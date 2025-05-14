Royalist: Princess Kate’s nature video is ‘annoying, grating & patronizing’

The Princess of Wales’s big “Four Seasons” video announcement landed with a dull thud this week. On Monday, Kensington Palace released a video which is part of a new project for Kate. The project: Kate doing voiceover commentary about how nature is important on videos produced in-house by KP. Kate plans to make similar videos for each season, the first video being a celebration of “spring.” You can tell how much the British royalists hate this dumb project because they refuse to even hype it up or pretend that Kate is obviously the best future queen ever for these cheesy 30 Rock-esque videos. There’s been chatter on social media about it, and the Daily Beast’s Royalist column was brave enough to mock the video out loud. This piece was magnificently bitchy, some highlights from “Why Is Kate Middleton’s Nature Video So Damn Annoying?”
Kate’s video is grating: As entirely unoffensive positions go, “Spring is nice” is hard to beat. So it is hard to put your finger on exactly why Kate Middleton’s new video celebrating spring as (checks notes) the “season of rebirth, of hope and new beginnings” is so grating. It’s not just the gloating, although there is something jarring about the sight of Kate, and her insanely privileged family, frolicking on their extensive landholdings while simultaneously cosplaying as totally normal members of the middle class.
Will & Kate are not a straight-forward couple: The performative happiness of William and Kate as a straightforward couple who love hiking is similarly difficult to stomach, not least because we all know that the two of them are a) locked in a brutal reputational death match with William’s brother, Prince Harry; b) have made it clear they will never forgive Harry, as Harry reminded us in his recent BBC interview; and c) won’t lend you a dab of lip gloss in a pinch.
Patronizing language: On top the main course of hypocrisy—an inevitable undercurrent in so much of what the royals do, owing to their determination to represent themselves as a normal family—there is a side serving of patronizing language that could make the most committed royalist’s toes curl. Kate, who has credited her connection with nature as being an important part of her recovery from cancer, kicks off her voiceover with a subtle reminder of that fact, declaring: “Over the past year, nature has been my sanctuary. The natural world’s capacity to inspire us, to nurture us and help us heal and grow is boundless, and has been understood for generations.” At the risk of being committed for treason, boundless? Is it?
A script written by AI?? Kate continues burbling in this enthusiastic kindergarten hippie teacher vein for the remainder of the video, as she and William celebrate their happy marriage with lots of hugs, meaningful three-quarter profile shots of William’s beard and lingering imagery of their hands making brief but, crucially, non-damaging contact with flowers…Many of the turns of phrase are what you would expect an AI chatbot raised on a diet of Eat, Pray, Love and inspiring online quotes to churn out, including: “Let us reconnect to nature and celebrate a new dawn within our hearts,” and, “The outside world quietly awakens with new life, and there comes a sense of optimism, anticipation, and positive, hopeful change.”
Kate should stick to regular old events: Kate drifts by in floaty dresses, but it seems William neglected to stop at the wardrobe department; in one meaningful clifftop shot he seems to be wearing a suit….The bad news, for those of us who find this video a tiny bit smug, is that this is just part one of a four-part “Mother Nature” series, with one video also due for each of summer, fall, and winter….This would be a marvelous advertisement for, say, a national park, or Anthropologie. But the next queen urging us all to reimagine our lives in the context of Gaia? It all makes one rather nostalgic for the days when the royals contented themselves with opening village halls.
I want Sykes and all of the monarchists to ask themselves a difficult question: if Meghan and Harry had produced an asinine video in which Meghan sounded like she was reading from a malfunctioning AI script, what would the coverage look like? How widely would the Sussexes be mocked? How many columns would be written? The (relative) silence on Kate’s keen four seasons video project speaks volumes. It’s also pretty notable that no one is asking about all of that keen Early Years busywork which was supposed to be Kate’s lifelong project? Whatever happened to the Early Years Business Taskforce on Business? Whatever happened to the KP closet that was the Keenwell Early Years Foundation or whatever it was? Are all of those resources now being rerouted to “Kate enjoys being outside?”
From Tom Sykes, who went to school with William’s buddies, this is an astonishing attack on the Monarchy.
The Rota is clearly fed up with the inadequacies of William and Kate, who seem unable to put a foot right. From the Caribbean tour to the release of the Mother’s Day photo and the “Im all better now” video, Will and Kate make themselves looks ridic, meanwhile Meghan and Harry rule the airwaves.
So what does the Brit media do now? Release another poll saying Will and Kate are INCREDIBLY popular, and Meghan is not. Pathetic!
Thought it was more of an attack on Lazy than Willy. Blame the wife for the poor heir. The rats are gunning for Lazy…
It’s as close an ‘attack’ as they’ll ever have. They’re all in with willy. Sucks to be them
It’s an attack on Kate, and it seems that William is seeding scapegoating articles about her with it in terms of their future roles. He will be the focus as King, and he needs to give the ROTA something in an effort to keep them off of his weirdness and incompetent preparation for ascension to the throne. Harry and Meghan make money for the ROTA, but genuine royal criticism of William and his ways has to be negotiated with the ROTA. He is playing the game in hopes of good press by tossing Kate under the double-decker bus.
