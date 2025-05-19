Prince William thought the Order of the Bath service was ‘medieval cosplay’

Last Friday, Prince William did his first public event of the week when he joined his father at Westminster Abbey for the Order of the Bath service. William looked hungover and tired, and his wrinkled Order of the Bath robe gave the impression that he did not give a sh-t about this service whatsoever. Nor does he really give the impression that he cares about his appearance at all, beyond copying and cosplaying his younger brother. As it turns out, William’s apathetic appearance reflected his true feelings about the 300-year-old chivalry order.
Prince William’s grumpy expression this week as he carried out that joint engagement with his father showed, perhaps, why such double headers are vanishingly rare. Father and son, clad in magnificent robes of crimson, were the principal celebrants at an anachronistic service celebrating what should by rights be a long-forgotten chivalric order, the Order of the Bath.
The Order originated in the eighth century, and the name is taken from the ritual washing that was undertaken by gentlemen in preparation for the conferment of knighthood. William was installed Friday as Great Master, a role he inherited from his father, who was ceremonially handing it on at the service.
It’s hard to put your finger on exactly what look was pasted onto William’s face as he made his way through Westminster Cathedral, but suffice to say: He didn’t look especially thrilled by the honor.
One friend of the prince told the Daily Beast, “This is exactly the kind of medieval cosplay William thinks is ridiculous. He understands and respects tradition, but this kind of event is hardly telegraphing a monarchy which is modern and relevant.”
William has made no secret of his desire to be rid of many of the bells and whistles of royal pomp, saying in November last year, “I can only describe what I’m trying to do and that’s trying to do it differently and I’m trying to do it for my generation. I’m doing it with maybe a smaller r in the royal.” A source close to William, when asked, dismissed suggestions that the Prince of Wales had reservations about the Order of the Bath service.
[From The Daily Mail]
The Order of the Bath is celebrating its 300th anniversary this year – that’s why William was directed to make this appearance with his father. That means the order was started in 1725 – not the Medieval period whatsoever. That was actually the Age of Enlightenment in Western culture. William and his friends would know that if they actually gave a sh-t about history, or if William actually read his briefing materials and cared about his job. I mean, I think all of this is unnecessary too, but if your whole deal is “I’m the future king,” shouldn’t you defend the historical aspects of this hereditary system? William likes to roll his eyes and disrespect many antiquated aspects of the monarchy, but he doesn’t want to question if the WHOLE THING is antiquated. He treats the monarchy like a buffet, picking and choosing what parts of this outdated system he believes in.
Looks like the British public is also sick of these people being paid tens of millions of pounds to play dress up.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Prince William – The Prince of Wales attends The Order of Bath Service at Westminster Abbey, London, England, UK on Friday 16 May, 2025.,Image: 999848854, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng/Avalon
Prince William – The Prince of Wales attends The Order of Bath Service at Westminster Abbey, London, England, UK on Friday 16 May, 2025.,Image: 999848901, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng/Avalon
Prince William – The Prince of Wales attends The Order of Bath Service at Westminster Abbey, London, England, UK on Friday 16 May, 2025.,Image: 999848914, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng/Avalon
The Prince of Wales, Great Master of the Order, and King Charles III, Sovereign Head of the Most Honourable Order of the Bath, arrive for the Service for the Oath and Installation of the Great Master and the Knights Grand Cross, at Westminster Abbey in London. Picture date: Friday May 16, 2025. The King is taking part in the service for the first time as sovereign of the order, which is awarded to members of the military or Civil Service for exemplary work and this year celebrates its 300th anniversary.,Image: 999861025, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red/Avalon
The Prince of Wales, Great Master of the Order, at the Service for the Oath and Installation of the Great Master and the Knights Grand Cross, at Westminster Abbey in London. Picture date: Friday May 16, 2025. The King is taking part in the service for the first time as sovereign of the order, which is awarded to members of the military or Civil Service for exemplary work and this year celebrates its 300th anniversary.,Image: 999861130, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red/Avalon
The Prince of Wales, Great Master of the Order, and King Charles III, Sovereign Head of the Most Honourable Order of the Bath, at the Service for the Oath and Installation of the Great Master and the Knights Grand Cross, at Westminster Abbey in London. Picture date: Friday May 16, 2025. The King is taking part in the service for the first time as sovereign of the order, which is awarded to members of the military or Civil Service for exemplary work and this year celebrates its 300th anniversary.,Image: 999884236, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red/Avalon
William Prince of Wales Order of The Bath Service Westminster Abbey.London,United Kingdom 16th May 2025
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 16 May 2025
Credit: Cover Images
William Prince of Wales Order of The Bath Service Westminster Abbey.London,United Kingdom 16th May 2025
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 16 May 2025
Credit: Cover Images
So much for being KC3’s liege man of life and limb.
