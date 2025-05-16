Prince William didn’t even care enough to steam his Order of the Bath robe

If you’d like a cheat sheet on various British orders, here’s mine: the Order of the Thistle has rich emerald-colored velvet robes; the Order of the Garter has deep-blue velvet robes; and the Order of the Bath has hot pink sateen robes. I’m sure they’ll say these robes are a special kind of red, but no – they always photograph as hot pink, if not fuchsia. DIVAS! Today at Westminster Abbey, King Charles and Prince William are attending the service for the Order of the Bath. The king and the heir both wore their pink robes over military uniforms. Charles’s robe was so long, a young child had to be pressed into service to carry it. William’s robe is long enough to drag a bit, so he was making jazz hands as he tried to walk without tripping, but at least he didn’t have a little kid holding his hem. Unfortunately, William showed how little respect he has for all of this – no one even bothered to steam his robe, and those wrinkles gave him the appearance of a guy who rolled out of bed after a five-day bender. Neither Queen Camilla or the Princess of Wales joined their husbands at today’s service.

King Charles and Prince William are joining forces for an unusual royal duty. On May 16, the King, 76, and the Prince of Wales, 42, stepped out together to attend the Service for the Order of the Bath at Westminster Abbey in London. The commemoration was extra special as it is the Order’s 300th anniversary year and the Service for the Order of the Bath happens only every four years. The latest iteration is King Charles’ first Service as sovereign and one with a special spotlight for Prince William. The heir to the throne will be installed as Great Master of the Order during the ceremony, which includes taking an oath and installing five Knights. The Most Honourable Order of the Bath was created through the Letters Patent of George I in May 1725 and recognizes the work of military officials and senior civil servants. The Order revives an older tradition tracing back to medieval times. According to that lore, soldiers would prepare to receive their knighthood with a ritualistic bath symbolic of spiritual purification and partake in a vigil the night before receiving their honor. The Order of the Bath features three classes of members: Knight Grand Cross or Dame Grand Cross, Knight Commander or Dame Commander and Companion. Women were admitted to the Order of the Bath in 1971 with Princess Alice, Duchess of Gloucester (and the mother of modern working royal Prince Richard) named as the first Dame Grand Cross.

Apparently, Charles last attended a service for the Order of the Bath in 2022, before he was king. And yet… “the Service for the Order of the Bath happens only every four years.” Did they move it up a year? If the last service was in 2022, then surely they moved it up specifically because of the 300th anniversary. Which I understand. Anyway, this was William’s first public event all week. As I mentioned yesterday, he did two quieter events this week – a private dinner for a charity and an investiture at Windsor Castle. But if he’s looking to show people that he’s not a work-shy layabout, he could absolutely beef up his schedule.

Speaking of, concurrent with William’s appearance today, his office confirmed that he and Kate will be heading to Scotland next Thursday. They’re going to Glasgow for the “naming ceremony of HMS Glasgow at BAE Systems’ shipyard in Scotstoun.” Kate will be the ship’s “sponsor” and she’ll break a bottle of whiskey against the hull. Surely Will and Kate could plan more events in Scotland?