Agreed that this was an attack on Kate.
I also believe that this was sanctioned by William.
The way the Tom Sykes has been writing, he has been receiving quotes from William or ‘William’s friends’.
I don’t see him writing something like this without someone’s approval…..maybe back in 2017/early 2018 but not now.
Sykes is ALWAYS Willy’s ‘friends’ which means his comms team. Everyone knows that. There are four distinct talking points : chuckles, hooker qween, Kate aka carole cos God knows Kate isn’t literate and is a moron, then willy aka Jason et Al. They’re always arguing against each other unless they’re lock step against the Sussexes (which is rare).. They mostly seem to want to scream at the void
Totally agree. Tom has been writing Williams thoughts for years. I think William doesn’t want to do three more of these lol.
@Tina 😂
Once a year is his limit.
It’s interesting that if Peg doesn’t want to participate in any more of KKKate’s videos that he feels the need to push the message through Sykes instead of just telling his wife directly.
And I really loved this line: “On top the main course of hypocrisy—an inevitable undercurrent in so much of what the royals do….”
Holy shit I have died and gone to a different universe. An article criticizing the lazy and molding leftovers for their smug video!! I am gobsmacked at this article which states the truth and not the embiggening that I have come to expect from them. What is going on? Are they finally seeing what everyone else sees? Should we expect more of these articles? One can hope. Drip drip drip the truth is slow.
Tom sykes has never really been a fan of William and/or Kate. it’s just that he hates the sussexes more. Even in his articles repeating William’s rage and hatred re: Harry, there is often an undertone of anti-Wales, or his remarks are shadier than you would expect.
But this article is just glorious in its bitchiness lol.
Except Sykes does all the KP talking points.. Some is shady, sure, but he still is Willy’s mouthpiece (unless he’s really pissed)
He definitely uses the KP talking points – that’s why I said “in articles repeating William’s rage and hatred” (since those are the only real talking points from KP these days.)
But he’s still not 100% team William and Kate and he never has been. That’s why the shadiness and snark pop up from time to time. he just hates the Sussexes more so is happy to parrot to the anti-Sussex messaging from KP.
Glorious, indeed. It’s hard to pick my favorite bit, but I laughed out loud at “meaningful three-quarter profile shots of William’s beard.”
And along with the AI burbling, I love how “Arhly Yeahs” has been supplanted by “Naychah has been my Sangchrah.”
“their extensive landholdings while simultaneously cosplaying as totally normal members of the middle class”
Hi Tom 👋
As for that cliff photo, oh dear, you know she really wanted to.
Here’s a thought for Lazy, just go and open those village halls in some rural backwater.
It surely is not beneath you – daughter of an air stewardess, descendant of coal miners – to mingle with the hoi polloi who funds your lifestyle, wardrobe and security. You’d be more “relatable” that way than the empty headed vessel and waste of space you currently are.
Had the same thought about the cliff part of the video. When she moved toward him quickly, you can see him bracing himself. LOL!
Same here. I would give her a push present if she had gone through with it.
All these years and this is what those folks come up with. I suppose you must have someone to work for to come up with something tangible. This is embarrassing .
Oh man, that shot where she’s bending over? How did no one catch that??
And where she steps up and grabs his arms, at the edge of a cliff!
Who thought that was nice?!
Who okayed that shot?!
It’s so lame. Amateur and they can have the best of anyone & anything, and this is what they’ve got.
Looks like she’s about to push him off the cliff. Those lovebirds!!!
😂 well you know he likes it doggy style.
@blogger 😂
My first thought! Tho apparently she doesn’t like pegging 🤣🤣🤣🤣 it’s hilarious. I can’t believe they let that go 🤣🤣🤣 it’s a big wow!
I had awful flashes of them telling the public that we love sex AND do it doggy style! Yeah, sorry, I puked too at that thought.
Explains why she’s always touching his ass, perhaps reminding him of something…
Maybe they caught it but the Keens wanted it in.
This is the woman who kept flashing the world so much on several occasions that I wondered wether she was doing it on purpose
Narrator: She was in fact doing it on purpose.
This article is scathing.
And true. It’s about time the truth was told about these 2.
Kate is ridiculous. This idea of videos is ridiculous and insulting.
Plus whomever styled them hates them too. Dark dank colours for spring??
Not all greens are equal, Kate.
And nothing says rebirth and new life like sprayed on pants and olive green coat.
Bright greens are reserved for hernext video “Summer is hot”
Followed by “Fall has pretty leaves” and “Winter is cold.”
I’ve watched the video twice and can’t figure out the objective. The focus isn’t agriculture or renewable energy or even preservation. It’s not a PSA promoting nature hikes and natural parks, nor does it mention the newly christened Catherine rose. If Kate wanted to make yet another statement about her Year Of Recovery, a quick montage of rural bridges might have been more effective.
