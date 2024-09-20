Who should play Carolyn Bessette Kennedy in ‘American Love Story’?

I totally forgot that this was announced three years ago, but LaineyGossip pointed out that there’s a big update. In 2021, Ryan Murphy announced a new project which would go alongside his “American Story” anthologies – American Crime Story, American Horror Story, etc – and the new one would be American Love Story. Murphy wanted the first American Love Story to be John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette. We hadn’t heard much of anything about it, and then Variety had this update:
The “American Story” franchise at FX is still expanding. Executive producers Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson, who have been working with Ryan Murphy since “American Crime Story” premiered in 2016 (and served as executive producers on “Pose”), confirmed that “American Love Story,” which recounts the story of John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette, will be moving forward at FX.
“We’re very much intending to [tell that story],” Jacobson told Variety during a recent interview.
“We have great scripts on that. We’re trying to figure out when it’ll land,” Simpson added. “It is a story that really resonates right now. It’s amazing. A lot of younger women are looking to her as sort of a representational icon of a certain period of time that’s really fascinating, and hopefully, we’ll be able to bring that to the screen soon.”
The new series was initially announced in 2021, along with “Studio 54: American Crime Story,” a potential fourth installment of “ACS” following “People vs. OJ Simpson,” “The Assassination of Gianni Versace” and “Impeachment.” However, there’s no update on “Studio 54” — and it doesn’t sound likely.
Sidenote: it’s funny to me that Ryan waited long enough that his good friend Gwyneth Paltrow has aged out of playing Carolyn. God knows, Gwyneth did the most to imitate Carolyn Bessette back in the day. To be fair, a lot of women did and a lot of women still do. Carolyn was a style icon and the closest thing Americans have to a “princess.” But Gwyneth’s copykeening was next-level, truly.
So, let’s dreamcast! LaineyGossip’s suggestions were Callum Turner for John-John and Vanessa Kirby or Anya Taylor-Joy for Carolyn. I’ll admit, I see the vision with Anya-as-Carolyn and I absolutely think Anya could pull off Carolyn’s je ne sais quoi. The internet is dreamcasting Elizabeth Debicki and Jacob Elordi… and I hate that. Debicki has Carolyn’s lithe, blonde physicality, but it’s too much after Debicki played Princess Diana. Elordi would also be awful as John. Weirdly, I feel like John is probably going to be easy to cast, even though no modern actor will be able to do it. They’ll probably just get some handsome dark-haired guy. I would be happy with Morgan Spector, actually? But the Carolyn casting will lead to some MAJOR fights.
I’d just like to throw a few more names out there for Carolyn: Saoirse Ronan, Elle Fanning and Haley Bennett. I think Elle and Saoirse would both nail it, and while Haley doesn’t strictly look like Carolyn, I just think she’s a good enough actress to pull it off. And if acting doesn’t matter, I actually think Hailey Bieber could do it. My other controversial opinion is that I do think the casting should be limited to American actors as well. I don’t want to see John portrayed by a guy trying to hide his posh British accent.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, John Harrington / Avalon, Look Press Agency/Look Press / Avalon..
Sophie Turner?
oooh, nice one!
Might work!
As long as they don’t give the role to Blake Lively (who would see herself very fit to do that) I’m happy.
Amanda Seyfried?
I always thought Carolyn and young Uma Thurman had some similarities. What about Uma’s daughter Maya? Get rid of her dusty blond shag. Straighten and highlight her hair? Maya has a cool effortless aura to her, it could work, non?
Dakota Fanning. She can act.
I agree w/ Poppy. If Maya is interested in the script, find the makeup team that poofed Emma Watson’s freckles during the Potter series & physical resemblance would be a better match.
Yes!!!! Great choice!
She can’t act.
Nailed it. And her eyebrows are already almost thin enough.
Uma thurman would have been perfect!
But Sophie Turner would be good!
No to Sophie. Shes a bad and bland actress.
What has January Jones been up to? She has the right look.
Gabriella Wilde
My vote goes to Anya Taylor-Joy.
She was excellent in the The Miniaturist playing a different version of this type of character.
I love her, but think she has too much personality to play a cipher like Bessette. Plus she has brown eyes, even though she has The Hair. I do think Sophie Turner would do a great job, not just in terms of physical resemblance but in her “aura.”
Maybe Ansel Elgort can play John John?
Yes!
I hate stuff like this. Especially when someone still has a lot of friends and family still alive, I can’t really really think of many good reasons for turning their life (and death) into entertainment.
