Prince William won’t invite Harry to his coronation because of Harry’s BBC interview

The Windsors’ have a huge problem. Scratch that, they have dozens of huge problems, but one of the biggest and funniest problems is that they throw tantrums over every little thing Prince Harry says, does or writes. For five years, every time Harry opens his mouth, the Windsors scream and threaten to take away this or that. When everything Harry says is treated like a five-alarm fire, it dulls the effect of threats and punishments. So it is these days, with the latest “thing” from Harry, his BBC interview less than two weeks ago. I forget exactly what Harry did last year which pissed them off so badly, but there were two separate briefing campaigns (months apart) in which “sources” thrashed around, screaming that Prince William will never invite his brother to his coronation. That story is being dusted off yet again, because (you guessed it) that’s basically the only thing they have left to threaten Harry with.
Prince William and Prince Harry’s fall-out is so bad that insiders fear Harry will not attend his brother’s future coronation. The pair have not spoken in about two years and a source in the know told Page Six they could not see Harry attending the coronation, musing that William may not even invite him.
In the wake of Harry’s extraordinary BBC interview in which he claimed his father, King Charles, won’t speak to him, the source said, “I think it’s done … I don’t think there’s [any] coming back from that. Before the interview, we thought, ‘Come on William, extend a hand to your brother. But now it seems that Harry hasn’t learned s–t.”
Sussex insiders, however, insist that Harry is keen to make amends with his family. “I would love reconciliation with my family,” he said during the BBC interview earlier this month. “There’s no point continuing to fight any more, life is precious.”
Hugo Vickers, author and friend of the royal family, told Page Six that “theoretically” William should invite his younger brother to his coronation.
“But quite frankly he can do what he likes. It is not set in stone,” Vickers added. “The Duke of Windsor was not invited to [his niece Queen Elizabeth’s] coronation in 1953. There was a lot of discussion about it.”
Despite reports that William plans to strip Harry and Markle of their HRH titles when he ascends to the throne, Vickers said he cannot imagine this will happen.
“We know that William is unforgiving anyway,” Vickers said. “But … he won’t strip Harry and Meghan of their titles, it appears vindictive.”
The source agreed: “William won’t strip them of their titles because they are irrelevant and meaningless at this point. No one thinks [Harry and Meghan] are royal anyway!”
Although Harry will be covered by extensive security when he returns for any major events that are attended by senior working royals, the source said, “He will get the same amount of security, but [the royal family are] not going to want him there.”
[From Page Six]
“I don’t think there’s [any] coming back from that” – from what? Harry saying he doesn’t know how much time Charles has left? William is mad about that? Because William is also acting like Charles has one foot in the pyre, and surely all of these “this is what William will do when he’s king” stories are just as disrespectful (if not more so). As for Willy’s coronation… I don’t think Harry will be invited, nor do I think Harry would ultimately want to go. But as I theorized recently, the bigger question is: would William allow Harry to come back to the UK for their father’s funeral? Would William ensure Harry’s security for that?? I really don’t know.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
The Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex meeting members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Picture date: Saturday September 10, 2022.,Image: 721656879, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
Prince William of Wales and Prince Harry follow the funeral procession of Queen Elizabeth II as it makes its way along the Mall, London, UK on September 19, 2022,Image: 724183784, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: James Shaw / Avalon
-
-
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 19: Prince William, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex join the Procession following the State Hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II towards St George’s Chapel on September 19, 2022 in Windsor, England. The committal service at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, took place following the state funeral at Westminster Abbey. A private burial in The King George VI Memorial Chapel followed. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.,Image: 724210501, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Setterfield / Avalon
-
-
Prince Harry leaves Westminster Abbey after the Coronation of King Charles III in London, United Kingdom, on 06 May 2023.,Image: 774201323, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Unknown / Avalon
-
-
LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 06: Prince William, Prince of Wales departs from the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II.,Image: 774214323, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Richard Heathcote / Avalon
-
-
Prince Harry departs The Coronation Service of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey in London, England, UK on Saturday 6 May, 2023.,Image: 774227942, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng / Avalon
-
-
King Charles, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex on a walkabout to meet members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.
Featuring: Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: Windsor, England, United Kingdom
When: 10 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
King Charles, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex on a walkabout to meet members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: Windsor, England, United Kingdom
When: 10 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
The Duke of Sussex arriving arriving ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey, central London.
