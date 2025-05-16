Prince William didn’t even care enough to steam his Order of the Bath robe

If you’d like a cheat sheet on various British orders, here’s mine: the Order of the Thistle has rich emerald-colored velvet robes; the Order of the Garter has deep-blue velvet robes; and the Order of the Bath has hot pink sateen robes. I’m sure they’ll say these robes are a special kind of red, but no – they always photograph as hot pink, if not fuchsia. DIVAS! Today at Westminster Abbey, King Charles and Prince William are attending the service for the Order of the Bath. The king and the heir both wore their pink robes over military uniforms. Charles’s robe was so long, a young child had to be pressed into service to carry it. William’s robe is long enough to drag a bit, so he was making jazz hands as he tried to walk without tripping, but at least he didn’t have a little kid holding his hem. Unfortunately, William showed how little respect he has for all of this – no one even bothered to steam his robe, and those wrinkles gave him the appearance of a guy who rolled out of bed after a five-day bender. Neither Queen Camilla or the Princess of Wales joined their husbands at today’s service.
King Charles and Prince William are joining forces for an unusual royal duty. On May 16, the King, 76, and the Prince of Wales, 42, stepped out together to attend the Service for the Order of the Bath at Westminster Abbey in London. The commemoration was extra special as it is the Order’s 300th anniversary year and the Service for the Order of the Bath happens only every four years.
The latest iteration is King Charles’ first Service as sovereign and one with a special spotlight for Prince William. The heir to the throne will be installed as Great Master of the Order during the ceremony, which includes taking an oath and installing five Knights.
The Most Honourable Order of the Bath was created through the Letters Patent of George I in May 1725 and recognizes the work of military officials and senior civil servants. The Order revives an older tradition tracing back to medieval times. According to that lore, soldiers would prepare to receive their knighthood with a ritualistic bath symbolic of spiritual purification and partake in a vigil the night before receiving their honor.
The Order of the Bath features three classes of members: Knight Grand Cross or Dame Grand Cross, Knight Commander or Dame Commander and Companion. Women were admitted to the Order of the Bath in 1971 with Princess Alice, Duchess of Gloucester (and the mother of modern working royal Prince Richard) named as the first Dame Grand Cross.
Apparently, Charles last attended a service for the Order of the Bath in 2022, before he was king. And yet… “the Service for the Order of the Bath happens only every four years.” Did they move it up a year? If the last service was in 2022, then surely they moved it up specifically because of the 300th anniversary. Which I understand. Anyway, this was William’s first public event all week. As I mentioned yesterday, he did two quieter events this week – a private dinner for a charity and an investiture at Windsor Castle. But if he’s looking to show people that he’s not a work-shy layabout, he could absolutely beef up his schedule.
Speaking of, concurrent with William’s appearance today, his office confirmed that he and Kate will be heading to Scotland next Thursday. They’re going to Glasgow for the “naming ceremony of HMS Glasgow at BAE Systems’ shipyard in Scotstoun.” Kate will be the ship’s “sponsor” and she’ll break a bottle of whiskey against the hull. Surely Will and Kate could plan more events in Scotland?
He looks like a complete idiot doing some kind of cheap medieval cosplay, and he knows it and he hates this whole thing. Ergo, pulling out the pink cloak without ironing from where he balled it up at the back of the closet when he was last forced to wear it several years ago. All those wrinkles make me think it smells bad too.
There are 60 people working for him, did he know how to pick up a phone and call one of them to iron the robes for him.
I remember they made a big deal of him hiring a valet for his “clothes”…ahem (wink wink nudge nudge). Surely it would fall under *one* of the valet’s duties to make sure the clothes were cleaned and pressed before usage, or even after they’re worn, before they’re put back in the closets.
As for the red, my guess this is as close as it could get to “Cardinal Red” after the break from the Church.
They keep hiring platinum standard employees like the valet who doesn’t know how to iron. Wonder if the valet is still employed or has he been replaced by a deranger bot?
PS didn’t read the comments below before I posted – new Agatha Christie mystery: “The case of the missing valet.”
William looks like he just rolled out of bed and went to the service still wrapped in his blanket 🤓
Did his valet quit on him already?
Didn’t he get a valet a few months ago ago? Guess the valet “quietly quit”
Yes, I feel like we heard about William’s new valet a while back but the person was never named? Feel like it was further back then a few months though. But either way, yeah, where was the valet?