I basically agree with you, but I it looks like it’s going to be a nice love story done tastefully. It’s all going to be good. No one will be slandered or ridiculed (I hope).
It depends on which story they’re going to use – the one where the only problem was the paparazzi, or the one where she was miserably unhappy, contemplating divorce, feuding with Caroline and doing a lot of cocaine, or any of the other ones in between.
John was selfish a-hole and the relationship was incredibly rocky. Not a great American love story of any kind.
@Eurydice: I don’t trust Ryan Murphy. I expect him to tip the story toward the scenario you presented after “or the one where she…”
I agree, it’s gross, but “that’s entertainment!” Plus, neither of them actually did anything except exude glamour.
Same. There was a Carolyn-John move that I remember being so horrible. Just overwrought performances and salacious gossip, really.
Saoirse Ronan might be great.
Hard to imagine that JFK Jr would be 63 right now.
Agree.
I agree, I feel for the families when stuff like this comes up. The Kennedys are as used to it as one can be, always in the public eye and lots of tragedy. The Bessette family were just regular people, from what I remember, and lost 2 daughters. I can’t imagine any of them are comfortable with this.
I think Saoirse would be good. I would find Anya too distracting.
When I saw the headline I immediately thought Saoirse. She has the acting chops to nail her unique charisma.
Yes, Saoirse came to mind immediately for me as well.
I thought Sophie Turner, if they wanted to capture her look perfectly.
Isn’t Emma Roberts one of Murphy’s muses? She is the right age to play Caroline and if he wants he character to go in the bitchy direction, Emma would have to problem pulling it off! But if I was dream casting I would go with Saoirse Ronan as she has the exact right look, the coloring and the distant gaze of the blue eyes…. Swoon
One of the things I remember about Caroline is how statuesque she was. She was a cipher but she seemed to express herself with her physicality and of course her iconic style. Emma is teeny tiny. I don’t think it would work.
Saiorse is an excellent actress and I can see her being able to express Caroline without a lot of dialogue.
John was very handsome and not particularly bright. We’ve just seen Elordi in a role like that but Callum Turner is an interesting choice.
I didn’t realize how short Emma is… it looks like she is 5-2 and the actual Caroline Bessette was 5-9.
Hunter Schafer for me
Yes to Hunter Schafer
I think Hunter has the look and also the effortless style and mystique. But I’m not sure about the whole project.
She’s got the look and the chops to pull it off.
I came here to say that!
My votes: Julia Garner, Hunter Schafer or Lucy Boyton. I always thought the actress Annabelle Wallis looks exactly like CBK, but she is probably too old to be considered now.
Yeah, no to Debicki. I like her a lot as an actress but I actually didn’t love her as Diana? Other than that idk? I just feel like any actress will still pale to the actual Carolyn so it’s hard to imagine. Oh, just saw @ale above about Hunter Schaffer and yeah that actually works.
I’m going to throw in Amanda Seyfried and David Corenswet (new Superman) would be solid choices as Carolyn and John. Very good actors who have a nice presence.
I get a Maya Hawke energy here, based on all the updated stories about how Carolyn was very independent, fiery, sometimes messy. I think Maya could pull that off if she aged herself up a bit; she tends to read younger still.
Any young Henry Cavill type can pull of John Jr, she’s a bit more tricky but a younger Uma Thurman would have been perfect!!
The actress who played Carole, Ross Geller’s wife in Friends – Jane Sibbet – has always looked like her IMO.
She def does but she’s 62 so too old for this role.
Oh wow. If she were younger she would have been perfect.
I wouldn’t mind if they went with an up-and-coming model with a lot of acting lessons. I just hope they don’t cast a short actress. Part of what made Carolyn so majestic is her long lean body. She was 5’9 I am also, so I am bias in that area.
I was obsessed with her look and tried to have the thin eyebrows. Also, to me, she was the first famous women to influence a minimalist or capsule looks. Her slip wedding dress was revolutionary for its time. As my old brain recalls.
Don’t F this one up Ryan.
Amanda Seyfried!!!
YES!!! This is where my mind went first too.
I also would much prefer American actors to play these characters. John and Carolyn both. I would make an exception for Saoirse because she’s that good and played Jo March, an iconic American figure, so well. But Amanda Seyfried or ATJ would be my choice. Sophie Turner has the look and I do like her but she’s not as strong an actress as the others mentioned. Elle Fanning still seems so young to me, though I do love her.
I love Morgan Specter! He does have the look for John but is he the right age? I actually have no idea how old he is. I think he played the father in “The Plot Against America” but that character might have only been in his mid-30s. He’s someone who can play older than he is probably.