Featuring: Prince Harry The Duke of Sussex
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 06 May 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Prince Harry leaving Westminster following the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in central London, UK on May 6, 2023. Photo by Raphael Lafargue/ABACAPRESS.COM
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 06 May 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Prince William of Wales and Catherine Princess of Wales during appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony to watch the flypast after the procession and the coronation of the new King and Queen at Westminster Abbey in London, UK.
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 06 May 2023
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
The royal family is a big kindergarden
Indeed @Loretta it’s amusing to follow the heavy handed story lines and fluffy propaganda the institution puts out in the media to manage their image. However, it’s disturbing to see how dismissive they are of human life. The family is so cold towards each other. Even when they gather for public family events, it’s noticeable to me that they don’t see each other and socialize together often in private. They generally look like coworkers who’ve worked at the same company for a while rather than a family. I think before Prince Philip retired they seemed warm at the public family events with QEII. Charles does not foster cohesion in the family like QE II did.
It might be because they all know that Chuck and the Rottweiler are more than happy to throw any family member to the press wolves to cover up their misdeeds. Family gatherings are prime sources for press gossip.
Harry wrote that in Spare – the dinner of four brought out the crying story thanks to the Rottweiler. Chuck is totally indiscreet.
I think Harry has learned quite a bit. It’s his relatives who can’t seem to learn and grow.
Guess what Hugo? Willy is that vindictive! Is this some sort of deflection for his forthcoming appearance on Jeremy Clarkson‘s farm?
That’s fine if Willy doesn’t invite his nearest blood relative. Meghan will post something on Insta which will immediately overshadow his hat party. Can’t wait to see that! 😂
After most people witnessed a British coronation for the first time with Charles, I think you’ve seen one; you’ve seen them all, and it becomes just another overwrought ceremony that wastes taxpayers’ money.
The royal family’s one-sided beef with Harry (and Meghan) is the only way they can keep the attention on themselves. Harry will be invited to Will’s coronation. How else will they get global attention for their next hat party?
William and Kate have done everything possible to keep people’s expectations of them low. For all the talk of what William will do to Harry when he’s king, they have done nothing to get anyone excited about them as future monarchs.
“I think you’ve seen one; you’ve seen them all”. That’s for damn sure. Robes, carriages and yet another flypast.
I would like to know who will do that loyalty pledge to William that he half-heartedly gave Charles without bothering to memorize it or look him in the eye – will they draft George into this? It’s sure to be a sorry affair for all the UK.
On the bright side, maybe Meghan will go out for a hike.
Of course Harry will be invited to TOB’s shiny hat day. How can Willy enjoy gloating that he’s the king if the main target of his gloating isn’t there to witness his ‘superiority’. Willy has likely fantasised over his coronation day and how he will finally ‘beat’ his brother from childhood.
Not only will they definitely invite him they will ensure it is scheduled for a day that clashes with a Sussex event; a birthday, anniversary or even the Invictus opening ceremony. They will fully milk the international publicity Harry’s presence brings with him to the hilt while simultaneously seating him next to someone contentious or behind a pillar and not inviting him to the family ‘after party’.
okay, jojo, you are making some points.
I think you are exactly right, Jojo. William already has written the scene in the 2030 rebooted Crown, where Harry is forced to sit somewhere really insulting while William is crowned with a smug look on his face.
A few photos on Meghan’s IG and it definitely would drown out his con-a-nation, truthfully if he wants people to watch it he should invite the entire Sussex family because without them no one is interested in Peggy or his family.
Willie, the elder brother who has bullied and attacked little brother all his life, would be doing Harry a great favor by not inviting him to the Coronation, imv! I hope Harry does get invitations for any funerals, tho.
“Prince William and Prince Harry’s fall-out is so bad that insiders fear Harry will not attend his brother’s future coronation.”
The only true sentence in the whole story.
They can see that, based on that interview, Harry no longer cares what they do.
Hasn’t TOB been saying for years that he won’t invite Harry to his coronation? At that time they felt that Harry cared and wanted to go to the coronation.
It is clear from the interview that Harry might not care as much anymore so the story has to be put the other way around.
William should not be talking about his coronation while his father is alive, it sounds as if he is looking forward to his father dying.
Looks like KC3 is already gone and buried, according to William’s talks about his Coronation and reign. But KC3 did the same to his mother in the final years of her life. They are a family of vipers all the way around. Thank goodness H&M left that slithering pit!
“That’s all they have to THREATEN Harry with.”