He got the valet quite a while ago. I remember a discussion about how ut wasn’t helping his appearance at all. I don’t remember if the valet was ever named or seen . At the time I always thought that the valet was sort of a cover story for a possible affair with a man. No evidence just a feeling I had at the time.
Can this guy get ANYTHING right?! He freaking has an employee dedicated solely to caring for and preparing his clothing, and he still goes out looking like that? He’s such a loser. “Global statesman” my ass.
Horrible horrible preparation. Looks like he wore the temu version of his original. Very shameful and I see this as a lack of respect
With that beard and wrinkled outfit he looks like found a robe and put it on and tried to “crash” the party with no invite. He was too busy plotting against Harry to bother with having someone iron it.
Curtains!
No one at KP knows how to iron anymore? Standards really have fallen. Instead of hiring people to make you look good, Willy hires people to smear the Sussexes.
Priorities Willy. The Order is looking very shaky.
We still had lockdowns in 2021. Maybe it was postponed due to the COVID pandemic.
Ah, so they’re back on schedule.
If this is supposed to be an important event Peggy showing up looking so wrinkled and messy is really disrespectful.. he looks like he pulled that robe out of the dirty laundry 🧺 bin
I know this is tradition for those folks but in 2025 this seems so ridiculous. To me this should be done quietly. All this pomp and circumstance for this nonsense but I guess the British folks take pride in these sorts of things and enjoy this and all those other traditions.
I don’t think most British people even know about the existence of this ceremony tbh.
That was my thought…..well yes this is tradition and traditions are important but….how important is THIS particular tradition to the British people? a ceremony where William and Charles wear wrinkled robes and look really awkward and out of place? william looks like he wants to be anywhere but there, but I feel like he always looks like that when he’s been ordered to attend an event.
I’ve heard of the order of the bath, but not seen the robes before, I think the only one that really gets attention from the TV companies is the order of the garter.
I guess his new valet is only focusing on high impact events?
Tom Cruise should have been invited so he could show off his slippers again.
I’ve long thought that the papers were using “new valet” as a substitute for a relationship they could not print or discuss. That’s why the person was never named and why William continued (and continues!) to look like an unmade bed even after this supposed new hire.
All the senior royals have had valets, I think you’re reading too much into this. I doubt Wilbur would hire one just to be his covert “rent boy”, if he swings that way it would be with someone in his aristo social bubble.
@Jaded, 🙂 I meant that I don’t think he hired anyone. I think the papers were up to a bit of mischief by running the story about William “hiring a valet” because they could not (or were unwilling to) attribute his newfound love of skinny trousers and ties etc. during that brief period to whomever the new person in his life was, be it man or woman.
@LadyEsther, lmfao at “high impact.” Because you’re right, and apparently Bill doesn’t care if everyone knows he doesn’t care about anything else.
they sure do like to play dress up.
monarchy and the members are getting older not wiser.
Real question. What do the orders mean? What’s with the robes? And why do they have church services for them? I’m totally unfamiliar with the Church of England, except I think it was created so HenryVIII could divorce rather than murder his wives? Not intending to be flippant.
Partially true, but Henry was able to do this because there was already a big movement for a similar but more inclusive religion — at the time Catholic masses and prayer books were all in Latin and only the rich had a working knowledge of Latin.
There were many Catholic priests, bishops, cardinals, etc. who were openly living double lives — mistresses, children, countless servants, living very luxe lifestyles. And like @Mered says, the poor were deliberately kept illiterate. It’s ironic and utterly hypocritical that William was given the Order of the Bath as it is typically awarded to those who have performed exemplary service to the military or civil service. What has he done? Eff-all. If anyone should have gotten it, it’s Harry but…you know the story.
Maybe Bill is of the same mind as me: with everything going on in the world, this pageantry looks absolutely stupid. (He probably just doesn’t care or is trying to piss off Pa, but that’s my opinion.)
He is petty and I am surprised he did not have it ironed so he could think I got this honor and Harry did not and hope Harry is upset.
Who does he hate more? Harry or Charles? Clearly Harry but I think he resents his father too. William is all ME ME ME ME ME.
It certainly isn’t 21st Century.
My only comment is that you know he absolutely hated having to do this and that brings me a little bit of joy on this rainy Friday.
😂 he’s supposed to be a peacock on parade but he’s trapped miserably in the Windsor zoo.
Misread the title as “Order of the Bathrobe”
I could be the grand wizard of that organization
…and Will can be the Grand Poobah of the Order of the Rumpled Bathrobe.