No to Jacob Elordi.
I’d prefer to see an original idea instead of these projects.
JFK, Jr and CBK were constantly hyped, papped, followed.
Enough tv shows and books about The Kennedy family, Charles and Diana.
Also, rehashing OJ, the Menedez brothers, Bundy, Dahlmer, Manson.
+1
Not Blake Lively.
+1
Loooooooool
This made me chuckle.
Can Jessica Chastain still believably play someone around 30? I think she could evoke CBK with the right hair and makeup.
Jessica Masden.
(Cressida Cowper from Bridgerton)
Masden definately has the look and the attitude and maybe tall enough at 5’8″
Vanessa Kirby or Amanda Seyfried.
I vote for Gaga. She would probably have to reign it in though. Not sure who could play John.
Physically, Maya Hawke has the range to make Carolyn look interesting beyond looks, if only she could let go of her quirky teen schtick. Saorsie Ronan, Elle or Dakota Fanning could also play her convincingly. Dakota doesn’t seem to care as much about fashion or deportment. Sadly, Carolyn’s style is one of the main reasons she’s still remembered.
I drool over Morgan Spector bc he’s totally my type. But imo he’s a bit old for the role and carries himself in a much more mature way than John II.
Hailey Bieber would be the closest in terms of looks but probably does not have the acting chops?
Saorise Ronan for the win.
I want to submit Samara Weaving for Carolyn casting consideration as well. I’m staying with David Corenswet as John.
Austin Butler would actually be a good choice IMO.
Theo James for JFK Jr.
Ooh, yes!!
Elizabeth Debicki.
There are some great suggestions here but my vote goes to Julia Garner. I want an American actor to play her, not a non-American one (sorry to Anya Taylor Joy or Saoirse Ronan!). I wouldn’t mind Amanda Seyfried as well.
JFK Jr, not sure!
Saoirse definitely has the presence and edge to play CBK. But this will be a tv series, right? I also like Vanessa Kirby.
Lord I hope they don’t cast Kennedy in-law Chris Pratt as JFK! Also no to Jacob Elordi. Maybe JAW or Josh Jackson? Matt Bomer?
Samara Weaving & Penn Badgley
I can see Emma Corrin for Carolyn, Chalamet seems like an easy pick for Jr
Jodie Comer, from Killing Eve.
I’m just gonna throw Sarah gadon into the mix. None of the other actresses look anything like her.
I would genuinely love to see a relatively unknown actress play her. Fresh talent and a fresh face.
Watching a mega-famous actress, whose face we’re all familiar with, play her would be less interesting.
These are all A list in demand actors, none would touch this project. I have no ideas but y’all have to think way younger and up in coming.
I wonder if they’ll go into the fact that (according to multiple friends of John and her ex-boyfriend) she physically and emotionally abused John for years? Will they detail her adultery? Her cocaine addiction?
I’m sorry, but it annoys me when Hollywood tries to romanticize toxic relationships. By all accounts, he loved her, but it was a miserable relationship. And if it happened today, I think her abuse would be recognized as such. Back in the 90s, a lot of people scoffed at the idea that men could be battered spouses.
Nah. That didn’t happen.
It did, though. Just one of the articles that dared to touch on the subject.
https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2003/08/john-f-kennedy-jr-carolyn-bessette-divorce-drugs-scandal
So much misogyny in that story. Completely anonymously sourced, told primarily from JFK Jr.’s side. Carolyn is dead with no one to defend her and Klein just revels in that. Carolyn comes across completely differently in her sister-in-law’s memoir, What Remains. Nicely written and worth the read.
Boy, would I hate to be described through my ex-boyfriends.
Rooney Mara or Jodie Comer!
I shudder at Ryan Murphy taking on this story. I agree with Aurora that there’s too much romanticizing of toxic relationships (one reason I couldn’t get on board with It Ends With Us).
Saorsie Ronan would do the best job but she’s too A list for something like this (thank god cuz I don’t want her to lose her eyebrows). Sophie Turner is my pick. She’s the right level of celebrity for the role and it would be a great boost for her career.
I think JFK Jr will be very difficult to cast. He was the handsomest man ever (at least to me). I still have my JFK Jr coffee table book. Never cared much for Carolyn Bessette, and to me, she was never some icon of style. She had a very classic style and good taste, that was it. I love Anya but don’t see her in this project. Saoirse’s also too good for this.
I second and third Maya Hawke!
Saoirse Ronan.
Perfection.