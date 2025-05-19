Prince William thought the Order of the Bath service was ‘medieval cosplay’

Last Friday, Prince William did his first public event of the week when he joined his father at Westminster Abbey for the Order of the Bath service. William looked hungover and tired, and his wrinkled Order of the Bath robe gave the impression that he did not give a sh-t about this service whatsoever. Nor does he really give the impression that he cares about his appearance at all, beyond copying and cosplaying his younger brother. As it turns out, William’s apathetic appearance reflected his true feelings about the 300-year-old chivalry order.

Prince William’s grumpy expression this week as he carried out that joint engagement with his father showed, perhaps, why such double headers are vanishingly rare. Father and son, clad in magnificent robes of crimson, were the principal celebrants at an anachronistic service celebrating what should by rights be a long-forgotten chivalric order, the Order of the Bath. The Order originated in the eighth century, and the name is taken from the ritual washing that was undertaken by gentlemen in preparation for the conferment of knighthood. William was installed Friday as Great Master, a role he inherited from his father, who was ceremonially handing it on at the service. It’s hard to put your finger on exactly what look was pasted onto William’s face as he made his way through Westminster Cathedral, but suffice to say: He didn’t look especially thrilled by the honor. One friend of the prince told the Daily Beast, “This is exactly the kind of medieval cosplay William thinks is ridiculous. He understands and respects tradition, but this kind of event is hardly telegraphing a monarchy which is modern and relevant.” William has made no secret of his desire to be rid of many of the bells and whistles of royal pomp, saying in November last year, “I can only describe what I’m trying to do and that’s trying to do it differently and I’m trying to do it for my generation. I’m doing it with maybe a smaller r in the royal.” A source close to William, when asked, dismissed suggestions that the Prince of Wales had reservations about the Order of the Bath service.

[From The Daily Mail]

The Order of the Bath is celebrating its 300th anniversary this year – that’s why William was directed to make this appearance with his father. That means the order was started in 1725 – not the Medieval period whatsoever. That was actually the Age of Enlightenment in Western culture. William and his friends would know that if they actually gave a sh-t about history, or if William actually read his briefing materials and cared about his job. I mean, I think all of this is unnecessary too, but if your whole deal is “I’m the future king,” shouldn’t you defend the historical aspects of this hereditary system? William likes to roll his eyes and disrespect many antiquated aspects of the monarchy, but he doesn’t want to question if the WHOLE THING is antiquated. He treats the monarchy like a buffet, picking and choosing what parts of this outdated system he believes in.

Looks like the British public is also sick of these people being paid tens of millions of pounds to play dress up.

The Prince of Wales arriving at Westminster Abbey for the 300th anniversary of the Most Honourable Order of the Bath. #PrinceWillliam #RoyalFamily pic.twitter.com/HeTP7YnYU2 — Alexander Seale (@AlexSeale) May 16, 2025