That’s works just as well!
What’s the point of this? People like to say that William is going to be a modern king but I see him being as entrenched in symbols and traditions of the Crown as Charles when he gets the throne.
William mostly will be a spiteful King. I think he will outdo Charles in Coronation pageantry. And his motive to spite Harry. He will have to vacation after the Coronation, so exhausting.
I think we will only see him rarely after the coronation. He probably considers his coronation day as freedom day so most work will fall by the wayside and it will be endless vacations and Aston Villa soccer games for Little Willie, with only George in tow.
I agree that he will simply be spiteful, just like our current POTUS. Everything he does is motivated by vengeance or spite, and William seems to be wired the exact same way.
I don’t think, he can just remove himself from these ceremonial roles, especially if Charles orders him to attend. He says no a lot to work, but it seems like Charles doesn’t really care if he works or not. Maybe when he get the throne, he can try to change it up. But, he is definitely gonna face push back from traditionalists in the Palace and government.
Winning/buying loyalty from the serfs. This and other ceremonies (garter and that third one) have always been a part of a patronage system that wins them loyalty from the awardees and their families. Are these better than an MBE, OBE or Knighthood, I don’t know? And some other parts of the country, even if those parts are shrinking, people still enjoy looking at the pictures. William might change it up when he’s king, but even he wouldn’t diss the awards in front of today’s beneficiaries, or would he?
“jazz hands”😂 hilarious
I don’t understand. Isn’t there a Royal Guardian of the robes whose sole purpose is to maintain the royal vestments?
Maybe Charles cut that out of the budget for his son the way he cut out Kate’s clothing budget.
Yes there is. None of the participants are expected to tend to the ceremonial robes. They have people for that. William most likely never noticed how unkempt it looked but someone should have spoken up. Responding to Kadee.
Seriously, if he doesn’t care, why should anyone else? These ceremonies trying to recreate the Middle Ages are insane in the 21st century.
They remind me of the Knights of Columbus — just a bunch of middle-aged and old guys dressing up to feel special.
Give me a medieval fair anytime. At least the participants know when the cosplay begins and ends.
I remember the Knights of Columbus from church during my youth, like 65 years ago. They would come marching up the aisle in their white tie and tails regalia. At least that’s how I remember it. Is that still a thing in the Catholic Church?
While I’m totally sympathetic to the monarchy is outdated in the 21st century argument, but I love academic regalia (like PhD robes), which is also a throwback to the medieval past. There is something cool about knowing that this is a long tradition full of symbolism. But arguably academic degrees are about merit (I know, we could definitely debate that), while monarchy is a nepotistic mess.
“Did they move it up a year? If the last service was in 2022, then surely they moved it up specifically because of the 300th anniversary.”
Does having it this year maybe have something to do with Charles’ health? 🤔
Dear lord, they truly contribute nothing of value. They’re just playing dress up and pretending to be soldiers, giving themselves and their friends more prizes.
Does anyone outside this bubble they live in take them seriously ?
I wonder what you’re supposed to call that thing. A bathrobe? 😂
LOL! And the funny thing is it was called the Order of the Bath because bathing was seen as a purification ritual in those days and reserved only for the rich and titled.
This reminds of Renaissance Fairs. All over the US. Even went to one in Germany. Common people do this for fun. And they don’t get paid millions. Isn’t this how they justify taxpayers supporting them? Cosplaying for tourists? Brits are paying these lazys way too much!
I’m in two minds about this one as I do like a bit of tradition! If this ceremony is indeed tradition and something expected of the monarch and their heir then at the very least they should try to put some enthusiasm and/or gravitas into it. These two are just coming across as “look at me doing my duty” rather than performing a meaningful ceremony that dates back 100s of years.
If they’re both going to turn up and and “phone it in” like they appear to be doing so in these photos , then just scrap it. No-one will miss it and the taxpayers will welcome not of having to fund the exhorbitant security costs entailed for having the monarch and heir in the same place at the same time.
I find it odd that Prince Harry a military war veteran was never admitted to any of these orders.
Edward, Anne even Andrew belong to some of these orders. Why wasn’t Harry ever admitted? He and Andrew are the only ones who actually did serve in wars.
I appreciate the goldwork and raised needlework on the white diamond-shaped thingy on the left breast–thanks, Royal School of Needlework. I also appreciate that the rumpled gown almost (not entirely) hid his fake medals. That’s all I’ve got.
