Cannes: Bella Hadid wore Saint Laurent & 118.68-carat Chopard emeralds

Here are some photos from the Cannes Film Festival’s Opening night. They let Quentin Tarantino get on stage and officially open proceedings, and Leo DiCaprio is already in town too, which means Cannes really is “open.” Bella Hadid was my pick for standout of the first red carpet. Bella always goes to Cannes – she has contracts with some of the sponsors, and I’m pretty sure she’s paid to attend events and “pretty up” the festival. Bella wore a custom Saint Laurent dress which is kind of blah (to me). I think it was meant as a sort of blank slate so the focus would be on Bella’s jewelry – she wore a gorgeous pair of Chopard earrings. Apparently, we’re looking at 118.68-carat emeralds. Bonkers. Her makeup is SOOO good in these pics. Her new caramel-colored hair really suits her.

We’ll probably have lots of mentions about the new Cannes dress code and how it’s enforced, but Halle Berry got the memo too late – she’s on the Cannes jury, so she’s been organizing her Cannes looks for a while. She told reporters that she had to set aside her planned Gaurav Gupta look for the opening ceremony because the dress was too big. That’s one of the new rules – no “excessively voluminous” dresses. So Halle wore this black-and-white Jacquemus which would look like a circus tent on most women, but Halle is pulling it off.

Someone who never pulls off any look at Cannes? Irina Shayk. It’s insane – Irina is beautiful and, like Bella, she gets paid to show up and pretty up these events. But year after year, they put her in terrible, ill-fitting gowns and then they style her to look completely unhinged. Her gown here is Armani Privé and it’s fine-ish. But her hair!! My god.

Eva Longoria wore Tamara Ralph Haute Couture – it doesn’t fit her correctly?

Some women decided to go big, even with the ban on voluminous gowns. Heidi Klum wore a big, stupid, pink Elie Saab gown which should have been banned! But I love QianHui Wan’s Wang Feng Couture gown. So whimsical & cute!