety, leading her to drastically upgrade her private security and to remove all jewelry from her home, she testified. “It really changed everything,” she said.
The courthouse in central Paris buzzed with unusual activity on Tuesday because of Ms. Kardashian’s presence. She wore a long black skirt, a black jacket and a $3 million diamond necklace.
Some of the defendants have been charged with armed robbery in an organized gang, kidnapping and other charges. Others are accused of complicity or of lesser charges. The trial, which will be decided by three judges and a six-person jury, is set to last until the end of May.
[From The NY Times]
I remember how Kim was so shaken up after the robbery, and how she genuinely feared for her life. She didn’t even return to Paris for years afterwards. Page Six had additional details about Kim’s jewelry in court, including details about what was stolen back in 2016. Originally, the robbers took about $10 million worth of jewelry, and Kim told the court that the insurance pay out was about $6 million. She ended up replacing the stolen 20-carat diamond ring with a 22-carat diamond, and she wore that diamond ring to court. Plus the $3 million diamond necklace. Kim also went out to dinner in Paris last night after testifying!
Paris, FRANCE – Kim Kardashian arrived at the Paris courthouse on Rue Tronchet for the trial of the "Papys braqueurs," accused of her 2016 robbery. Michael Rhodes her attorney was also seen outside the courthouse this morning
Paris, FRANCE – Kim Kardashian arrived at the Paris courthouse on Rue Tronchet for the trial of the "Papys braqueurs," accused of her 2016 robbery.
Paris, FRANCE – Kim Kardashian, accompanied by her mother Kris Jenner, exits the Paris courthouse after giving testimony in the trial of the "Papys Braqueurs." The case revolves around the 2016 robbery in which the stars were stolen 9 million euros worth of jewelry.
Paris, FRANCE – Kim Kardashian, accompanied by her mother Kris Jenner, exits the Paris courthouse after giving testimony in the trial of the “Papys Braqueurs.” The case revolves around the 2016 robbery in which the stars were stolen 9 million euros worth of jewelry.
Paris, FRANCE – Kim Kardashian, accompanied by her mother Kris Jenner, exits the Paris courthouse after giving testimony in the trial of the “Papys Braqueurs.” The case revolves around the 2016 robbery in which the stars were stolen 9 million euros worth of jewelry.
Paris, FRANCE – Flanked by four bodyguards, Kim Kardashian made her way out of the French restaurant Le Voltaire and greeted her waiting fans.
In stark contrast to the sharp black power suit she wore earlier in the day, Kim opted for a sheer brown lace dress paired with an oversized fur jacket for her evening dinner with momager Kris Jenner.
Kim is in Paris to testify against the suspects involved in the infamous 2016 robbery that made global headlines.
It must have been absolutely terrifying, being at their mercy and thinking you might be raped or murdered. I’m sure it still affects her now.
I haven’t seen her for a while and she’s almost unrecognisable to me. Has she been jacking with her face again?
I don’t think she stops – at this point I would imagine it needs maintenance to avoid melting.
Is that her mother?
Nothing but sympathy for what KK went through in Paris. Terrifying, bravery etc etc.
But onto petty things….
Her nose is disappearing. She is one nose job away from the full Micheal Jackson.
@Jas … if you read a reporters detailed account of the testimony (she was sitting behind Kris and one of the security/assistant) it is terrifying. There’s everything to dislike about Kim and the K Klan but this isn’t one of them. I can’t imagine anyone gets over this, ever. Kim had 4 huge bodyguards that were packing, surrounding her in the courtroom while testifying, this is her new normal.
I kinda like her power move here, wearing all the replacement jewellery. On a petty note, what they heck are they wearing, it looks like she and her mom are cosplaying peak 80’s cosplay. Kris looks like a back up singer for a new wave band.
So have they been in jail all along and why did it take so long,she has been paying lawyers all this time?
I am sorry, this must have been horrifying for her, but is she trying to make a statement showing up drenched in diamonds? I don’t get the whole PAP walk going into court. “It was the scariest of times but meh, look at me, I’ve got all the diamonds and cameras on me”.
The necklace and earrings were “ borrowed” by the jewelers so I’m guessing she was paid to wear them.
like @blackfemmebot says below-i love this response. i don’t think it was a pap walk so much as a power walk. these people walked into a space she considered safe and threatened and stole from her. i can see the diamonds being a symbol for everything they did actually take from her. coming back to testify to their face, drenched in diamonds worth more than what they stole, while they wait for a prison sentence is kind of boss. i mean, rub it in their faces that what they did eventually lead to nothing but their own downfall.
Yes I think it was part of her healing process
Taking back her power sort of thing
I still don’t think it’s wise to flash wealth but that’s how I was brought up in PA/NJ and then New England.
IDK, I think it was kind of a “screw-you” to the criminals she was facing for the first time (?) since that night. May have been that it made her feel secure & powerful after what they put her through. I know I would want my “armor” on.
I usually despise the Kardashian’s grotesque displays of wealth but in this case I kinda loved it! It felt like a statement and a reclamation. And it’s a gorgeous look, so I’m not complaining.
I agree. She stopped wearing diamonds and most jewelry for a long time, so this seems like a pretty badass “f*ck you” to the thieves.
And those “grandpa robbers” might be in their 60s and 70s now, but they were 10 years younger when they did this – still young enough to feel threatening.
First take: She looks like a Mafia Mob Boss’ widow.
I can’t even imagine being in that situation, that terrified. I don’t have 22ct diamond rings, but I do have a few very nice pieces with substantial carat weight. I can’t even imagine traveling with these “real” pieces, even with security. I’d still always worry about someone following me back to a hotel, or getting held up on the street.
Did she have another nose job? She looks like she’s melting and she was such a beauty.
I hope the robbers who terrorized her go down — no one should go through what she went through.
Terrifying. Good for her, reclaiming her jewelry and Paris confidence!
Is that Kris next to her? She looks huge and ridiculous.
As someone who woke up one dawn to find two burglars standing at the foot of my bed, I totally sympathize with Kim. Mind you, I´ve never slept through the night ever since. There´s no money that can compensate for that.
I adore Kim. And how gangsta to show up in a kings ransom worth of diamonds to testify against the goons who robbed, threatened, hog tied and gagged her? That’s what we call checking a b++++. Good for her.