@Thelma Exactly. I’m glad it wasn’t just me. When it was all over I kept thinking was did Spring need a hype-man err woman? What did this video accomplish besides proving how pointless her role is? Who thought this was a good idea, and how much money went into a video that told us are you ready for this plot twist….spring is a season of rebirth. This is fire your whole team who approved this bad.
Okay, did spring really need a hype-man/woman is funny. Poor spring.
I am glad someone else brought this up. What a weird commercial. For what exactly?
Dear Peasants I enjoy being super rich, unbusy and really not bothered about doing work of any kind. I love buttons and really love pressing everybody’s buttons with my expensive syrupy videos about the glory of me wafting about burbling on about nature. I have the advantage of huge landholdings courtesey of my husband. Don’t cha wish you were as gloriously rich, free of cares and beloved of a future King who would do anything for me due to my unique knowledge of REDACTED.
The chat bot writing is painfully obvious, and just highlights that Kate has nothing to offer. I get that some people don’t like Meghan’s bubbly domestic goddess vibe, but it’s hers. It’s light and fanciful, but real. And frankly after the pandemic years, light and bubbly is kind of needed. Kate has zilch.
Meghan is a Cali girl and yeah that vibe is true to her. It might not be for everyone but it is, in fact, authentic. I’m not even sure what is happening in these nature videos. Meghan is giving us yummy pasta and flower sprinkles. Kate is giving us…spring is good, yay!
This from the awful Tom Sykes was really surprising. Curious if it will be echoed in the UK papers or chat shows but I’m guessing not. So the big question is do they go through with the series considering it has landed really badly? The normal sycophants are totally ignoring it from what I see on my timeline.
Even the Fail has moved off their original “exciting new 4-part project” spin and is now presenting it as something like “Kate explains how nature helped her heal.” The comments are almost universally scathing. This is a black eye for the monarchy.
Ingrid Seward was on Gb News calling the video naive. So I think someone has given them permission to be critical.
That article was actually amusing. I especially laughed at “won’t lend you a dab of lip gloss in a pinch.”
That was bitchy from Tom 😂 Lazy must have pissed him off.
That was interesting bc he actually referenced a somewhat small detail from Spare. Giving some weight to Harry’s words. It wasn’t necessary and yet he added it in. Ouch.
Loved that line 💄.. i bet WanK isn’t happy at all.
Same!
That lip gloss line is going to leave a mark.
The lip gloss line was remembered because these people have seen Kate in action for about two decades and they know damn well she’s the type to be bitchy like that over lip gloss.
Hey, Netflix! Looking for some new talent?
“William and Kate as a straightforward couple who love hiking is similarly difficult to stomach, not least because we all know that the two of them .. won’t lend you a dab of lip gloss in a pinch.”
😂😂😭😭 I loved how detailed Harry was in Spare about Kate’s little signs indicating she didn’t like Meghan while Meghan was clueless. He noted everything in his mind about Kate & Will not being welcoming to Meghan while in public they act like they are such a warm and nice little family. That lip gloss story is never gonna leave Kate as much as she tries to act like Meghan in public.
Also, on the last photo, why does she look like she is trying to throw Will off the cliff? 😭😭
Harry was clocking everything and filing it away. Big Virgo vibes.
Lot of subtext in that ref to them NOT being a straight forward couple? Are they not even a couple and maybe not straight in every sense of the word? What is Tom hinting at?
Okay, Ima have to go back and re-read, lol.
@LADY DIGBY, I got “two-faced” from that word, since they act loving, nice in public, but behind closed doors, they are bitchy and hateful.
@LadyDigby I think he was saying they are not what they seem, and probably in more ways than one.
i.e. the palace tries to present kate as this warm and kind person who reaches out to people but at the end of the day she wouldn’t even lend meghan lip gloss. I don’t think it’s a stretch to say that he’s implying there is a lot more that isn’t what it seems.
Sykes is definitely saying that William and Kate are not a normal couple nor are they straightforward.
The lip gloss call back was the cherry on the sundae of bitchiness.
Also anyone who saw Kate lunge at Meghan during the funeral walkabout even before we heard the lip gloss story knew that she is not a nice person.
From what I remember she did share the lipgloss but she pulled a face in disgust at the thought of having to share lipgloss with someone. She’s not a girls girl.
William’s suit for a nature adventure. So sincere lol
This nothing video project is annoying and useless, like all her initiatives. The big 5 questions, the company commitments she supposedly got for it (ikea?), everything was sooo useless, her devoted bed “work” for children initiative “reading” reports while being with cancer, what work? She’s wasting all of our time, pro-monarchists or not, pro-kate or not, pro-harry or not, pro-meg or not. It’s just such irrelevant work
Wow! Kate being criticised, that’s a turn up for the books.
Let’s see if it gets much traction beyond the DB. Will the morning shows say a word about it?
Is it true, as I read, that this is funded out of the sovereign grant? Is the series a vehicle for trying to justify their many vacations while charging the expenses off to the grant or otherwise to the public?