How is not being invited to their shitshow a threat?
It’s a cause for celebration! 🥳
Willy was physically violent to Harry and they expect Harry to regret missing out on seeing his abuser wear a new hat?
I’m sure Harry can be sometimes a masochist but people who’ve read Spare will be relieved for Harry if he doesn’t attend.
Yeah, don’t threaten Harry with a good time.
I’m imagining Harry in a meeting with his people, telling them to act like it would gut him not to get invited to William’s coronation. I would do anything to not have to sit through that, I couldn’t even make it through the one I tried to watch.
Not a good look for the Head of a church to be that openly vile. He will suck it up like during QEII funeral.
I think William would not want to ensure his security for Charles’s funeral and would only do it after significant public outcry just like they did about Harry wearing his uniform during the Queen’s funeral. Also I don’t think that Harry would even want to come to Williams coronation. For whatever reason he still has affection for his father and even that may have changed in the past year and a half. I legitimately cannot recall him mentioning William at all since maybe the Spare promos, and the last time I can remember him speaking in detail about his brother he said their relationship was S P A C E.
I feel like these stories about never speaking to Harry again and not inviting him to stuff it’s just to get ahead of Harry saying thanks but no thanks and making it look like it was William’s decision. He snubbed Harry, Harry didn’t snub him. Harry is clearly on his mind in everything he does, and in how he tries to get his press minions to either minimize Harry’s charitable achievements or throw monkey wrenches in the charities themselves in an effort to get Harry to step back. He won’t work as hard as Harry, but instead of stepping up he just tries to put rakes in Harry’s path.
Charles’ funeral will be attended by dignitaries from all over the world – there will be plenty of security.
Harry could still be singled out.
At the funeral. What about from the airport, to the hotel, and anywhere else? If he’s going to be chased by paparazzi to the door if Westminster Abbey, I think he’d rethink coming.
There will probably be security for Chuck’s funeral due to dignitaries flying in from all over the world. However, Harry would also be expected to stick around for however long the official mourning period is (as determined by vindictive Willy).
Waaaaa. Dummy is going to make his con-a-nation all about Harry and every article is going to be about Harry’s absence. He would have done his level best to omit Harry even if Harry had never met/married Meghan because he has always been a petulant pratt. Bully brat going bully brat and he has never evolved past the terrible twos. His entire reign is going to be about holding grudges and abusing his power to keep Harry away from his homeland and eventually using similar tactics against his own children. This horrid man is going to be head of the CoE when he becomes king. Oi.
Is it even certain Willy will have a coronation?
From what I recall, William immediately briefed what his own coronation would be like immediately after Charles’s coronation. It was pretty gauche actually. Worse than anything Harry has said that’s for sure. He briefed that it would be more modern with less pageantry iirc. Whatever that will mean.
How can William be anointed by a god he doesn’t believe in.
It means he won’t wear a tie, but will subject everyone to his open collar shirt and mismatched pants/blazer combo. He will have those ribbons removed from the shoulders of the cape for fear of looking girly. He will bring his phone so he won’t have to miss posting on a soccer fan forum, and there will be lots to drink.
I hope William gets rid of those stupid-looking costumes! They’ve had their day! Put them in a museum, for God’s sake! The anachronistic attire (including the crowns!) makes the RF look ridiculous! While we’re at it, William should also get rid of the stupid wigs worn by the judiciary! Those wigs are both laughable and horrifying!
These endless articles about how spiteful and vengeful William is are a really bad reflection on him. If this is the rota making things up because there’s nothing else to say (because he doesn’t work), they need to stop now because it’s hurting William more than Harry (presumably they wanted to hurt Harry). If this is William and his office feeding spite to the rota, words fail and this bully doesn’t deserve a crown.
I wonder if it’s a way to talk about the state of Chuck’s health without directly addressing it. They talk about this coronation like it’s going to happen this summer.
Me at Home, I always wonder if The Escort is behind some or a lot these articles. It’s a twofor for her: She gets something about Harry out there while showing Billy Idle to be spiteful and vengeful. Not that I think Billy doesn’t feed the bm. But when it show both H & W in a negative way, you gotta wonder.
Meanwhile William is sitting in one of his numerous homes thinking “oh, phew, I don’t have to think at all because Hugh Vickers and “unnamed source” are doing it for me. That frees me up to watch some footie, yay” /s
Mr. Vickers, Huevo IS vindictive. Harry should stay away from the coronation.