Didn’t William hire a valet a couple years ago to handle his wardrobe? 🤔
Wow. DM comments section about Huevo at the ceremony are scathing.
Oh, details?
About how lazy he is, some talk of abolishing the monarchy.
Charles has a major wrinkle in his robe. But TBH, I am surprised he didn’t hold things up until at least his robe was pressed. (And if Elizabeth was still alive, this would have NEVER happened.)
God, William is so lazy and entitled. (Obvious, I know, but just had to type it!)
No man is a hero to his valet.
I’ve noticed how a man with a beard and wearing his military uniform is no longer against protocol now that Harry isn’t the bearded man in military gear.
Good morrow! Pray pardon me, Peg’s mantle is crumpled. What a jobbernowl. Fare thee well.
I am sure I’m wrong, but it never occurred to me that it was Willy’s job to check his robes. His staff should have known what he was doing and prepared the appropriate accessories.
But it is up to him to employ competent people who ensure he does turn up properly dressed in cleaned and pressed clothing and fancy dress robes. We don’t expect him to actually get the steamer out – but he should know turning up looking like he’s just dragged himself out of bed is disrespectful to all the people who put so much time, effort and planning into these things.
It’s the Order of the Bath… and William sure looks like he could have used a bath beforehand! He looks like he was just woken up from a nap in an in flight bathroom and then summarily ejected from the plane (wearing his wrinkled parachute) just in time for the ceremony to begin.
It is very clear as time goes on that something is seriously wrong with William. He has a drinking or drug problem, or he’s clinically depressed–or possibly both–but something is really wrong with him. This serious “something” is something the men in suits thought they were going to be able to hide behind Harry’s charisma and Virgo work ethic, but without Harry providing cover, the men in suits are left with this barely functional man-baby in his 40s who can’t be taught anything because he doesn’t care about anyone or anything.
Honestly, as someone who watched the proceedings live when it happened, I believe his mother’s funeral irreparably broke William. He was older than Harry, and likely had a clearer picture of how he was being used to protect his father and grandmother. I think being forced to go out and comfort grieving strangers–who, from his perspective, didn’t even know his mother–while simultaneously suppressing his own grief caused him to hate his own future subjects. And from the comments he’s made in the past, I think he blames the people’s obsession for his mother’s death which is why he wants a wife without any independent thoughts or personal charisma.
William is a man untethered to anything. He didn’t really want to get married. He didn’t really want to have children. He doesn’t really want to do the job. He looks to me like someone who wants nothing more than to be left the hell alone.
ITA @Henny Penny. If William wasn’t such a barsteward to his brother I would truly feel sorry for him. In fact there are days when I think of that traumatised teenager and just want to give him a hug. He’s trapped in the institution but, doesn’t have the courage to say I don’t want to do this. He keeps saying once he’s king he’ll change everything but, deep down he knows there’s very little he can do. He will be king and just like his father and grandmother he will do as he’s told. I often wonder if continually ranting about stripping Harry of his title(s) and banning him for the con-a-nation are the only things he has to show he has some semblance of control. It was pretty scarey in Spare when he “ordered” his adult brother to shave off his beard. Yet when it came to standing up to his wife to let his son wear a football top to a game he backed down. I think what I’m trying to say here is that William needs help. If the rumours are correct and he is an alcholic then I think it’s tragic that those close to him aren’t encouraging him to get treatment. He (like most addicts) may think the drink is helping but, the truth is he would feel a lot better about his life if he tried living it away from the bottom of a “beer glass.”
‘Unusual royal duty’? They do this sh*t every year, Garter, Thistle, now Bath. Blowin’ smoke, as per. 🙄.
And I’m guessing Billie Boy fired his valet.
For any slightly older Brits amongst you ( like me) does this make you wonder if he is auditioning for a re run of Its a Royal Knowckout?
He just doesn’t care – about any of it .. or himself .. needs deep therapy and AA… so very very obvious
Twitter: Even people sympathetic to William wrestle talking about how rough he looked.
I agree with the clinical depression/drink theory. I think Harry leaving him did feel like the biggest betrayal. He’s a baby narcissist and needs Harry as a prop and as a deflection. His “hate” and lashing out is in direct proportion to how much he needs Harry in his life. He’s not close to his father, he and Kate are dismal, the kids…too young. He’s a pitiful mess that doesn’t engender sympathy.
The Firm is not noted for their self-reflection, but he needs some serious therapy. He really is unfit to be King.