What a sad state of affairs. Having the means to do so much, to help so much and this is what they put money into — a joyless, performative video about nature.
The Lazies need to know that they will never be Harry and Meghan and even across the pond they are being outshined.
Article is criticising them for NOT doing the basic royal events but fobbing us off with expensive and empty videos which are dishonest about portraying them as a happily married, average couple. The Late Queen did her job for 70 years without releasing tiresome videos of her and her husband frolicking amongst the heather. WE LOVE NATURE AND ARE BLISSFULLY MARRIED? Enough of the Hallmark vanity videos and get on with the day job!
When I went to Scotland, there were a couple of hardened Scottish royalists and it was due to their allegiance or adoration of QE the QM.
Why? Because she mingled. She visited. She interacted with the hoi polloi. The bread and butter visits which weren’t covered by Murdoch. A plaque or tree that showed her presence. You have to be out there to be believed, and Idle and Lazy don’t cut it.
Anne has it down to pat. She meets random people for 20 minutes, a sprinkle of “royalty” magic. These two hide and in their imagined world full of tabloid rats they are adored, but they are not. Sykes is starting to pierce that bubble – don’t say they were not warned.
Philip and Elizabeth agreed to do a documentary it featured family moments and philip grilling barbecue food. They had enough sense to see it did not go over with the public and never did that again
The keens don’t realize how bad they look but lack sense to stop producing vapid commercials
Wow. That 3 point list was telling. It confirms what we’ve all been saying: Pegs insistence that he “doesn’t care about Harry” is all bs and the media knows it. They know he’s obsessed. And that last one about the lip gloss is him pretty much saying that Kate is a B and the media knows it.
It also shows that all the screeching the BM did about Spare was performative. They’ve always believed every word of the book.
Well-summed up. Interesting that he says both William and Kate are locked in a reputational death match with his brother. And the fact that they can cite Spare when they want to and at other times act like it doesn’t exist. Just depends on the day and whether they’re choosing to embiggen the RF or, in this rare case, tear them down.
Big problem for the lazy duo is RF finances have risen again and VFM is an issue. BBC article cites over 2000 engagements delivered by RF each year. How can FK only do 166 engagements last year and justify expenditure ? Okay he got a note to cover last year that he was needed at home but now he can no longer hide behind his wife. He IS PoW and should be delivering on par with the King. Feeding us pappy videos instead of doing the basic royal engagements is going to get called out. This is just the start.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/crld11w9538o
@LadyDigby did you catch the clip of Graham Smith vs that Fitzsomething royalist guy? Graham absolutely destroys Pegs and his lack of work ethic.
On GB News, Ingrid Seward tried hard not to criticise Kate. In fact she actually said that she didn’t want to critcise her because she’s been so much but she conceded that video seemed out of touch and said Kate was naive to make it. My problem is the video has no real purpose. She should be doing more to advocate for cancer research and care.
@AmyBee I think she could be a great advocate for cancer but clearly that’s not what she’s going for. I think she could have used these videos to highlight areas in the UK for Brits to go and enjoy nature who don’t have “massive landholdings.” Community gardens and such and how ppl can get involved in improving those spaces for everyone.
I’m curious what she plans on doing for winter and she about healing.
It’s weird that Kate goes for the convoluted and difficult and unnecessary when she could be doing the simple and obvious things. Instead of the useless and unbelievable Early Years taskforce, why not just visit some day care centers? Instead of running around in fields, why not visit a cancer research lab? That’s what royals do – they visit, they shake hands, congratulate everyone for their work, take a few photos and go home. There’s an established system for that with minimal effort and chances of mistakes.
I can’t tell what more Kate hopes to achieve with all this nonsense when she already has the most possible for any human. But, we’ll probably see her skiing in the winter. She’ll be in the Swiss Alps, but the aerial drone footage will be from some Scottish ski resort. And then there’ll be a kerfuffle about the Frankenvideo, lots of finger pointing and a flurry of anti-Sussex articles to lend diversion.
Ingrid has no trouble criticizing the sussexes. Kate is so phony and the video of the keens is annoying.
that’s the thing, right? What was the purpose of the video? Nature is lovely? Okay, and?
Its kind of like her Early Years nonsense – “the first five years are important.” Okay, and?
What is kate doing to make sure more people have access to the kind of nature she has access to? What is Kate doing to help preserve more of nature? What is Kate doing to promote sustainable tourism or ecofriendly travel??
The video is a vanity project where kate basically brags about all the access she has to grand estates so that she can enjoy nature.
The reason why it’s not sitting well is because it is not viewed as acceptable for British people to brag about being rich which is coded as tacky and American.
But Kate’s video is basically a humble brag.
I expect a few more critiques because clearly someone permitted Sykes to write this, and others like Ingrid Seward are being critical, albeit a milder version, as well.
@Becks1 – I admittedly may be much too sensitive to this because of my own personal situation and the ongoing horror of RFK jr’s bs science infecting HHS and the CDC, but I actually find this a bit dangerous.
