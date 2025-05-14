Cannes: Bella Hadid wore Saint Laurent & 118.68-carat Chopard emeralds

Here are some photos from the Cannes Film Festival’s Opening night. They let Quentin Tarantino get on stage and officially open proceedings, and Leo DiCaprio is already in town too, which means Cannes really is “open.” Bella Hadid was my pick for standout of the first red carpet. Bella always goes to Cannes – she has contracts with some of the sponsors, and I’m pretty sure she’s paid to attend events and “pretty up” the festival. Bella wore a custom Saint Laurent dress which is kind of blah (to me). I think it was meant as a sort of blank slate so the focus would be on Bella’s jewelry – she wore a gorgeous pair of Chopard earrings. Apparently, we’re looking at 118.68-carat emeralds. Bonkers. Her makeup is SOOO good in these pics. Her new caramel-colored hair really suits her.
We’ll probably have lots of mentions about the new Cannes dress code and how it’s enforced, but Halle Berry got the memo too late – she’s on the Cannes jury, so she’s been organizing her Cannes looks for a while. She told reporters that she had to set aside her planned Gaurav Gupta look for the opening ceremony because the dress was too big. That’s one of the new rules – no “excessively voluminous” dresses. So Halle wore this black-and-white Jacquemus which would look like a circus tent on most women, but Halle is pulling it off.
Someone who never pulls off any look at Cannes? Irina Shayk. It’s insane – Irina is beautiful and, like Bella, she gets paid to show up and pretty up these events. But year after year, they put her in terrible, ill-fitting gowns and then they style her to look completely unhinged. Her gown here is Armani Privé and it’s fine-ish. But her hair!! My god.
Eva Longoria wore Tamara Ralph Haute Couture – it doesn’t fit her correctly?
Some women decided to go big, even with the ban on voluminous gowns. Heidi Klum wore a big, stupid, pink Elie Saab gown which should have been banned! But I love QianHui Wan’s Wang Feng Couture gown. So whimsical & cute!
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
Jury Member Carlos Reygadas, Leïla Slimani, Payal Kapadia, Dieudo Hamadi, Alba Rohrwacher, Jury President Juliette Binoche, Jeremy Strong, Halle Berry and Hong Sang-soo attend the red carpet for the opening ceremony and “Partir Un Jour” (Leave One Day) screening at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 13, 2025 in Cannes, France.,Image: 998674279, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Olivier Huitel/Avalon
-
-
Irina Shayk attends the red carpet for the opening ceremony and “Partir Un Jour” (Leave One Day) screening at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 13, 2025 in Cannes, France.,Image: 998675066, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Olivier Huitel/Avalon
-
-
Eva Longoria and Carlos Sainz Jr attend the red carpet for the opening ceremony and “Partir Un Jour” (Leave One Day) screening at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 13, 2025 in Cannes, France.,Image: 998681219, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Olivier Huitel/Avalon
-
-
Bella Hadid attends the red carpet for the opening ceremony and “Partir Un Jour” (Leave One Day) screening at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 13, 2025 in Cannes, France.,Image: 998684604, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Olivier Huitel/Avalon
-
-
Irina Shayk attends the red carpet for the opening ceremony and “Partir Un Jour” (Leave One Day) screening at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 13, 2025 in Cannes, France.,Image: 998685072, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Olivier Huitel/Avalon
-
-
Celebrities attend the Opening Ceremony and ‘Leave One Day’ Premiere at the 78th Cannes Film Festival held at Palais des Festivals
Featuring: Eva Longoria
Where: Cannes, France
When: 13 May 2025
Credit: IPA/INSTARimages
**UK, USA AND AUSTRALIA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Celebrities attends the Partir Un Jour (Leave One Day) screening and opening ceremony at the 78th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France
Featuring: Wan QianHui
Where: Cannes, France
When: 13 May 2025
Credit: Doug Peters/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Celebrities attend the Opening Ceremony and ‘Leave One Day’ Premiere at the 78th Cannes Film Festival held at Palais des Festivals
Featuring: Bella Hadid
Where: Cannes, Cannes, France
When: 13 May 2025
Credit: IPA/INSTARimages
**UK, USA AND AUSTRALIA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Celebrities attending the Opening Ceremony of the 78th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France
Featuring: Heidi Klum
Where: Cannes, France
When: 13 May 2025
Credit: Dave Bedrosian/Future Image/Cover Images
**NOT FOR PUBLICATION IN GERMANY**
I bet they had detachable trains, best of both worlds.
What dress codes do they set for men?
If any?
Anyway! Halle looks beautiful, the rest are ok-ish except Eve. Whoever suggested that dress hates her.
I guess typically, men don’t wear over-the-top, look-at-me, oversized/barely there outfits, so perhaps they don’t need much of a dress code, beyond “formal attire.” But I’m sure they have one.
😭😭 Come on now. If a man goes to an event with only a sock on his penis, I am sure they will make announcement about dress code for men as well. Most men are wearing suits top to bottom. They don’t even go shirtless.
So, with dresses like Heidi’s and the other gigantic dresses, once the photo op is over, do you just walk around holding all that? Do you let it drag? I don’t even like the hems of my pants touching the ground. Do fancy gowns get terribly dirty because of that? Or, do you need attendants to hold it up? Seems like a lot of work!
The emerald looks like glass. Been cut very poorly not to reflect the light. Colombian I suppose.
Was that Binoche with the veil? What film was that?
And Heidi Klum got away with it because she’s a Teutonic blonde.
Qian Hui Wan’s dress looks like tripe.
just blew coffee out of my nose…was not expecting tripe! perfect summation.
I was going to say QianHui Wan’s dress looked like a ‘possum carrying babies on its back, or a swan carrying babies if I wanted to be more elegant, but I think tripe is more on point. LOL
I’m not usually wowed by jewelry but those emerald earrings are a stunner. I’m trying to remember if the guidelines said anything about cleavage or was it just sheers? Bc everyone’s pretty covered up although Bella got in some very slight side boob.
I hate that this post focuses on Temu Barbie, Bella Hadid, and ignores Leila Slimani, standing next to Halle Berry and looking ethereal. She is an amazing writer and looks gorgeous in this pic.
The cut and drape of her Grecian dress looks nice
Bella + everyone on the jury look boring. Eva’s look is definitely the winner here, but Heidi and QianHui are super good too — those dresses are FUN.
Not just boring. I think that hair color makes Bella look mort than 20 yrs older than she is.
Regardless of how she’s styled, Irini Shayk always looks harsh to me.
Agreed. She’s not my vibe at all. Maybe Katy Perry-ish like but she looks like the Evil Queen from Snow White.
Bella isn’t even 30, yet her face looks so much older. If you said she was the same age as Eva, I’d believe you. This is why you don’t get plastic surgery and fillers in your 20s.