I thought Mr. Nature was cavorting around in the woods with Kate,
Harry knows what is in the emails, they know he knows, yet they still want to play the victim game.
Harry won’t get security for Charles’ funeral and Meghan and the kids won’t attend. But I doubt William would do anything to prevent him from attending the actual service. That’s a bit much and would look very poorly on William.
It’s like you don’t know Willie at all. He and his press pets are going to double down on keeping Harry away.
Okay when page 6 says Sussex insiders insist that harry is keen to make amends with his family and then directly quote Harry’s own words….that’s some bullshit. There’s clearly no Sussex insiders talking to page 6. Harry said it with his chest. Now people are briefing William’s side yeah but Harry’s no. Bc Harry’s said it to the BBC. So please. Although I am laughing at William’s source huffing that “Harry hasn’t learned sh-t.” Oh, Harry has learned a lot of sh-t and all if it has him likely not caring whether he’s at William’s coronation one way or another.
P6 is cherry picking “Harry’s own words.” Just like other BRFCo Associates reporting on Harry – they’ll use Harry’s words picked clean of original meaning. Seems like they’re getting some public traction with the word “reconciliation,” so they’ll happily regurgitate that, while avoiding the TRUTH precursor. Accountability is not something to force on people who’ve been anointed by God to rule.
Bulliam has more to lose by Harry’s absence than Harry does. The tabloids can’t spin away a very public act of vindictiveness to kick off Bulliam’s reign. Bulliam should be begging Harry (and Meghan, and their children) to come.
I don’t think that William is bright enough to work that out.
Peg won’t invite Harry to his coronation because he has hated Harry since the minute Harry was born!! There I fixed it for you. The man child king will be a shitty king and short may he reign!
Peg’s coronation will be the dullest in history, unless Harry shows up.
I remember when Peg got married. I didn’t know his true nature. I took off work to watch the whole thing. I was touched when Peg & Harry were walking to the church together. But Peg’s true nature has been exposed, and people are turned off by that.
People will watch that coronation and say, this is a Lazy King who abused his only brother.
Can’t stop the whispering Willy. People now know your true nature and it’s not kingly.
My favourite bit? “Sussex insiders insist…” they then go on to quote Harry, himself, in a public interview that he chose to give.
Harry isn’t a “Sussex insider” unless this is a Rosetta Stone translation into what the ROTA considers an “insider” to be? According to this article, the principals themselves are the oft-quoted “insiders,” and I’m tickled to see it acknowledged this way.
“Royal Insider,” thy name is certainly a screaming, raging William. And also a venting, power-drunk Camilla. And a hysterical, I-constantly-have-something-to-prove Carole.
Yeah that was stupid. The “Sussex insider” is Harry himself in the BBC interview. But they need to pretend that they have contact with Harry’s team.
The truth hurts, doesn’t it William.
The opposite of hate is indifference. Harry has moved on now and is indifferent towards funerals and coronations occurring in GB.
Big wup. Harry probably doesn’t want to go to his stupid party anyway. Why? So they can sit him in the 3rd row behind feather head? Pffftttt!!!
I feel like William keeps trying to get a reaction out of Harry and Harry just don’t give a F**k. He didn’t even talk about William in that BBC interview he was focused on his father.🙄
Yes. It shows which brother is REALLY the one not answering the other’s calls and texts.
I bet when Wills is finally King he’d love to bait Harry to shove him, then charge him with assault on the King, treason, and have Harry locked away in the Tower.
Honestly, I think Bulliam has watched too much of Game of Thrones.
Imo that’s what william tried when he assaulted Harry and egged him to fight back. Harry refused. If harry had fought back, william would have called in his waiting security officers.
I doubt Harry will go there when Huevo becomes King
Given how insane his brother has shown himself to be and that it would be very dangerous for him to go without heavy security, he should just stay home and watch it on tv.
I think William is briefing all this because Harry is ignoring the heck out of him. Since Harry did not mention Bulliam’s name in his last interview, it pissed him off. How dare Harry not respond to his hate briefings. He keeps escalating because he is not receiving the response he wants from Harry. Boo Hoo! Cry harder Bully!
Classic bully behaviour. Bullies are wounded narcissists; they act in harmful ways because they need a reaction to both feed and momentarily quiet their self-loathing. But the insecurities of a bully run deep, and are ultimately insatiable without proper therapy and help.