Nature doesn’t cure cancer. It doesn’t “heal” cancer. Look, I’m all for caring for your mental health and definitely understand the importance of taking care of your mental health when dealing with serious physical health issues, but there’s a moment where this veers over the line into deeply offensive “The Secret” kind of talk and I just feel like this new messaging from Kate is sneakily getting close to it.
Again, I’m not saying going for walks, being in nature, etc is not good and a healthy thing to do, they are. But, I currently do elder care for both of my parents who are in extremely poor health and- while yes socializing, being outside is something I spend a lot of time organizing for them because it’s so important to their quality of life and mental health- it is NOT going to “heal” late-stage Parkinson’s or dementia. What would make a difference is continued and increased funding for research and developing new treatments, addressing the cost of health care, especially medications for these diseases. My parents go for a daily walk and they love it. It isn’t going to heal them. Kate could be speaking to real issues related to “curing” and “healing” cancer that don’t involve asking “but, did you look at trees enough, dearie??”
They’ll never ask what happened to Early Years, or write honestly about what they think of them because their entire livelihoods are tied up in writing 10 articles a day about how fantastic they are, and appearing on shows being interpreters to their behavior and how they ” really feel”.
Their problem is William and Kate are lazy, but they’re also boring. That’s why despite whatever they tell themselves about their popularity, it’s reflected by the lack of crowds whenever they’re in public which is why they try to co-op other events and tourist areas. Things like this will probably go down not well but better if they were actually popular.
But they aren’t popular, and they’re lazy, obviously lazy, and when they do work they put out stuff like this. It’s only because they have an entire media apparatus propping them up with articles about how they’re flawless, and never put a foot wrong and are so loved, (look at this completely not sketchy poll showing North Korea amounts of adulation for them), that articles like this seem so vicious when it’s still pretty tame to what they deserve.
One thing that isn’t touched on in this article but really bothers me. The whole message of nature is healing. Which is true! But also, healing from cancer is about getting access to healthcare and not having to wait for treatment and doctor’s appointments. Her instant access meant she could recover and heal in nature quicker than most. All this focus on how nature has healed her. I’m trying not to be cynical but I’m like excellent healthcare saved you! And yes nature lifts the mood too. Idk why this is irking me so much.
It is the same situation with Early Years. She isn’t allowed to advocate for any political position. When she announced Early Years, I remember there were articles warning her not to speak anything about policies on the matter. In the same way, she can’t talk about waiting lists, importance of accessible healthcare without getting attacked for going political. Diana did it regardless and she was viciously attacked by the politicians and tabloids. Kate doesn’t have the balls to go for it. So, her campaign is reduced to these pathetic nature videos.
This has been bugging me too. Knowing how fucking dangerous the woo-woo to right wing nut job conspiracy pipeline is (globally), it’s frankly irresponsible to keep talking about how “sunlight” and “nature walks” helped you on your cancer journey, while barely making one negligible comment on your significant govt-funded medical treatment and prolonged health care.
So curious about the disappearance of Keen Early Years. It’s been a very clunky “rebirth” imo. Maybe they’re not bothering to re-hire their revolving door of staff and Kate is noodling around on ChatGPT instead of her beloved photo editing apps.
Im starting to believe she has bought into the MAHA pipeline. She is exactly the arrogant type to do so.
@Sun “the woo-woo to right wing nut job conspiracy pipeline” 💯
As for Kate’s “life work” (early years), I think a few ppl here called it right away – she will get bored of this once her own kids are past this age. And, lo and behold, now she’s moved on! I guess the real question is whether KP will try to release the next three videos in this series as planned, or if they’ll try to pivot given the widespread mockery. Keeping in mind that the palace comms team is not known for their ability to turn on a dime…
YES!! Kate didn’t just wander outside in the woods for weeks on end and her cancer was magically cured.
1) she had immediate access to the best level of care in the country.
2) she did not have to worry about a loss of income or otherwise losing her job while undergoing treatment.
3) she did not have to worry about childcare, thanks to a husband who was able to stop working and her extensive staff.
4) she did not have to worry about grocery shopping, cooking, any of that while recovering.
5) she had constant access to private estates so she could be outside when she wanted.
a friend of ours was just diagnosed with cancer. she set up a gofundme since she’ll have to take months off work with no pay, and a meal train since she has three kids, a husband who is really involved and supportive but works full time and is going to need to some help, and she’s asking for help with carpooling and the like. We have a good community so she and her family are getting all the help they need. but these were the first things she and her husband did.
Kate never had to worry one bit about any of this.
Kate is acting like someone who was being treated for mental health issues, where being outside and meditating are recommended.
This is annoying me as well. This is all so tone-deaf. They are so privileged! They do not talk about their privilege to access the best healthcare immediately and both, Willi and Kate, being able to take time off. This is not the reality for most people in the same situation. They have to wait weeks for treatment and some need to keep working during treatment, additionally have to fit in caring for their families, children.. They cannot afford to take time off work to do the school run or have staff to help them.