Exactly. Say it when you are King not when your father, the King is still reigning. He is trying to earn some brownie points from the public
Charles knows his reign will be short and he wants every bit of pageantry, gold carriages, capes, crowns, pomp, celebrations and awards he can get out of his time on the throne. Can you imagine him waiting all that time for the crown only to be diagnosed with cancer months later. He wants to have the full King of England experience and there isn’t much his peevish, pouting heir can do about it. I don’t think he cares how out of touch he appears, he wants what he wants, all the entitlements, so called accolades, royal portraits, etc. He might do much to make the case for being the last king of england as people tire of the glaring inequities and doubts about the relevance of these wealthy, tax funded, mediocre grifters. William might really have a messy path to the throne.
If he wants to do away with medieval cosplay, the best thing for him to do is abolish the monarchy so he doesn’t have to do anymore cosplay and return to being a pleb and watching the football.
Not sure if his wife and in laws will support him in this though. They want the titles, the robes, the tiaras, the duchy money that come with this monarchic cosplay.
And yes, he must be nursing a hangover. Was he drunk as well at Pope Francis’ funeral?
This is like him breaking protocol at Francis funeral, to me. His whole job is protocol, he’s a protocol figurehead. If he can’t be bothered to follow any of it, what’s the point of him? He’s only a young man compared to his father, he’s a bald head and many years past the “edgy, rebels” phase. He has such contempt for everything – his job, his wife, his father. They should do him a favor and let him be free of all constraints, including the burden of the pesky money and houses and staff. That’s the only thing that will give him perspective.
He’s too much of a coward though.
I remember tales of Willy shouting “I’m free” when he broke up with Lazy, only for him to return to her. Now that he’s got 3 kids with her, there’s more to tie him down.
He can’t seek the same freedom and independent wealth of Harry because, let’s face it, he’s not exactly brimming with charisma and entrepreneurial ideas.
If he abdicates, he loses his £26M annual income for doing fuck all. And he’s a pampered pig that hasn’t experienced the hardship of his subjects. Cosplaying homeless people for one night doesn’t count.
So Willy is so much like his father – complaining about everyone and everything; but unlike Chuck, doing fuck all to make it meaningful for him. Chuck at least is doing fixer-uppers thanks to Saudi and taxpayer money; and serving the Rottweiler and her brood satisfies him to counterbalance the ill he inflicted on Diana and their boys.
Willy needs to genuinely serve others. That’s the key to inner happiness. His mother found it, his brother has found it, but he hasn’t.
So sucks to be Willy the coward in his gilded cage.
I think that is what bothers William and Kate the most, they know neither of them could survive in the real world. Harry and Meghan have thrived.
Wow. Will showing some insight.
I think Will does have insights. He may be arrogant and jealous and lazy and rage-filled and careless, but he’s not a moron. Plus, this isn’t a blinding insight – everyone on the planet can see that ceremonies to pin medals on people you like are just pointless. All the pomp of horses and plumes and capes and carriages is actually pretty embarrassing to anyone living in the 21st century. Even Charles has said that BP should be turned into a museum.
William’s stuck and he knows it – and I think a lot of his rage against Harry is that Harry got out and left him behind. It’ll be interesting to see what William does when he’s king. Will he still behave like a moody teenager or will he start dismantling the royal pomp?
Honestly, I think one of the major issues (which I agree with Will on) is that these outfits are just ridiculous. Should certain pieces that are very old be dusted off for ceremonies. Sure. Tradition!! as Tevye sang. But, they really need to update the materials/colors/style of some of these outfits because they do not look majestic at all, they look downright silly worn in today’s age.
