“Halle Bailey got a restraining order against her ex DDG” links

Halle Bailey got a restraining order against her ex DDG. I hope she’s safe now and I’m glad the court granted the restraining order. [Just Jared]
Cardi B stepped out with Stefon Diggs this week. [Hollywood Life]
Cooper Koch for Calvin Klein (too many K sounds). [Socialite Life]
Another F1 trailer is out, please don’t support Brad Pitt. [LaineyGossip]
What’s in store for The Last of Us beyond season 2? [Pajiba]
Elizabeth Banks is promoting her Prime project! [Go Fug Yourself]
Nila Rose’s new music video. [OMG Blog]
A round-up of Cannes Day 1 fashion. [RCFA]
Brendan Fraser reunited with Liz Hurley! [Seriously OMG]
Julia Fox doesn’t think she could even save RHONY. [Starcasm]
People are finally removing all of their Trump-cult signs. [Buzzfeed]
I am so sad for Halle. That man is acting like Kanye, crying about not seeing his child for some time now to set his fans against Halle. She is unfortunately tied to this man now. He won’t leave her alone until he gets another woman to abuse. I remember his ex warned Halle publicly he was abusive to her. He has a history of this behavior. I hope, she has lots of support in her life to get through this.
Don’t be tricked into hope by people removing the magat garbage from their yards. I was hopeful the last election because most of that garbage had been taken down in my area. He won by 70% anyway and my moronic evangelical relatives were posting all kinds of off the wall lunacy about his election being gawds will. To the hardcore evangelical idiots, he is a christ figure and their devotion to a corrupt cheetoo is scary and head scratching. He empowers them to punch down at the LBGTQ community, people of color and women and that is all they care about. The magats are a cult and not bright. They will gleefully follow him off a cliff as long as they get some knocks in on people they consider inferior. The morons that believe every Q conspiracy theory and claim to be Christians also have the most vulgar mango supporting stickers on their cars imaginable. I don’t remember seeing so much of that prior to the election.
My neighbor still has 2 signs up. And honestly I do not believe any of what I see on SM about people regretting their vote. Bullshit. They’d do it again.
I’m sad for Halle but proud of the strength that she summoned to let that disgusting abuser go AND tell what he’s done to her. I hope he ultimately leaves her alone.
Use to wonder why Halle kept involving herself with that fool. But after hearing a few of her mean girl antics I see they had more in common than I thought. Doesn’t excuse abuse, hope his narcissist self gets punished for his vile behavior.
I just have to say why is these awful people wear gigantic bejeweled crosses? It angers me that they would take a symbol of christianity and turn it into a gawdy, tacky, tasteless fashion statement.
Even Stevie Wonder saw this coming. His ex said he was violent trash, her sister can’t stand him. Sigh, we always want to believe that we’re special and he won’t turn on us that way because we do nothing to “deserve” it. I hope she gets some peace. I worry for Simone Biles, I don’t get good vibes from her husband at all.
I hope Halle will be alright. I recommend to her too (as well as Cassie) to get personal security for her and her son. She is no match for this uncontrollable idiot. It’s not about anger, but control. He wants to control her and fuck that. Professional bodyguards will protect her and that coward will (hopefully) stop bothering and assaulting her.