The same is with Early Years. It is fine to talk about bringing awareness to early childhood development but as long you do not tackle other issues such as child poverty, families living in poor housing condition such as with moldy walls which can cause health problems for children during their lifetime the effect of Kate’s work will be minimal.
Same here! This video is dumb and cynical.
Yes. Kate has not spoken a single specific word about her own cancer, her own treatment, her doctors, the care she received. She visited Royal Marsden, made some weird comments about needing sunlight. That’s it. No meaningful support of any kind. As my childhood friend was dying of brain cancer from ages 11-14, Kate, and his father had to keep working to support their family while his mother quit hers to shuttle him to appointments, etc., they were trying to survive and cure him. There was little time for frolicking until the very end.
It’s even worse!
Treatment for what?
“Cancer” whose only side effect is a deep scar on the eye socket?:)))
I think you’ve nailed it for me. “Nature” might have helped Kate recover from “cancer” (if that’s what she had), but it was her access to the very best medical care available that cured her.
How is this relatable? How does a normal woman who has cancer and has a job (let’s just pretend Kate has a job) with three young children (let’s just pretend that Kate doesn’t have nannies and a full household staff) living in London (let’s just pretend Kate drives herself anywhere or runs any of her own errands) spend all this requisite time out in nature?
The normal woman has none of these privileges, but these videos are meant to imply that everyone just needs to take in the air in the countryside and all their ills will be cured just like Kate.
That shot of the two of them on the cliff edge with him in his ridiculous suit and her gripping his arms! Yikes…
I’m imagining her inner monologue: “Easy, girl, easy does it… gotta make it look like an accident…”
I’m sure the real Mother Nature would hate the Windsor clan for their high-consumption lifestyle, frequent helicopter rides, and multiple large vehicles.
I really enjoyed reading this, keen deserves it.
The keens are so irritating
I notice this week they are on a lot of magazine covers and they are not being bought. She is so patronizing and an airhead. The intimate moments captured are on film are nauseating.
I like how he made comments about close ups if pegs beard. Peg thinks it looks good on him
The fact that William is so proud of his beard that he needed it highlighted is kind of sending me.
First of all, her accent is ridiculous. I think she has been watching too many episodes of the first season of “The Crown.” We have some “upper crust” British friends and they sound NOTHING like this. Second, thanks, Kate for giving us another bizarre “Ralph Lauren tip toeing through the tulips” ad. And finally, how many people really have easy access to beaches and parks and forests? Her message is, hey, why complain about anything when you can frolic through the trees?” It has such a Marie Antoinette “let them eat cake” vibe. People are struggling to keep a roof over their heads and food on the table, battling real illnesses and tragedy. But hey, there’s always nature! The video almost plays like a parody. And yes, if Meghan did this video? I can’t imagine how she would be pilloried by the British press: “Sure, Meghan, it’s all about nature. Easy for you to say while sitting in your Montecito mansion with its 300 bathrooms…” The double standard is astounding.
Are we really getting three more of these?!?!?
After the poor reception and this type of commentary, I wonder if it will fade out like Early Years and PW solving racism in football, etc.
She has to make her numbers up in the Court Circular.
Four too many as it is…🤣🤣😈😈🤮🤮
And she has the fake posh accent.
I really enjoyed Sykes’ snark here. It is as if he was given the permission to write what he really thinks and not repeat the rota WhatsApp messages. This is how he used to write before Sussexit. Then in operation to prove American media criticizes the Sussexes too, The Daily Beast was recruited.
I commented before that the rota will not tolerate being handed out precooked content for too long, but I wasn’t expecting this reaction this soon.
Yeah, between this and the DM’s “Sussexes Won” piece, what the heck is going on over there? Maybe layoffs and tumbling profits finally knocked these folks on the head?
W&K are going to be worse off, press wise, than they were pre-Sussex because they dont have the kids to use as cover anymore (a 12 year old that we just saw two months ago isn’t going to get the same press coverage and serve as the distraction that he did when at 12 months); they’re lazier than they were before but are getting more money than they were and they’re insisting on doing this weird videos and such that bypass the press. And then factor in that the press is bitter that they lost on the Sussex glamour and money and that W&K seem so much more boring and lazy compared to H&M……things could get bumpy.
The press was never as bad to them as it was to H&M, ever. but there were more articles like this 8-9 years ago and I think W&K have forgotten that.
Everything you said. All those reasons. At some point, it was always going to settle in that Harry said his wife and kids are never visiting the uk. Not as it is anyways. And it will be very rarely for Harry. As much fun as it was to attack harry for that BBC interview, the dust has settled, and the truth is that the Sussexes and all their glamour will never visit. And it’s the fault of Charles William Camilla and Kate. W+K rode a high for a while there and truly seemed to forget that it wouldn’t last forever.
There is a lot of PR going on for the Keens. But at the store that I visit with the local Newsstand, the Will Kate cover story issues just sit there unbought.
This from the Daily Beast and the NYT article are warning shots to the Waleses: certain members of the US press are not going to kiss up to you; and you may get some payback for what you did to Meghan, one of our own.