My great-aunt was a nun. Her first habit had a headpiece that was a literal box that she couldn’t see out of the sides of (why nuns weren’t allowed to drive!) and full length robe/dress. Then post-Vatican II, they got an update. And when she passed at 102 her habit was just a skirt and blouse and a very unobtrusive headpiece. If the Catholic Church can do it, the Royal family can too!
It’s your job. So many people have back breaking, exhausting, filthy jobs and this fool can’t even act respectful for a few minutes. And isn’t he representing his country every time he attends an event? I’ve never seen a soldier act like this. What a baby.
He could quit this job that must be sooooo exhausting for him. Like his great great uncle did.
Don’t let the door hit you on the way out Willy. You’re right up there with lazy and useless Princes of Wales in history.
That’s just it, isn’t it? If future king is your whole raison d’etre, then be the future king and commit to the bit. Half the reason he looks so silly doing everything is because he looks embarrassed by everything. Three hundred years old is a decently old tradition, so maybe have your robe steamed and try to look like you have consumed something other than beer in the last three days.
Can’t believe I’m going to defend W…since he did show up for the cosplay, he should have ironed his costume. However, I believe he’s right about it not being modern and a waste of time and energy. On the continent, the European royalty has axed a lot of the cosplay elements and modernised (decades to centuries ago). If he feels it’s not needed, I support that. He should be working anyway, and this will definitely leave more room in his schedule to learn how to eliminate racism, poverty, homelessness, etc. Or at least to fricking support actual causes on s regular basis.
Yeah…..I have to agree. He’s right. Some things need to be relegated to history. Clearly this is one of them. (Side eye at the wrinkled robe)……
Its an interesting discussion in my mind. I agree that these ceremonies aren’t modern and are a waste of time and energy and resources (security, shutting down the Abbey to tourism, staff for the event etc). And as you mention and we say on here a lot – the other European monarchies have figured out how to survive without these medieval* cosplay ceremonies. The British royals should be able to as well. But part of the issue is that they get a lot more money than the other royal houses (thats my understanding at any rate) and I think they lean on the idea of monarchy being good for tourism more than other countries do.
So how do you insist that your mere presence is beneficial for the country financially without these ceremonies? how do you justify the millions of pounds you receive a year without the pomp and circumstance to go along with it?
And at the end of the day, like Kaiser said – how do you justify a hereditary monarchy while also calling all the tradition that goes along with it outdated?
Its hard to modernize and reduce these events while receiving the same amount of money and privilege and that’s William’s current issue.
SarahCS hit the nail on the head: You have to work and show that you’re useful in another way.
Disclaimer: I still think this type of hereditary job should be abolished. Willem Alexander had the reputation of being a beer-guzzling idiot who lucked out in marrying an intelligent woman. My husband met WA years ago and realized that the man was not stupid and he had a decent grasp of social issues. Once Trump 1.0 was elected, my husband changed from a small-r republican into someone who believes royalty can offer society an extra layer of protection.
Willem Alexander specialized in water management, an issue in which the Netherlands is an expert in. Maxima used her financial background as a UN ambassador for micro loans. These two can be tone deaf (especially WA) like when it comes to hunting or breaking Covid rules. On the other hand, they understand some important aspects of the society they represent (Amalia deferring her first salaries, initiating research into WA’s ancestors’ involvement in the colonies, having a significant amount of immigrant and former asylum seeker musicians perform for the King’s Day concert as indirect push-back to the government). They’ve effectively been used in the past to smooth over bumpy relationships in order to improve governmental relations (soft diplomacy). Their popularity is decreasing anyway, because they’re expensive and hereditary jobs like this are not democratic. On the other hand, totally abolishing the monarchy isn’t popular yet either.
I agree with Jay below on William probably feeling like a twit dressing like that and that being his motivating factor to end the cosplay. The problem becomes a “then what does he Do?”
Yes, he’s not wrong about this but he needs to replace it with showing the positive impact a royal family can have for the county that pays for them to live in luxury. That’s the bit he seems to be incapable of figuring out. By all means do away with most if not all of the cosplay but if you want to still be king and get the funding you need to ‘work’ some other way.