If the bully isn’t getting the reactions they want, the anger can turn to violence (as seen when one brother shoves another to the ground in their frustration), often causing those around them to pull away or outright leave. The bully broods, sulks and storms about the brother who left. Brother does not appear to notice, and instead goes about his life looking happy and in love and perfectly content. Brother’s contentment causes the bully to rage. And thus, an endless cycle of self-loathing and pain is visited upon the bully and those in their vicinity.
We can pity the bully, even as we are horrified by him.
Utterly ridiculous of them to say “No one thinks [Harry and Meghan] are royal anyway”. If they’re legally Duke & Duchess of Sussex, then it doesn’t matter what others “think”
If that was really true, why was Hugo Vickers telling the Sun that Archie and Lili are missing out on knowing their cousins and on the fact that Cousin George was going to be King one day?
Only derangers say they are not royal. The saying “no one” thinks is a way of spreading propaganda. If Charles had not evicted them, maybe Archie and Lili could have met their cousins.
Wasn’t there no way back when Harry’s book came out? Now it’s the BBC interview that’s the real problem? I don’t think Harry’s interested in being at William’s coronation either. But it’s interesting that Harry’s being attacked for saying the most normal thing in the world which he as everybody else doesn’t know how much time Charles has but the press is mum when William talks about his plans for his reign and coronation all the time. I can see William banning Harry from Charles’ funeral though.
I believe that the “brother war” is being hyped up in the same way as the “catfight”, simply because it feeds the press. Without ethics and without truth. When Charles is gone, the truth may come out quicker than it does now. Once William is in power, we’ll see if he follows in the old footsteps.
I think that William will be told that Harry must be invited to his father’s funeral and must be provided security, the optics of that not happening in the very early days of William’s reign would forever stain his time on the throne. Now William’s coronation is a different matter and I don’t believe that Harry would care or even attend if invited. I do find it interesting how the author of this piece spoke about William’s obviously well known trait of being unforgiving. I’ve been noticing more and more little grains of truth are being spilled on a fairly regular basis now but I don’t know if anyone is paying any attention or really cares.
Imagine, this is what someone who knows William thinks.
“We know that William is unforgiving anyway,” Vickers said. “But … he won’t strip Harry and Meghan of their titles, it appears vindictive.”
While Harry as stated his desire for reconciliation, he has never indicated he wants to make amends. Harry does not believe that seeking the truth and working to protect his family is wrong.
On Chuck’s funeral:
“ . . . the bigger question is: would William allow Harry to come back to the UK for their father’s funeral? Would William ensure Harry’s security for that??“
That would be billboarding William’s vindictiveness to an international audience. The British government would NEED to step in to protect the petty prince from himself.
Did William throw a tantrum after the Season video with Keen?
Bulliam better invite the Sussexes to the coronation to avoid the international bad optics. But KW5 will have other problems: 1, dealing with Camilla and her brood. She’ll be out of power when Chatles is gone and the Parker Bowles kids will fall in standing. Charles may have put some money aside for them; but as king William will have authority to ice them out from certain events. 2. If William comes to the throne when Trump is in office, or out, Trump will want front row seats to all events.
Trump won’t get a front row seat, the order of precedence will take over, the front row will go to William’s children and the York women.
William loves dumpster fire. He’d have no problem giving him a prime front row seat.
Private Eye this week has FK wanting only secular “intentions” rather than sacred vows at his Changing Of the Big Hat ceremony on the grounds that he’s not religious. So definitely no guarantees or promises to serve us faithfully all his days just a vague “intention ‘? Clearly King William has no intention of tempting the Lord to smite him with thunder if he dares accept Holy Oil and take sacred vows to WORK in the service of his people!
Pretty sure Prince Harry has zero interest in coming to the UK for this nonsense.
I actually think they will be invited because of the satisfaction both Will and Kate would have making Harry and Megan bow/curtsy before them. Personally, I think Kate dreams of Megan having to curtsy to her. She wins! I don’t think Harry or Megan will go, even if invited, just to avoid that possibility.
Pure speculation on my part, of course. Probably says more about me than them!
This!….and when H&M decline the invite it will be spun into dozens of “we tried to extend an olive branch and The Sussexes slapped it away” articles.
Meghan could go and not bow (Kate didn’t to Camilla)
So I could see that except I don’t think Megan would go. Even if invited. Just Harry. I don’t think Meghan wouldn’t go bc of the curtsey thing though, despite how much the Wales might want it. But bc it’s not safe and those people are hateful.