“The natural world’s capacity to heal us is boundless.”
“At the risk of being committed for treason, boundless? Is it?”
That had me HOWLING. First of all because while I like hiking, gardening, and beautiful flowers and scenery as much as the next person, I know Mother Nature is not always our supportive friend. Let’s see if Kate is singing the same inane tune after living in my neck of the woods (Southeast Texas) for a year or so.
Also, yes, it’s offensive because most people don’t have the time or resources to float around picturesque forests and cliff sides to “heal.” They are too busy trying to figure out how to balance work and family with treatment and rest.
Oh I am sure that was
I meant to say I am sure it is deliberate. They are both giving “did you get the shot or should we do another take?” energy. In order for a video to go viral, it has a have a bit of the WTH factor, and they know the conservative octogenarians that make up their fanbase will insist it is perfectly innocent and tell you to get your mind out of the gutter.
The author of this article nailed it. There is nothing novel or clever about this video. It is just a royal douche commercial, with the royal douche being her husband.
All I can say is, we don’t need a Tom Sykes bait and switch to know that anything W & K undertake is going to be insipidly dull, dumb and ridiculous. Oh, and he’ll be back to pillorying Meghan in 4,3,2,1 …
But meanwhile she stays beautifully unbothered and building a solid following for her ACTUAL content. ❤️
But we do need it. It is eye opening when criticism of the Wales breaks into the open and it tells a story about their relationship with the media.
Spring is nice!
Early years are important!
They’re the Pippa Tips of Royalty!
She’ll publish her book next: “My guide to the four seasons – by me, your future Queen.”
“Can you test the smell by smelling it?”
I get the feeling we’re not going to get films about summer, fall and winter, since this one bombed. How do you fail with spring? smh
Oh no, you’re crushing my dreams. I want a summer is hot video.
Skyes ruined his credibility.
What credibility did he have?
He gave by far the most detail regarding the start of the Rose Hanbury rumors (among fellow aristocrats, at least a year before it broke out in public) and the Cambridges’ legal efforts to silence journalists from reporting on them. Periodically, at various times, he will print things that are clearly things to r tabloid press cannot print in England that are critical of the Wales.
In that case, why would Tom attacking Lazy ruin his credibility? Surely, this article would reinforce it?
“… burbling in this enthusiastic kindergarten hippie teacher vein for the remainder of the video…”
Yikes!
As obliquely referenced by Sykes in the piece (he references their happy marriage and the link takes you to a story about rose Hanbury), and to be fair, I think also pointed out by Jan Moir about previous videos, there really seems to be only one actual purpose to them. To “show” the public “how in love” William is with Kate. They must have actually shaken by the speculation about his involvement and lack of care in her health last year and the resurrection of the Rose story. That’s the sole purpose of these videos.
What KP bee got up Tom’s bonnet to link to Rose? Is he resurrecting Rose again?
Or maybe it was Carole. Carole probably pissed Tom off.
His column about how he first heard the Rose rumors and William’s attempts to legally silence reporting on dame was extremely eye opening and detailed about the way the aristocracy thinks of the Wales and the Wales’ relationship with the media. They probably got a lot of eyeballs on it at the time and again last year, so why not. But it was delightfully catty – the words “happy marriage” is hyperlinked and the hyperlink is to the article about the rose rumors not going away.
I’m sorry, what! The words happy marriage in the DB article are hyperlinked to an article about Rose. Did Sykes purposely do that? That is shaaaaady. I’m not gonna click on it but that is messy.
It is for sure deliberate – it’s the line that Kaiser has above about being written by AI. In that line in the piece, happy marriage is hyperlinked and it links to “Why William Can’t Escape The Rose Rumors.”
Lordy. It makes me wonder why William’s friend even talks to Sykes so much. Although he usually tows the line more or less. But it really just feels like William feeding Sykes info to keep him from sharing any more about Rose. Very Whooton-esque.
Can we get some hate for that font, too? It’s giving “Kate picked me out because I look ‘English.'”
THIS. And the terrible sound quality! The music is so much louder than her voice, it is so odd.
Go read the comments on Youtube if you want to jumpstart your journey to type 2 diabetes.
The way she pronounces “nature” is sending me. Very relatable, very down to earth.
The vibe she wants of this video is done much better every Sunday at the end of CBS Sunday Morning with their quiet vignettes that are “moments of nature.”
I dislike Sykes, but admit to agreeing with parts of this article. I even admit to having smiled. However, Sykes is awful.
And he’s not wrong about the treacly video stating the obvious. It’s like saying, “Eating broccoli is healthy. I felt better eating broccoli than scarfing wine gums,” or “Stuffed animals are a great present to give a two-year-old. My two year old plays so much better with these than with wire cutters,” or “Drinking alcohol and driving is a dumb idea…” Sykes sums up the idiocy well. William does this, too: the Waleses like to take stupidly simple ideas that are noncontroversial and coast on a video and appearance connected to their sound bites.
