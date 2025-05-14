Prince William won’t invite Harry to his coronation because of Harry’s BBC interview

The Windsors’ have a huge problem. Scratch that, they have dozens of huge problems, but one of the biggest and funniest problems is that they throw tantrums over every little thing Prince Harry says, does or writes. For five years, every time Harry opens his mouth, the Windsors scream and threaten to take away this or that. When everything Harry says is treated like a five-alarm fire, it dulls the effect of threats and punishments. So it is these days, with the latest “thing” from Harry, his BBC interview less than two weeks ago. I forget exactly what Harry did last year which pissed them off so badly, but there were two separate briefing campaigns (months apart) in which “sources” thrashed around, screaming that Prince William will never invite his brother to his coronation. That story is being dusted off yet again, because (you guessed it) that’s basically the only thing they have left to threaten Harry with.

Prince William and Prince Harry’s fall-out is so bad that insiders fear Harry will not attend his brother’s future coronation. The pair have not spoken in about two years and a source in the know told Page Six they could not see Harry attending the coronation, musing that William may not even invite him. In the wake of Harry’s extraordinary BBC interview in which he claimed his father, King Charles, won’t speak to him, the source said, “I think it’s done … I don’t think there’s [any] coming back from that. Before the interview, we thought, ‘Come on William, extend a hand to your brother. But now it seems that Harry hasn’t learned s–t.” Sussex insiders, however, insist that Harry is keen to make amends with his family. “I would love reconciliation with my family,” he said during the BBC interview earlier this month. “There’s no point continuing to fight any more, life is precious.” Hugo Vickers, author and friend of the royal family, told Page Six that “theoretically” William should invite his younger brother to his coronation. “But quite frankly he can do what he likes. It is not set in stone,” Vickers added. “The Duke of Windsor was not invited to [his niece Queen Elizabeth’s] coronation in 1953. There was a lot of discussion about it.” Despite reports that William plans to strip Harry and Markle of their HRH titles when he ascends to the throne, Vickers said he cannot imagine this will happen. “We know that William is unforgiving anyway,” Vickers said. “But … he won’t strip Harry and Meghan of their titles, it appears vindictive.” The source agreed: “William won’t strip them of their titles because they are irrelevant and meaningless at this point. No one thinks [Harry and Meghan] are royal anyway!” Although Harry will be covered by extensive security when he returns for any major events that are attended by senior working royals, the source said, “He will get the same amount of security, but [the royal family are] not going to want him there.”

“I don’t think there’s [any] coming back from that” – from what? Harry saying he doesn’t know how much time Charles has left? William is mad about that? Because William is also acting like Charles has one foot in the pyre, and surely all of these “this is what William will do when he’s king” stories are just as disrespectful (if not more so). As for Willy’s coronation… I don’t think Harry will be invited, nor do I think Harry would ultimately want to go. But as I theorized recently, the bigger question is: would William allow Harry to come back to the UK for their father’s funeral? Would William ensure Harry’s security for that?? I really don’t know.