Meghan doesn’t have to curtsey to anyone – she’s not a British citizen and she’s not a subject of the monarch
Meghan does not have to curtsey to Kate.
I’m sure Harry won’t miss attending Baldemort’s hat party at all. And considering how Baldemort has used Jason Knife to torment Meghan, I would be surprised if Harry wants to be within 10 feet of him. I think for the sake of Queen Elizabeth and his father he was willing to stomach that but I think all bets are off after Charles is hone.
Is this reason number 12 if why William won’t invite Harry to his future coronation which he’s currently planning? That and stripping titles. This is what he aspires to.
Acting like a child who won’t invite someone to his birthday party doesn’t reflect well on William. All this stuff about the dysfunction and feuding and hatred and anger just makes the Windsor look like a terrible family. I dare say no other European monarchy has a family as horrible as the Windsors.
“We know that William is unforgiving anyway,” Vickers said.
That’s all we really need to know.
It’s time for William to take his entire little family up on a helicopter ride.
If Harry doesn’t go to the coronation, it will be all about Harry. If he does go, it will be all about Harry.
If William wasn’t so boring, bland and insanely lazy it might be different. More than ever it shows how William needed Harry to do the dirty work and get him out of bed. What a sad loser.
As a lifelong Republican I’m tired of this. I suppose while ER was in post some sort of case could be made for monarchy – although a very weak one to me – but this soap opera is just ridiculous. A model like Ireland, with a ‘figurehead’ elected president makes sense, and there have been some excellent presidents – Mary Robinson, Mary McAleese, current incumbent Michael D Higgins – who are a lot more dignified than this farrago.
How many times do they need to repeat the same crap over and over again before they move on to something else? It only shows that none of the left behinds have anything relevant about themselves without mentioning Harry and Meghan otherwise their media friends and “fans” would only talk about them and not have to tie Harry and Meghan into every story about them or keep repeating the same story over and over again. I was reminded of something Katt Williams said on Club Shay Shay where he basically said that your oppressors keep paying attention to you because they know your worth and what you are capable of and how it surpasses what they are capable of. They lie about you to try and make it seem as if you are the one who is inferior while all the while they can’t take their eyes or focus off of you because “the liar knows what lies they’ve told” so they need to keep focusing on the ones they lied on to make sure that their lie isn’t exposed when the oppressed shows their excellence. That’s why there are more articles about Harry and Meghan in comparison to the other royals. The UK media has been lying about who they are in comparison to the others that they can’t afford for the real truth to be exposed.
When William is king will he champion the environment and the homeless in real ways, more than just showing up a few times a year for some PR event? Will he dedicate himself to the patronages he inherits from Charles? Will he reform the corrupt duchy system? Will he take on a real statesman role, not just “facilitating negotiations” by, incredibly, absenting himself from the vicinity of the real negotiators? Of course not. No plans in those directions, don’t bother to ask. William’s big aspirations all involve sticking it to his brother.
William’s obsession with Harry is one thing, but if I were Kate I would worry more about myself. One thing William definitely doesn’t want is Kate as a royal wife. After Kate’s six-month disappearance, the Middletons clearly have something on William (e.g. photos) and have him by the balls. William doesn’t really have a choice, so he agrees to Carole’s appearance at Ascot, or those tacky, sentimental movies, but a cornered rat can fight for freedom. I suppose Will would give a lot to be a widower instead of a divorcee like Charles, and Kate helps him a lot with that by constantly talking about “recovering from cancer”.
Charles was not a widower but divorced . Camilla divorced and has a living ex husband. Her first marriage was not annulled. It’s easier now if will wanted to divorce. The pattern was set by Charles. He could even marry a divorcee if so inclined
Peter Phillips divorced and was publicly seeing a woman whose divorce was not finalized
Let’s correct: Prince William will not invite Prince Harry to anything because Prince Harry has always overshadowed William and William cannot tolerate it (ever since the bunny incident when they were children, which William can neither forgive nor forget).
Even if Harry were to be invited to the coronation, he should not accept. What for, why pretend? It will be just so as to humiliate him and Meghan, putting them in row 5 or 6, behind some pillar. Why give William and the press that satisfaction?
Harry and his coat hanger went to his father’s coronation. You’ve seen one, you’ve seen it all.
Then again… it would be a missed opportunity for Wails. Charles decided that only Peg had to swear fealty but Peg could reverse it and make ALL royal dukes swear fealty to him He’d invite Harry and supply all his security needs just for that.