Maybe this is a good example of someone (William) accidentally making the right point for the wrong reasons. Because yes, I think we can all agree that these cosplay ceremonies are antiquated and a waste of money. But do we think that’s why William doesn’t like them?
My sense is that he just feels foolish parading around in a long pink robe and doesn’t want to be part of anything that would take him away (even for a single afternoon) from the telly/ football.
I think William said this out of laziness. Instead of saying he could not be bothered, he plays “modernizer” of the monarchy which imo he decidedly is not
I agree and he’ll think of another reason to avoid more modern events too, the common factor are events where not only are there no cheers, but active booing. It becomes a very short list that will be deemed worthy of his presence.
Someone should inform him that the entire BRF is a medieval cosplay…
Seriously, find me the part that is not ridiculously outdated.
Forget tens of thousands, that is not even a crowd of tens. They haven’t figured out yet that they are not and never will be QE2. No. One. Cares.
You can almost hear crickets chirping in that video. Teeheeehee
Had they live-streamed it and Celebitchy had an open thread, he’d definitely get more of an audience.
I love it for the RF that the newspaper reporters and cameras outnumbered the spectators.
He’s too lazy to bother
If you come for the perks, you gotta stay for the rest. He wants to cherry pick the monarchy.
He’s happy to cherry pick the SG money, the duchy money, the helicopters, the many homes and the many vacations.
I had the same thing in mind lol. I want to hear how he justifies it being modern.
Chuck should tell him, if he doesn’t do his job, no more heli rides. That could be a massive incentive for him to work again.
Imho the sovereign grant is more problematic than a cosplay ceremony that takes place every 4 years. William never talk about getting rid of it. I wonder why….
Wake me up when he stops wearing medals for participating in the jubilee etc. Otherwise, pp’s are right, if you come for the massive perks then you need to stay for the easy job.
What exactly does he think reflects modernity? Bullying, racism and violence?
Interesting that the Sykes Daily Beast article at the link (the passage isn’t from the Fail, could correct that) leads with several paras about how Charles is a terrible father and that, as much as the pink robes, was why William didn’t want to do a joint event with dear old dad. Sykes even quotes from Spare, pointing out that Charles and Camilla leaked against William and Kate out of jealousy. Not sure what’s more interesting—that Sykes is taking Spare as gospel, or the implication that Sykes could or does believe that Harry’s own claims, about the palace briefing against him and Meghan, are true.
@jennifer Football games, football forums and Taylor Swift concerts.
He also wants his era of “joy”. 😂 wearing a robe ain’t meeting it.
Wait, I’m confused. Is it 300 years old, or 1300 years old? Because the articles says “eighth century”, which would’ve been the 700’s AD. That would in fact be the early Middle Ages, then.
It was revived 300 years ago from an earlier tradition from the middle ages. Not sure why or when exactly it had stopped, though.
This most recent iteration of the ceremony and such is 300 years old, but that was after they revived the order and the ceremony, which has its roots back in the 700s apparently.
It’s strange how decades ago, it all looked so regal to me with QE. Now seeing them dressed up in these costumes looks ridiculous. They’re ill fitting & silly. The fake medals are tacky and even the royal jewels on Camilla don’t carry the same touch of class. And if they were truly noble & good people, they would have protected Meghan. It’s a decaying institution. And all the royal rota has to talk about now is “..but Harry and Meghan!”
It’s fascinating isn’t it? I’m unsure how much is just that she’d always been queen for most of us and how much is that she went all in on the ‘be seen to be believed’ bits of the job but was much more subtle (or her team were) in the press briefings and showing all their dirty laundry in public. Her kids and beyond took that to a whole new level and any mystique was gone.
The British monarchy really lucked out that a person who could be devoid of any sort of public personality is their longest reigning monarch. They really could put anything on QEII, and it would stick like the gospel truth, like the idea that she was really out there every day fixing military vehicles as a mechanic during WWII.
He’s only grumpy about this relic and other “traditions” because he’s not the King. I don’t believe any of these rituals will be abolished under his reign.
Any chance Baldy is going to have a modern Coronation without any pomp and slendour and pay for it himself out of his vast 670 million pound inheritance?