Oh, Sykes is absolutely awful, but I admit I smirked at several descriptions, particularly the comparison to an AI chatbot raised on Eat, Pray, Love and Instagram platitudes! He’s not wrong!
I think the larger problem for Tom (and other members of the rota), and why he is willing to mock the Wales here is that if the Wales are just churning out a clearly inferior, less glamorous, and less aspirational version of the Sussex’s lifestyle/ influence, then at a certain point it will be hard for Tom to get his clicks by criticizing Meghan and Harry. It’s difficult to do that if the Wales are desperately trying to be the Temu Sussexes. That threatens Tom’s whole
business model – this the rare real criticism.
Welp. 😄 Even a stopped clock is right twice a day.
Sykes is an a*s, but he nailed this as “performative happiness.”
In stark contrast to H&M’s genuine delight in each other’s company, W&K are so fake that we’re joking about Kate pushing William off the hill — because it seems a possibility.
I also appreciated this line: “Many of the turns of phrase are what you would expect an AI chatbot raised on a diet of Eat, Pray, Love and inspiring online quotes to churn out.” Because the nature/renewal/rebirth language was so incredibly banal.
The Rota do occasionally let a bit of snark through, but it’s normally rather subtle. This however is not subtle, it’s an out-and-out bitchfest, which is glorious to see – even from the usually loathsome Sykes – and IT’S ABOUT TIME!
After all, no-one could in all seriousness dress up this latest sow’s ear as a silk purse. “Blah blah it’s nice to be outdoors.” Wow. Is that it?? Not linked to any initiative like, say, promoting green spaces for inner city kids who don’t have gardens, so that they too can enjoy a bit of Nay Chur?
Even by Kate’s usual vacuous standards, this latest project is an empty, meaningless, big fat nothing.
I think from the get go, her mystery illness, her disappearance, the goal was to rebrand her from royal racist to sensitive earth mother. Remove her from public and start the whitewashing (pun intended) and this is the result, these dumb produced videos. This is her best and it’s bad because there are no smarts coming from her, just surface, evident in her co-opting other women’s style. It’s like if she dresses for the part, it’s good enough, she doesn’t need to act the part or show up in a meaningful authentic way. And maybe if Meghan were still hiding, Kate would also still be in hiding. But Meghan messed up Kate’s plans to be in an endless “recovery” zone. Meghan caught her off guard and Kate’s been scurrying to keep up and she can’t keep up. You can’t be controlled and muzzled like she is, like she willingly signs up to be, and give anything real to the public. It’s so embarrassingly obvious this desperation.
Those two clips – the one that looks like they’re mid-bonk and the one where she looks like she’s about to push him off the cliff are perfection.
It is really patronizing – and she doesn’t even SAY anything beyond meaningless cliches…
And as someone said above – raising awareness and funds for cancer research- what a missed opportunity. If she was Canadian, for eg, partner with the Run for the Cure or the Terry Fox Run. That literally took me TWO seconds to think up.
Good lord these people don’t have any genuine special interests. When Kate’s kids were toddlers, “the early years” was her “passion project”. Now that they’ve aged out of that demo, her passion project is the outdoors because she likes being outdoors. She’s so vapid.
You know, if they had done a video promoting the naturally beautiful national parks and significant heritage sites throughout the UK, that would have been an effective use of funds as well as a reminder of the Crown’s legacy in preserving these sites (if that’s accurate, not from the UK). This vapid video, however, this is worse than a nothing burger. How on earth is KP getting away with spending taxpayer funds for this endless self-promoting vanity project?
@Dee – that would’ve been a really good idea too…
Everything Kate publicly puts out in the media is an (unsuccessful) attempt to one up her more talented, more compassionate, more authentic sister-in-law.
I remember reading once about Princess Victoria of Sweden featuring the many hiking trails in Sweden by hiking them over the course of a year or so. It would encourage fellow Swedes to try them out. Kate could have made a video featuring the natural beauty of Britain and encourage tourists to nature sites for each season, but the video is basically about her. It’s always about her. The thing is, William and Kate never seem to do anything useful to help others. If I were in the UK, I would be sick of all this focus on Kate and her illness without any acknowledgement
that millions of her own countrymen are going through the same thing or worse. This me, me, me business is so egocentric. She is literally of no use to the British public, and requires propping up by an entire media and palace machinery.
Perhaps I have a particularly dirty mind, but that photo with her bending forward and him standing directly behind her struck me as…unusual.
I almost posted this and then saw your comment…Did anyone else have to relook at that 1st thumbnail pic at the bottom to be sure that wasn’t Kate bending over in front of Williams crotch?? 😂😂
My God. What is the point of this video? If only that last picture was of the final moment before she shoved him off a cliff.
Odd posh accent, talking about Nay Cha. Sounds like it might be some AI
This video is nothing more than a PR exercise, one thats designed to compete with a certain couple in California. Nothing more and nothing less – they are triggered by the mere fact that the Sussex’s breathe and the can’t control them or their kids. William and Kate both have reps for being controlling and manipulative.