Dear girl, of course not! Protocol insists that the peasants honor their god-appointed ruler (whatever god is) with a lavish celebration paid from their taxes. Willy couldn’t possibly break with protocol! Nor can the poor pumpkin afford to pay for the coronation – he has to support kkkatherine and his very small children on those mere hundreds of millions.
That column also has some fairly harsh words about Chuck and Camilla. It’s another startling departure for Sykes, who has been such an obedient BRF stenographer.
What kind of global statesman can’t slap on a neutral expression when in public or doing his job?
This man is clearly so upset that he can’t be rich and unbothered like his buddies, and honestly, imagine that being the peer group of a modern king. His friends and peers don’t produce anything of value themselves…and he’s upset that he has to dress up for his paycheck? It’s the bare minimum, Pegs.
Nah, this is what you signed up for, TOB. Yes, it’s true that those robes look ridiculous on you and the whole idea of the most privileged bestowing upon themselves even more honours and awards is ludicrous and antiquated. But so is the whole darn system of monarchy, and if he expects to retain the unearned rewards of his position, best not to upset the whole ladder, know what I mean?
I was surprised Kate and Camilla didn’t show up to this, they tend to show up when Charles and William wear the Shakespearean looking robes. As grudging as it is to admit it, William does have the right idea about these outdated ceremonies. They waste resources and time and it’s all ceremonial and doesn’t mean much in the end. So he has the right mindset about it but then he refuses to do work for weeks at a time. If he wants to modernize the monarchy and get rid of these kinds of ceremonies, totally his right. But you’re going to do have to do other things to fill the void and to justify your presence on the throne. Can’t sit around and just watch Aston Villa football games.
Whatever the PoW’s mood, shouldn’t his valet or private secretary have seen to those wrinkled robes? I’d wager all Wills does is show up and raise his arms as clothing is placed on him.
The robes are in great need of updating, both fabric and styling unless tiny royal fairies can be induced to attend the ceremony.
Yes William. We know chivalry is dead in the House of Windsor. Good Lord.
I think the honours can continue to be granted but perhaps everyone can just appear in modern dress without the capes. But then UK’s “pageantry” is what they try to sell as part of their cultural tourism. They brag about how they do it better than anyone else. Perhaps they just need someone to carry it off better- right now two charmless Windsor males just doesn’t cut it. The ceremony is to acknowledge service, but it’s all about William. Who were the people being installed into the order this time? They reduced it to empty pageantry is the problem.
Now now – it would be breaking protocol to award the order of the bathrobe without wearing the official uniform. Can’t have that now, can we? 😹 I say wear the flamboyant robes and shut up, Willy. “We pay, you pose” right?
Perhaps he’d be happier with the Order of Aston-Villa, team colors, of course, with a three-day feast.
Granted, 1725 isn’t the medieval period, but I was thinking that perhaps when this particular order was created it was based on the whole knights & orders & whatnots of the medieval period. So it was an antiquated system from the get-go & for whatever reason they decided to harken back to that time period in 1725.
Geez he could at least pretend to be happy to be there!
He has a problem with it because there were no crowds for him. If there was a Harry sized crowd, his ego would want the cosplay to continue.
Oh, I don’t know. I think if there were tens of thousands showing up enthusiastically for Billie, he would be enthusiastic too. He thinks that if he shows disrespect for part of the history that got him where he is, that that will somehow satisfy the naysayers. He is too stupid to realize that people don’t necessarily dislike this piece of historical ritual; they dislike him. They dislike him and the very behavior he displayed here and what is part of England. I don’t have a problem with history. I adore reading history, etc. I have a problem with the idiots currently in the palace and how they treated two young women that wanted to serve the bitches and were mauled for it because the present king and heir are stupid and ingrown and insular. As far as this ritual, embrace it, it is part of history. He can’t even show up with a moderate look on his face, iron the damn robe and walk through a short ceremony. William, people don’t dislike the ceremony, they dislike you. They are watching. They dislike all your cumulative behavior. I’m not a royalist, but if there was someone else in the royal family, and they were actually grateful and generous and wanting to serve other people, not destroy them, and they weren’t taking literally food from other people’s mouths. I wouldn’t care if they were there or not. William is fiddling with his robe when he gets out of the car, maybe so people won’t notice it bothers him that no one is there for him. Do your damn job. It isn’t the job that is ridiculous, it is you.